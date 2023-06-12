King Charles has not invited the Sussexes to his first Trooping the Colour

As I mentioned last week, I’ve been surprised by the fact that the British press hasn’t made this into a months-long drama full of self-sustaining panicky quotes from “royal insiders.” The issue? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not been invited to Trooping the Colour, the “birthday parade” of the monarch. Trooping took a hit in recent years, with the pandemic and QEII’s poor health, but this will be the first Trooping of King Charles’s reign. Apparently, Charles did not invite his younger son. Which is unsurprising. I would also assume – although this is not how it’s being reported – that Harry and Meghan have absolutely zero interest in returning for a few days just to be snubbed and vilified. Per Richard Eden at the Mail:
When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit royal duties three years ago, Queen Elizabeth said they would ‘always be much loved members of my family’. And Buckingham Palace officials were keen to stress that they would continue to be invited to family events. I hear that Prince Harry and Meghan have not, however, been invited to the King’s Birthday Parade next weekend. It will be the first time in Harry’s life that he has not been welcome at the monarch’s official birthday celebrations. This year’s event is particularly significant because it is the first since his father succeeded to the throne last September.
‘I’m afraid it’s a reflection of the state of relations at the moment,’ a source tells me.
The couple flew over from California for last year’s Trooping the Colour, which became part of Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee weekend. They were invited by the late Queen to watch the ceremony with other members of the Royal Family from offices overlooking Horse Guards Parade. Long-lens photographers captured through the window grainy shots of the couple briefly larking around with the young children of Zara and Mike Tindall. They were not, however, asked to be on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the official flypast later in the day.
Since last June, Harry and Meghan have done much damage to relations with the Royal Family. First, they took part in a ‘docu-series’, or reality show, for Netflix, in which they made a series of strongly disputed claims. Then, Harry published his highly controversial memoirs, Spare, which included details of intimate conversations with members of his family and lurid claims such as his alleged assault by Prince William.
Harry was in Britain this week, reportedly staying at Frogmore Cottage, Windsor, while he gave evidence in his privacy case at the High Court in London against Mirror Group Newspapers. He is said not to have spoken to his father or brother while he was here.
A Buckingham Palace spokesman declines to comment. Harry and Meghan refuse to communicate with the popular Press.
For what it’s worth, Harry and Meghan were only “invited” to last year’s Jubbly extravaganza by QEII herself, when they stopped in to check on her before they headed to the Invictus Games. QEII maintained that they were always invited back to celebrate her Jubbly, meanwhile her staff threw daily tantrums about how the Sussexes wouldn’t be allowed on the fakakta balcony. I thought maybe we would get a repeat of all of that this year, with Charles publicly dithering about whether to invite the Sussexes and/or ban them altogether. The fact that Harry was already back in town for his court appearance took the wind out of that whole storyline. In any case, I do believe that Charles didn’t even bother to invite the Sussexes. I also believe that the Sussexes couldn’t care less.
Also: “Harry and Meghan refuse to communicate with the popular Press.” They refuse to communicate with the tabloids they’re suing. They refuse to communicate with the racist gutter press.
In this episode of all in the royal cult family Harry has not been invited. Here is a sneak peak of the next few episodes. Harry has been invited. Next Harry won’t answer. Next Chuckles is sad his son won’t come. Stay tuned.
Exactly.
Spot ON!!
Why would H&M even consider going, invitation or not? We often hope, wish, and pray that certain family members will change, but none of the royal family hope, wish or pray to do so–they are determinedly incapable of seeing themselves as the problem. The way the royal family thinks, Meghan was the problem, then Harry became a problem, and their children will eventually be the problem if they are not already. The problem: Meghan and Harry live a much better life outside the royal family. How dare they be self-made! How dare they use their wealth and position for philanthropic purposes? Essentially, how dare they be happy, successful, popular, kind, well-dressed, and photogenic?
They had no intention of attending the big bullsh*t parade. Saying they weren’t invited is a means of saving face and kissing media a$$.
lol so right
But trooping the color being held every year and not as prominent event as KFC’s coronation, I doubt they will even play with the idea of inviting them because imagine the sussexes disrupting and possibly ruining their event EVERY YEAR! too much to bear.
Harry remains unbothered.
Full respect to our prince who is fighting for fairness and lawful behavior in the press, and as a result has shown just how sh-tty the rest of his family is.
Charles didn’t even bother to wish his own granddaughter a happy birthday. Why should H&M celebrate Charles’ birthday?
EXACTLY! And add to that planning the coronation on Archie’s birthday, NOT inviting Archie, and then his whole “wherever he is” garbage at his luncheon. Such a gaslighter, especially about birthdays ugh
Tell you what Charlie boy, if you want Harry to behave like a dutiful son, TRY BEING A DUTIFUL FATHER, AND GRANDFATHER. cockwombles the whole bloody lot of them and their tame paps.
@Mary Pester. So very true and I love the term cockwombles 😂😂😂.
So I’m probably the only one who thinks this, but I do think Harry cares about this event. He’s stated several times he wants to share his British culture with the kids and this is the first event that is child friendly/appropriate.
That being said, this is a lot on the heels of two short fly ins and lack of proper security and housing.
@Steph, I think it could go either way. Like, I doubt that Harry is devastated, but it must have stung at least a little. Charles IS still his father, FFS. Charles is one of the pettiest, smallest men in the world, and his reign so far has been so messy. I wonder if he’ll realize how awful the optics are and try to repair some of the damage, but he really just might not care enough.
@lorelei oh, I wasn’t actually talking about the Charles angle of it. I agree that it might sting a little but he knows what to expect from his father. I was talking about the fact that this a big part (I think) of British culture that he can’t bring his children to.
Harry is only half Windsor. The BRF is not the total sum of his British heritage. He can and will show the children his British heritage when visiting his mother’s family and his British friends (or when they visit him). The British Royal Family is not the end all, be all of his British heritage and he can open up a history book and show the kid’s his father’s side of the family. He does not need to go to Trooping or Christmas walks to show his children their British heritage.
@emmitt why is this a reply to me instead of a stand alone comment? It has nothing to do with what I said.
I’m sure Harry would love to take his kids but not to visit with a family who delights in publicly snubbing him. He will keep his kids away from that toxicity. I really wish they have been on the balcony last year, even though they are so young it would have been great for Archie and Lili to have a picture on the balcony with QEII.
Their kids. If the children go they should go with both parents.
LMAO – poor Chucky always the B-Roll at his own party and his own life desperate that no one else draw focus.
What a sad legacy he will leave.
Lol, poor boo-boo. The tabloids have decided that he’s just too boring to contemplate. He’s destined to have his every move judged in relation to somebody else.
Indeed. A legacy of pettiness, jealousy, and shitty parenting. Victoria is remembered for her many children and her public prudery. Edward VII is remembered for his many mistresses. Edward VIII is remembered for Wallis and abdication. George VI is remembered for leadership during war, and to a lesser extent, an explosive temper. Elizabeth is remembered for constancy. And Chucky Boy? His legacy is already shaping up as the king who pitched tantrums — and possibly the king who lost it all.
The BM needs to never ever again print any lying word about how much KC misses getting to see A&L or how sad and confused he is over Harry. H&M were happy to stay behind the scenes at the Jubbly with the “non-working” royals. I’m sure they would be fine with staying behind the scenes at trooping. If KC isn’t bright enough to read Spare for himself or to get the message of what PH is looking for in terms of reconciliation, he’s certainly not bright enough to be a diplomat of any kind.
Imagine being this petty and pissy in your 70s. F*ck the king. Does he not realize the press reinforces the fact that he really is an abusive, emotionally-immature idiot? What an ugly, ugly person. Yesterday Chuck was “hurt and bewildered” over Harry’s actions. Pick a lie and at least stick to it??
This is why I think he’ll live to like 102 or something—it’s always the pettiest and pissiest who live longest, just purely out of spite.
Not sure why this detail is bothering me but weren’t those pictures actually with two of Peter Phillips’s children. Maybe one of Zara and Mike’s girls were also in those pictures but it’s inaccurate and lazy reporting.
I saw four girls, Peter’s 2 and Zara’s girls.
It’s not even Charles actual birthday and seriously doubt the Sussexes ever expected to participate in this farce. Why would the press expect a response to this event.
Waste of time and tax payers money again Charles.
Oh boohoo. Who cares? CRex is a USER. He only wanted H&M at his coronation to jive with his King Diversity fake persona. Now that the Big Hat Party is done, he could care less about H&M. CRex does not want to come face to face with Harry ever again, from the way he is acting, constantly hiding behind a busy schedule or running away to Transylvania during the hacking trial. And exposing herself or her children to the nightmare that is the British press, as well as Kate and Will, is the last thing Meghan has pencilled in for her summer.
Good.
Then there won’t be any stress or pressure on them to decline or respond.
And the media will have little to write about after the initial: “They were not invited” which is quite bland anyway.
I suspect saying you aren’t inviting them is a slimy way to avoid saying they won’t come because you are a Dog$&&t father. Amirite Chucky?
So there will be years of Harry and his family not being invited to events? And King William will not invite Harry to the funeral of King Charles the III because it is a state funeral and you need an invitation?
I think Harry does love his father, but it is a one way street. Charles doesn’t seem to know how to love anyone, but he knows how to protect his important objects such as Camilla. Seems like the Queen Mother showed Charles a lot of affection, but apparently that wasn’t enough. She couldn’t replace a living mother. Luckily for Harry, he had his mother’s love clearly felt.
That old hag spoiled Chuck, that is different to affection, she tried to do the same to William, and Diana spoked to her about it.
So many grandparents raised their grandchildren with love, when the parent can’t.
The queen mother enabled Charles selfishness. The lowest point was.whe. she let Camilla and Charles spend the night at one of her residences. This while c and c were married to others
She totally endorsed his affair with Camilla. Both married people. The bedhopping in that asinine family is mind-boggling.
Richard Eden can go pound sand. More self-pitying drivel fed to the Fail by the royal fart-catchers.
I seriously doubt Harry and Meghan would attend even if invited. Those folks over there refuse to accept Harry Meghan have moved on. If Harry recent exiting from taking care of his business in the UK is any example, he would not have attended even if invited. The man left the coronation in his morning suit the day of the coronation. He flew in to give his testimony and stayed just 3 nights and flew directly out of there. They have no leverage and for the next 20 years they will be touting the Sussexes not being invited. As for as not acknowledging Princess LiliBeth birthday, I venture to guess he was the last person of the Sussexes mind as they prepared for their child’s 2nd birthday. Charles was a rotten father and is an equally rotten grandfather he lives up to his expectation of zero engagement with the Sussexes children. Pretty sure Harry has accepted this and he and his family are living their best lives and dreams far away from those tragic folks.
Last week I saw photos of the entire Swedish royal family celebrating National Sweden Day, Madeleine and her family were there as well as Carl-Phillip and his wife, all of whom are not “working” royals. Whatever the family dynamic, they still were friendly with each other and no one was “exiled”. Watching this really brought home how petty and cruel the British royals truly are, they are the worst “family”. Watching this also highlighted, for me, how much was lost and how incredible it would have been if they actually cared for each other, if they weren’t so insecure and jealous of each other. Say what you want about the late queen, but the state of her family is completely her fault.
I totally agree. Facts.
What an exciting Trooping this will be this year with the new Fab Four! No non-white royals to spoil the all-important optics. It might well be the most riveting event since the Clowning.🤡👑
Let’s hope Cowmilla wear another jumpsuit.
*fingers crossed * Wouldn’t that be a hoot?!? It’s the fugliest pantsuit I’ve seen in a minute.
We can only hope that at some point, the tabloids will not even bother to say they weren’t invited to such and such. I seriously doubt H&M would go. I don’t think they want a repeat of how they were treated during QE2’s funeral–for the entire world to see. No one will be particularly surprised that they’re not there. KFC was smart enough to understand that they (i think) would have refused the invitation. Okay. I can’t imagine why anyone would want their children to be part of the tabloid’s fodder, because that’s what they would be in the UK at any of these events.
H&M can visit the UK when they choose to and stay with whomever they want. The tabloids’ problem is that they probably will never know when they’re there until they’ve left.
He’s 5th in line for the throne.
Does he really need an invitation?
Shouldn’t he be there by birth right?
Also, the poor horses in the heat being forced to participate in this farce.
Would you want to go to a place where you’re not welcome?
After their shitty treatment at Betty’s funeral, you would have to be a blockhead to attend, the ConANation was different, so glad that Meghan didn’t attend.
I agree that Harry’s case has undermined any attempt by the press to make the attendance of Trooping a big deal. Harry and Meghan know that if they were to attend the Royal Family will have all the could to humiliate them like they did at the Queen’s funeral.
Well of course not! Are the tabs going to inflict these stories on us every year? Multiple times a year? Not invited to this, not invited to that.
Bad PR move, if true. Solidifies pettiness and cruelty as the dominent footing of the Charles/Camilla reign. Such a stupid move to put the Daily Mail in charge of their PR shop in the first place. Their PR whiz doesn’t seem to be serving the interests of the royals in his moves so far, only the vultures of the British media who feed on their carcasses. How much compromat is this guy gathering for future quid pro quos based on his current insider status? Perhaps they had him sign an NDA. Also, whomever is feeding the Middleton bankruptcy stories to the BM is nuts. Granted, it’s a scandal, but the British monarchy really shouldn’t want anyone interrogating the arrogance and financially reckless behavior of royal or royal-adjacent individuals. People who live in glass houses/crystal palaces and who ride in gilded carriages should not throw stones.
And so it continues. Will they or won’t they be invited to Balmoral this summer. Will they or won’t they be invited to the Queen’s one year memorial service in September. Will they or won’t they be invited to Charles’ 75th birthday celebration in November. Will they or won’t they be invited to Christmas in Sandringham. Rinse and repeat.
When you think about it: “…have not, however, been invited to the King’s Birthday Parade next weekend” is about the dumbest sentence ever written with a straight face. Insert H&M or literally anyone’s name there, it doesn’t matter. It’s a birthday parade for a 74-year-old manbaby.
“Alleged assault” – note that no one from William’s official or unofficial camps has disputed Harry’s account of William’s attack.
A pretty good summary of the events.
Why should one believe that it is the king who is bewildered and frustrated, when ‘social snubs’ like this are distastefully leaked with glee?
The “popular press” LOL.
And may I add, how stupid is Charles that he is so constantly “saddened, confused, and bewildered” by Harry’s behavior?? As if all of the actions he has taken over the years to ignore and insult his own sons are completely beyond anyone’s understanding????
I am getting really tired of seeing articles about how Charles cannot understand why his youngest son is not thrilled to be called a spare and to be lied to and had fake news “leaked” so his father would look like an actual caring parent.
Is the man really that dumb?