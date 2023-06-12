Who was best-dressed at last night’s Tony Awards: Jessica Chastain or Lupita?

Here are some photos from last night’s Tony Awards. The Writers Guild had to give the Tony Award producers special permission to go on, but the catch was that the striking writers could not write the awards patter for the show. That led to a chaotic awards show, but still, it’s funny that the show was allowed to go on even in the middle of a writers’ strike and what feels like an incoming actors’ strike. No matter what, “awards shows matter” to the entertainment community. Kimberly Akimbo won the Tony for Best Musical, Leopoldstadt won best play. Jodie Comer – in her Broadway debut – won the Best Actress Tony for Prima Facie and Sean Hayes won Best Actor. You can see more about the awards here.

Jessica Chastain made the case that the hair stylists might be on strike too – she wore this very dated-looking Gucci gown in sunshine yellow, but her hair looked like she just pulled it back to wash off her makeup.

Jodie Comer looked amazing in Thom Browne.

Lea Michele wore Emilia Wickstead and she LOST. Not only did she lose, she watched as Alex Newell (a former Glee costar) become the first nonbinary performer to win a Tony.

Lupita Nyong’o wore Misha Japanwala – that’s a metal breastplate, it’s not Lupita just spray-painting her chest.

Lin Manuel Miranda and his wife. Such an attractive couple.

Rachel Brosnahan in Versace. Unexpected and pretty good.

Uzo Aduba is expecting her first child! Congrats to her!

Tatiana Maslany looked awful!

Michelle Williams supported her husband Thomas Kail – I love Michelle’s dress here.