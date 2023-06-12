Who was best-dressed at last night’s Tony Awards: Jessica Chastain or Lupita?

Here are some photos from last night’s Tony Awards. The Writers Guild had to give the Tony Award producers special permission to go on, but the catch was that the striking writers could not write the awards patter for the show. That led to a chaotic awards show, but still, it’s funny that the show was allowed to go on even in the middle of a writers’ strike and what feels like an incoming actors’ strike. No matter what, “awards shows matter” to the entertainment community. Kimberly Akimbo won the Tony for Best Musical, Leopoldstadt won best play. Jodie Comer – in her Broadway debut – won the Best Actress Tony for Prima Facie and Sean Hayes won Best Actor. You can see more about the awards here.
Jessica Chastain made the case that the hair stylists might be on strike too – she wore this very dated-looking Gucci gown in sunshine yellow, but her hair looked like she just pulled it back to wash off her makeup.
Jodie Comer looked amazing in Thom Browne.
Lea Michele wore Emilia Wickstead and she LOST. Not only did she lose, she watched as Alex Newell (a former Glee costar) become the first nonbinary performer to win a Tony.
Lupita Nyong’o wore Misha Japanwala – that’s a metal breastplate, it’s not Lupita just spray-painting her chest.
Lin Manuel Miranda and his wife. Such an attractive couple.
Rachel Brosnahan in Versace. Unexpected and pretty good.
Uzo Aduba is expecting her first child! Congrats to her!
Tatiana Maslany looked awful!
Michelle Williams supported her husband Thomas Kail – I love Michelle’s dress here.
I don’t think Lea was nominated for Funny Girl. I don’t think she was eligible because she didn’t start out in the role when it opened. So I know we don’t like her but let’s be accurate.
I was going to say the same thing! She wasn’t nominated, but she got to close the show with a number from Funny Girl.
IMO, everyone except Jodie Comer and Michelle Williams looks awful here. Poor tailoring and fit, poor styling, with way too much scraped back hair and forehead on display and garish make up. A whole lot of hot mess.
I like the shape of Lea Michele’s dress very much. It fit her well and was flattering. But I hated the print. That dress is a bold color or some other print would have been lovely.
I don’t like Jessica’s necklace Heart of the Ocean style necklace. The dress is meh too. Lupita was a bit edgy with the Breastplate but overall just okay. I didn’t like Lea’s dress and her over eager face. I didn’t like Lin’s wifes look at all. Cormier looked nice and Michelle’s dress was lovely too. Everyone was just okay.
+1
Oh noooooooooooo Jessica, gurl what did you do to your face?? I honestly had to click through to the article because I didn’t know who the thumbnail photo was. Full facelift, eye work, fillers and Botox or some combination thereof, I don’t know but that is some terrible plastic surgery. And she was always so gorgeous, I’ve never been a huge fan of her acting but now she’s gone and done a Renee Zellweger and it’s so sad….
I know I need to finish my coffee to function but I thought it was Sophie Turner at first.
I wonder if stars do the tight pony if their work hasn’t quite settled so they can just say “oh no it’s just my hairstyle making my face look totally different!” That slightly bitchy assumption aside, I actually think Jessica looks fantastic lol!
Congrats to Jodie, I’m so desperate to see her Prima Facie performance, I hope it streams or we can buy it soon. She looks gorgeous but seems like she didn’t dress like she thought she would win? Very understated.
Lin Manuel’s wife looks cute, the purse!
I know, I can’t wait to see Prima Facie! It’s been under lock and key, was streaming in Britain for a few months maybe under membership but I missed it. She’s just so talented, and the reviews have been so amazing.
Jodie looks amazing.
Lupita is always beautiful but I really hate that outfit.
At first I scrolled by Rachel Brosnahan’s dress but I went back up a couple times because it really caught my eye. The pattern on the inside, which you can see near the bottom is different from the outside and the top part was interesting. I quite like it.
Betsy Wolfe looked gorgeous in her purple gown! The feathers! The cape!
I also thought Jodie Comer looked great in her simple black gown (wish I could see her Prima Facie performance).
Lin and his wife are pretty much always adorable.
And while I would have been terrified of a wardrobe malfunction as a fellow chesty girl, Bonnie Milligan’s dress was such a pretty color and I loved its sparkle.
Jodie Comer and Rachel Brosnahan wore my favorite looks, and the others were all pretty ghastly in my book. Lupita is a huge fan favorite, but this look simply isn’t great.
Alex Newell for best dressed and best performance. They can SING!!
Can I be honest and say everyone looks hideous? I love Jessica and Lupita – both are such beautiful ladies – but their outfits are all hideous.
I always find JC’s gown color choices interesting. As a pale strawberry blonde, it always strikes me as if she chooses a color she likes, without worrying about how it compliments her complexion / hair color.
It’s like she’s gorgeous and the looks she’s choosing are beautiful and/or striking, but together the whole is less than the sum of its parts – either washing her out or fighting with her coloring.
She may really like her choices, but I’m always bummed because I keep hoping to find colors, styles, looks I can adapt for me and instead see stuff that would wash me out or overwhelm me.
I think Lupita’s outfit is just too much. She’s gorgeous. I’d rather look at her face than at someone else’s bare breasts, but the top of that outfit is so weird that it’s hard not to look at it.
Jodie looks lovely. Her dress is classic and flattering, but it’s a little basic.
Tatiana is such a good actress but I agree that outfit is dreadful.
I love Rachel’s dress.
Jessica’s look is actually the only one here that I like — her dress also looked REALLY pretty when it was moving.