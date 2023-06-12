Queen Camilla wore an Anna Valentine jumpsuit for her ‘literary festival’

Here are some photos of Queen Camilla and King Charles at Hampton Court Palace on Sunday night. There was a “reception” for the Queen’s Reading Room Literary Festival, which is something Camilla put together. It’s evolved a lot since Camilla started her “reading room” thing during the pandemic, and lots of actors and writers want to participate in it and cozy up to the king and queen. Judi Dench was there, so was Joanna Lumley and Richard E. Grant. Lumley and Dench are very close to Camilla. Unfortunately. I’m incredibly disappointed that Lumley has turned into such an old conservative.
Anyway, I don’t have much to say about the event other than Camilla wore an Anna Valentine jumpsuit and she was especially warm towards her entertainment buddies. She gave cheek kisses to many of them, including Dench. Dench is mostly blind at this point, and I actually thought it was kind of nice to see Camilla take that into account and hold on to Judi as they greeted one another.
Meanwhile, Camilla has been in the background of many of the stories about Carole Middleton in recent days. The Middletons are bankrupt and Carole Middleton has no power anymore. Some people think that this was all a plot hatched by Camilla. It could be – Camilla is currently at the height of her powers when it comes to media connections. But even if Camilla isn’t “behind” the story, Camilla and Charles clearly have no desire to help out the Middletons. That’s what’s even more remarkable – the palace is doing nothing to save Carole, the mother-in-law of the future king. It’s fascinating to watch.
I’ve reached the “I wish I could be nicer to this lady for being old and wearing something terrible but she’s actually a cold-hearted conniving wretch and doesn’t deserve it” level of response
Friend of mine posted that she’ll tell her grandkids that this is Jolene from the song.
Not sure about the outfit. And the people in the line-up seem transfixed / amused by the trousers.
Why are her and Chuck’s faces always so red? They look like they’ve been left out in the sun too long. Crispy, burnt and stale
Don’t know about Chuck, but there is no doubt in my mind that she consumes lots of alcohol on a regular basis.
She needs a better bra or something because, good lord, her clothes always look terrible.
@Truth… her skin does look terrible. Weatherbeaten and like she’s never used sunscreen. I think Charles has rosacea. As far as the jumpsuit goes…just no. Who hates her so bad that they’d tell her this is a good look?
All of the old famous Brits have always been Royalists. Sad but true.
All those old crones have always been pro-Monarchy. You have to be when they make you a Dame.
Looking at that “, jump suit”,a few things came to mind, first was good lord she must have some mighty strong tenna lady!! Or, wonder if she really can try and “, jump in them as she’s not too far from the cliffs of dover, and I wonder how long it took her to find her way into them!!
Seeing people curtsy to her. It’s too much. And that pantsuit is just awful.
Some people get the face they deserve
And Judi D. is in her 80’s so I’ll give her a pass for her pro Monarchy.
She is of a generation that was brainwashed into it.
This woman is in desperate need of a stylist. This outfit is truly horrible. It’s basically her frumpy housecoat with split legs. She does not dress like a queen.
It’s pretty much the same as all the dresses/caftans she’s been wearing lately, 3/4 sleeve, zip up the front, some darts for shape. I don’t understand the black suede shoes (boots?) with this. I also don’t understand the weather. One old guy is wearing a sweater (he should wear that to this year’s ugly Christmas sweater competition!), the woman next to Camz is in sandals. Is it hot, cold, what?
I find myself wondering why everything that Camilla wears has a zipper down the front. There are never any buttons. I’m wondering if she has a problem with her hands and cannot manage buttons? This is assuming that she dresses herself – perhaps she has a lady in waiting who dresses her. Does anyone know if anyone in the RF can dress themselves?
I wore jumpsuits the first time they were in the fashion go-round and I liked them. Now I think they are a very dumb design for women for obvious reasons. I think Camilla usually looks for good and wears well-made clothes that suit her figure. Like the Queen, she has chosen her uniform. Camilla has worked the fit and flare dress very well and usually looked very well turned out. Don’t know about this though. I think Camilla’s jumpsuit looks like a pair of blue overalls and not elegant at all.
^^Umm, I think it depends on age, body structure and sense of style. For instance, Meghan has rocked jumpsuits, including the b&w gem by Gabriela Hearst, during a dinner outing in NYC last year.
I like the color, it suits her. If you want to wear pants just wear pants, not many people look good in a jumpsuit. She should probably go back to a caftan; they seem cute and comfortable.
1) she will only ever be qc, not q
2) she needs to get that cervical lordosis under control
3) can’t make a silk purse out of a sow’s (rottweiler’s) ear.
I went to the Anna Valentine website and there was nary a zipper in sight. Also nothing in cobalt blue.
https://www.annavalentine.com/gallery-1
Mainly light neutrals and interesting silhouettes.
In fact Meghan would look great wearing many of them…
There are several wearable and beautiful pieces in the collection, look like fall clothing….
Lovely designs when coupled with the right silhouette ……..
The Windsors have evicted one of their own from Frogmore Cottage without compensation, cut provisions and security, delayed recognizing the kings’ granddaughter and grandchildren’s titles.
It would be strange if they chose to help the Middletons, after-all they are not the Shands nor Parker-Bowles.
William has the means to help, why wouldn’t he? Is it the state of the Wales’ marriage.
Judi has been playing the same role for maybe the last 20 years. Her career is based on being the establishments person. Her daughter and grandson are also the establishments person. She will show up to anything royal adjacent.
Why is she carrying a hand towel🤔
Also, Patsy needs to have a word with Joanna Lumley about her styling. Hair, outfit, everything.
