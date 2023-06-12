Queen Camilla wore an Anna Valentine jumpsuit for her ‘literary festival’

Here are some photos of Queen Camilla and King Charles at Hampton Court Palace on Sunday night. There was a “reception” for the Queen’s Reading Room Literary Festival, which is something Camilla put together. It’s evolved a lot since Camilla started her “reading room” thing during the pandemic, and lots of actors and writers want to participate in it and cozy up to the king and queen. Judi Dench was there, so was Joanna Lumley and Richard E. Grant. Lumley and Dench are very close to Camilla. Unfortunately. I’m incredibly disappointed that Lumley has turned into such an old conservative.

Anyway, I don’t have much to say about the event other than Camilla wore an Anna Valentine jumpsuit and she was especially warm towards her entertainment buddies. She gave cheek kisses to many of them, including Dench. Dench is mostly blind at this point, and I actually thought it was kind of nice to see Camilla take that into account and hold on to Judi as they greeted one another.

Meanwhile, Camilla has been in the background of many of the stories about Carole Middleton in recent days. The Middletons are bankrupt and Carole Middleton has no power anymore. Some people think that this was all a plot hatched by Camilla. It could be – Camilla is currently at the height of her powers when it comes to media connections. But even if Camilla isn’t “behind” the story, Camilla and Charles clearly have no desire to help out the Middletons. That’s what’s even more remarkable – the palace is doing nothing to save Carole, the mother-in-law of the future king. It’s fascinating to watch.

The Queen has made it – looking fab in a blue Anna Valentine jumpsuit pic.twitter.com/AyYhCRhVcV — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) June 11, 2023