Queen Camilla wore an Anna Valentine jumpsuit for her ‘literary festival’

Here are some photos of Queen Camilla and King Charles at Hampton Court Palace on Sunday night. There was a “reception” for the Queen’s Reading Room Literary Festival, which is something Camilla put together. It’s evolved a lot since Camilla started her “reading room” thing during the pandemic, and lots of actors and writers want to participate in it and cozy up to the king and queen. Judi Dench was there, so was Joanna Lumley and Richard E. Grant. Lumley and Dench are very close to Camilla. Unfortunately. I’m incredibly disappointed that Lumley has turned into such an old conservative.

Anyway, I don’t have much to say about the event other than Camilla wore an Anna Valentine jumpsuit and she was especially warm towards her entertainment buddies. She gave cheek kisses to many of them, including Dench. Dench is mostly blind at this point, and I actually thought it was kind of nice to see Camilla take that into account and hold on to Judi as they greeted one another.

Meanwhile, Camilla has been in the background of many of the stories about Carole Middleton in recent days. The Middletons are bankrupt and Carole Middleton has no power anymore. Some people think that this was all a plot hatched by Camilla. It could be – Camilla is currently at the height of her powers when it comes to media connections. But even if Camilla isn’t “behind” the story, Camilla and Charles clearly have no desire to help out the Middletons. That’s what’s even more remarkable – the palace is doing nothing to save Carole, the mother-in-law of the future king. It’s fascinating to watch.

63 Responses to “Queen Camilla wore an Anna Valentine jumpsuit for her ‘literary festival’”

  1. AM says:
    June 12, 2023 at 10:44 am

    She looks like blue Gumby.

    Actually, that’s an insult to poor Gumby.

    Reply
  2. Susan Collins says:
    June 12, 2023 at 10:46 am

    All she needs are some stilts and she can go to carnival and be a stilt stumbler.

    Reply
  3. Jensa says:
    June 12, 2023 at 10:47 am

    Not sure about the outfit. And the people in the line-up seem transfixed / amused by the trousers.

    Reply
    • PrincessK says:
      June 12, 2023 at 2:36 pm

      What on earth was she thinking?
      She will never wear that again.
      Not a good look on a 75 year old who looks 75.

      Reply
  4. Seraphina says:
    June 12, 2023 at 10:48 am

    She and Kate must be using the same stylists. That outfit is 👎🏽

    Reply
  5. MoBiMom says:
    June 12, 2023 at 10:49 am

    Good lord, that jumpsuit is an abomination!

    Reply
  6. Truthbetold says:
    June 12, 2023 at 10:51 am

    Why are her and Chuck’s faces always so red? They look like they’ve been left out in the sun too long. Crispy, burnt and stale

    Reply
    • Tanguerita says:
      June 12, 2023 at 1:38 pm

      Don’t know about Chuck, but there is no doubt in my mind that she consumes lots of alcohol on a regular basis.

      Reply
      • Mimi says:
        June 12, 2023 at 3:26 pm

        She needs a better bra or something because, good lord, her clothes always look terrible.

    • Tigerlily says:
      June 12, 2023 at 3:51 pm

      @Truth… her skin does look terrible. Weatherbeaten and like she’s never used sunscreen. I think Charles has rosacea. As far as the jumpsuit goes…just no. Who hates her so bad that they’d tell her this is a good look?

      Reply
    • LadyO says:
      June 12, 2023 at 3:54 pm

      It’s the booze.

      Reply
    • The Recluse says:
      June 12, 2023 at 5:34 pm

      That photo …..ugh. It is an increasingly rude surprise to encounter that coarse woman’s face.

      Reply
  7. Ameerah M says:
    June 12, 2023 at 10:51 am

    All of the old famous Brits have always been Royalists. Sad but true.

    Reply
  8. Beverley says:
    June 12, 2023 at 10:52 am

    That’s a big nope from me, dawg.

    Reply
  9. manda says:
    June 12, 2023 at 10:54 am

    That pantsuit looks like a muumuu in pants form. It is not flattering

    Reply
  10. M says:
    June 12, 2023 at 10:55 am

    All those old crones have always been pro-Monarchy. You have to be when they make you a Dame.

    Reply
  11. Southern Fried says:
    June 12, 2023 at 11:00 am

    It’s gross, she’s gross and will never not be. Can you imagine how she must smell? Ick

    Reply
    • Persephone says:
      June 12, 2023 at 11:07 am

      Lols 😂

      Reply
    • Mary Pester says:
      June 12, 2023 at 11:13 am

      Looking at that “, jump suit”,a few things came to mind, first was good lord she must have some mighty strong tenna lady!! Or, wonder if she really can try and “, jump in them as she’s not too far from the cliffs of dover, and I wonder how long it took her to find her way into them!!

      Reply
  12. Carol Mengel says:
    June 12, 2023 at 11:07 am

    Seeing people curtsy to her. It’s too much. And that pantsuit is just awful.

    Reply
  13. Sumodo1 says:
    June 12, 2023 at 11:10 am

    She could change oil on a car in that horrible jumpsuit. Also, Camilla’s got “gremlin face” going on. Eek!

    Reply
  14. HeyKay says:
    June 12, 2023 at 11:16 am

    Cam looks awful.
    And Judi D. is in her 80’s so I’ll give her a pass for her pro Monarchy.
    She is of a generation that was brainwashed into it.

    Reply
  15. L4Frimaire says:
    June 12, 2023 at 11:17 am

    This woman is in desperate need of a stylist. This outfit is truly horrible. It’s basically her frumpy housecoat with split legs. She does not dress like a queen.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      June 12, 2023 at 12:08 pm

      It’s pretty much the same as all the dresses/caftans she’s been wearing lately, 3/4 sleeve, zip up the front, some darts for shape. I don’t understand the black suede shoes (boots?) with this. I also don’t understand the weather. One old guy is wearing a sweater (he should wear that to this year’s ugly Christmas sweater competition!), the woman next to Camz is in sandals. Is it hot, cold, what?

      Reply
  16. Eurydice says:
    June 12, 2023 at 11:22 am

    Ok, I literally let out an “Aaargghh!!!” when I saw that jumpsuit.

    Reply
  17. Teagirl says:
    June 12, 2023 at 11:26 am

    I find myself wondering why everything that Camilla wears has a zipper down the front. There are never any buttons. I’m wondering if she has a problem with her hands and cannot manage buttons? This is assuming that she dresses herself – perhaps she has a lady in waiting who dresses her. Does anyone know if anyone in the RF can dress themselves?

    Reply
  18. tamsin says:
    June 12, 2023 at 11:28 am

    I wore jumpsuits the first time they were in the fashion go-round and I liked them. Now I think they are a very dumb design for women for obvious reasons. I think Camilla usually looks for good and wears well-made clothes that suit her figure. Like the Queen, she has chosen her uniform. Camilla has worked the fit and flare dress very well and usually looked very well turned out. Don’t know about this though. I think Camilla’s jumpsuit looks like a pair of blue overalls and not elegant at all.

    Reply
    • aftershocks says:
      June 12, 2023 at 9:07 pm

      ^^Umm, I think it depends on age, body structure and sense of style. For instance, Meghan has rocked jumpsuits, including the b&w gem by Gabriela Hearst, during a dinner outing in NYC last year.

      Reply
  19. Gossipgirl says:
    June 12, 2023 at 11:29 am

    Who is dressing her? Awful terrible look

    Reply
  20. Lizzie says:
    June 12, 2023 at 11:47 am

    I like the color, it suits her. If you want to wear pants just wear pants, not many people look good in a jumpsuit. She should probably go back to a caftan; they seem cute and comfortable.

    Reply
  21. MaryContrary says:
    June 12, 2023 at 12:05 pm

    It is SO jarring to see her referred to as the Queen. Ugh.

    Reply
  22. Snuffles says:
    June 12, 2023 at 12:09 pm

    She’s starting to look like a sarcophagus. 😬

    Reply
  23. LDMiddx says:
    June 12, 2023 at 12:10 pm

    I admit I am not really a jumpsuit person anyway – but that is an exceptionally hideous one. And the bright blue does her no favours, she just looks rough.

    Reply
  24. one of the marys no says:
    June 12, 2023 at 12:23 pm

    I came for the comments and I am not disappointed

    Reply
  25. QuiteContrary says:
    June 12, 2023 at 12:37 pm

    That jumpsuit is so awful it makes me want to jump off a cliff.

    Reply
  26. Tessa says:
    June 12, 2023 at 1:05 pm

    Fashion faux pa s with wide trousers. Very ill fitting

    Reply
  27. karkopolo says:
    June 12, 2023 at 1:06 pm

    Oh, Camilla… no. It’s got the same silhouette that most of her outfits have: frumpy. So it looks like her usual getup on top, and… baggy pants on the bottom, I guess? But not in a stylish, oversized way. More of a blue-collar overalls uniform way. ‘Tis bad.

    Reply
  28. NotSoSocialB says:
    June 12, 2023 at 1:23 pm

    1) she will only ever be qc, not q
    2) she needs to get that cervical lordosis under control
    3) can’t make a silk purse out of a sow’s (rottweiler’s) ear.

    Reply
  29. Cali says:
    June 12, 2023 at 1:26 pm

    I went to the Anna Valentine website and there was nary a zipper in sight. Also nothing in cobalt blue.

    https://www.annavalentine.com/gallery-1

    Mainly light neutrals and interesting silhouettes.
    In fact Meghan would look great wearing many of them…

    Reply
    • Well Wisher says:
      June 12, 2023 at 2:48 pm

      There are several wearable and beautiful pieces in the collection, look like fall clothing….
      Lovely designs when coupled with the right silhouette ……..

      Reply
  30. Shawna says:
    June 12, 2023 at 2:18 pm

    Looks like a boilersuit. Going to fire the boiler with some coal, Camzilla? Nice to try something different, though.

    Reply
  31. Puppy1 says:
    June 12, 2023 at 2:21 pm

    Whoa Nelly, that’s really bad!

    Reply
  32. Well Wisher says:
    June 12, 2023 at 2:52 pm

    The Windsors have evicted one of their own from Frogmore Cottage without compensation, cut provisions and security, delayed recognizing the kings’ granddaughter and grandchildren’s titles.

    It would be strange if they chose to help the Middletons, after-all they are not the Shands nor Parker-Bowles.

    William has the means to help, why wouldn’t he? Is it the state of the Wales’ marriage.

    Reply
  33. Vi says:
    June 12, 2023 at 3:13 pm

    Judi has been playing the same role for maybe the last 20 years. Her career is based on being the establishments person. Her daughter and grandson are also the establishments person. She will show up to anything royal adjacent.

    Reply
  34. teresa says:
    June 12, 2023 at 4:05 pm

    Oh god that outfit is tragic.

    Reply
  35. Eowyn says:
    June 12, 2023 at 6:13 pm

    Is this evil woman trying…to be “quirky”? That requires superior fashion sense. Few can do it well. I tried once, never again.

    Reply
  36. Salty Pom says:
    June 12, 2023 at 6:28 pm

    Why is she carrying a hand towel🤔

    Also, Patsy needs to have a word with Joanna Lumley about her styling. Hair, outfit, everything.

    Reply
  37. Peanut Butter says:
    June 12, 2023 at 6:36 pm

    Some people could probably wear that jumpsuit very well, but Camilla is not one of them. I’ll never call her Queen Camilla, just like I’ll probably never refer to Chuck as King Charles. The whole BRF is an entirely overentitled, underwhelming bunch.

    Reply

