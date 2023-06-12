The Times: Prince Harry embarrassed himself by criticizing the British government!

Roya Nikkhah had a lengthy article in the Sunday Times. Nikkhah is one of the most recent “favorites” of both Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace, although I tend to associate her more with Prince William above the other royals. Nikkhah has gotten some very curious and Peg-specific exclusives in recent years, that’s all I’ll say. In any case, Roya’s palace sources were exceptionally chatty last week, and wouldn’t you know, it’s all about Prince Harry. The palace is scared sh-tless, as is the British media. Instead of just saying that, these people are whining and crying about the fact that they have no way to control Harry anymore and he’s doing real damage to them. Hahahahaha. Some highlights:
Exasperated sighs: Since leaving the royal fold, Harry has repeatedly claimed “the institution” refused to stand up for him and Meghan with the British press, a claim that induces exasperated sighs and rolling eyes in the royal households. It also prompts former aides who worked with the couple and who pushed their relationships with the media to the limit defending them to recall Elizabeth II’s phrase: “Some recollections may vary.”
Palace courtiers swear that Harry never asked about being hacked when he was a kid: But his claim last week that alleged phone hacking by MGN was “contained within the palace” left a senior former courtier who worked with William and Harry during that period scratching their head. “Did we keep things from him? No. At no point did it come up that the Mirror was doing it while I was there, it never came across our desk. I never had any conversations with either of the princes about ‘where are the Mirror getting those stories from?’”
How dare Harry sue the press when he’s gotten positive coverage!! The prince said he would feel it “an injustice” if phone hacking cannot be proved, but the former aide says: “It’s a means to get revenge on the tabloids and an opportunity to pursue that mission, win or lose. He won’t want to lose, but he will have had his chance to say ‘this is what it was like for me, my family, my girlfriend’. He said much of it in his book, but putting it in court adds an extra layer of credibility. Perhaps all those millions from his book and Netflix deal was to build a war chest to pursue the tabloids until the end. Of course he forgets he’s had a lot of positive coverage over the years. Like an actor, he only remembers the bad reviews.
Harry’s political comment: One barbed comment in Harry’s 55-page witness statement last week got Palace aides particularly hot under the collar, given the constitutional requirement for the royal family to be “above politics”. The fifth-in-line to the throne wrote: “Our country is judged globally by the state of our press and our government, both of which I believe are at rock bottom.” Has the prince, who travelled the world for years representing the UK, so soon forgotten that Britain is also judged internationally by its royal family? To many, his comment was woefully misjudged, others saw it as unconstitutional. Either way, what must the royal family make of their unelected, exiled prince launching attacks on this country’s elected representatives?
Why are they so worried about what an “exiled prince” has to say?? A royal source says: “The Palace will find that extremely difficult and uncomfortable, because you can never fully separate yourself from the institution and it will have raised eyebrows on both sides of the park — at Westminster too — not least because it wasn’t necessary for the core of his case. But it only underlines the wisdom and importance of [Elizabeth II’s] decisions taken at Sandringham [the family summit in January 2020], that you cannot be half-in and half-out. Those decisions are now the royal family’s insurance — when one of its members continues to break with convention, they can point out that he is speaking as Harry Windsor, not as the Duke of Sussex, working member of the royal family representing the nation. Then, there is the deep irony of a member of the royal family talking about how the country is judged around the world, which is often by and through the royal family. It shows a deep misunderstanding by him.”
Harry is embarrassing Britain!! A source who knows Harry well, says: “I think he’s been sitting in the Californian sunshine for a long time, hanging out with James Corden [the actor and TV host] and has lost all the instincts on how to do this, how to conduct himself carefully, still as a member of the royal family. He’s lost the knack of what he can and can’t say and there is no one around him to say, ‘No, Harry, you can’t say that, take that bit out’. It’s embarrassing for him and for Britain, for a prince to be saying, ‘We’ve got a sh-t government’.”
Harry has shrugged off the monarchy’s “threats”: The reality is Harry cares little about any of this, because he knows there are no consequences to his actions and the monarchy has no more levers to pull. He has continued to shrug off raised royal eyebrows and veiled threats. The King might have booted his son out of Frogmore Cottage and relegated him to the third row at Westminster Abbey for his coronation behind Princess Anne’s plumed hat, a detail that a royal insider says prompted “much hilarity among the family about where the plume ended up and what it ended up obscuring”. But the Sussexes have kept hold of their titles and those of their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, proving that however unconstitutional their words or deeds, the punishment is unlikely to be heavier than fiddling with seating plans for the occasional state occasion.
King Charles is exasperated: Those close to Charles, 74, say he is becoming increasingly exasperated. A source said: “The King brings Harry up every time I see him. I don’t think we’ve moved past sad and bewildered, but there’s a bit more frustration at his behaviour, because it just keeps going.”
They’re shocked that Harry is free: A former courtier says: “We would have been terrified to have a member of the royal family cross-examined on the stand, but Harry thinks ‘bring it on’.” A friend of Harry’s says: “He’s free from the shackles of that mentality. In Meghan he has found someone supportive of that stance and he’s emboldened by that. But the bigger picture is that he believes there are some very significant wrongs that need to be righted. It’s deeper than just wanting his day in court.”
How dare Harry go against the British media: A former courtier has another theory on why Harry is willing to endure the torment: “I think he is seeking inner peace and this becomes the target — he thinks if he can bring the media to heel, it will cure his pain. Sadly, I don’t think it will. He’s still defending his mother. Nothing will take that pain away.”
“I never had any conversations with either of the princes about ‘where are the Mirror getting those stories from?’” Harry was a child and he already understood that his dogsh-t father was briefing the media about him. Why would he go to the courtiers who were briefing against him? Especially when he was under siege and didn’t know who to trust? As for the rest of it – the palace is shocked that they’re finding out after f–king around for so long. They’re shocked that Harry is, in fact, free to say whatever he wants, sue whoever he wants and criticize the British media’s stranglehold on the British government. The Windsors and the courtiers soothe themselves with their pettiness – oh, Harry was in the third row, what hilarity! – while basically admitting that the jig is up, they’ve done everything to threaten Harry, marginalize Harry and punish Harry and he still rises like a phoenix from the ashes.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
The rest of them need to remember that they are being followed by international media. And, saying they were so childish as to be amused by Anne’s hat and what row PH sat in for the con doesn’t put them in a good light. Charles needs to also give a thought to the fact that he is the head of a church that is supposed to show the Christian values of love and forgiveness. The BM has gotten away with swaying public opinion for so long that they are failing to see the truth that people have more access to international media and social media. I guess, they still have enough of a following to be satisfied with conning?
Is this article shady like Tatler’s Catherine the Great debacle or are they really just that tone deaf and isolated to think this makes the royals look competent and mature? I’m thinking Roya might be shady and keeping an eye on the long game to avoid being exposed as an unreliable source like some of the boot licking propagandists (looking at you TomineyIsALiar).
I think part of this is that Harry is suing The Sun. Both the Times and The Sun are Rupert Murdoch publications.
I would love to know what they are REALLY thinking. Most are just toeing the line. Circling the wagons around the royals and their tabloid brethren. What I wouldn’t give to be a fly on the wall of their meetings.
Reading these threads is traumatic for me. It’s what I lived through with my family, & reading the continued abuse of Harry, Meghan, the children, is horrible.
Yet it’s also so powerful to see the strength of others. It builds you up too, you know? He will be ok. They will be ok.
The palace people, on the other hand, deserve every bit of unhappiness & awful things to happen to them. Especially William. He KNOWS what his father did, & he’s weak. So weak. Yes, he was abused to but he’s a father & that trumps all, IMO.
Sending you hugs and wishing you strength, Kokiri.
These people lack self-awareness. They fail to realise that the Royal Family’s behaviour towards Harry and Meghan has damaged their reputation.
If Charles is so upset then why did he cause the trouble letting William call the shots about harry. Instead Charles leaves the country for a retreat . If he leaves the country why not go visit Harry and Meghan and the children.
Charles is afraid of William, the narcissist, and was convinced that Harry’s love was unfailing, despite the circumstances.
He was right about Harry, he knows how to love properly and does so indeed.
But that love and loyalty are now directed to his immediate family, his wife and children;those who are well deserving.
Meanwhile William’s raison d’etre is to make Harry his personal nothing.
I am rooting for his failure in this particular endeavour.
“We’ve got a sh*t government.” Yes, you do.
oh we know. boy do we know. My son is 11 and I’m already pitching going to university outside of the UK to him.
There seems to be an underlying sneaking admiration for Harry here.
In a weird way, so long as they confine themselves to petty slights towards H&M that keeps them and their deranged fans happy- I’m OK with that. I’m hoping that might defuse the more dangerous ideas.
The eye contact and shared smile between he and the policewoman is very telling .
She knows what a warrior he is.
He has a lot of support and they are all scared shitless .because more powerful people are supporting him publicly.
Roya “conveniently” fails to mention Harry is also taking legal action against the parent company of her paper. The snarky comment about Anne’s feather highlights the pathetic mindset of the institution and the reporting.
If they found Anne’s hat funny it shows how vacuous that family is.
Exactly, Mads. This is Murdoch’s go-to move. And having The Times publish this story (without mentioning the conflict of interest) gives it a veneer of false legitimacy.
All the media also conveniently forget to mention that this is not Prince Harry’s case. He is one of nearly 100 litigants – and that’s not counting all the people who settled out of court including Prince William. The media bias is shocking – they scream on about Harry being ‘misguided’ in bringing this case and he might lose but you don’t get 100 people suing you in court and you don’t pay out millions in settlements if you haven’t done anything wrong.
MGN is as guilty as sin and everybody knows it.
“Either way, what must the royal family make of their unelected, exiled prince launching attacks on this country’s elected representatives?”
That Harry is a free citizen entitled to speak his mind.
“(He) has lost all the instincts on how to do this, how to conduct himself carefully, still as a member of the royal family.“
It’s called deprogramming. It’s called freedom.
I’m forever bemused at just how discombobulated everyone in this institution becomes when the can’t control everyone and everything. They are so used to everyone capitulating to them. And if they don’t, they have ways of making them by abusing them in some way. Harry is a rare instance where he has the means to speak up and fight and still thrive.
I am so annoyed when they refer to Harry as “exiled.” He’s not banished from the country; he moved. People move away, especially from toxic families. He can move back any time he wants. He just doesn’t want to.
This is the first article I’ve seen that has finally acknowledged that Harry is free and the RF have no control over him. That in itself is a big step forward.
This is what it sounds like when you let air out of a balloon. Blah, blah, same old, same old.
The NYT had a very different opinion piece on Saturday, very positive.
In this court case there will be several members of the press giving information. It has already been reported that one of the journalists for the defense said during questioning that Piers Morgan added extra information into them without telling her the source.
I’m really glad to see he is commenting that the press is not holding this government to account. The link between this government and the media needs to be severed. Its interesting that stories are being sat on and only released when the timing is right or when one of the smaller, independent journalists find out. I do wonder which newspaper owner is pulling the strings and the moment; Rothchild, Murdoch or another.
Today another act of parliament is going through the lords to give the police even more powers over protests include the right to redirect the march if it may cause a minor disturbance.
No Harry is not an embarrassment to Britain. Britain should be embarrassed. Harry is only telling the truth and they can’t handle it. It also sounds like they are admitting that they threatened Harry. Let them keep writing in anger and more stuff will be revealed. They show themselves when they are threatened.
No one screams louder than Roya that there is no leaking, smearing and breifing from the Palace yet here she is again leaking, smearing and breifing from palace sources.
Charles has is a weak, spineless adulterer who has never been in a position to judge anyone.
He should have stopped the invisible contract with right wing, racist tabloids considering he is head of the Church and Commonwealth.
“Unnamed sources say they were never asked”
What’s interesting is their confusion over why he’s suing when he’s gotten so much positive coverage in the past. They just don’t get it. They prostrate themselves for good press and don’t at all understand why Harry never has. Past positive coverage does not change the fact that crimes were still committed against Harry. The way they front for the papers is mind-blowing.
The California sun getting to Harry, the man with 5 jobs, where would he find time to hang out with James Corden who moved back to England.
This family is in deep denial. Harry is a global warrior without even trying to be. He earned this global warrior status from the many years he was sent around the globe representing his birth family in places and parts of the world they chose not to go. His birth family lives behind a wall of secrecy which is being pulled back. They cannot handle the spotlight his trials bring because they were deeply involved in undermining a young broken child’s insecurities following his mother’s death. Instead of embracing this child with love they watched as he lived a self destructive lifestyle which they used for cover as they spoon-fed him to the public. Upon meeting a self assured confident woman, he realized through her love for him his value. In addition, for him now, he wants everyone to know how his young life was devalued, his mothers devalued and to hold those persons responsible to account. The Windsor’s are living on borrowed time as future generation listen and watch this unfold. The mystic for royalty in the UK is eroding.
“… there is no one around him to say, ‘No, Harry, you can’t say that, take that bit out’. ”
The invisible contract in action. They were controlling what he was allowed to say.
“forgotten that Britain is also judged internationally by its royal family?”
Maybe have a chat with Air Miles Andy. Scratch that, pretty much all of them are an International embarrassment.
That’s a big part of the problem. We’re judged by our government and our royals. The shame. At least people are now starting to questions the overwhelmingly right wing media narrative that they should vote conservative that we might get some change there but we’re stuck with the royals for the time being.