King Charles & Queen Camilla hosted a reception for the Windrush generation

Yesterday was the sixth anniversary of the Grenfell Tower Fire, the 2017 disaster which caused the death of 72 men, women and children, and displaced hundreds of Grenfell residents, many of whom are immigrants and people of color. The Windsors did not mark the anniversary in any way. None of them did a thing. Instead, King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted a “reception” at Buckingham Palace to mark the 75th anniversary of the HMT Windrush’s arrival in the UK.

King Charles and Queen appeared in great spirits this afternoon as they hosted a reception at Buckingham Buckingham to celebrate the 75th anniversary of HMT Empire Windrush’s arrival into the UK. The newly-crowned King and Queen were joined by BBC News anchor Clive Myrie – whose parents were part of the Windrush generation and travelled to the UK in the 60s. Other high profile guests at the event included veteran journalist Sir Trevor McDonald, former Loose Women panelist June Sarpong and Jamaican-born entrepreneur Levi Roots. For the occasion, the Queen wore a stylish button-down green-and-white printed dress by Samantha Sung. The royal completed her ensemble with a dainty gold pendant necklace and some pearl earrings. At the historic event this afternoon, the royal couple will unveil 10 new portraits of Windrush elders. The King commissioned the pieces of artwork in 2022 when he was still the Prince of Wales. The subjects were carefully selected by the specially-appointed Windrush Portraits Committee – which was chaired by Baroness Floella Benjamin. The portraits will pay tribute to the Windrush Generation and the lasting impact they had had on the UK. King Charles is said to have personally selected Black artists to paint the portraits. The former troop ship Empire Windrush landed in Britain on June 22, 1948, carrying people from across the Caribbean who had responded to an ad offering tickets for £28 (around £1040 in today’s money) to those wanting to work in the UK. Between 1948 and 1970 more than half a million Windrush migrants from the West Indies left their homes to emigrate to the UK.

[From The Daily Mail]

Basically, the Windsors couldn’t do anything for Grenfell on June 14th because they were too busy whitewashing Britain’s treatment of the Windrush generation. It’s actually all part of the same thread, in my opinion.

No word on whether Susan Hussey was in attendance at yesterday’s Windrush reception. After “resigning” from her position last December, she was brought back into the fold and she attended the coronation last month. I bet Hussey was there at the palace yesterday. “But where are you FROM?”

