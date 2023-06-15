Keke Palmer says TSA tried to make her throw out her pumped breastmilk

Embed from Getty Images

Like her latest album, Keke Palmer is a “Big Boss” making boss moves. It seems like she hasn’t slowed down since welcoming her first child at the end of February. There was the new album and accompanying docu-film, her content hub, the Vanguard Award, the Met Gala, and I’m sure many other things because Keke is always moving. Except her latest travel experience didn’t go smoothly at all. Keke took to Twitter to call out TSA at the Houston airport for breast milk discrimination — they almost made her throw out 16 oz of milk.

Standing up for herself — and for moms everywhere. Keke Palmer slammed the Houston airport for what she called “breast milk discrimination.” The Nope star, 29, took to Twitter on Monday, June 12, to detail her experience at the Texas airport, claiming the TSA threatened to throw out her breast milk supply. “Breast milk discrimination at the Houston airport ruined my mood. I should’ve popped my tit out right then because the discretion and comfort of pumping is thwarted with threats to throw out over 16oz my babies food?!?!!! Why is that not a crime??” the Nickelodeon alum — who welcomed son Leodis with boyfriend Darius Jackson in February — tweeted. “I’M A MOTHER for crying out loud 😩😢.” Despite the drama, Palmer “is blissfully happy” in her role as a new mom, an insider exclusively reveals in the newest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now. “Leo’s got a lively personality, and he keeps Keke and Darius on their toes.” Though “the sleepless nights have been a struggle … Darius has been a huge help, and Leo is just a joy.” While she may be exhausted, the Scream Queens alum hasn’t slowed down for a second since the birth of her first child, releasing her new album, Big Boss, and its accompanying film, in May. She’s also lent her voice talents to the animated series Human Resources and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder since 2022.

From her Tweet, it sounds like Keke was traveling with her baby, but pumped in advance, as one does for convenience, comfort, and privacy. But TSA almost made her throw out the breast milk because it was above the allotted amount of liquid per carry-on. Except breast milk, formula, baby food, and all accoutrements are considered medically necessary and are therefore exempt from the usual requirements. I’m not a mom and even I knew that, but apparently this TSA agent didn’t. Airport/airline workers should know their stuff, but I also kind of always expect problems at all times so I do things like screenshot the rules for traveling with pets just in case someone tries to give me a hard time. But I’m surprised there was an issue with breast milk because I thought this was a well-known thing. I wonder if Keke or someone with her just reasoned with them or had to literally pulled up the requirements on their phone to avoid the milk being wasted. (I’m also always surprised to read about celebs having problems like these because I usually assume there are assistants present to make things go smoothly, but TSA can always make anything bumpy). Anyway, airports always find a way to be stressful, and it’s good Keke didn’t actually have to throw out her breast milk.

Breast milk discrimination at the Houston airport ruined my mood. I should’ve popped my tit out right then because the discretion and comfort of pumping is thwarted with threats to throw out over 16oz my babies food?!?!!! Why is that not a crime?? I’M A MOTHER for crying out… — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) June 12, 2023

