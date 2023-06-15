Priscilla Presley got a $1.4 million settlement from Lisa Marie’s estate

Last month, Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley’s lawyers came to a settlement agreement over Lisa Marie Presley’s estate. LM had changed her will a few times in the decade before she passed, and she had always made it abundantly clear that she wanted her eldest children, Riley and Ben Keough, to inherit and execute her estate. Ben passed away in 2020, so Riley was supposed to be the executor and trustee. Except Priscilla took her granddaughter to court and challenged Lisa Marie’s will, just weeks after LM’s passing. Last month, we only knew that there had been some kind of settlement. This week, the terms of the deal were revealed in court documents, and the NYT (per People) read through the entire filing and figured out how much Riley had to give her grandmother to get Priscilla to back off.
As Riley Keough becomes the sole trustee of her late mother Lisa Marie Presley’s estate, she’ll give her grandmother Priscilla Presley a $1 million lump-sum payment as part of a previous settlement reached by the pair, court documents obtained by PEOPLE seem to indicate.
Riley, 34, and Priscilla, 78, reached an agreement in May, with lawyers saying at the time that terms of the settlement would be kept confidential. And while nearly all mentions of the payment are redacted in court documents filed Monday in Los Angeles, one line deep into the 95-page filing indicates the hefty price tag.
The documents state that a $400,000 payment Riley is to give Priscilla for legal fees and costs will come “at the same time as the one million payment as stated in Paragraph 6 of this Agreement.”
The aforementioned Paragraph 6 mentions a sum to be paid to Priscilla by Riley, though the amount — which “shall be made within 10 days after Riley’s receipt of the life insurance proceeds” — is redacted. The $1 million amount was first reported by The New York Times. In return for Priscilla resigning, Riley is to issue the payment “after receiving the proceeds of her mother’s life-insurance policy,” per the docs.
Riley on Monday petitioned the court to approve the May settlement agreement, with her attorney Justin Gold writing that if it’s approved, the Daisy Jones & the Six actress won’t charge for her services as a trustee, something he says Priscilla would have done. Even so, the documents indicate that Priscilla was officially removed as Trustee of her late daughter’s estate on May 11, and that the change will remain in place whether Riley’s petition is approved or not, as Priscilla signed a settlement agreement.
I’m shocked that Priscilla settled for so little – basically $1.4 million to lay no further claim to Lisa Marie’s estate. Now, that being said, I don’t think there was a huge amount of money left. Lisa Marie had already sold off a huge chunk of her father’s estate, and reportedly there was some mismanagement with the money. I think that’s why the settlement specifies Lisa Marie’s life insurance too – that might be the only money which isn’t tangled up in the larger bureaucracy of the trust. What sucks is that I’m pretty sure Lisa Marie only had a big life insurance policy because, oh right, she passed away with minor children (twins Harper and Finley Lockwood). The life insurance money was supposed to go to LM’s children, I guarantee. Instead, Priscilla demanded her “cut.”
It really is a small amount of money. It makes me wonder if Priscilla is broke. I can’t imagine wanting to alienate my grandchildren at any age, but especially at Priscilla’s age. It also officially tarnishes and ends her image as Elvis’s grieving widow even though she was never his widow.
Priscilla has a lavish lifestyle so this money won’t last long – its interesting the snark about how P would have charged the estate money for being a trustee, talk about letting it be known that P is ALL about the money and fleecing where she can.
I think the figure was low because as from what I can recall, LM wasn’t very good at managing her money – plus there was the expensive law suits with her ex that drained her financially.
At some point Priscilla will find a way to ask for more. This ‘go away’ money won’t last long with the way she spends.
All that noise and machinations for $1M ? I would have thought the estate was 100M or more.
Priscilla is not a worthy grandmother. Hope that 1M was worth it to destroy your relationships with your family.
Terrible the way Priscilla added to Rileys stress and heartbreak by suing her.
$1-$2M. As if she needed that money.
Riley lost her brother and her Mom, then Grandma piles on for money. Shame on her.
I wish Riley all the best.
Hard agree HEYKAY!
$1.4 million is what it takes to alienate your children and and die without enjoying your great grandchildren. When greed verges on idiocy.
Don’t forget she Riley also have just given birth to her first child.
Priscilla doesn’t come out looking good in this, no matter how you slice it. And I’m not sure Riley is going to be buddy-buddy with her moving forward. This is “go away” money, and it’s sad that it might very well have helped completely rend an already jagged rift in the family.
So basically mega rich elder lady chooses to cut all ties with her grandchildren for 1 million dollars?
One million? The weakest strong man at the circus.
That seems like such a relatively small amount for all of us for us, I can’t imagine looking at the situation and demanding that money, when it should have gone to the care of the minor children.
Don’t forget Lisa Marie and Priscilla were scientologists- Lisa Maria got out awhile back- did the scientology-friendly thing of not talking about it directly- but did talk in general terms about betrayal.
Scientology is huge money suck- a lot of the Elvis estate money probably went to David Miscavige.
And Priscilla seems like garbage. Apparently she arranged for her other (non elvis related) kid to get a piece of the trust. “Only” 1/9- but still.
Riley is also a scientologist. I’m sure COS is the biggest winner in all of this.
I blame Priscilla for all the Scientology nonsense that she’s inflicted upon that family. Elvis thought it was a ridiculous “religion.” He’s rolling in his grave that his estate is funding David Miscavage.
I hope Riley can heal and eventually leave the cult like her mother did.
Pricsilla – Grandma Dearest this is a bad bad look. Suing your granddaughters for a cut of their recently passed mothers estate and then stiffing them with the legal fees. Money and fame were always her gods – Priscilla has an expensive lifestyle so am sure at some point she will come back for more.
The trust for the twins is protected (from both grandma and the dodgy father) and Riley has a growing HW career so they will be fine. Plus they have the money from the life insurance which as i say above am sure Grandma Dearest will come after at some point.
As i said on the other thread I hope at some point in the future Riley and the twins kick the leecher of an Uncle (LM’s half brother) off the estate trust.
Guess she needed thsy money to continue getting her horrible facelifts.
Is Priscilla auditioning for Death Becomes Her II? If so Elvis is already there.
Her son- who has no biological relationship to the Presley family- received 1/9th. I am sure she is managing that account. The small payout was to make it look like it wasn’t about the money.