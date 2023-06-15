Jennifer Lawrence wore Loewe & Alaia in Madrid: cute or tragic?

Given the likelihood of an actors’ strike, I imagine we’ll see a rush of actors promoting their projects in the coming weeks. Jennifer Lawrence must be happy that her promotional tour for No Hard Feelings is already ongoing – she was in London at the beginning of the week, and then the tour moved to Madrid. These are photos from the photocall and premiere events in Spain.

At the photocall, J-Law wore a short, flouncy Alaia shirtdress which looked great on her, even if it’s not what I would have put her in. I get the vibe she was going for though – it’s a racy comedy, she wanted to wear something sexy and cute. But then she wore this Loewe dress for the premiere and I have no words. I still don’t really understand why so many celebrity women are obsessed with Loewe, honestly. So many of the designs are just stunt-fashion, not real craftsmanship or anything flattering. Loewe designed that ballon-boob dress, remember that? Well, this dress on J-Law is completely awful. It’s supposed to be structured so it looks like it’s floating on her body, except that’s not what it looks like. It looks like someone stuck cardboard inserts into an oversized dress. The nude color does nothing for Jennifer either.

As much as I hate J-Law’s Dior contract, I will take Dior’s prom dresses over this sh-t any day of the week.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Cover Images.

2 Responses to “Jennifer Lawrence wore Loewe & Alaia in Madrid: cute or tragic?”

  1. Susan Collins says:
    June 15, 2023 at 10:02 am

    No no no no that tan one is tragic and horrible and just no. Not fond of the white one either.

    Reply
  2. It Really Is You, Not Me I’m says:
    June 15, 2023 at 10:04 am

    The Loewe dress looks like a middle school home ec project.

    The Alaia dress is beautiful on JLaw.

    Reply

