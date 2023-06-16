Sox the wandering British cat loves jumping in cars and having adventures



Of all the stories I have covered thus far, this one may be my favorite. I am obsessed with cats but cannot have one where I live now. One of the things I love most about cats is that they each have their own distinct personality. So do dogs, but most dog breeds have an instinct of wanting to please us–we bred them that way. (Chihuahuas, it must be said, are an exception.) Cats, as far as I’m concerned, have never been completely domesticated. A cat will only do something if it’s her idea. This week a gorgeous orange tabby boy named Sox has made headlines in the UK for hopping into two different people’s cars, traveling about 140 miles round trip from Kent to Wallington in South London. Hilariously, this is not the first time he’s done this. Sox is a prolific wanderer.

One adventurous feline took a 70-mile joyride around the English Southside by jumping in two strangers’ cars. A ginger tabby cat named Sox hopped into a car on Sunday afternoon and traveled from Herne Bay in Kent to Whitstable. The woman who found Sox in her car attempted to take him to the vet, but the cat got away — again. From there, he reportedly headed to Wallington in south London in another car, according to BBC News. Sox’s owner, Jessica Roe, told the outlet she is used to his escapades, often collecting him from various places including a nightclub. “I jokingly said, ‘Oh God, as long as he doesn’t get on the train to London, we’ll be okay,’ ” Roe told BBC News. Meanwhile, Jacqui O’Connor didn’t notice Sox in her car until she was already on her way home from Whitstable to London. “We were driving down the motorway, singing along as you do on the drive home, chatting away, and all of a sudden this head pops in between the two chairs,” she said. Roe has also had to pick Sox up from schools, offices, a swimming pool, an Amazon delivery truck, and even a kebab shop, she told the outlet.

[From People]

People is saying he went 70 miles, but that’s just one leg of his journey. He was driven back home by a third person! There’s a Facebook page for Sox sightings which is how he was located and brought safely home. The fact that the second driver, Jacqui, didn’t notice Sox in the car until his little head popped up made me laugh out loud. That’s like a scene from a movie. How did he get in there without her noticing? That level of stealth is impressive. I wonder if Sox’s cat mom could lead train him and take him on walks. That way he could go on adventures a little more safely. Also, I think most cats would love kebab shops, so I’m not surprised he’s ended up at one. This story confirms my theory that out of all the different cat types, the orange ones are the most chaotic.

We had an orange boy named Weasley who got stuck on the neighbor’s roof multiple times. He had a ton of energy and loved to play. He was also curious and friendly, and 100% would have climbed into a stranger’s car, especially if they had raw hamburger meat in their grocery bags. I’m obsessed with little Sox, and I will be following his adventures. If they were really smart, some of the UK car brands or train companies should feature him in sponsored content. If I knew Sox liked riding in a Mini Cooper, it might influence my purchasing decisions, that’s all I’m saying.

Note by CB: This is Sox on his latest adventure this morning! He’s also shown with his brother.