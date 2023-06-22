Stephen A. Smith: People only care about the Sussexes when they’re insulting the royals

Stephen A. Smith is a longtime ESPN commentator, popular for his shady and humorous commentary. There are a lot of memes and GIFs of him. Smith also had a podcast, and this week, he decided to chime in on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Spotify mess. Keep in mind, Smith also knows Bill Simmons, the Spotify executive who called Harry and Meghan “f–king grifters” – Simmons used to work at ESPN before he was sh-tcanned for his disrespectful behavior within the network. Interesting sidenote: while Simmons has been on the record about his support of former ESPN journalist Jemele Hill, Hill is escaping Spotify too. Hill and Spotify announced they were parting ways before the Sussexes/Spotify story happened. But of course, everything always happens in a silo with the Sussexes, right? It’s never about the larger story. In any case, Stephen A. Smith decided to chat about the Sussexes, so here you go:
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, has said the couple are only interesting when “insulting their family.”
“If Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex ain’t complaining about the royal family, I don’t know if anybody cares what they have to say,” Smith said on his podcast, The Stephen A. Smith Show. “… I’m not trying to dog [Meghan] like she doesn’t have any talent or anything like that. She did damn good on Suits… I love Suits. Matter of fact, I’m gonna watch it again. But what I’m saying is, you don’t really care what they have to say unless they’re insulting their family.”
Smith also addressed the critical comments made of the couple by his former ESPN colleague Bill Simmons.
He said: “I like Bill. I respect the hell out of Bill Simmons, ain’t no shade here. But Bill Simmons was going off… Bill Simmons seemed very happy they were gone.”
Smith, added “I never knew what the hell ‘grifters’ meant. So I had to look it up….In all seriousness, he’s qualified to say that. I am not, because I know nothing of them. I know nothing about their [Spotify] deal… I didn’t think that was necessary, but then again, he works at Spotify, not me. So he knows more than I would ever know about that particular situation, which means it came from a personal place.”
“He works at Spotify” – which is why Simmons’ comments were so ridiculous. It’s an asinine way to do business for a Spotify executive to publicly trash two people who were under contract at his company. It’s bad management, it’s bad PR (for Spotify) and it blew up in Simmons face in real time as Spotify’s golden goose Joe Rogan hosted an hour-long conversation with one of the most despicable anti-vaxxers in America, Robert Kennedy Jr, and then Rogan spent the f–king weekend arguing with a immunologist on Twitter! I mean, y’all want to talk about grifters…
As for Smith’s comment about “you don’t really care what they have to say unless they’re insulting their family” – this has become some kind of bizarre talking point in the past week, with commentators suggesting that the Sussexes’ only thing is talking sh-t about the Windsors. Like… Meghan had a whole popular podcast that wasn’t about that? I guess Smith missed it.
Yet another big mouth. He may only care when the Sussexes talk sh*t about the Royals but that doesn’t mean other people feel the same way.
I mean, he doesn’t even feel that way. He’s talking about them now, right? They’re the only people leaving Spotify he’s even bothering to talk about. The “no one cares about them” they blather on and on about the Sussexes to a degree that everyone else seems to be exempt from is soooo exhausting. Clearly, it’s everyone he’s not talking about that he doesn’t care about. He, like everyone else, seems to care a hell of a lot.
Exactly! Archetypes is an internationally celebrated award winning podcast. Not a grifter.
Why are these people generalizing and painting an entire universe with a broad brush with these their toxic talking points? Okay, Simmins, Smith, BM etc are only interested in the Sussexes when they are talking about the BRF, that don’t mean it’s the same mentality shared by the rest of the world!!!! I mean, Meghan has said absolutely nothing about Harry’s relatives since the Oprah interview and here are these morons still talking about her!! Why are they still dogging Meghan even when she is not talking about anyone of Harry’s white relatives? The Sussexes, in conjunction with many other people in this field, waged a huge (and must I say successful) campaign about access to vaccines for third world countries, how is that got anything to do with the BRF? Sheesh, stop already!!
Ah, did his podcast not top Rogan’s like Meghan’s did?
I think NAUGHT! (in my best english accent)
Another person who just HAS to comment on the Sussex family just to remain current. Stick to sports.
This guy wants to have his 5 minutes of fame. And he knows the only time he can have that is when he talks about the Sussexes. Talk about an opportunistic hypocrite.
Screamin’ A is probably more well known in the States than the Sussexes. He’s the highest paid talent at ESPN, he’s the lead of a show that’s designed to be viral and he’s memed almost daily. Dude has fame to spare. The guy makes a living commenting on the hot stories of the day and covers a lot of topics. Here’s the description of the episode in question:
Stephen A takes the time to analyze the Bradly Beal trade to the Phoenix Suns and then sits down with Ex NFL player and CBS Host Nate Burelson. He then honors the Juneteenth Holiday, calls out the questionable decision of Ron DeSantis and Mike Pence to honor a Confederate General and tries to figure out why Bill Simmon’s called Megan Markle a grifter.
He’s not a nobody but he absolutely isn’t more famous than they are, you don’t even have to follow Royal stuff to know who they are you kind of need to have your finger on the pulse of sports stuff to know who he is outside of being like dude from the memes saying ” I’m here to tell you we don’t care”. Neither of that has anything to do with him being loud and wrong though, which he frequently is.
He is a chaos agent who is telling people to vote Republican.
It amazing the selectivity when it comes to this clown.
He might be the highest paid at ESPN, but that ain’t saying nothing.
He literally is using a couple he does not know for headlines.
He is ABSOLUTELY NOT well known than the Sussexes. I mean, he probably is very well known in the sports industry (thus ESPN) but he is not very well-known US wide. Ask anyone walking on the street about this guy and then ask 5 people walking on the street about Harry and Meghan and you’ll get your answer right there. I wasn’t even gonna click on this article if there was no Harry and Meghna in it, c’mon now!!
He’s also much disliked within the Black community for his political comments. He could have stayed out of this instead of opting in to the pile-on of a Black woman. And he is most definitely NOT more well-known than the Sussexes. I called him the “meme guy” for years before I learned his name and what he did. Not everyone opts into sports or sports commentary. He is not a household name. But everyone know who Harry & Meghan – even if they don’t follow RF news
Hmm. Haven’t watched all Stephen Colbert’s Late Shows, so I maybe missed the one where he had “Screamin’ A” on to talk. Or did I? Also must have missed the 60 Minutes segment with Anderson Cooper interviewing him about his book. Or did I? As for “Screamin’ A” actual statements re: podcasts – did I miss the news that his audience was larger than Archetypes?
Um, Stephen A Smith has his 5 minutes of fame and then some. I’m not sure why he waded into the Sussex debate, but it wasn’t to get his 5 minutes of fame.
Honestly i doubt he would have said anything had Bill Simmons not gone off like he did.
Naaahhh, Stephen Smith might “already have his 5 minutes and then some” already but the definitely is clout chasing with this his Sussex comments. I know SOME people know who he is, I mean he is a famous sports commentator etc etc, but he really in not that well known, let’s be honest here. Tell me what he said about prince Andrew raping VG and then paying a large sum of money to make the lawsuit go away. Oh, he said nothing about that? Well then……
I was responding specifically to this comment – “This guy wants to have his 5 minutes of fame. And he knows the only time he can have that is when he talks about the Sussexes.”
and I stand by my comment that he has his five minutes of fame and then some. He IS a famous sports commentator and IS well known in the sports world, which is….well, a very large world. Does that make him as famous as the Sussexes? No, certainly not by name recognition alone. But he IS very well known and I’m scratching my head that people are acting like he’s not because “its just sports.”
And I ALSO stand by my comment that I don’t think he would have said anything about the Sussexes without Bill Simmons’ comments. Had Simmons behaved in a more gentleman like manner, and not been such an unprofessional ahole, I doubt he would have said anything here. To my knowledge I don’t think he’s brought up any of the royals before, but I am not positive on that one.
I’m not defending what he said, I’m saying he’s not a nobody; he’s a very well known sports commentator and one of the more prominent ones on ESPN.
He waded into this because Sussex news is the hottest news always. He can say he doesn’t care all he wants. He’s talking about them.
Every time I hear this crap, I think of the comedy podcast I listen to about d-list celebrities (if Kaiser doesn’t mind me alluding to another podcast). THOSE people are the ones no one cares about. There are thousands and thousands of low tier celebrities with podcasts. This dude, like everyone else, cares passionately about the Sussexes.
If Stephen A. “knows nothing of them” then why is he adding his 2 cents worth into the conversation. He needs to keep H&M’s names out of his mouth.
This is the same 🤡 who said Trump isn’t a racist and spouts very dangerous political rhetoric.
Stephen A. Smith’s political takes are beyond concerning — they’re dangerous
https://deadspin.com/espn-host-stephen-a-smith-s-political-takes-are-danger-1850506438
Thanks for the link. Kinda weird he has so much influence in sports talk when he seems to be clueless, and not even careful, about certain sports figures and potential matchups. Won’t even get into trump worship due to the dude being “rich” when he stays afloat with $$$ from supporters.
Another day, another clout chaser. Irrelevant person seeking relevance. 🤷♀️
Unfortunately, he is far from irrelevant. He has a very large platform and following.
Does he? How did that large platform translate to book sales for his recently released book. Not great. Maybe now that he has weighed in with an idiotic perspective on the Sussexes he’ll get a boost in sales.
My point is, he really does not have a large platform. He may have been well known in a certain circle but it doesn’t translate to a large platform. However by weighing in on the Sussexes, he’ll now be known way beyond the circle he previously occupied.
And yet, he is virtually unknown outside of ESPN. Anyone not into sports or open racists probably doesn’t know he exists. I didn’t. As far as I’m concerned, he’s just like D lister Kelly Osbourne shooting her mouth off about people she doesn’t know who are more successful than she will ever be. Same with this guy. He will NEVER be as well known as Harry & Meghan, or as successful. He’s just using them for clout. He could have just said he doesn’t know them and declined to shoot his mouth off. He would have looked much smarter if he had.
This is so f*cking frustrating, I truly don’t know how Meghan and Harry deal. Everything he is saying is patently, provably false – the success of the Together cookbook, the Smart Set collection, the Vogue Forces for Change issue, The Bench, and yes Archetypes, which was so popular it managed to unseat Spotify’s reigning threat to public health Joe Rogan – all of it proves that Meghan’s projects are insanely popular whether she’s talking about the royals or not, and Harry’s Invictus success shows the same goes for him.
There could be an argument made that *they* are the draw and so any projects that include them in a more behind-the-scenes role may not be as popular, such as the Live to Lead series, but that’s a completely different conversation and only proves that H & M are even more popular. Heaven forbid the Daily Beast or any of these other media outlets fact-check these blowhards with the Sussex’s proven track record, it would get in the way of the nonstop smears! Can’t have that!
Yep
He says he’s not trying to dog Meghan and yet he’s saying Bill Simmons is qualified to call her a grifter. He could have just said nothing about something he knows nothing about.
He doesn’t want the Sussex Squad on his butt.
The annoying thing about Simmons is that he is literally qualified to talk about them—he is a Spotify insider—but chooses to smear anyway.
I admit I have not been following this, but isn’t Spotify having some difficulty? And wouldn’t that be partly the fault of this Simmons idiot? The man showed just how deeply unprofessional he is. All these old dudes just support each other and pump themselves up regardless of whether they deserve it. People moan about affirmative action but there is nothing more toxic and damaging than old rich dudes kotowing to each other and keeping each other in positions of power. It’s the root of all ineffeciencies and inequalities in american capitalism.
It’s the same scenario as when newspapers quoted paparazzos as witnesses to the crime they committed. Can they not see the glaring conflict of interest?
Of course Smith missed Meghan’s podcast – why would he even know about it, let alone listen to it? He lives in a completely different world.
And, in a way, he’s right. The drama of H&M is about their relationship with the RF. Some people may be interested in Harry’s views on mental health and family trauma, some may be interested in what Meghan has to say about the perceptions of women over time, or what H&M think about vaccine equity – but those don’t drive headlines. Everybody wants to know how the RF sucks. And Meghan has been the catalyst in all this – Harry became 9 billion times more interesting once he met her and the RF transformed from “mid-century fusty dusty” into “Henry the 8th palace intrigue,” that’s super interesting. Now, like it or not, all Meghan has to do is breathe and people will link it to the RF in some way – it’s the creation of a mythology.
“why would he even know about it, let alone listen to it?” Exactly! You don’t have to have 100% of people loving you all the time and paying to access your content to be a massive success. They do have a wide global appeal, but it doesn’t have to be universal. It’s weird people think it’s an own to point out that there are non-fans.
If I don’t listen to something, read something, watch it, etc., I keep my mouth shut about it instead of weighing in on something I know NOTHING about. There is a difference in being a “non-fan” and being a hater with no valid reason behind it. A “non-fan” doesn’t engage. It’s like the idiots who had to have a “Barney-haters club” over a stupid children’s show that they didn’t HAVE to engage with. They need to stay in their own lane and get a life.
100%. My word choice was off there.
Another person I have to cross off my like list. I’m beginning to think these idiots believe they can get ink is by trashing the Sussexes. It doesn’t say much about them.
Part of me respects Stephen A.: It’s a tremendous amount of hustle to go from an HBCU not known for Journalism to the platform he has now (my mother was a professor at his alma mater and had him in a class), so kudos. But as someone who has met him several times (same industry and friends in common), I can honestly say he is hands down one of the most unlikeable people I have ever met. And the more his star has grown, the more unlikeable he has become. Just miserable takes nonstop.
I’ve only seen him on television and he’s unlikeable enough even there. I get narcissist vibes from him.
I have so much frustration with this –
Why do black people follow the worst model of racist white people? Stop talking trash about your own people!! White people do enough for both you and them
Next, the people are making comments that are being picked up in a space that ask them follow up question
Next, Meghan is starting on a better base than you SAS…meaning, if you can find an audience, where there is nothing interesting about you SAS, then Meghan can certainly find an audience. ..and do very, very well, which is what ALL of you haters fear.
Next, the people are making comments that are being picked up in a space that DO NOT ask them follow up question. ….(correction to the above)
I’ve seen women do this too when they reach a certain level of power and fame. I think it comes from deep insecurity so they have to pretend that they are so much better than everyone else. Honest people who rise and succeed will acknowledge that it was hard work + the right timing + some lucky breaks.
In many ways, he reminds me a Jason Whitlock light. They have figured out that contrarian takes that say what white people are afraid to say out loud (although thanks to the political climate in the US, people say all sorts of -ish with their full chests now) will keep them paid and draw in viewership. After all if a black person says it, it’s okay #sarcasm. Now I fully believe Jason operates from a place of deep self-loathing anti-blackness and believes what he says: Stephen not sure. But I know for sure, he knows that it keeps him paid and well.
@Caribbean – As to your question “Why do black people follow the worst model of racist white people? Stop talking trash about your own people!! White people do enough for both you and them”,
I think it’s a bit of “Stockholm Syndrome” or the old saying that “White peoples ice is just colder” (meaning “white” just makes it better). It’s clear that Smith is walking down both sides and in the middle – trying not to offend Meghan, a woman of color but still kowtowing to Simmons.
But Smith is a bit “old” – I looked it up and he’s 55 so may have more of this subservient attitude. I have more hope for the younger people. Like my nephews and nieces who are teens and 20’s. They don’t seem to have this problem as much as some older people.
I don’t understand why people equate “I” only do something with everyone else. Meghan had fans way before she met Harry do they think they all just disappeared? And what about the people that made the things that she wore and projects she did as a working royal huge successes, how do you explain that? Of course there are people that only care when something salacious is going on, I only comment on Taylor Swift stories then, but to pretend that she doesn’t have a huge amount of die hard fans just because I only care when something gossipy is going on is silly. Harry and Meghan have a ton of fans that care about THEM. Why does the media just absolutely refuse to acknowledge that? Anyway this guy is an op for Republican nonsense so this just reinforces my thoughts that he has horrendous opinions.
Amtiblackness is a hell of a drug! Why would he get involved in this? I tell you, it’s outrageous the kind of vitriol they feel about a light-skinned half-Black woman who is the least controversial public figure out here! She does nothing controversial! She ain’t out here crying loud and sparing not about Harry’s garbage family! She ain’t telling her father and his kids to kiss her high yella ass! She ain’t demanding reparations for colonization. Her racial politics are benign to the point of being…well, I’ll leave that alone. She hasn’t told Harry to get the f*ck away from her so she can have a chance at peace again. (Ain’t no way she don’t love him, cuz I’d have divorced him by now just on principle! And I know a separation wouldn’t bring her peace, but… the principle!)
All this hate because she’s a half-Black woman who wouldn’t let these monsters chew her up and spit her out! Cuz she told that man life is about thriving and not surviving. They hate that she thrives!
This blowhard is one of the many reasons I never watch ESPN. Most annoying person ever. He thinks if he shouts his points at people it makes him more right – it doesn’t. ESPN is THE WORST network – it cannot part ways with a Black woman peacefully and followed Trump directives in firing their best reporter, Jemele Hill. The network is known for playing porn in common areas when it interviews women reporters, and in general, it’s a cess pool of sexual harassment, racism, inappropriate work relationships and I could go on and on. Steven A. fits right in there. Exactly the kind of Black dude they love. Loud, obnoxious, rarely knows what he is talking about, and sexist AF.
I’ve always assumed the annoying theme music on Sportscenter is the song that loops in hell – another reason to get my life right.
The A is for asshat. I’m not at all surprised he is talking about Meghan, remember his “beef” with Ayesha Curry and he conceded that she’s “pretty” (in the middle of the beef what the eff does that have to do with the nature of the dispute?) basically he was suggesting she should sit there and be pretty and not argue with him. Sexist a hole.
He added nothing but gibberish to this unnecessary discord. If you don’t know then shut up. Even if you do know, shut up.
Another podcaster upset over Harry and Meghan? Shocking. They all wish they could have had the same deal. They can’t deal that H&M walked away.
“I love Suits. Matter of fact, I’m gonna watch it again.” Yeah, if she has haters like these, Meghan is laughing all the way to the bank. “Feel free to go on. Thanks for the residuals.”
Time will tell how much attention they get for non-royal related stuff moving forward. It’s weird everyone seems to want to leap ahead and draw conclusions when the reality is, we don’t know yet and won’t know for awhile. My own assumption is that the glow that their unusual life story puts on their projects will sustain them for at least as long as they need to build that new brand, but even if they aren’t a mega global brand in the long run, they’ll be doing enough good works and making enough money to be satisfied with their lives.
There really isn’t much more to add to this Spotify story. His 2cents is really the last gasp. So basically it sounds like Spotify wanted them to basically do podcasts like Spare and talking about the royal family, and they weren’t interested in anything else from them. Anyway, it’s finished. Spotify does sound incredibly unprofessional.
So, hes wrong in that people dont care about the Sussexes only when they’re criticizing the royals. The success of Archetypes and Invictus disprove that.
But I do think this links back to what we’ve been saying about Spotify and maybe just in general what “the industry” wants from H&M – they WANT H&M to keep trashing the royals – not just because that sells, but because then everyone else can spend hours, days, weeks on end dissecting what they said and acting like its brand new information that Charles was a crappy father.
I mean look at how the BM reacted to the William assault story in Spare – they were SO HAPPY harry talked about it! Most of them already seemed to know about it, in some form or another, so they were so happy they could finally actually talk about it. the BM is desperate for H&M to talk more about the royals so that they can then talk about the things they have been sitting on for years in the guise of “covering the Sussexes.” And I think that bleeds over to other arenas as well. Everyone seems to know that the BRF is a house of cards that is teetering right now and they all seem to want Harry to be the one to knock it over and they’re frustrated that he’s not going that far, so they are pushing him for more publicly.
Not that I think Stephen A Smith is doing that, per se, but I think Bill Simmons was desperate for a revealing podcast from Harry, that’s why he was so ticked, and Smith is responding to that.
This is VERY spot on, and you see it in other arenas with Meghan as well as far as wanting her to be an activist for the plight of Black Brits. They want them to do the heavy lifting so they can throw rocks and hide their hands. Part of me gets it, the British media is not exactly rational when it comes to people pointing out inequities in that country but it also annoys me that people act like that’s all that Harry and Meghan want to do when the reverse is the real deal.
Oh they 100% knew about it, several of them including Valentine Low said so but that didn’t stop him from saying Meghan is the reason it happened.
What’s going on is truly sick, it’s like they’re working overtime to ensure the Sussexes fail because they chose to leave. They treat Meghan like a runaway slave or something.
H&M have done a lot and accomplished a lot but the media chooses NOT to highlight their work and instead rehash stories from yrs ago or create new drama linking them to the rf…
This was the plan all along. Everything they do is because of the royal family main while, the rf is moving on, have moved on without their drama. It’s all about the narrative.
This narrative is to limit H&M’s appeal and earning power. People are tired of this false drama and are blaming H&M for it because that’s what have been pushed to them the past 7 yrs. They have not been paying attention like ppl on this site have SS but this narrative is sticking.
A Nasty Ugly, cloud chasing man. He is only relevant talking about them – now he finally made tabloids in the U.K. happy for him living his dream of toxic relevance
Silence is the best approach as something is driving this as if to get a response
Are there no adults in the global room?
No one want to spend some political capital to shift this chapter? Then again you see the gleeful response to the people in the Titan
There is a Korean Drama that implies Demons and trolls evolve to humans over time but still are instinctively nasty and evil , maybe these people drawn to the hate of others are just instinctively nasty…..it’s what feels good to them.
The beauty is it’s always so nice to see people praying for H&M so Goodness surrounds them- their supporters respond with prayers.
I only know this guy from General Hospital. Shame to hear he kinda sucks (I like his character on the show).
In a normal world, this is the type of eye-roll critical commentary a podcaster would make without taking it any further. Messy, but not hateful. Said once by the person instead of daily. Pokes at them (wrongly or not) but also admits Meghan’s talent and questions the motives of the person who denigrated them.
The problem is that Harry & Meghan don’t exist in the normal world of famous people. In the ongoing smear campaign, the positives are ignored, the potential negatives are amplified 100X, twisted beyond all recognition, and fake bits are added for even more negativity and pile-on. Le Sigh.
No. I can multi-task
Stephen A. Smith can kiss my ass after he pushed out Max Kellerman. He needs to have several seats without cushions.
Even my husband has stopped listening to, or watching, his shows since he’s almost always loud and wrong. I remember when he and Skip Bayless parted ways unceremoniously (not that Skip is much better). That was huge, and it was rumoured that they had a falling out because Stephen felt he was the bigger name.
I mean he isn’t wrong. Let’s be real the vast majority of people don’t care about any of the royals unless they are causing drama or wearing silly hats. Maybe in England where they pay for them they care about the charity work but the rest of the world is here for the soap opera.
So yeah without the royal family the Sussex aren’t relevant, just like the wales wouldn’t be.
Meghan made her own way in the world for years without being associated with the royal family and was “relevant”.
The best thing to do is do what Rhianna did when he went for her for ‘clout’ – Ignore.
When is the paperback of his book is coming out?
The mainstream media doesn’t talk about the Sussexes unless it’s negative or about the BRF, so of course SAS won’t know about Archetypes’ success or even Harry’s mental health series on Apple +
He spoke from a place of not knowing the two people he was questioned about, so of course his opinion is construed and misguided. Harry and Meghan have gone beyond the royal family and anyone who can’t see that is either oblivious to what they have done since moving to the US or listens to the lies and misinformation of the tabloid that writes and attacks them daily. Smith is a commentator about sports, so to ask him about two people he clearly knows nothing about based on the opinion of someone whose opinion is based on unprofessional scapegoating, is a tactic to get the attention the interview was going for. The topic at hand with Spotify is evident that both Harry and Meghan have moved on from the royal family. Their goal has been to focus on issues that matter to them, but first they had to write the wrongs done to them to get to this point. 2022 to me has been proof of that. Smith wouldn’t know because his focus has never been royalty, as he admits so he wrongly allows the opinions of two questionable friends to be his source. This is irrelevant because as usual they use irrelevant people who have no knowledge of the situation (Smith) or biased among other things (Osbornes).
Of course Smith missed it. It was (mostly) women talking.
This fool, Kelly Osbourne, Bill Simmons….Rupert Murdoch must have put a bounty out to all D listers willing to attack Harry & Meghan just for the 30 seconds of clout it will give them.
I’d like to know who they’ve tried to get to attack H&M but who refused
Stephen A is a clown.
Steven A. Smith is a pompous ass. He clearly does not know what he’s talking about. Sometimes he is entertaining–when he’s talking about sports and sports only.