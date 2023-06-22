King Charles will never reconcile with Harry after what Harry said about Camilla

King Charles spent months briefing the British press about how Prince Harry absolutely needed to come to the coronation. Meghan was an afterthought with the invitation, and Charles made a point of not inviting Prince Archie and Princess Lili to the coronation or to the UK. Harry ended up coming back for 28 hours, then he flew back to California to be with his son on Archie’s birthday. Charles did not extend any invitations to the Sussexes for Trooping the Colour, nor did Charles make any attempt to meet with Harry while Harry was back in London to testify against Charles’s friends at the Mirror. At this point, there’s nothing Charles can hold over Harry’s head, and there are no big “events” for which Harry simply “must return.” This will be the holding pattern for the foreseeable future – Harry and his father barely communicating, and likely never seeing each other. The Daily Beast’s Tom Sykes has royal sources insisting that this stalemate is all about Camilla, and all about Spare.
Relations between King Charles and his estranged son Prince Harry have descended to fresh lows owing to Harry’s attacks on Charles’ wife, Queen Camilla, and friends of the royals now suspect the two will never be reconciled. While many inside the royal circle of trust have long discounted the possibility of Prince William and Harry ever setting aside their differences, there is now similar pessimism in some quarters about the relationship between Harry and his father, the king, who has been left dismayed by Harry’s brutal criticism of Camilla in his memoir, Spare.
Friends say that Charles was particularly hurt by the assault his son mounted on the character of Camilla in his book. He characterized her as single-mindedly determined to become queen, accused her of “sacrificing” him on “her personal PR altar” and told one interviewer she was “dangerous” and was prepared to leave “bodies in the street” in her quest to be queen.
A longstanding friend of the queen told The Daily Beast: “How does she get past that? It’s one thing to call your stepmother a bitch privately or in a family argument. But to put it in a book which is catching up with the Bible on sales? I think Harry knew exactly what he was doing, and the result is predictable. Charles loves Camilla. He made her queen. He doesn’t react very well to criticism of her.”
Asked if they were saying that the attacks on Camilla, specifically, had generated a harder attitude towards his son from Charles, the friend of Camilla said: “It is a huge part of it. Charles has made it very clear that he loves both his sons so the door will never be bolted shut. But they are a very obstinate family and nobody is about to be the first to apologize. Charles certainly doesn’t believe he has anything to apologize for.”
The other problem, beyond the memoir itself, seems to be an obstinate refusal on both sides to make the first move in apologizing, or, indeed, accepting there is anything to apologize for. One friend of the king and queen told The Daily Beast: “There is no plan for Harry and Charles to meet. There might have been a chance of reconciliation had it not been for the book. But Charles was dismayed and deeply hurt by what Harry said about him and about Camilla in his book.
“Personal feelings aside, Charles has to prioritize the job of being king. He can’t start having meetings with Harry now, it would be a distraction and very destabilizing.”
Sykes also cites Roya Nikkhah’s recent report in the Times, where sources “close to Charles” claim that the king “is becoming increasingly exasperated” over Harry and “The King brings Harry up every time I see him. I don’t think we’ve moved past sad and bewildered, but there’s a bit more frustration at his behaviour, because it just keeps going.” That comment was more about Harry’s testimony in court as opposed to Harry’s memoir. Which makes me wonder if Charles is actually all that bothered, at this point, about Spare or Harry’s comments about Camilla. It seems more like Charles is frustrated because of everything I said in the intro: he has no way of controlling Harry, nothing to hold over Harry’s head, no big event to which an invitation must be withheld. Now, I also think Charles is irritated by what Harry said about Camilla, because Harry’s version has been widely accepted, and Harry’s comments are still being repeated endlessly by the Rota. Anyway, Charles is a dogsh-t father, news at seven.
Chuck clearly sees his children as extensions of himself, not their own people with lives and minds of their own. The ONLY person he has ever cared about is that old goat Camilla. Diana suffered for not taking the abuse and ultimately died. And Harry not being desperate enough to take the shit shoved at him is another nightmare for him. Trash. Trash. Trash.
Here is what I think. Charles only loves/cares for himself. Camilla cares for herself and her children. Their arrangement is mutually beneficial. It’s not because they love each other. She is his bulldog and she enjoys the power. Charles is a dithering bloke who seeks admiration and approval from everyone. Camilla facilities that for him so he doesn’t have to face the unpleasantries or deal with them. She is the buffer who makes him believe he is universally loved for all the reasons he’d like to believe. The arrangement is bliss for both of them.
I agree. Charles loves Camilla only to the extent that she gives him the feeling of being adored.
She doesn’t love him either and being married to him is just a very demanding job as a nanny. That’s why she doesn’t live with him full time. Her home is where she goes to relax and recharge away from Charles.
He is a very weak man and she is a determined and ruthless manipulator. What a match made in heaven! Not.
My sense is that everyone pretty much hates Camilla. Harry’s “assault” didn’t tell us anything new. I think @Kaiser is right about this. There’s nothing left to hang over Harry’s head. Until someone in the family dies, Harry is donesies with the whole sh*tshow.
They absolutely hate Camilla which is why she befriended people at the tabloids to help push propaganda. Camilla and Charles were truly made for each other, both terrible selfish people.
Is Charles suggesting that the wives should be off limits?
Oh wait.
That -his- wife is off limits.
Got it.
Camilla will be dead soon and then they can hit reset.
@MSTJ great summary.
His comments about Camilla were “problematic” only because they reinforced what so many people already believed about Camilla, or had believed before Charles’ years-long PR push to rehabilitate her, so people easily accepted what he said as the truth. the move to make her Queen Consort a year ago with the Queen’s statement and now just Queen also reinforced what people believed about her. So its not really so much what Harry said, as it is that Camilla’s PR has taken a big hit over the past year or so because people remembered why they didn’t like her to begin with.
Anyway, the line about charles not thinking he had anything to apologize for really sums it up.
I say boo bloody hoo Charlie maybe if you had acted like a FATHER from day one and not a stunted man child still suckling at his stand in mother, you and the rest of your dog sht cult would still have two stars working with you, instead of a one narcissist married to another narcissist and two failed business people
Yeah, he’s upset alright. Harry was all they had. Nothing to talk about at the little horse thing other than the Sussexes. Nothing interesting about his birthday/not-birthday imperialist military parade if Harry ain’t there.
I’m surprised at how the papers literally ignored Trooping and other events they’ve had, it’s not like they don’t have content but they’d rather makeup lies about the sussexes than entertain the boring “working” royals.. very telling.
The Sussexes are where the money is. No use reporting on a crusty old man and his side piece riding around in a carriage when you can make serious bank making up crap about a couple living their best lives miles away.
That photo of Camilla in front of the horse LOL.
Charles made his choice decades ago — he picked Camilla over his sons. Nothing will change.
I’m just glad Harry told the world the truth about Camilla — that she’s evil, conniving and self-interested. He vindicated his mother. That’s unforgivable in the eyes of Charles and his wretched side piece.
Oh look, yet another justification for being a bad father.
I don’t think we’ve seen the ‘It’s Prince Phillip’s fault’ song and dance yet, wonder when that’ll happen.
Right?!? It’s coming, also old favorites, Mummy ignored me; No one understand me; and I was neglected but then did the same thing. All to cover that Harry won’t take their calls.
Well, Charles didn’t treat Harry’s wife very well, did he?
Charles sounds delusional. After all that went down with Harry’s mother Camilla and Charles, how could he think Harry wouldn’t have resentment. Then throw in what Camilla has done to Meghan with the press smears? Charles is obviously a poor judge of character as history has shown but this really takes the cake. Its like he lives in his own Camilla bubble and I think something is seriously wrong with him. The fact that William is willing to look the other way says a lot about him too.
Honestly, there are parts of him that mirror Trump. Charles expects loyalty from everyone around him, but is incapable of showing any in return. Camilla is the only person he has ever protected, as he’s repeatedly thrown his own two sons under the bus to garner positive coverage for himself and Camilla. Why would he ever expect Harry OR William to want anything to do with him?
“It’s one thing to call your stepmother a bitch privately or in a family argument.” Based on the observation that everything said about Harry’s actions can be attributed to William doing exactly that, I think Willie is the one calling her a bitch in family arguments. Kate wouldn’t dare, not yet anyway.
Camilla cares about Charles and the rest of his family are under her thumb. She is not a good person, but, she puts up a front of being earthly and fun. William must choke on her and Harry can’t deal with her, asides from the press, she probably made Meghan uncomfortable after the initial introductions.
Harry was talking about his experiences and his emotions.
Every person has the right to say their side of things.
C&C don’t like it? Too bad.
Good. May Good King Harry stay in America forever. “queen” wHOrseface can have that miserable little piece of land ruled by the hate death cult
So it’s okay for Charles and Cam to do all these things against H&M, but not for PH to simply tell the truth about what they’ve done? And it’s okay for the BM to publish all sorts of lies about H&M, but not okay for them to push back with the truth? PH is right the system is broken. This is how abusers get away with things, because “snitching” or “telling private family issues” is seen as a bigger sin than abuse.
THIS!! 👏
“A book which is catching up with sales on the Bible” 😂 it’s really the worst case scenario for Camilla. She may keep the DM close, but Spare’s sales have assured that she is globally known as someone who leaves bodies in the street. Harry wasn’t playing around with those words.
@jais: that was my favorite part!
💯 Ditto.
Camilla’s image rehab unraveled in Spare. Social media also reminded people how Camilla got where she is and they won’t let here forget it.
How many articles are published about H&M in a week, yet THEY are the ones who won’t stop talking about the RF? OK Jan….
I love the comment about Charles prioritizing the job of being king. Yes, do that, and stop running to the tabloids with all the whining and tattling of a 15-year-old. Let’s be a grownup…
We all know Camilla.
Charles is a complete jackass.
Kings are supposed to bring peace and prosperity throughout the land traditionally.
Charles can not even bring himself to speak to his younger son.
At 74+ his time is limited.
Charles seems hell bent on running things into the ground.
Well if he runs everything to the ground, he’ll be remembered right? He’s shaping up to be a pretty forgettable king right now, in 50 years no one will remember his reign. He’d be “Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch in Britain, was succeeded by her son upon her death.”
BUT if he’s the last king, he’ll be remembered as the last king.
It’s truly his only shot to be remembered.
Yes, so far, he’s a damp squib of a king. And, aside from her marital history, Camilla is a non-entity. I don’t think Charles even cares at this point – it’s enough that he gets to ride around in a carriage with Camilla by his side.
Chuck made his choice long ago, he’s all about himself. He’s chosen to bring Camilla in and now they are a circle of two. I wonder if he would have ever married and had children if it wasn’t one of his primary purposes in life?
So, they’re finally acknowledging the wild success of Harry’s book. “Spare” is catching up with Bible sales, is it? That must really chap Will’s hide. There’s no book – ghost writer or not – that William could write that would sell even a fraction as well. That must eat away at what’s left of his stony heart.
That was my first thought @beverly. It’s been funny how the British tabloid press has been ignoring how great Harry’s book is doing. But to have one of their “sources” reference the success of the book as a reason for Prince Charles’ frustration with Harry shows that the Royals realize the monumental effect that Harry’s book has had on public opinion of them.
“ Charles has to prioritize the job of being king. He can’t start having meetings with Harry now, it would be a distraction and very destabilizing”
Lol. “The job” of what?? Ribbon cutting? It’s wild to me how these “journalists” really think being a royal is a real job, let alone a hard one that requires focus.
Start having meetings? How about just one meeting? How would that be more distracting and destabilizing than constantly thinking about Harry and briefing against him every single day?
“Destabilizing” was an interesting choice. That word is usually reserved for pretty extreme disruptions, e.g., “destabilize the regime.” They really know this is an existential crisis.
Harry’s court cases have got them all reeling. They are throwing as much excrement at the wall (public)as they can to force Harry to stand down with the court cases but nothing is yielding success for them so far. Expect a lot more from the media cronies and the royal mafia against the Sussexes as the cases wind through court. What Harry is doing is epic and will be a huge record in royal history. This battle is not for the feint-hearted. Go Team Sussex.
Those of us of a certain age who were adults when Charles’ long-standing affair with Camilla came to light haven’t forgotten their absolutely despicable behaviour towards Diana. We have long memories and nothing Charles and his crack PR team have done can wash that stain off their actions. Harry simply told truth to power, corrected the manufactured history, and stood up for his mother when his father and brother were trying to tarnish her past. All this proves is that the evil trifecta (Charles, Cam and William) really are as awful as they have been portrayed by Harry, and if the truth hurts too effing bad.
Chuck is pi**ed because “Spare” torpedoed the rehabilitation campaign his PR guy, Bolland, implemented after Diana’s death. I’m always gobsmacked at the hypocrisy of saying it’s understandable to say things during an argument in private but not publicly in a book, when “friends” constantly brief to sympathetic palace reporters. The cognitive disconnect is remarkable and so many members of the public believe sources briefing as acceptable and see Harry being disloyal by talking openly about his life and feelings.
It’s the definition of dysfunction and hypocrisy!
This should come as a surprise to no one. Charles has literally put Camilla ahead of any and all others for the entirely of their 50+ year relationship. Charles is only loyal to Camilla. The well being of his son and grandchildren be damned. Still Charles and Camilla are a miserable pair, who are unable to get even the slightest bit of public interest without invoking the names of the very famous Harry and Meghan. Karma at it’s finest.
So true! For all his yapping about service and duty, Charles was always a selfish brat who put his wants above everything—his marriage, his sons, his family, his country and his so-called “duty.”
Harry included the Queen sighing and saying “Your father does what he wants” in his memoir for a reason. His narcissism and emotional stuntedness will be the end of the British monarchy.
One important role of Camilla as the Queen Consort is to help the king to foster family unity. If what Tom Skyes said is true, then it would appear that Queen Camilla fails in her duty as Queen if there is no reconciliation between the King and his son, Harry.
He can be upset if he likes. You married the woman that you cheated with while married to their Mom. They both asked you not to marry her, you did, why did you think that all of a sudden they’d forget everything and like her? Then you let her brief against your son? How did he think that was going to play out? Is Chuckles really that dumb? Whatever, they can keep turning Harry over and over in their heads. I don’t think Harry considers them in anything he does and has no expectations of them anymore. It’s hilarious that they’re acting like Harry is sitting around waiting for them to do something when obviously it’s the other way around. They just can’t stop talking about Harry and Megan. Let them proceed….
Charles is a huge hypocrite. He had his pals like Soames and penny j slam Diana. He cares nothing about how it would make William and harry feel. Although will sold Diana out calling her paranoid. Trashing Diana to try to elevate Camilla and shift the blame is tasteless. Perhaps if c and c had refrained.from trashing Diana things could have been different
I still believe the tinfoil-tiara theory that William’s payout from the Sun explicitly required him to disparage his mother.
I absolutely believe this story. The only thing Charles cares about or protects is Camilla.
Imagine that! Charles is upset about his son saying unkind things about his wife in his memoir! I imagine Harry is just as upset about the people in his family and their employees running to the press to say unkind things about his wife everyday for 7yrs and counting.
In other news Charles the absentee father will continue to be absent and the bitchy stepmother will continue to be a bitch.
It is interesting reading the phrases ” cannot forgive Harry” and ” no reconciliation” attributed to King Charles 3 since he is the Head of the Church.
That construct , and this particular language are usually attributed to what William uses in terms of ‘discussing’ Harry.
(A factor in religious terms cannot be ignored – unforgiveness is an unpardonable sin and is considered disobedience, to be forgiven one has to forgive; or else it is deemed a refusal to accept God’s forgiveness).
While I do not challenge the writers take on this; I do look with suspicion with the timing. They are two articles or more in two days after the release of the Father’s Day photograph with Harry being the central figure pointing at something or some one.
It was judged by some as an “olive branch” to Harry: a nonsensical idea at best. This article has demonstrated the crude treatment that the Sussexes including Harry were subjected to since the late Queen transitioned.
A plausible explanation is that once more, there is another ongoing dispute between the two palaces, with the wives being the central figures. Kate, for overshadowing the King and his wife. That bled into the Middletons, another overshadow then the battle of the pic(s).
The BP Father’s Day pic and tales of how comfortable the Wails are living in Windsor represent something else.
The passive aggressive manner that is used to convey rage when one’s needs ( irrational or otherwise) is not met.
Two parties are at loggerheads, the slander card is pulled via gossip, not to mention the ongoing dehumanization of Meghan. ( The people who engage in dehumanization are also dehumanized, to some they sound like monsters – something about the pit that one digs for another).
Would it be a stretch to imagine that the new titles have lost their newness so back to the familiar?
I hope and believe that the Sussexes are implementing lots of security measures to defend themselves against any more physical attacks, like what happened in NY. As long as they stay safe physically, their combined intellect, public speaking abilities, emotional intelligence, media savvy, psychological well-being, and plain old sane common sense will prevail. They literally just need to stay alive, stay healthy, and keep going, even if that just means living quiet, private, happy lives in their beautiful home. Even if they only did that, they would win out against all the forces working so tirelessly against them. But of course they will do more than that, they will try to make the world better and help as many people as they can — that is in their natures as it was in Diana’s.
Eh, he wasn’t ever going to reconcile with Harry, he just wants to blame Harry for his own actions.
I love so much how in all his protesting and tantrums, NEVER does Charles say “What Harry wrote isn’t true!”
As usual, and as is the pattern in dysfunctional families, the real sin is talking about what happened. Camilla treating her traumatized stepsons as bargaining chips isn’t the problem—Harry telling others he was used and sold out in service of her agenda is the problem. Just like Diana was a demon for actually resenting being used as a brood mare. The Windsors and their allies hated her “complaining” and never actually thought about what was done to her.
These people are FUBAR and I’m just so glad Harry and his family are the hell away from them
That says everything about who he is as a father and a king. He put his side piece above his first wife and even worse his children. It is obvious that he puts her above his children because he is no different than his side piece. He used Harry (and attempted to use Meghan) his invitation to his ConAnation to help bring more views and attention. The same way he used his two sons who had recently lost their mother to avoid being rightfully attacked by the public during Diana’s funeral. He like his side piece is a horrible and cruel person who uses lies and deceit to get favor from their media friends and the public.