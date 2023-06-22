Duchess Sophie wore a £3,450 Suzannah dress to Royal Ascot Day 2

Here are photos from Royal Ascot Day 2. Once again, the Prince and Princess of Wales didn’t bother to go to Ascot. It was Prince William’s birthday, I’m sure he wanted to spend his special day with… someone other than his father and stepmother. King Charles and Queen Camilla were in attendance for the second day (they plan to go every day), and Princess Anne and her daughter Zara Tindall were also in attendance for the second day. Someone new popped up: the Duchess of Edinburgh, who rode in a carriage alongside her husband Prince Edward. No word yet on whether the Sussexes were the hot topic of Royal Ascot’s Day 2.
Fashion notes: Camilla wore a pink coat dress by Anna Valentine, one of her go-to designers. That makes it even more notable that Camilla wore Dior on Day 1. Camilla also wore a Philip Treacy hat, because Ascot is all about hats. Speaking of, Zara’s ensemble clashes – a navy dress with a bright green hat? And silver shoes? These people have no style. That dress is f–king hideous too. Meanwhile, Sophie wore a £3,450 silk dress from Suzannah, which is way too expensive for this frumpy frock. Anne looks like Anne – I bet she’s had that whole ensemble in her closet for thirty years, if not longer (you can tell).
Photos courtesy of Getty, Cover Images.
Sophie wore a sister wife type of style. Very blah.
I am more concerned about the Consort. Zoom in on her first photo from the top, and see what’s between her teeth 🤢.
Nasty evil witch.
I was blinded by that giant choker around her throat & the matching earrings. Where is the Royal Order of Splendor when you need her!! I need to know about those jewels!!
That’s just stereotypical English dental hygiene and years of Pall Malls
@beanie bean — I’ve got you. I’d saved this because I remembered that giant pink topaz.
https://www.thecourtjeweller.com/2019/11/the-duchess-of-cornwalls-pink-topazes.html
Yes, it is. It’s Very KKhate dress.. the bib/bows, belts and frills.
Sophie’s dress looks like it has a couple of towels at the neckline to catch food drips.
I thought they forgot to take off the makeup bib when her hair/makeup was finished.
My first thought too!
So frugal….. to this “new monarchy” that wants to cut the mixed breed Sussexes off the bill, but, why not to keep feeding racists and paedophiles?!
Sophie’s dress was not worth it, to put it mildly. The fabric does look nice, though. Everyone else has 0 sense of style. All of their accessories are mismatched, like they got dressed in the dark.
Expensive clothing after being front and center on the balcony. Now I’m really starting to suspect that she’s covering for someone else’s motorcade. I wish the UK press would do some investigation into this – which they should do anyway, considering this is not the first time this has happened.
I think she and Edward finally got the $$$ from QEII. That’s a hella expensive dress to look that awful.
They all overspent for their clothing. Everyone of those dresses is basic & poorly constructed. I’ve seen better sewing in high school home ec classes. And I agree with Smart&Messy, the handbag/shoe combos are just head-scratching!
It really says something when Anne, who wore an outfit that was probably 30+ years old, looks better than all the Senior Working Royals in attendance put together.
Cam has got some real bling around her neck. Sophie is giving suffragette vibes.
I’m not sure Cam should be highlighting her neck!
sidepiece has a way of making jewels look like they came from claire’s. everything she touches automatically cheapens and tarnishes
Exactly. Its the opposite of the Markle Sparkle.
Camz has an Old Lady in the Garden vibe going with the dress, and then you get smacked by a HUGE choker, with a monster of a gem. “Oh, they may forget I’m queen in a more casual dress, so I need to break out the BIG jewels.”
Whereas Princess Anne is the best dressed of them. Old Lady Garden party outfit which all goes together, and with a simple string of pearls.
I kind of love that Camilla is full-on raiding the royal jewel cabinet. Angela Kelly must be seething.
Its weird, because I don’t really want to root for Camilla, but at the same time I’m laughing at how she is raiding the royal jewel cabinet AND keeping Kate from doing so while Charles kicked Angela Kelly off Windsor property.
The pink topazes (and the pearls) are Camilla’s. Charles bought them for her sometime before 2006. She’s worn them multiple times.
All four of them look absolutely hideous. Imagine spending the cost of several month’s’ rent for that white monstrosity that looks like someone stuffed some rumpled napkins around the neckline?
@Chaine. Precisely! Where do they find all these ugly clothes? I thought yesterday was bad! But they always wear ugly stuff. At least with the York sisters you get a sense of tongue in cheek mischief with their sartorial choices. The rest of them are dead serious!
Yes, that’s it! Rumpled napkins! It’s like she jumped up from the makeup chair & left those protectors in place!
Cam’s hat doesn’t go with her dress. Sophie looks like she’s wearing Nanny Maria’s official uniform… is this why she was “scolding” Charlotte at Trooping?
Is Sophie the real deal? A true Stepford married in? A bland English rose? Never a foot wrong? Maybe she won’t be queen but does it matter of the RF can roll her out whenever this image is required?
Sophie is still imo a mean girl. She probably coveted getting more attention for years
No doubt, but is she a good little worker who knows her place? What else matters? Is she always available to cut ribbons, smile, and up the RF’s work numbers? Is she not lazy or waity?
I cannot stand Zara Tindall, she’s the perfect example of a Royal clutching greedily all the perks and privileges but undertaking none of the supposed responsibilities that come with it. Plus she married a horrendous thug who was caught cheating on her right around when they got married (!!) and someday that will come back to bite her in the ass once the booze glow wears off.
On the other hand, I love the dark blue dress and the green hat, not everything has to be matchy matchy and the ensemble looks summery and fun. I prefer to pretend that I never saw the silver bridesmaids’ shoes from 1987 because it ruins everything….
I concur wholeheartedly! Matching is when you don’t know your own style, and take the safe road. That said, the shoes are very bad. I don’t understand why one would wear shiny things in daylight, it’s tacky ( I need to find a synonym lol).
And what if my style includes some perfectly matching things. Is that not knowing my style.
@betsy I’m talking about fashion, that people consider one’s style according to one’s ability to combine “unmatchable” clothes. One can get it wrong if they don’t know fashion.
And I’m talking about them, the royals, because a big chunk of their PR is clothes. The taxpayers pay for their “work” clothes. It’s not about normal people, like you or me, who can dress however they like. It’s about them, wearing 3k dresses badly.
If you want your clothes to be admired (while being paid by hardworking taxpayers), then is this all you are able to come up with? When they pay PR offices and present themselves as a “company “… then their fashion is inexcusably bad.
TBF, she was never meant to be a “working” royal and nobody can control what family they are born into. I kind of think it’s funny the way she and her brother have worked the system to get endorsements. It wouldn’t bother me at all that they do it, if H&M didn’t get criticized constantly for using any connection.
She’s not a royal, working or not. She’s just a member of the royal family. She was never going to carry off official duties.
I came here to say the same thing! Zara’s hat and dress color pairing was a fun and welcome break from the matchy-matchiness these folks usually lean into. But omg, these metallic shoes for an outdoor daytime event..I didn’t get it when Kate did it a few years ago, and I still don’t.
I don’t get it. Why is being married to a cheater gonna bite her worse than already being cheated on.
Yeah, I actually really like Zara’s ensemble, minus the shows. I think the navy and bright green work really well together actually. And the dress is so much better than the one she wore the first day.
her endorsement deals and all of that would not bother me except that she is trading on being a member of the royal family which STILL would not bother me except…..we know how Meghan would be treated if she signed on to endorse a stroller line or whatever.
Is that a thin green belt or cord on that blue dress? If so, it better explains the hat. I quite like navy and green together but the shoulders on that dress make it look so cheap and outdated. Take away the too-puffy and childlike shoulders and the dress is dull but serviceable. And I love the color of the hat but it’s a bit much.
Z a r a s dress is worse than the one she wore the other day. Camilla is back to her usual style
These people are really doubling down on living in a 20th c. colonialist empire, aren’t they? And yet that’s still no excuse for this level of frumpery. Unsubtle awfulness.
They’re English. They’re very proud of their frumpery. They wallow in it. Frumpery & misery, absolutely relish it.
The hat, thick coller and Diana chocker on Camilla makes it looks like it’s so heavy to carry. Too much. Too heavy
Was that the same choker Diana wore. Very tacky of Camilla to wear it if Diana wore it previously
No, that’s her own choker that I believe Charles bought for her. It has a pink topaz, whereas Diana’s magnificent choker has that gorgeous sapphire. I often wonder where or whom that’s gone to. If Kate only has access to Diana’s jewels, I’m surprised she hasn’t worn this choker yet if William received it as part of the jewelry bequest.
@feesha lori It’s not the same Pearl necklace. However, both the sapphire and pink topaz are brooches. They can just be worn with a Pearl necklace. Both cam and Diana wore their jewel both ways.
The sapphire brooch was a wedding gift from the queen mother. It was inherited by William and Harry though it hasn’t been seen since Diana’s death.
Wearing such big jewelry as the necklace on Cowmilla is tacky during the day. She’s too happy to have at her disposal all the plundered riches. Ok, she’s old, she’s frumpy, but she could have at least some decency and style. Who am I kidding, she’s a side piece turned wife, celebrated as a nation’s queen, she has only the “life skills” of “girls” turning tricks on the sidewalk. But she reads lol. Probably the self help section on how to keep turning tricks and gaslighting.
I used to be a monarchist, having been raised as one, but what she/they did to Diana opened my eyes, and since then I truly didn’t want to visit the UK anymore. Until she kicks the bucket, I m out.
Lovely, I feel the same way you do. Now, I only want to visit to do the agatha Christie tour and to visit Ireland and Scotland. I have no desire to see anything to do with the monarchy. I was an Anglophile since I was young but with Diana’s passing/killing? my eyes were opened. Then Kate and william’s laziness was just off the charts.
Oh my lord they all look hideous .
I like the navy and green together as a colour combo, but I agree Zara would have done better with different shoes.
Navy and green is my favorite color combination. Just not on this person.
That’s the outfit Camilla wore to Harry & Meghan’s wedding. Different hat though.
Anne has absolutely had that outfit for at least 30 years. I kinda love her for doing her own thing with clothes. It’s not a put-on ‘I don’t care’, she genuinely isn’t bothered.
If you’d told me Sophie had bought that dress in Hobbs or Phase 8 (upper end fashion chains in the UK) for £200/300 I would believe you. I cannot see why (how) it cost so much.
I like Zara’s dress; the accessories are not it.
Cams is still out there trying to stick it to Harry and Meghan through her Ascot wardrobe, isn’t she? She’s as bad as Kate was, coordinating all her royal pals to wear burgundy for the Xmas concert. Such babies, all of them.
And I think Anne looks the best of all of them. She is not bothered at all by how she looks and she comes out ahead. She has her style and 95% of the time it works very well for her. What she has chosen is actually pretty timeless. Camilla must do something about her teeth. Sophie is just ridiculous for spending that kind of money for that dress.
@emma You’re not giving Anne enough credit. She’s had that dress for approximately FIFTY years. She first wore it in the early/mid 70s.
Kate should take note on how to wear a rounded collar without looking twee.
Camilla and Kate are alike in that they find those cameras and grin at them.
How ugly IS the top half of Sophie’s dress?? My word, these folks have no fashion sense whatsoever: SO disappointing! That said, I love Zara’s hat. It’s wrong with the dress, but Zara looks amazing from the neck up!
I was thinking the same thing about Sophie’s dress. Is that a collar that wants to be a bow or vice versa? For that price you should get something that looks better than a middle school sewing class project.
Shame about Zara’s…everything else (outfit, personality, taste in men…), because her makeup is decent and she actually looks rather pretty here.
Sidenote: Spiky heels in the grass make me cringe. How many twisted ankles is Ascot responsible for? The girls standing behind Zara and Anne have the right idea: low heels or wedges.
I think the lady behind Zara did a much better combo with navy and green! I don’t know what she was thinking with the silver shoes, but she missed completely! What about pink or red or camel?
Anne was the better dressed (again), imo, and I love her for this! Q Rottweiler on the other hand is a big no! So gauche, my god! Sofiesta is also a big no from me. If only she didn’t have those weird lapels….
Is Camilla wearing a straw coloured giant hat, pink coat dress, matte silver clutch and nude suede coloured shoes? Not sure if lighting or bad pics. Anne is my fav. She wore this probs 30 years ago and couldn’t GAF that she’s wearing it again 30 years later. Zara… my eyes! my eyes! Bloody hell Sophie, that’s a shit load of money for a doing chores house dress
Well I think it’s even more choice than that. Does any one here think that Camilla’s rag could pass for natural fibers?
Did the queen wear polyester?
If we are pricing out Sophie’s look that’s an $800 Strathberry Crescent Shoulder Bag she’s carrying.
Zara has the worst taste out of all of them I swear to god. Hilariously there’s a picture of another woman wearing navy and green in one of Zara’s pics and she looks smashing.
Anne is Anne and honestly her clothes might win todays horror show.
I can’t help myself, I love Anne’s outfit.
That other woman in the navy and green had me rolling, too!
Frump parade as usual. Style has left the building.
In theory, I should not like Sophie’s dress, but I actually like it on her. She looks elegant and not overwrought. Camilla looks atrocious – nothing goes together and her topaz is too much for a day event. Zara loves puffy shoulders and I don’t like them on her. She rarely looks great.
Of course, given their personalities, these women will never be beautiful on the outside.
Sophie’s dress really is frumpy – and because it’s white it looks like a 1950’s nurse outfit. So much material!
Anyway, I think Sophie is now bolstered by that glimpse of her possible future role as William’s plus one, if Kate should be . . unavailable. She’s always wanted to be front and centre and she looks like the cat that got the cream.
Sophie needs to as for her money back.
Sophie chose to wear something from the 2006 Mother Superior Collection. The Vatican is very proud of that look.
I’m here for the hats. The wilder the better. Can you do a hat round-up at the end of Ascot? (Could be royals only or royals and some better ones.)
Though I wonder what happens to all of these hats — gather dust in a closet somewhere?
On another note: What’s up with wearing evening jewelry during the day, i.e. Camilla and Kate.
Sophie looks like she’s wearing a white clown suit.
Sophiesta looks like the make up woman left the tissue round the neck of her dress.
And those shoes of Zara’s. The 80s called and want them back.
Zara’s lack of good posture and class make everything she wears seem cheap and tawdry. Besides, that shade of green does nothing for navy.
As for Sophie, poor sausage tries so hard, but almost always misses the mark. She’ll always play second fiddle to everyone else. She’s just not that interesting or special.
All that wealth and zero style
Camilla’s necklace, my Gawd! She can actually pull off big jewelry but it’s pink! Pink + Massive is giving me Disney Princess Costume vibes and not in a good way.
Oh, just noticed in one of the photos of Zara with her Anne (not her best vintage look) and a women behind her is wearing the almost exact blue/green combo and looks MUCH better. She paired it with nude wedges. I know we hate wedges, but high heels and grass/lawn do not mix!
(I also see what Zara did — her purse is silver, so she is tying the shoes in with it.)
It makes me really angry that these people drop so much money on one ordinary dress that will be worn maybe twice, if that. They should really be ashamed of themselves. It makes my stomach turn, for real. And, yeah, it’s an extra insult that they still can’t even manage to look good with that much money, much less glamorous or exceptional. So done with worthless rich people
Bunch of useless upper class twits faffing around in tacky hats and ostentatious jewels. All the money in the world doesn’t make them relevant.
Do these women not own a full length mirror?
The dresses are so basic. None of these women know how to accessorize. So lacking in style.
Sophie’s dress is still hideous despite the price tag. She is carrying a Strathberry bag and it doesn’t even match her dress!
Anne looks excellent from head to toe.
Honestly? Camilla has really made me retroactively appreciate how well-put together QEII was on every occasion. Fashion isn’t everyone’s thing, but there’s seriously zero excuse for how frumpy, dowdy, poorly groomed and shapeless she looks at every public occasion. It’s giving silk purse and sow’s ear.
Anne isn’t a stunning young beauty like Meghan or a perfect fashion plate like Diana—but she always looks put-together, well-groomed and elegant. Camilla’s married to a billionaire and just looks trashy and doesn’t seem to care. The rest of them are just taking cues from Kate’s fussy Stepford sister-wife looks and it all looks bad.
The collar detail on Sophie’s dress makes her look like the spitting dinosaur from Jurassic Park.
If I were a designer I’d pay these royals to not wear my clothes. Because none of them have the bearing or posture to pull off an outfit (Meghan, on the other hand, makes even jeans and a plain T-shirt look chic).