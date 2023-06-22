“Princess Charlene wore Akris to the Golden Nymph Awards” links

Princess Charlene wore Akris at the Golden Nymph Awards. [JustJared]
Princess Charlene looks lovely. Her haircut is still on point but the dress is just sort of hanging though I love the color on her.
I like the color as well and I think it’s quite flattering. She was on a run of wearing a high neckline which I did not think flattered her. I adore that she doesn’t feel compelled to wear princess dresses.
Glad to see her back, she has had a rough time.
I like the haircut and style.
Are Caroline and Stephanie retired from events?
Have not seen them for a long time.
Re: Link above about WHAM! doc on Netflix
I can’t watch this. George Michael and Freddie Mercury were both so very talented, I can’t stand to recall how sadly their lives ended. R.I.P.
Caroline still does a reasonable number of events, I don’t think Stephanie does as much. They both usually put in an appearance at the big Monaco events like national day and the rose ball.
Charlene looks worlds better with this hair color.
She does, it’s taken at least a decade off, but she still looks so effing sad.
I’m so happy that Princess Charlene looks great and healthy. Not that I’m that invested in Monaco royalty, but I was actually kind of worried about her. She looked so unhappy and unwell there for a while.
Agree 100%. Bookie I am glad as a person she looks healthier! She look so so very unwell. Could care less about her Royal status just wanted her OK for her kids
I think the jewels are a bit flashy and too formal for this outfit and the outfit could have been a size smaller, but I’m just so happy to see a small smile on her face, her skin is looking good, I love her natural coloured hair and wish her peace, quiet, good health and happiness with her children
The fit of the dress is fine on her and goes with the style of dress. I don’t get where the notion came from that Royal women need to be poured into a dress to look good. Not everyone needs to dress like Negative Ease Kate.
Wow Gwen doesn’t look anything like herself in that picture :/
It makes me so sad. Naomi Watts is her age and has gotten work done but it looks amazing and so subtle. Gwen just looks like a completely different person. 🙁
The submarine stepson would have been fine if he just hadn’t posted. Posting with “but they would have wanted me to” is forever a bad move.
Exactly and it doesn’t help that after his comments about Cardi B he was on an only Fans site and comments under a picture of a girl with very little clothes on and her bare butt out something like ( you look good pray 🙏 for my dad)
It’s been a while since Princess Charlene aka Prisoner Bride has been seen. She looks nice but I always feel bad for her.
Princess Charlene looks absolutely stunning. Understated elegance.