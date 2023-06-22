Hilaria Baldwin: ‘I feel awful when I’m on birth control; it makes me depressed’

Hilaria Baldwin covers the new issue of Romper and the interview is just as bonkers as you would think. Keep in mind, since Hilaria’s lies about being “from Spain” were outed in late 2020, she’s never explained exactly why she lied or what this whole thing was really about. Romper doesn’t press Hilaria on the subject, they merely note (hilariously) that she grew up in Boston and merely “visited” Spain a lot. Which, again, does not make her Spanish or from Spain, dios mio. Even beyond that, this piece with Hilaria is massively creepy. Some highlights:
Her stepdaughter Ireland had a baby: “I love being a grandmother. My kids get a kick out of it. They feel like they’re so grown up; they’re like, ‘Well, I can do this because I’m an uncle now.’ I send things to Ireland all the time. My favorite swaddle or my favorite bathtub or whatever. The towels, all these things.” As the mother of seven, I ask, is she the one everyone else goes to for mom advice? “My friend and his wife had a baby a year ago, and he’s always coming to me with questions. He loves golf, and he’s like, ‘I think of you as the Tiger Woods of babies.’”
Her reproductive choices: “People like to have a lot of opinions about women’s reproductive choices. Either we have too many kids, or we have too few. We don’t do it exactly as we should. We don’t put the hat on the baby. And then people say, ‘Why doesn’t your baby have a hat?’ And I say, ‘Would you like to come and put the hat on the baby? She’ll take it off and throw it at you.’”
Her background, per Romper: She grew up in Boston, visiting Spain regularly — her parents, a former doctor and lawyer, now live there, as does her brother. She’s bilingual. She graduated from New York University, became a yoga instructor, and co-founded Yoga Vida.
People on the street love her? “Sure, I’ve had times where I feel lonely or isolated, and then I open my eyes and my ears and my mind, and I realize how many amazing people are out there. We walk down the street and people say to us, ‘We’re praying for you. We’re thinking about you.’ They give us hugs. Most of the people who are mean to us are people like the paparazzi, who are making money off tormenting us.”
Whether she loves being pregnant: “Not really,” she says with a shrug. “But I love giving birth. This last time around, I pushed her out in a minute! Giving birth is like going down a water slide that’s really scary. And then you get to the bottom, and you’re like, ‘I want to do this again.’”
Why does she keep getting pregnant? Firstly, there’s the matter-of-fact answer: She’s not on birth control. “I feel awful when I’m on birth control; it makes me depressed,” she says. And Alec’s not interested in other, er, methods. “Every single time I have a baby, my OB writes down the vasectomy doctor on a Post-it, and I bring it home to Alec. He hasn’t done it yet.”
She adores the baby phase: She refers to having babies as “creating love” — and from what I can tell, gets deep joy from taking care of others. This tendency also extends to her husband. “Am I his mommy? Sometimes I’m his mommy. Sometimes. At the beginning of our relationship, everyone was like, ‘She must have daddy issues because she’s married to somebody older.’ But it’s actually the opposite.”
The Reddit community tracking Hilaria Baldwin. They’ve come up with conspiracy theories related to her pregnancies and births, they focus on her background and accent, and they say she’s “harming” her children by showing them on Instagram. In a twist, Hilaria knows many of her Reddit haters’ real identities; she hired a private investigator. She hasn’t done anything with that info and doesn’t plan to. But it makes her feel better to know, and when she describes them to me, they’re exactly who you’d think: lonely, lost people.
She had seven kids because birth control makes her depressed???? You’d rather bring seven lives into the world just to avoid taking the pill? Jesus. And the fact that she hired a private investigator to identify Reddit posters? Holy sh-t. People tend to turn into armchair diagnosticians when they encounter Hilaria’s whole deal, and I’m no different – to me, the woman comes across as profoundly disturbed and pathologically narcissistic. I also find it upsetting to see outlets go out of their way to portray all of this as normal or even inspirational.
Cover & IG courtesy of Romper.
Those poor kids. That’s my only thought here.
That and the Pill isn’t the only form of birth control, and maybe, just maybe in modern times we can admit that seven is an *egregiously* large family.
Yeah, I know lots of people come from big, happy families (my dad is one of 8) but having so many kids in such close proximity is very Duggar-like and raises the question of how much individual nurturing and enrichment is each child actually receiving from their parents? Not my business but something that I’d hope the parents are constantly focused on.
What do you mean? It’s just like putting a hat on a baby… if that hat were a key brand of your brand mechanism *sideye*
And also — two of those kids were IVF assisted. Very much intentional, so I don’t understand the “happy accident” spin.
Vasectomy’s out? Getting your tubes tied is a thing.
Agree. My husband wouldn’t get one and so I tied the tubes. I wanted no more, my body, my choice. This was 39 years ago.
“I play golf, you’re the Tiger Woods of BS”>>>. Fake spaniard, fake mom (secret surrogates, army of nannies) fake yogi (look at my cooch, it’s yoga).
I am not supporting this woman in any way. I’m 38 and married and have no kids, by design, so I know It can be done.
That said- I think It’s important not to minimize how badly birth control can mess with some women. Actual quote from husband at one point during our journey to find a pill that worked was “this one is the most effective bc I don’t Want to be anywhere near you while you’re on it”. Some women (myself included) have truly wild reactions to the pill.
I’m almost in the same boat with you. I’m 37, married, and have two stepkids (no biological kids). It definitely can be done.
Birth control pills are a wild ride. I got drug-induced lupus from the one I was on for many years, and now given my history of migraines with aura and family history of strokes, the pill is not for me. But there are alternatives, and the Baldwins are definitely in a position to access those alternatives.
OMG! Lupus! I had no idea the effects of the pill could be an illness.
I was on the pill for three years to treat my endometriosis; I haven’t been quite the same since and I am so upset that doctors are so quick to put sexually active young people on it.
For once I agree with Hilaria – so got depressed on the pill too. That said, I have one 5yo daughter… so if you want to plan your family, there are many other ways. She is creating a fantasy again, we all know she had all those kids for attention. They will all need a lot of therapy growing up with such a narcissistic parents, good thing they will probably have money for it.
And I know – big happy family can be a thing but just explain to me how logistically she can spend quality time every day with all those kids, while being pregnant non stop for the past years.
Chipping in to say that being on the pill for a decade wrought havoc on my then- undiagnosed lipedema. Made my body think it was pregnant for years and then somehow surprised that it triggered my fat stores. Le sigh.
This is what I wanted to say. While I don’t think issues with birth control are why she has so many kids(narcissism/attention seeking are my guess), issues with birth control are a very real and can have sometimes severe effects in your daily life. I have had some many problems with sooooo many different types of long term birth controls. One gave me a nearly 2 month of consecutive day of ocean level bleeding along with MAJOR healing of emotional disregulation. Another gave me clots and anemia that required a hospital stay and even the one I am currently on still gives me erratic bleeding every 2-3 weeks but I have no real other options. And honestly I don’t think I alone in having issues, even if not to my extremes.
Plus depression which was and remains an issue for me (esp surrounding my periods) would probably be extremely hard with multiple kids. Esp with the other parent on location a lot, even with all the money and childcare.
I think in trying to pushback on the patriarchal idea that we are emotional wrecks cuz of our periods, we are way too quick to diminish how difficult it is to have your hormones goes crazy while you painfully expel blood EVERY SINGLE MONTH for literal decades.
Also while she and Alex look like insane narcissists I don’t think it’s a bad thing to want a big family. It’s no longer a common choice but it’s still a valid one. Esp with their amount of money. Same with Angelina Jolie and others I know. My best friend growing up had many half siblings with wide age gaps and they were all super close.
The duggars and other quiverfull families tend to create an abusive patriarchal fundamentalist environment where they basically turn the older kids into unpaid full time caregivers at the expense of the childhoods and own lives. That’s the issue not necessarily the amount of kids that they have. Bad parents are bad parents regardless of how many kids they have.
There are many non hormonal forms of bc. this is a CHOICE. the pill didn’t agree with me so I did other things. I have never been pregnant. for some reason she wants to be a baby factory. blaming the pill is a smokescreen. saying Alex should get snipped is a smokescreen. she could get snipped herself, get a cervical cap, etc.
Huh, why would anyone come up to her on the street and say “I’m praying for you.” Do they think she’s in trouble?
Alex and other, er, methods? Brain bleach, please.
They’re most likely referring to Alex’s accident on the movie set when he shot and killed a woman
Ok, but it’s hard for me to believe that random people on the street even recognize her at all, let alone take the time to stop and pray for her.
There are more methods of birth control than just the pill and a vasectomy. She isn’t making herself look bright.
They don’t say if she gave the interview with a Mexican accent or not. I was imagining the whole thing with the accent.
She does know there are other contraceptive options which don’t involve a pill or her misogynistic husband, right? Maybe I’m being too generous here.
There’s a video! Just as batshite and bizarre as you would imagine. She starts in her American voice (aye de mi!) and then occasionally recalls she’s supposed to be “multi” and leans into some weird accent.
This woman is so nuts, it’s my favorite, favorite story out there right now. Someone so profoundly out of touch with reality scrambling to legitimize an entirely new identity she created. Like, the celebrity-wife equivalent of Drump trying to justify stealing Top Secret documents, only national security doesn’t get compromised.
Get your tubes tied, a safe and effective solution.
Baldwins be gone. 👍
Out of the 7, how many did she actually give birth to?
Ha same question. The Redditors think it was only one.
Carmen.
I think the last one was also birthed to show her naysayers, but I could be wrong. All I know is that body has not produced 6 kids.
Once it was pointed out to me, I could never not see it: It’s all in the face.
Her face has never changed in her last trimesters since Carmen. Every post-birth photo she shares: her face is the same as it was before she announced the pregnancy. Her stomach is flat within two days.
To better describe what I mean, look at Kate’s and Meghan’s post-birth photocalls. They gave birth days before and their faces are still full, bellies still distended. Because that is what happens when a person is pregnant. It does not happen that with each subsequent pregnancy, you gain less weight and your uterus contracts more quickly.
It’s all in the face.
I feel like somethings wrong with me cuz I’m defending her but I think visual cues are one of the worst ways to determine if someone is pregnant or really any non skin related illness.
I have seen a woman that was completely flat with defined abs less than 8 weeks before she gave birth. Then I saw her 2 weeks prior at the gym looking like a kid with a balloon under her shirt. I felt bad but I kept staring at her doing squats and kettlebell swings cuz it looked so odd and From behind she didn’t even look pregnant AT ALL. I’ve had a neighbor less than 6days postpartum on her 4th kid look as skinny as a VS model. I have a few aunties with multiple kids and currently in their 40-60s remain flat and skinny as an ironing board. My grandma at 90+ has a smoother/flat tummy than most 20yrs and would be a small size 2-4. No stretch mark or even wrinkles and had at least 6 pregnancies.
Human bodies are super weird (which is why I love them) and much of our expectations are merely the most common outcomes, not the only option.
She may have faked her pregnancies (she is a major narcissist and has already faked an accent and background) but the proof isn’t going to be how she looked
¡Dios mío! She hired private detectives to hunt down Reddit posters? That’s bonkers.
Loca how easy it is for folks to hire PI’s to ‘investigate’ others.
Apparently, Hollywood private investigators are extremely common to the point where it’s a burgeoning industry in LA. I kinda get it in that a lot of these industry types are both paranoid and controlling.
This gave me a fierce longing to be a Veronica Mars- style PI to the stars in Southern California. I’m regretting my life’s decisions…
Telling the interviewer that was a threat, right? I took it as a veiled threat to her Reddit critics. She was like, I have the information for my own peace of mind but I KNOW WHO YOU ARE if you keep coming after me!!! The contrast between that and Alec’s comment that she is a person of integrity is astounding to me.
@Bookie, sooo bonkers I think it as truthful as her “accent”…
I wonder if she tracked me down too but I’m not lost and I’m married so I guess I contradict the narrative she has told herself….
HB is objectively terrible – no argument from me.
However, birth control causes many women serious side effects that are swept under the rug – depression being a common one. I am pro birth control but we should have honest conversations about potential side effects. I HIGHLY recommend “This is your brain on birth control” by dr Sarah hill (who is also pro birth control)
Secondly – why is birth control only a woman’s responsibility. Alec is a grown man (?) and knows where babies come from – this is on HIM as well. Thank
I agree. Alexander needs to be the responsible, loving, guy he tries to convince the world he is and get the snip.
Or Hillary needs to stop door dashing babies and stop pretending she’s been pregnant with every one of the children. Alexander admitted the second youngest daughter was carried by surrogate way before the Romper piece, and she’s the only surrogate they’ve owned up to.
I was just reading about posters’ experiences with the Pill, including migraines. My daughter has been thinking of getting off of it. She’s been having headaches and some other symptoms. I wonder if it’s related?
I felt really strange on birth control and kept seeing things out of the corners of my eyes. I quit within a month. This was in the 90’s, so maybe it has improved.
@ponchorella I wrote up thread about my many issues with birth control but I didn’t realize this might have been one of the them. I thought I was going crazy when I was seeing things out of the corner of my eye for about a year that may have been relates to one of my attempts at birth control. I am no longer on that pill and I no long see stuff so that may have been connected
I completely agree crowhood. I’m 37, and when I go on the pill I feel miserable. I’m normally a happy go lucky type of person, but the pill makes me feel miserable, depressed, more anxious.
Looks like..how you say…Illaria, is laying the groundwork for una more bebe Baldwinito…ay dios mio!
She’s … interesting. Mamasita es loca!
That said, I have more than a few girlfriends who had side effects after using the pill. But the pill is only one form of birth control. Not to mention the fact that some of the onus should be on Alec since, you know, it takes two to make a baby.
“I feel awful when I’m on birth control; it makes me depressed,” she says. And Alec’s not interested in other, er, methods. “Every single time I have a baby, my OB writes down the vasectomy doctor on a Post-it, and I bring it home to Alec. He hasn’t done it yet.”
This woman is weird, selfish and not living in reality. Because her family visited Spain a lot and now live there, she is now Spanish? Lawd.
I just desperately hope that there is at least one nanny behind the scenes, because my biggest issue with her and Alec having all these kids is that in large families, after kid #3 or #4, the older siblings are almost always pressganged into nurturing roles that they should never be expected to take on. People can talk about it forming closer sibling bonds all they like, but the fact is, with 7 kids, the age gap between the oldest and youngest ensures that you’re gonna have a teenager who will be disinterested at best when it comes to spending time with a toddler, and at worst they’ll flat-out resent it.
There are multiple nannies behind the scenes.
@miranda while I agree resentment or disinterest can occur I don’t think it’s the only outcome. It may not be the majority but I’ve seen many examples of kids with very big to medium age gaps who are genuinely super close. At least in my community it’s very common occurrence. I’ve also seen many kids with close ages who just don’t vibe together. And I’ve seen situations like you said where big gaps mean a far distance between the siblings. An age gap is only 1 factor of many. Including gender, same parents or half siblings, same primary parent, Living together , finances, hobbies, and intensity of caretaking/babysitting duties. For the really big age gaps I find being similar ages to nieces/ nephews usually creates very close bonds thou the older sibling takes the parental role and the younger acts like a close sibling to their niece or nephew esp if they are the same gender. I think a lot of this is more the environment the siblings are raised in and the type parenting more than any age gap or even the amount of kids.
Really into perpetuating her mythos as a fertile woman with this nonsense about having a baby in 1 minute. I hate this type of rosy glow lie designed to make women who struggle in childbirth feel like failures.
It’s no wonder she can only point to 1 male friend asking for advice. Notice she can’t say his wife and her stepdaughter (the ones sharing the most common ground with her…) don’t opt in to her mother of the year words of wisdom…
7 is so many. I can’t even cope when the dog and cat are both vocalising at me at the same time; I have no idea how she and Alec stay calm with so many kids in a similar age bracket.
ETA: BC can really mess with a woman’s hormones, whether it’s pill implant etc. but as he won’t get a straightforward procedure that would prevent pregnancy and won’t have lasting hormonal impacts on his mind and body… at this point Alec is like 85% responsible for the continued additions and if any of those kids feel unattended.
Can you imagine what it must be like in that house?
7 kids under 10, Alec with his hair trigger temper, Hilary who is a total narc and gold digging phony, teams of nannies, cleaners, drivers all walking on eggs around the both of them.
Geez. No thanks.
I took birth control pills back in the day, but had to stop because it raised my blood pressure. But I think the pill is different now? Hilaria is stark raving mad.
There can be side effects from birth control pills or any drug, but there is a movement right now in the yummy mummy and/or antivaxx and/or cottagecore and/or wellness gangs to post influencer posts on Instagram and TikTok falsehoods about birth control, especially oral contraceptives used by women. These are carefully centered ideas that want to bring back the idea that women should be barefoot and pregnant. It’s not that these women don’t want to be influential (they are influencers after all), but they want to be the experts rather than, say, the actual experts. Hillary Baldwin is on the precipice (I’m trying to be kind) of falling fully into a grifter wellness guru and I question why exactly she says these things.
Why won’t this woman just parent in peace?
Leave us alone!
I can’t really blame her on this. I took some birth control pills back when I was 19. It was actually to restart my period which had stalled for a while. I felt like total crap for a month.
Try an IUD Hils. I had one for ages. Qué estúpida mentirosa…
I can never get past her filming her daughter when she told her she’d miscarried and then put it up on IG. Oh, and trying to explain racism on MLK day to her kids by showing her “darker” skin. She is a total whack. And Alex should have gotten a vasectomy.
Let’s see spray tanned herself and used it as a teachable moment to her daughter on MLK day,Perpetuated lies about her heritage,Alec on Letterman also perpetuated that lie,compared her “struggles” to those of the Duchess of Sussex again trying to make it about her ,and baby hoarder.Why is this woman given a platform and who is really taking her seriously?
People are on this kick of threatening people who snark on them with “private investigators”, they should clarify Reddit can’t just give out that information freely, a PI is likely looking back through their messages and figuring out who they are that way, or if links to other socials are posted.
She should also know that everyone knows an IT dude/dudette that loves a little detective work. I’m sure she’d prefer that her MySpace days remain in the past.
The ivf meds she used would make birth control seem like a picnic. Not sure I’m buying it.
I’m currently boycotting Reddit but I have to make an exception to visit the subreddit, they must have a field day with this interview !!
My jaw literally dropped when I read the PI part, is she casually threatening them? And what even is this magazine?
Same, I must visit the sub tonight!!