Denmark’s Prince Christian will turn down his royal ‘allowance’ on his 18th birthday

Prince Christian of Denmark is the heir to the heir – the eldest son of Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary, and grandson of Queen Margrethe. Prince Christian will turn 18 years old in October, and I kind of forgot that he’s so old. After Christian, Mary and Frederick welcomed Princess Isabella, who just turned 16 in April. Their youngest children are 12-year-old twins Vincent and Josephine. So, Christian is getting ready for his big coming-of-age birthday in October, and he has some thoughts. Thoughts about money, and how he’s not going to take the allowance the government will offer him on his birthday:
Prince Christian of Denmark won’t be accepting a royal allowance just yet. On Monday, the Danish Royal House announced that the future king will not be taking the government funding he is entitled to by law when he turns 18 in October. Instead, the eldest son of Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary will continue to focus on his studies, and the issue will be revisited when he turns 21 or if there is a change of throne. Christian’s grandmother Queen Margrethe is currently Denmark’s reigning sovereign.
“His Royal Highness Prince Christian turns 18 on 15 October 2023,” courtiers said in a statement on Instagram Monday, posting the prince’s cypher. “Prince Christian’s main priority in the coming year will be the completion of the Prince’s upper secondary education. In continuation of this, the Royal Palace will provide information on Prince Christian’s further youth and education courses when the time is right.”
“It has thus been agreed with the Prime Minister’s Office that support will only be sought in the Folketing [Danish Parliament] for a law on annuities when the Prince turns 21 or upon a possible change of throne, if it takes place before that,” the update from the Danish Royal House continued. “Only after this is the expectation that His Royal Highness will participate to a greater extent in official contexts. However, it depends on where the Prince is at this point in his education. Until then, just like today, Prince Christian will only participate in official contexts to a limited extent.”
While Christian has stepped out with his parents and siblings Princess Isabella, 15, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, both 12, for royal events like the Royal Run in Copenhagen and Queen Margrethe’s birthday celebrations, he is not yet a full-time working royal. The prince follows his father Frederik, 54, as second in the line of succession and currently attends the Ordrup Gymnasium school.
[From People]
The Netherlands’ Princess Catharina-Amalia did the same thing two years ago, ahead of her 18th birthday – she turned down the $2 million royal allowance she was entitled to as heir. I suspected, at the time, that she turned down the money because she wanted to have a few more years of just being a young adult, traveling and going to university. I suspect that’s part of the reason why Christian has turned down the allowance too – he’s not ready to participate in the quid-pro-quo of what the allowance means in the larger sense, that the Danish people might feel like he should do more or be seen more. It’s also interesting to me that there’s so much transparency with “royal allowances” outside of the UK.
These royal families are deferring salaries because of the fear of angering the public. I think it’s a sign that all monarchies are under the constant threat of the abolition and they make these gestures to keep the public on their side.
Can you imagine Prince Willy turning any money “owed” to him down? No. Way.
I like that the government provides him his own allowance rather than making him dependent on his father like the UK royals.
Yeah that seems like a much healthier idea in the long run, doesn’t it? Imagine if William and Harry had both had annual allowances instead of being completely dependent on Charles. If they moved everyone but the direct heir to the sovereign grant (all working royals that is) – wonder how that would change the family dynamics.
Sweet pic of him hugging his mom in the thumbnails.
Good. If he’s not receiving a direct salary his expectations should be lower. Looks like any talk of Isabella getting money is out of the door as well and it may never happen depending on how long Daisy lives and when Christian gets married.
this makes sense to me. He doesnt want to be a working royal yet (who can blame him consideirng his age and that his grandmother and father and mother are active working royals) so he’s turning down the money. The transparency around this is refreshing considering how the UK royals cling to their grant money etc regardless of working schedules.
I’m sure someone in the Danish royal family is taking the temperature of the public on this one so I don’t think this is just because Prince Christian is such a better person than other royals (I mean maybe he is, I don’t know, lol), but this is still interesting.
I guess one way the BRF gets around this is the duchy of cornwall, so the heir does not get an allowance, bc the duchy funds him. And then the heir uses the duchy money to fund his family.
They always look like a normal happy family. None of the preening, jaw clenching and one-up-manship we get from the Wails.
Agree. What a refreshing, beautiful family. I’m shocked, no shorts for the boys- no peter pan collars or 1800 century cosplaying? Take note Kate…
What did you do the web viewer CB? I usually read this on the treadmill but the font is so small and messed up I can’t today
Just to be clear—abolish all monarchies. The other monarchies of Europe seem more in touch than the train wreck which is the British monarchy. Yet, it’s the 21st century and young people are being pressured to plan their entire lives around an elitist, out dated institution which embodies privilege and inequality. Get rid of it!
I don’t know enough about any of the other European royals to know if this is truly the case, but I’m always struck by just how normal and at-ease most of them look in comparison to the BRF. The BRF often looks like the actively hate each other (which is probably not far from the truth, really). Even in photos with their own children, there doesn’t seem to be much warmth. The Danish Crown Princely family, on the other hand, just look like any other affluent family.
Fashion sidenote: You don’t often see girls Isabella’s age wearing pantsuits, but I think it works for her! With the sleek ponytail and natural makeup, she looks chic beyond her years, but not TOO grown-up.