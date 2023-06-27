Phoebe Waller Bridge wore a great Ashi Studio to the UK ‘Indiana Jones’ premiere

Phoebe Waller Bridge and Harrison Ford have been traveling around North America and Europe to promote Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which comes out this week. I feel a little bit sorry for Harrison – he’s old to do these kinds of international promotional tours, although he’s always loved playing Indiana Jones, so I get that he wants to “say goodbye.” Plus, he just refuses to retire. Phoebe has enjoyed every minute of her time with Harrison, and she’s been doing a little fashion tour during the promotion. Phoebe plays Indiana Jones’s goddaughter, and she drags him into some adventure with the Dial of Destiny. There are Nazis! And weird de-aging technology!

Last night, for the big London premiere, Phoebe wore an Ashi Studio Couture look. While this photographs as a “cape,” it’s not. It’s some kind of backless cape-hybrid with the look of a cape but only on the shoulders. Anyway, I think she looks stunning here. Probably her best look of the promotional tour.

Phoebe also wore Roland Mouret at the Berlin premiere a few days ago – this also looks great on her, and I continue to have a lot of jealousy about how clothes look on small-chested women.