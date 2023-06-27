Phoebe Waller Bridge wore a great Ashi Studio to the UK ‘Indiana Jones’ premiere

Phoebe Waller Bridge and Harrison Ford have been traveling around North America and Europe to promote Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which comes out this week. I feel a little bit sorry for Harrison – he’s old to do these kinds of international promotional tours, although he’s always loved playing Indiana Jones, so I get that he wants to “say goodbye.” Plus, he just refuses to retire. Phoebe has enjoyed every minute of her time with Harrison, and she’s been doing a little fashion tour during the promotion. Phoebe plays Indiana Jones’s goddaughter, and she drags him into some adventure with the Dial of Destiny. There are Nazis! And weird de-aging technology!
Last night, for the big London premiere, Phoebe wore an Ashi Studio Couture look. While this photographs as a “cape,” it’s not. It’s some kind of backless cape-hybrid with the look of a cape but only on the shoulders. Anyway, I think she looks stunning here. Probably her best look of the promotional tour.
Phoebe also wore Roland Mouret at the Berlin premiere a few days ago – this also looks great on her, and I continue to have a lot of jealousy about how clothes look on small-chested women.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
Phoebe Waller-Bridge at the Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny UK Premiere at Cineworld in Leicester Square, London, United Kingdom on 26 June 2023.,Image: 785483024, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Cat Morley / Avalon
-
-
Phoebe Waller-Bridge attends the ‘ Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny ‘ – UK Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, England. UK. Monday 26th June 2023. -,Image: 785576454, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NORESTRICTIONS, Model Release: no, Pictured: ‘ Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny ‘ – UK Premiere, Credit line: James Warren / Bang Showbiz / Avalon
-
-
Berlin film premiere of ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ at Zoo Palast.
Featuring: Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Where: Berlin, Berlin, Germany
When: 22 Jun 2023
Credit: DDP/INSTARimages
**USA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
UK premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at Cineworld Leicester Square in London.
Featuring: Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 26 Jun 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
UK premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at Cineworld Leicester Square in London.
Featuring: Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 26 Jun 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
UK premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at Cineworld Leicester Square in London.
Featuring: Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 26 Jun 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Wow. She looks amazing.
I love Harrison for all his grumpy old man ways. I’m looking forward to this movie. Got my tickets for Friday afternoon.
My dad loves the Indiana Jones movies and just going to the movies in general. Give him a darkened room, a bucket of popcorn, and his mind finally turns off. So I really wanted to take him over Fathers Day weekend😂 but it wasn’t out yet. We were both saying they really should have opened on that weekend. Oh well, I’ll just have to take him this wknd.
Exactly what you said! I love her looks, she’s so wildly talented and funny, and I’m glad to see someone like her (quirky, smart, hilarious) becoming an A lister.
I’ve also always adored Harrison ever since childhood, and he leans into grumpy old man very well. I’ll be so sad when he’s gone. One of my favorite videos is of him in his kitchen with a magician and the trick the guy does freaks Harrison out so bad he tells him VERY calmly “get the fck out of my house.” It makes me cackle every time and is even an inside joke with some friends of ours when it’s time for us to go home after spending time at each others houses.
Ooh, nice! Interesting gown, back view is open, I thought it was a long cape at first.
Yeah I loved the surprise of the back view reveal – what a cool and interesting design! I love that whole outfit.
She really has upped her game fashion wise. I so enjoyed the first two Indiana Jones so I’ll skip this new version. It looks like a cash grab.
My bad habit is buying clothes based on how they look on small chested women. They look amazing, I laugh in horror at how itlooks on me and return it.
Oh my God, are you me? I just picked up a linen dress that looks gorgeous and flowy on the model and, on me looked like a tent suspended by two footballs!
Phoebe looks fabulous in both dress and always looks so good. She’s got that cool/chic girl style down. I constantly rewatch Fleabag and look forward her next project.
I love both of these looks.
They both look fantastic. That dress is a great blend of Old Hollywood and modern styles.
She looks fabulous. This is exactly how I’d want to look if I were an actress walking the red carpet.
On the topic of being small-chested: I am and I love it. There are all these messages in our society about how larger boobs are sexier and women should want to make their chests look bigger, but I’ve always liked mine the way they are!
I unfortunately have the big boobs and am endlessly jealous of you.
There are so many designs that look amazing on smaller chested ladies. Enjoy it! I have bigger boobs & it can be limiting, but we all have to work with what we’re given.
Pre kids I had nice perky small breasts. A solid 34B. I was very happy with them. Now I’m a 34D and even 14 years into being a mom, I still miss how clothes used to sit on me and hate how these things get in the way even when I’m asleep. I’m a very fine boned petite woman and I’m just so not into these things, lol!
My a-hole stepsister saw me when I was barely out of my first trimester with my oldest and remarked, “you finally have tits now” in such a nasty voice and also what a creepy thing to say? She was referring to the fact that pregnancy had made me gain weight. Ironically even before either of us had kids she was heavier than me and actually still wearing training bras as a grown woman so her choice to say anything like that was…well, a choice 🤣
Sighing in relief that she isn’t playing his love interest.
She looks stunning, I love the gown. Both gowns!
I’m looking forward to it, just hoping it’s good and in the spirit of the originals.
PWB always seems to get it completely right with her fashion. Bravo.
She wears clothes beautifully and she is incredibly talented.
She is amazing! I love PWB.
Nice but where is Mads Mikkelsen?
She looks fabulous! As a wiry, small-chested woman with broader shoulders and a short waist, let me tell you it can be a TRIAL to find the right configuration of coverage so I don’t look naked from the vast expanse of skin I have showing in a strappy or strap-less style. I think PWB was going for a fairly naked look, however, and nailed it.