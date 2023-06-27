Harrison Ford, 80, isn’t retiring: ‘I don’t do well when I don’t have work’



I enjoy the wording of Chris Wallace’s current show, because Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? can have many readings, and mine is always, “Is anyone actually talking to him?” After his woefully inadequate moderating of the first presidential debate in 2020, I thought he was going to be encouraged into retirement (he’ll be 76 this year). Instead he has his own show, where this weekend he hosted Harrison Ford–on the promotional trail for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, opening in theaters this Friday–and pestered Ford (who will be 81 next month) about his retirement:

Harrison Ford simply isn’t ready to retire from Hollywood. As Ford appeared on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, the 80-year-old Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny actor told host Chris Wallace, “I don’t do well when I don’t have work,” when asked whether he’s given retirement any thought. “I love to work. I love to feel useful. It’s my jones,” Ford, who turns 81 next month, said during the interview. “I want to be helpful.” “It is the people that you get to work with,” he continued, when Wallace asked what aspects of making movies he loves. “The intensity and the intimacy of collaboration. It’s the combined ambition somehow forged from words on a page. I don’t plan what I want to do in a scene, and I don’t feel obliged to do anything. But I am, I guess, naturally affected by the things that I work on.” Elsewhere in the appearance, Wallace asked Ford about what he meant by saying he desired the new movie to be “ambitious” in his final turn as Indiana Jones. The actor said he wanted the film to “confront the question of age straight-on, not to hide my age, but to take advantage of it in the telling of the story.” “I feel very strongly that it does [pull it off],” he added, before noting: “It’s time for me to grow up,” as he moves on from the longtime action-adventure franchise. “Six years ago, I thought maybe we ought to take a shot at making another one. And I wanted it to be about age because I think that rounds out the story that we’ve told and we’ve brought it to the right place,” he said, opining that 2008’s Kingdom of the Crystal Skull did not end with “a real strong feeling of the conclusion or the closure that I always hoped for.” “Speaking to this issue of age, not making jokes about it, but making it a real thing,” Ford added of his desire for the new film. When Ford–who has been filming scenes for the next Captain America movie lately–spoke with PEOPLE recently, he said he has not lost any of his love for the film industry. “I probably enjoy making movies more now than I ever did,” he said. “I don’t want to be young again. I was young, and now I enjoy being old.”

[From People]

The whole episode is available now and runs thirty minutes long (although I’d wager that the actual interview time is closer to twenty minutes if you cut out the excessive use of film clips). Wallace starts out with a real winner, when he lobs the following question at Ford: “Why is it that for fifty years people have wanted to sit in the dark and watch you?” I think that may be the most perfectly-worded question in the history of journalism. Glorious, and matched only when Wallace then asks about Ford retiring, and Ford shoots him a look that essentially says, “I’m not mad, I’m just disappointed in you.”

Truth be told, I don’t know if I’ve ever seen Harrison Ford be such a range of emotions in such a short time frame. There are moments of giddiness, like when he shares that Christopher Walken was almost Han Solo and nearly shouts “Which would have been FANTASTIC!”, and moments where he’s weepy, recalling colleagues and mentors who have passed. Clearly, it’s the people he gets to work with that bring him joy and fulfillment in his career, and why he doesn’t want to stop. Why should he? He also gives great credit to writers for why he’s still working so much right now. As for this final installment of Indiana Jones tackling age? I’m sorry, but all I’m seeing in my head when I hear that is the SNL take–like now he’s using the whip to help get him out of bed in the morning. Or the lost artifacts he’s hunting down are his meds. You can tell by the printing on the label that it’s an early Walgreens-era-filled prescription, before its overhaul of the DuaneReade empire… PLEASE someone at SNL write that skit! (Once the writers’ terms are met and the strike is over, of course.)