King Charles & Camilla chummed it up with Lady Susan Hussey at Royal Ascot

What kills me about the Rehabilitation of Susan Hussey is that no one cares about that racist old bag anyway. Like, all of this effort, all of this hand-wringing and careful PR to rehabilitate an 84 year old woman who is still dreadfully racist, rude and well-connected, and for what? Everyone knows that she’s still terrible. Everyone knows that she’s still deeply unpleasant. But people just go along with it and for what? So an 84-year-old can rub elbows with King Charles and Queen Camilla and no one will say sh-t? Well, after Hussey was racist to Ngozi Fulani last November, she was let go from her emeritus position as some kind of lady-in-waiting to Camilla. Except that only lasted a month or so before Buckingham Palace organized a careful rehabilitation campaign to protect Hussey and bring her back into the royal fold. Hussey began appearing at royal events, she continued to get palace invitations, she contacted her friends in the media who dutifully proclaimed that she attends church with Black people, therefore she’s not racist. She attended the coronation, and last week, she was laughing it up with the king and queen at the royal box at Ascot.

Lady Susan Hussey appears to have been reinstated as a permanent fixture at big royal events, as she attended Ascot in the monarch’s box for the second day in a row. The former lady-in-waiting to Queen Elizabeth II, who was known as the Queen’s Number One Head Girl, was pictured smiling with Queen Camilla on day four of the famous race meet in Berkshire. Lady Hussey was also seen engaged in conversation with the King in the royal box on Thursday, and last month attended his Coronation less than six months after resigning from royal duties in the wake of a race row. The 84-year-old was forced to step down from an honorary role supporting the King after being accused of “interrogating” a Buckingham Palace guest about where she was “really” from. However, she was welcomed back into the royal fold for a church service in Sandringham at the end of January. While no longer employed by the palace, her appearances in the royal box at Ascot this week suggest she has been welcomed back into the inner circle.

Again, all of this effort and for what? Are Charles and Camilla so desperate for racist company that Susan Hussey was the only one who could provide what they needed? It was clear from the start of this whole debacle that Camilla and Charles didn’t even care – they shared Susan Hussey’s opinions and mindset, and judging from these photos, their sense of humor. I can only imagine what racist sh-t Hussey said to make Camilla laugh like that.

