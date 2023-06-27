Selena Gomez unfollowed a few celebrities on Instagram, including Zayn Malik & Zendaya

Embed from Getty Images

Selena Gomez is, as always, having a busy year. She was dating a Chainsmoker for a little bit, then said she was single. She was spotted with Zayn Malik at least once, then said she was single. There was some social media drama with Kyle Jenner and Hailey Bieber. She wrapped the third season of Only Murders in the Building, got two new cooking show gigs on the Food Network, and filmed a movie with Zoe Saldana in Paris. So I guess Selena was due for a little more drama? Fans noticed that over the weekend she unfollowed a few fellow celebs on IG, including Zayn Malik, the Hadid sisters, and Zendaya. But sources insist there’s nothing to see here.

There’s no feud in the building! Over the weekend, eagle-eyed fans noticed Selena Gomez seemingly unfollowed a handful of celebrities on Instagram — including Bella and Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik and Zendaya — but a source close to the Only Murders in the Building actress says rumors of any drama are unfounded. “There are absolutely no hard feelings with anyone she unfollowed,” the source tells PEOPLE exclusively. (While fans claimed Gomez had unfollowed Dua Lipa, the “Levitating” singer still appears on the Rare Beauty founder’s follow list.) Earlier this year, Gomez and Malik sparked romance rumors after they were spotted on a date in N.Y.C. However, the “Back to You” singer confirmed her relationship status in a hilarious June 8 TikTok that showed her hollering “I’m single!” at the athletes during a soccer game. “I’m just a little high-maintenance,” she joked in the clip. “But I’ll love you soooo much.” In the comments section, Gomez wrote, “The struggle man lol.” Over the years the star, 30, has been open about her complicated relationship with social media, saying it was healthier for her to limit her time online. Gomez recently returned to the States after spending two months in Paris to film the upcoming movie Emilia Perez alongside Zoe Saldaña. “Thank you Paris for being a home to me for two months!” Gomez — who’s been garnering Emmy buzz for her work on Only Murders’ second season — captioned the post. “I loved every moment. Working on this film has completely changed my life. I can’t wait to share more soon! Love you all.” While she was in the City of Light for work, Gomez also fit in some exploring with family and friends, including sharing an oversized croissant with younger sister Gracie and a rooftop hang with her girlfriends with the Eiffel Tower as a backdrop.

[From People]

I really like Selena, but I also can recognize that girl likes a little drama, and that’s okay! But she also likes to pretend she doesn’t because it doesn’t go with her whole be kind, Rare Beauty, mental health thing. And I don’t totally buy the source’s claims that “there are no hard feelings with anyone she unfollowed” because of precisely who Selena unfollowed — two women whose long term exes she dated and one of the exes in question. (The only one that truly seems random is Zendaya.) Like, maybe there’s no new/current beef, but she just got sick of seeing them in her feed. Sometimes you just get tired of people and need a break, but that’s what the mute button is for. Apparently, Zayn also unfollowed Selena. Anyway, it’s a little bit dramatic. Even if there was no special reason, at the very least she knew that people would notice and talk about it because fans notice stuff like this and it becomes a story. Like I said, she likes a little drama.

