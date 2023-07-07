Prince William ‘was literally sick with worry’ before the Sussexes’ Oprah interview

Every single royal reporter knows who said what to whom within the Windsor clan. They’ve all been briefed and they all have palace insiders and royal sources too. They all know who told Prince Harry to avoid getting serious with Meghan because of what skin color their children would have. They all know who made Meghan cry. They all know when, where and how William assaulted Harry. They all know that Meghan was suicidal and desperate for help, and that she was turned away and left to fend for herself. They know a lot of even worse stories, stories which Harry and Meghan haven’t even spoken about publicly. That’s part of the reason why the rota is so mad at Harry and Meghan: they’ve been dying to report on all of this stuff, and they need H&M to say it first. All things considered – especially given what Harry included in Spare – I think we can safely say that Harry and Meghan have withheld a lot, especially in the Oprah interview in 2021. I remember the post-interview atmosphere in the British media – outrage, performative angst, lies, and a very strange undercurrent of relief. As in, the Sussexes’ accusations were nowhere near as bad as they expected. Well, speaking of guilty consciences:
Prince William was “sick with worry” over Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. The Prince of Wales reportedly “cut himself off from the world” in the lead-up to his brother’s explosive sit-down alongside wife Meghan Markle in March 2021.
“I’ve heard this for a long time now from many different sources … in the lead-up to that Oprah interview, William was quite literally sick with worry,” Charlotte Griffiths, Editor-at-Large for the Mail on Sunday, said Tuesday on Dan Wootton’s GB News.
“He was not eating, and he became – not reclusive – but he definitely was hiding away,” she alleged. “He went to a royal residence for a period of time to cut himself off from the world. He was just in bits, basically.”
Griffiths also alleged that William’s wife, Kate Middleton, stepped in to “protect” her husband.
“And what Kate was doing was standing by her man. Kate was like: ‘I’ve got to stick up for this guy and protect him. He’s being destroyed by this,’ and that probably made her quite steely, even though she has this reputation for being shy,” the journalist explained. “But when it comes to protecting her husband, she’s going to step in and protect him.”
As I said, they all know. They all know exactly why William was “literally sick with worry.” They know that William was constipated with rage and engorged with sorrow because he believed Harry and Meghan would detail exactly what he did to them, every racist thing he said, every act of violence he committed, every one of his rage-tantrums. What’s curious is… why is Charlotte Griffiths going out of her way to say this now, and why frame it as “William was sh-tting himself out of fear, which is why Brilliant Keen Kate stepped in to protect him?” What is the play here? Is it just to remind William that they all know exactly how much sh-t he did to the Sussexes? To remind William that the Sussexes really could have exposed him even more?
-
If he was sick with worry over the Oprah interview, he must have been face down in the toilet over Spare. Very bizarre story, like Will’s been living in dread for years.
Very bizarre story indeed.
Yesh. And did you guys notice that it’s the third time in the last few days that the tabs are referring to Kate as steely? (Scottish coronation and the „modern Kate” thing, the recent „recollections may vary” spin). I think someone’s trying to rebrand herself 😁
I have an acquaintance whose former roommate’s husband was a royal protection officer. (Not quite my husbands cousin’s friends aunt, but close). Supposedly William called Meghan the N word.
Well, as we like to say around here, FAFO.
He’s in his ‘find out’ era.
That’s because something in the Oprah interview was potentially more explosive on an atomic level whereas SPARE was Harry detonating his own landmines (pun intended) to free himself and his mother memory from that awful family.
I’m calling it now but the overwhelming emphasis on regurgitating the recollections may vary stories this week tend to confirm that William is the Royal Racist and Kate was his ardent supporter. The phrase was likely coined by William and a senior Courtier with William saying he would accept full responsibility. However someone on the Rota who is team CamCam now wants to find a way to leak the story as they smell blood in the water for the Wails, as the damage has been greater than they ever imagined i.e. Caribbean Tour, Willy terrified to step foot back in HIS beloved ‘Africa’ for a Royal Tour they have thrown Kate under the bus.
Essentially William is now CamCam’s whipping boy via proxy of Kate. So every time Kate is publicly flogged, it is actually William who was the intended target. Much like when Aristo kids had a playmate servant child take punishment on their behalf.
“Thought and prayers” Katie gurl…. bc you are in ever so much danger….
@ Eurydice, yes, a very bizarre story. They want us to feel empathy towards Billy the Basher for his atrocious actions against Harry along with his cruelty against Meghan??
Nope Britshidmedia. Not today and not every day that follows. Billy’s actions and behaviour are all unforgivable. Add in Keen the Kruel into the mix and we still don’t buy this ridiculous nonsense.
This is all so contrary to what actually happened directly after the interview. ‘Kate’ was the one “hiding away” and was apparently so afraid of what questions the press might ask her that she had William accompany her to an event, where he stood to the side looking menacing while she mumbled a few words in the mic (the one where he was asked afterwards, as Kate hurried away, if the Royal Family was racist and he said “absolutely not”). William didn’t appear anxious or embarrassed at all, he looked and seemed incandescent with rage. But Kate certainly seemed anxious.
I wonder why they’re re-writing history around this event? Must be further ’embiggening’ of Kate.
Probably because there was much more Harry and Meghan could have said.
who cares. move on! this man (or his friends or whomever is leaking against him) needs new material
Hmm. Is this Carole letting this info out to let Peg know she knows too much? Is this Horsilla letting this info out to keep Peg in line? Either way it just shows how guilty Peg is in all of it. The putz was scared the truth about him would come to light.
What big phony kate is. She was awful to Meghan the entire time even during a walkabout before the queens funeral. She caused a lot of the trouble.
This was my thought as well – the Midds are pulling some strings.
Yep! Ma Midds isn’t going down without a fight. What’s sad is she doesn’t get that Chuck may be a pos father and person, but he really doesn’t want the monarchy to end, and he hates the midds as does Cams, so he will have fun destroying their stalker/social climbing daughter.
Carol leaking it to embiggen Kate. Kate was there, standing by and looking after William when he was weak and vulnerable and scared.
He was sick with worry…as well as launching a biased, frivolous “bullying” investigation in order to deflect from his own bad behavior. Projecting and worrying that the truth would come out. It still will, Will.
William should have thought of that before he was obnoxious to harry and Meghan
@ Tessa, he wasn’t obnoxious to Harry and Meghan, don’t downplay what Baldimort did to Harry and Meghan. Baldimort has continuously schemed, leaked and lied to try and make Harry and Meghan to be horrible people while using tools at his disposal to paint Meghan as a bully. Baldimort has used every tool from his box of incandescent with rage to cause as much pain, damage and suffering against H&M!
Kinda mind boggling to think that there’s worse than what we already know about this dude.
@brassyrebel, hell yes and I hope he lives the rest of his life SICK because spare 2 WILL COME OUT, maybe not until Charlie has gone, or, if the briefings keep coming against meghan, Harry could just think fk it, you haven’t learned any lessons, so take this and put it next to your peg
Someone on twitter posted an anecdote of teenage William on a Skii slope, going upto Harry and shoving him over, for no reason. Which is bullying. If that was their “normal” everyday interaction, then William was bullying Harry all through their childhoods. Harry didn’t mention that in his book.
@ Cairidh, yup!! Billy the Basher is an abusive bully so deeply that it could be extracted from his DNA.
He knows what he did.
More to the point Harry nows what he did.
IMO he’s highly compromised and will be a stunted King because there are too many ‘secrets’ the tabloids are aware of about him. No wonder he looks lost and is searching for any of his mother’s causes for garner adoration from the public. I think Kate also seems to have power over him as a result of some of the ‘secrets’ that she can leak to the tabloids that she believes would benefit her. Based on his reactions to her attempts to be close to him in public, he seems to be struggling to tolerate her public shenanigans. 🤷♀️
I wonder how many super injunctions he has out there? Dozens maybe?
LOL “stunted king?” Like what does a king do anyway but spend the peasants money on parties for himself and make sure that any laws that might make him pay the peasants any money do not pass. Well, that and smile and wave.
Pegs will be fine, there is literally no way to be bad at being the king.
Which paradoxically is what makes him attractive to RW Tory govt’s with propaganda to flog the populous.
If Willy had any sense he’d become a ‘woke virtue signaler”.
It would be sweet, sweet karma if Willie became known as the Stunted King in history books. I’d laugh a long time over that.
Well…we know the Telegraph knows based on that article about letters exchanged between Charles and Meghan. Someone there was briefed on the letters and the name mentioned. So why can’t they say? I honestly don’t know what holds a lot of them back – maybe because the stories would make H&M look good?
Bc no one knows for sure and I don’t see any paper in the current climate in the UK willing to call a senior Royal a racist.
They can’t even face out loud what Prince Andrew is.
Pathetic, isn’t it??? All to protect and project a man who is vile, vicious and still seeking to destroy any form of peace or freedom for H&M. Daily constant attacks to make certain that the hate campaign doesn’t lose its momentum and that the actual truth of the future king doesn’t come out.
It’s so hilarious because the bm are never making the case they think they are but they are so reassured and please with themselves.
“He was definitely hiding away” – well done for projecting that the 40 something future king is a wimp.
Meghan was right when she said how the keens and CH can have all the front pages as they want – when you have the mediocre British “journalism” as your only weapon behind your back….
It’s like bringing toothpicks to a battlefield
Tyler Perry said they could have said a lot more. William getting sick to his stomach tells me they could have said a lot more. Hearing people complain about the Oprah interview and how horrible Harry and Meghan were to say what they said really makes me mad. They are so much more gracious than is necessary. They have held back so much. William should have sent them a fruit basket in gratitude. Instead, he’s still so furious with them. Imagine if Meghan one day writes a book. William wouldn’t even know what to do with himself.
Even Spare doesn’t dish all the dirt.
Right. The real dirt is in the 400 pages that were edited out! That’s what I’d love to see. Interesting that William is not saying that Harry lied; he is enraged because Harry told the truth.
This “report” and that text Harry received from W literally builds the foundation to the fact that W is guilty
For sure, he’s guilty for the skin comment. he’s prob guilty of so many other horrible things he possibly said or did that we don’t even know about.
Imagine if Carol Middleton writes a book. Let’s face it, the old ratbag could do with the money
Those 400 pages, Meghan’s journals and the fact that she never signed an NDA are their insurance policies. They have let the royal family know if ANYTHING happens to them or their children, they will burn the whole institution to the ground.
I am 100% sure at this point that the real part of the interview William is worried about is the ‘burn book’ element which Oprah and the Sussex’s have joint copyright over.
If anything should happen those tapes would cause the BRF a lot of headaches and ‘paranoid’ Diana would finally be vindicated.
First, I was inclined to say maybe the press just needs to milk any “new” angle on Sussexit they can—sounds like a story, so you write it and get paid—but it could be an effective warning from Carole. “You don’t want to feel like that again, do you?”
Yeah he was so sick with worry that he gave Jason Knauf the go ahead to accuse Meghan of bullying.
Why now you aks? Because this is yet another keen embiggening piece. She’s letting everyone know she isn’t going anywhere. Kind off curious then that they tried to cast her as some sort of bridge between william and harry after the oprah interview. Only to claim now that she was drawing borders and is some fierce protector of her husband
Steely Kate stands by her man…even when he walks in the other direction.
@Jais keen seems to be briefing a lot of dolly Parton, working 8 to 4 instead of 9 to 5 and now we have stand by your man. Next week their holiday will be islands in the streams. But I think she is more worried about Rose than jolene 🤣🤣
Mary Pester, nice use of music. LOL
She isn’t going anywhere and W can’t make her because she knows all his secrets – Sarah Ferguson 2.0
This screams kate because she’s conveniently ignoring how they also knew that kate lied about the crying story and the Oprah interview exposed the truth about Kate and her deception for the first time.
No one is shocked that William might have been racist. But that kate was a liar and used it to target Meghan, that was new.
Kate wasn’t helping William at all and she was likely making him feel worse.
This is shades of kate the peacemaker again.
Reads like an attempt to shift the narrative from incandescent rage-a-holic to caring future king. We’ve seen this flex before… Will sick with worry about poor, fragile Harry. Now though, we have an additional dollop of steely Kate supporting her man along with performative “loved up couple” nonsense. Oh, and let’s not forget the RR efforts to pretend that Harry was at the 4th of July parade alone with Lili, distancing himself from”show biz” Meghan. It’s exhausting. I hope Harry and Meghan are enjoying the peace in Montecito.
So, not just an issue of the cost of Meghan pictures being too high, but one of those projection things—give H the single dad rollout instead of W?
That’s my theory. They’re trying to promote the (obviously false) narrative that M&H are living separate lives. OFC we all know who actually are. If the paps had a good pic that included Meghan it would be sold by now. They may negotiate on prices but they’re not going to lose out on a sale.
I’m wondering if this isn’t a “poor, fragile William” story. Fragile William and Fragile Harry are the sons of Fragile Diana – and they are now married to “steely” wives.
It’s very telling (to me) how the stories about this family all highlight the smallness of their mindset. We see no evidence or behaviors demonstrating leadership or philosophical sophistication. It’s nothing but brutishness and tit for tat. What a sorry group of individuals and a sorry ethos to be lauded as Royal and thus aspirational. In my opinion it’s source material for why our current political / economic structure is failing: it’s based on people like these assholes rather than on exemplary forms of leadership.
Well, they try to be statesmanlike, what with Earthshot and Early Years and Homewhatever. And Charles has been all about the environment forever and Camilla with domestic violence. But those subjects are boring for the tabloids. Plus, W&K are so inept and inauthentic that nobody believes them and nothing gets off the ground.
With the other EU Royals, you get a sense of gravitas (for the most part). You have none of it with the British RF. All you see is pettiness and bitterness.
We all know it was William that asked how their kids would look. William sent Harry a text after the Oprah interview
( it was shown in the doc) and judging by Harry’s reaction to it and how Meghan comforted him, it was bad. He probably threatened them somehow.
I am convinced this is the case and making a point of keeping that scene in the doc was a form of insurance.
I’d be worried too if I physically abused my brother and mentally abused my SIL to the point she wanted to take her own life and done so many nasty things to them that I suspected they would tell the world.. yeah, I’d be terrified about the world finding out what a racist piece of trash I am.
What Ash said.
Yes!!! What Ash said! Please say it louder for those that inhabit the Salty Island of Petty and Bitter!!
The interview aired more than 2 years ago! These people desperately need to get new talking points. Of course they can’t, because not a peep comes out of Montecito, so all they’re left with is lather, rinse, repeat. I’m getting bored of it all, God knows how the Rota feel, continually having to churn this utter nonsense out.
Not that I have any sympathy for them, obvs….
Ran and hid in a royal residence? I think he went straight to his rooms in Sandringham so he could cry on Rose’s nearby shoulder. That quote about Kate standing by her man is part of Kate’s new campaign to frame Willy as not himself, hence the marriage troubles, but she’s there as his emotional rock, constantly placing her hand on his butt, back, arm to get photos out there that show she is the caring one. This is definitely coming from CarolE.
I was observing him yesterday and all of his smiles and expressions look empty. His eyes look dead. He has nothing but his children. He is cut off from his former one and only true ally his brother. No contact with his brother family or any advice his brother could offer. I don’t believe he trust his father or her family. He really blew it with his brother. His brother finally found his life partner and I believe he was jealous and tried to sabotage it Oh well Kate has her family to rely on.
Ma & Pa Mid are rather disgraced now, so will Kate distance herself from them, at least publicly? I doubt Willy’s going to give them anymore money.
True ally and part-time punching bag. I imagine there’s a lot of things about Harry that Willie misses.
Honestly, when’s the last time these two had a heart to heart? The day after Diana’s funeral probably.
Another “reveal” so it must be opposite day. Hmmm….So what didn’t FreeWillie want Meghan to reveal? He knew Harry wouldn’t burn the castle to the ground no matter what but non NDA signing Meghan? With the horror stories she could and should reveal, they all should have multiple anxiety filled sleepless nights. And ten fold for every smear they continue to use against her. I didn’t mention Harry bc Meghan is the one still being relentlessly smeared. Plus, they want Harry back. Not the Duchess and the Sussex children.
Long-time reader, but very rarely comment. This story has me wanting to share my opinion. I believe there are clues to be found if we go back to the day of the walk-about that the Fab Four did at the time of the queens funeral. Meghan’s body language that day sets off so many alarm bells, she acted like a woman who was afraid, the question is why? If you go back and look at the video of that day when they first get out of the car to greet W&K . There’s another gentleman there to greet the four, Harry goes up shakes his hand & speaks to him and then he walks past the gentleman and seems to go into a daze leaving Meghan off an alone. That bothered me. Now pay close attention to when Will reaches for Meghan as she’s standing off alone away from them, she immediately jumps back away from Will, that spoke volumes . Meghan’s usually composed , she’s good at not letting her emotions show when around the RF. But doing that walk about you’ll see she couldn’t, she was that afraid of something or someone (s). Whatever they did to Meghan doing her time as a royal, she hasn’t gotten over it. Will we ever know I have no idea but I believe that’s why they have been trying so hard to make Meghan out to be an liar. So if & when she tells her story no one will believe her.
Wow. I’m going to look for that video. Thx.
Sweet-Peas, ITA. You should also add that at the end of the walkabout Fails very agressively walked toward Meghan with a look on her face to let you know she meant business. Harry immediately pulled Meghan around so she was looking at Fails and Harry didn’t glance once at Fails. Something is very wrong with that relationship.
I don’t think Fails is the only one worried about what H&M could say. I think Wails is also worried. I do believe that the two of them plotted–along with C&C–to get rid of Meghan in whatever way they could. There’s no one with clean hands.
This article is another Ma Mids and/or Wails driven narrative. They’re trying to remove Wails from the damage caused to H&M. Guess what? I don’t believe it at all. If Wails isn’t careful, I think there’s stuff that’s going to come out about her that’s going to do serious damage. She never had a pristine background. If she has any sense of survival, she needs to stop this. Fails actually has a personality when he isn’t around her.
Saucy&Sassy-I didn’t forget, there was so many telling sparks going off doing that walk about . They’re body languages were all over the place. Kate couldn’t hide her inter mean girl. Will was being very careful to not show rage. Harry was on watch & Meghan looked like a wounded bird that stayed as close to Harry as she could. Something happen to Meghan & if you listen to Harry when he does speak, he drops little clues for one to follow. But he never gives away enough to harm the RF. You’d think they’d be grateful & leave H&M alone &call off the tabloids. Which tells me 1 or 2 things,either they’re arrogance have made them stupid or they have lost control over the tabloids. Because continuing to go after H&M is also damaging they’re brand. And if anything happens to the Sussex’s the RF want escape so easily like they did for Diana’s allegedly accident.
Sweet-Peas, the brf brand is why I was surprised there was no statement regarding the paps and car chase in NYC. That silence could come back to bite them if ANYTHING happens to any of the Sussexes. I wonder if they considered that even for a minute.
He was sick with worry because he was so awful to Meghan and was afraid of what the Sussexs’ would share. Even the next day at the event that only Kate was to attend and he tagged along, you could see how he was ready to dispute the racist royal family question. But he was almost jolly that day. What a horrible mole rat monster.
I’d imagine he’s feeling himself bc there are things he feels he’s gotten away with. He’s a fool and a tabloid puppet. Meghan kept journals is all I’ll say.
Good. He needed a taste of the misery that made his sister in law was suicidal.
Exactly.
He deserved to be riddled with worry.
The play here is look your brother isn’t under your thumb and can expose you if he were out to destroy you, whereas we the media can destroy you with what we know but are willing to make quid pro quo deals where we smear and devalue the brother and his family you’ve already dehumanized. Everyone wins! I sometimes think William must know what a real loser he is and the only human family he had left knows exactly what a pos he is. Racists hate seeing the people they’ve victimized around and their course of action is to engaging in erasure and doubling down on their douchery.
I bet C&C were worried too.
I also bet Harry went easy on them, he could have been more angry and seeking revenge but Harry did well in the interview.
Interviews from Diana, Charles, and Andrew have all back fired on them even when they felt they had control of things.
Ma Midds is going to overplay her hand. She’s the one who will lose. Hopefully badly.
One day she will be grandmother to a king. Is this what failing up means? Just kidding, ChattyCath, I’m right there with you waiting for her to be bitchslapped by karma.
According to the royal reporter and family they treated Meghan with open arms no one ever did anything to her . That was the company line for two years that Meghan and Harry were liars and playing the Victims. Now the new story is William was scary of what would have Meghan would reveal on the Oprah interview is that why he and Jason went full head on with the bully accusations against Meghan . I think what Tyler perry said in the documentary that Meghan could have say a lot more .
I may be totally wrong but I believe William did or said something so vulgar and inappropriate to Meghan that she was traumatized. It’s clear he was physically attracted to her — the way he looked her up and down at the wedding was offensive, like she was a piece of meat. Obviously she would have been totally offended and put him in his place immediately, and ever since then he’s been her nemesis. The BM and the Sussexes are likely sitting on a landmine that, if it’s ever exposed, would destroy William.
I’ve always assumed he did something like that. And probably acted like he was entitled to fuck her. There is a reason why Harry looked like he wanted to murder him during the Commonwealth service.
If he did hit on Meghan it would have been to get her to do wrong, so Harry would break up with her. Because he didn’t want a working class (by British standards) tv actress to be Royal. He’s cunning and has a history of testing people.
@jaded; Agree. it has been discussed elsewhere that William had the hots for Meghan even before the wedding and may have offered an indecent proposal which caused her to feel for her safety. Worse case scenario; did he attemp to assault her? “Don’t tell Harry “may be whats got him so worried.
I agree with you. Something happened between William and Meghan specifically that is being left unsaid. With the entire institution moving to cover “it” up in some way. The fact that he developed an illness to that degree, means he knows what he did to her was absolutely awful. The attempt to smear her and label her as a liar so no one believes what she says, reminds me of an SA trial. After everything that has come out (archie’s bedroom fire, william assault to harry, questioning the children’s skincolor, meghan’s being suicidal while pregnant, kate trying to lynch meghan via the crying story) there is still something not being said that has them scared after all these years.
Why now? The Oprah interview aired two years ago, but it’s news suddenly that William was “sick with worry” (that his brother would reveal what he did and said). I guess they are trying to create sympathy for him?
But it doesn’t make a lot of sense, and nor does Kate trying to “protect” and “stand by her man”. I’m assuming readers of GB news and Dan Wooten assume that the Sussexes lied about everything, so why point out that W and K were bracing for the worst? And why point it out now?
Two possibilities: Either this is softening the ground for a revelation about W and K from a friendly source (Wooten) or the right wing media has turned on WanK altogether.
Carole’s campaigning for something…..
There’ve been a lot of articles embiggening Kate.
Kates to thank for the Recollections statement, Kate protected William when he was weak and vulnerable, Queen Kate is the star of the royal family and Charles is just a place holder for her.
Kate works hard juggling royal duties with three children.
Plus Kate keeps grabbing Williams ass.
Kate flirting with Roger.
The middletons are upto something.
The vibe is similar to the summer lead up to the Diana statue reveal. Last time Ma had that heinous article about being a better mother than Diana and there was lots of Kate being the jewel of the monarchy. Why now is a great question? Maybe it’s just to counter the way in which William treats her as nothing in public.
Poor diddums. It’s called a guilty conscience. I’m sure Harry and Meghan held back and could have said more.
Ma Mids and Wails had better be watching their back trail, because this embiggening of Wails campaign is going to bite them BIG time.
They still never said who caused the dog’s legs to be broken or what happened to Archie as an infant that scared them so much that the nanny was dismissed and they took care of Archie by themselves until they hired the Black British nurse from Zimbawe. She worked for them until they left the UK. We know Will sends people to do his dirty work i.e. Jason Knoff.
Just after the Sussex’s departure from the UK, an nondescript magazine printed a report similar to this, William moved into separate accommodations at Sandringham House, where he raged and drank whiskey at nights, sometimes not sleeping.
Kate allegedly admitted to be down to 90 pounds in weight and was determined to ‘save’ her marriage.
That was done by interviews by her mother and uncle about her suitability and availability to be Queen…
Followed by an unsuccessful intense cos-playing of Meghan…
Prince Philip transitioned, their odd behaviour at the funeral ……
Courtiers reports of walking on egg shells etc all documented and attributed to Harry…
Unsubstantiated accusations against Meghan….Drip, Drip, drip…..leaking
Until the interview….
This latest simply akin to admission of machinations at that time…
William was sick with worry because he’s guilty. Guilt kills.