Prince William ‘was literally sick with worry’ before the Sussexes’ Oprah interview

Every single royal reporter knows who said what to whom within the Windsor clan. They’ve all been briefed and they all have palace insiders and royal sources too. They all know who told Prince Harry to avoid getting serious with Meghan because of what skin color their children would have. They all know who made Meghan cry. They all know when, where and how William assaulted Harry. They all know that Meghan was suicidal and desperate for help, and that she was turned away and left to fend for herself. They know a lot of even worse stories, stories which Harry and Meghan haven’t even spoken about publicly. That’s part of the reason why the rota is so mad at Harry and Meghan: they’ve been dying to report on all of this stuff, and they need H&M to say it first. All things considered – especially given what Harry included in Spare – I think we can safely say that Harry and Meghan have withheld a lot, especially in the Oprah interview in 2021. I remember the post-interview atmosphere in the British media – outrage, performative angst, lies, and a very strange undercurrent of relief. As in, the Sussexes’ accusations were nowhere near as bad as they expected. Well, speaking of guilty consciences:

Prince William was “sick with worry” over Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. The Prince of Wales reportedly “cut himself off from the world” in the lead-up to his brother’s explosive sit-down alongside wife Meghan Markle in March 2021. “I’ve heard this for a long time now from many different sources … in the lead-up to that Oprah interview, William was quite literally sick with worry,” Charlotte Griffiths, Editor-at-Large for the Mail on Sunday, said Tuesday on Dan Wootton’s GB News. “He was not eating, and he became – not reclusive – but he definitely was hiding away,” she alleged. “He went to a royal residence for a period of time to cut himself off from the world. He was just in bits, basically.” Griffiths also alleged that William’s wife, Kate Middleton, stepped in to “protect” her husband. “And what Kate was doing was standing by her man. Kate was like: ‘I’ve got to stick up for this guy and protect him. He’s being destroyed by this,’ and that probably made her quite steely, even though she has this reputation for being shy,” the journalist explained. “But when it comes to protecting her husband, she’s going to step in and protect him.”

[From Page Six]

As I said, they all know. They all know exactly why William was “literally sick with worry.” They know that William was constipated with rage and engorged with sorrow because he believed Harry and Meghan would detail exactly what he did to them, every racist thing he said, every act of violence he committed, every one of his rage-tantrums. What’s curious is… why is Charlotte Griffiths going out of her way to say this now, and why frame it as “William was sh-tting himself out of fear, which is why Brilliant Keen Kate stepped in to protect him?” What is the play here? Is it just to remind William that they all know exactly how much sh-t he did to the Sussexes? To remind William that the Sussexes really could have exposed him even more?