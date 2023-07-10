Angelina Jolie will rent Jean-Michel Basquiat’s work space for Atelier Jolie

Angelina Jolie has been visiting New York pretty consistently in recent months. She’s based herself in Los Angeles for the past seven years, ever since she filed for divorce in 2016 – she ended up buying a mansion which is located pretty close to Brad Pitt’s Los Feliz compound, only Pitt recently sold the compound. So I did wonder why she was making so many trips to New York, hoping that it was possibly about spending time with Jonny Lee Miller. She often brings her kids to NYC, and in late June, she was in the city with Zahara, Pax and Shiloh. So, is she changing her home base? Is she looking for residential real estate? Apparently not – Art News reports that Angelina was looking for commercial space for her new fashion collective, Atelier Jolie. So she decided to rent a very famous address which was once Jean-Michel Basquiat’s work space.
The Manhattan property where Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat lived and worked will be taken over by actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie. The deal for the property, located at 57 Great Jones Street, was confirmed today by John Roesch and Garrett Kelly, both directors at the real estate agency Meridian Capital Group. Jolie will rent the space for her latest creative venture, Atelier Jolie, under long-term commercial use for eight years.
The interior space features 6,600 square feet of space across three floors. The exterior of the building is adorned in street art, and Jolie will keep it that way as a public tribute to Basquiat, who started his career as one half of the graffiti art duo SAMO.
“[Jolie] wanted to preserve the older art on [the building] and keep that Basquiat feel to the space,” said Roesch.
“She loved the facade of the building and it being tagged up with the street art as a memorial for Basquiat,” Kelly added.
Basquiat rented the second-floor space from Warhol shortly after they first met. Warhol originally bought the building in 1970.
Prior to Warhol’s purchase, the property already had a rich history. Originally constructed in the 1860s, it was purchased by Paolo Antonio Vaccarelli—aka the gangster Paul Kelly—who opened the Brighton Athletic Club there in 1904. The building was subsequently used as a metal works business and kitchen supply company until 1970. Most recently, the property was home to the exclusive Japanese restaurant Bohemian.
Atelier Jolie will serve as a workshop opportunity for under-represented tailors and artisans around the world. Those participating will be able to work and showcase their creations at the 57 Great Jones Street location. Jolie plans to open her new business “as quickly as possible,” according to Roesch. The property was previously on the market with Meridian Capital Group for $60,000 per month for a minimum of 10 years.
God that’s expensive. I get it, and I get why it’s so expensive, even beyond the physical space of it, but also the pedigree. So, I wondered what Atelier Jolie would actually entail and what kind of business it would be and how it would be set up. We’re getting a better look at all of that – refugee creators will be creating capsule collections and they’ll likely collaborate with existing design houses too. The first collab is with Chloe. Will Atelier Jolie designers actually come into this Basquiat property to work, or will this be more of a show space? Will they show at New York Fashion Week? Time will tell. It’s interesting though. Also: do you think Angelina actually will buy or rent a residential property in New York so she can manage this project close-by?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I am super excited about this collective and hope she adds footwear soon so I can submit my work!
I think she will leave LA as soon as the twins go off to college. She never really liked the LA Hollywood community so she will leave.
She might move to UK to have link with European fashion world.
I am happy that she’s doing that because I will definitely buy something. I think Jolie will eventually leave LA but I don’t think it will be until her twins finish high school. I don’t think that many of them have a relationship with Pitt.
Just a couple blocks from me! Welcome to the neighborhood, Angie. One of the penthouses in our building was just put on the market, and I throw some damn good rooftop dinner parties during the summer. Just saying!
I will be there, to support Angie, maybe purchase a sack dress, LOL.
Zahara and her Mom have been making frequent trips to NYC. Wonder if they will set up residence here? Damn. Just when I’m about to leave too. I’m so familiar with all the family haunts in the city. If they choose to live in NYC, maybe they’ll live in one of the other boroughs? All the best for success for these designers. Then hopefully more opportunities will open up for refugees.
I know people on here don’t like Angelina’s street fashion but it’s one of the things I love about her. I’m 50 now and I love a great sack dress. I love black. I love baggy pants and a pair of nice combat boots. I love a nice Kaftan and big sunglasses. No more 4 inch heels. So I will for sure buy some stuff.
It’s not that my body’s changed that much, it’s just that all of a sudden, I don’t like clothing that is binding. Baggy is my new best friend and I just want to be comfortable. I couldn’t care less about the male gaze seriously – I’ve had enough of that gawking my whole life – I’m over it and it always leads to major setbacks in my own life. Go find a pick me chick somewhere. I think the pandemic only intensified all those I can’t be bothered feelings. Anyway I love dogs and even though I don’t have one at the moment, all the dogs in the neighborhood greet me and some are still training and like to jump up on me (which secretly, I love) – I’d rather they muddy up a $10 t-shirt than an expensive blouse.
Anyway she really shows up on the red carpet. I have two favorite red carpet looks from her. The first one is the black dress with those gorgeous emeralds she wore to the Oscars. That look was really about the jewelry for me and she picked the right dress to show off those baubles. And the second is that green sparkly dress with the structured shoulders that I think she wore to the Golden Globes.
I actually like a lot of the dresses themselves but I don’t think she styles them very well — she adds other baggy coats and sweaters and closed-toe shoes that make the dresses seem heavy.
First off, congratulations to Angelina Jolie on finding an iconic home to launch her fashion! New York has a fashion week and she’s close to the people who know and write about it as well. The location is expensive and comes with a lot of history, but that could be majorly helpful.
Next, lots of Hollywood stars love J-M B. One of them is Brad Pitt. So I love that Angie is claiming this particular space! https://finance.yahoo.com/news/brad-pitts-impact-65-billion-200753627.html
As a former New Yorker who misses it, I say yes! Get an apartment there. Do it👍