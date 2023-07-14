Hayley Atwell says she never dated Tom Cruise, she thought of him like an ‘uncle’

For years, there were rumors about Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell. Rumors that they were dating, rumors that they spent a lot of time together filming Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One, rumors that they broke up after things went south. While I believed that Hayley and Tom could be doing a showmance for movie-promotion and just general professional reasons, I never believed that they were actually dating or having a real romance. Well, as Hayley promoted this MI movie, she’s talking about those rumors and more. She also confirmed to the Independent that she is engaged… to Ned Wolfgang Kelly, a songwriter/composer. She wore her engagement ring during the interview. Some highlights:
The truth about the Tom Cruise rumors: The truth, Atwell tells me, is that she looked on Cruise and Mission’s director, Chris McQuarrie (or “McQ”), as “sort of two uncles”. And who doesn’t love seeking advice from their uncle about the fact that the world thinks you’re courting? “I would be like, ‘Ooh, there’s some weird rumours, and it feels base, it feels a little dirty, it feels grubby, it’s not what I’m about,’” she explains. “Why are things being assumed or projected onto me about my relationship with my work colleague and boss?” Atwell found it “upsetting” because “it’s involving people in my actual life, my personal life, who have to be on the receiving end of that. It becomes invasive.”
Tom’s reaction to the romance rumors: But Cruise, who Atwell says “carries his fame like a loose garment”, knew exactly what to say. “When I’ve talked to him about it, he’d be like” – here she turns to me intensely and looks directly into my eyes – “‘You know exactly who you are. You know what you’re about. And that is the only thing that matters. It doesn’t matter what people think of you, if you are in integrity with yourself, if you know what your value system is.”
What she really thinks of Tom Cruise: “I truly feel you could meet him and go” – here she affects a voice of dry cynicism – “‘He’s nice; he’s charming; he’s charismatic; he knows how to make people feel good about themselves. So that’s just a tactic for total manipulation, because he’s probably just an egocentric.’” She rolls her eyes. “Or whatever bulls*** people want to make up about people. But over time, you’re just watching him, going: he really works hard, he really cares, he’s really interested in people and wants to engage with them, and he believes in the power of cinema as much as he did when he was five years old.” Going into the franchise, she says, he made her feel “safe”.
Yeah… so that’s it. I believe her, I guess. I believe that they didn’t have a romance or showmance, but even despite her protests now, I do think she probably sort of enjoyed the buzz. I mean, there was gossip about Tom and Hayley for years and neither of them addressed it before now. Now, I also think it’s funny that she called Tom something akin to an “uncle.” Granted, age-wise, that is what he would be – she’s 41, he’s 61. But Hayley calling him an uncle just highlights the age difference. Anyway, I think Tom has basically given up on romance or whatever – these days, he’s just all about the work, all about the grind.
Thank goodness! I really like her as an actress and as Agent Carter, and I definitely side-eyed her for being able to overlook all the Scientology abuses in order to date Tom. I didn’t realize it wasn’t a confirmed relationship, although I agree that it probably was not a real relationship and more of a movie set showmance. I’m glad she corrected the record.
If she’s calling him basically her Uncle I highly doubt it was an on-set showmance either lol.
Ooh burn. He is like an uncle. She said uncle not even a brother but an uncle.
Scientology aside, this is my head canon for this story, whether it’s rooted in reality or not: Tom’s been pursuing Hayley for awhile and she keeps gently letting him down. It ends with him thinking he still has a chance and her name still getting out there and that’s what this is about. The “uncle” comment will probably get it to stop though. I can’t see Tom liking that at all.
I think Tom’s enough of a narcissist that most women don’t meet his standards and he’ll hold out for the “perfect woman.” The hope for that is that he never finds her and no woman is ever subjected to his BS again.
I definitely feel like he would have loved a romance with her. And I also think it was his PR dropping rumors about them.
She was fabulous in the new Mission Impossible movie. What was not fabulous was the ham-fisted fridging that was also in the film.
She has every right to put a stop to those rumors. And good for her for doing it.
Yes, part of TC PR is he is always romancing his co stars.
Really no need for that BS.
None of us care about who TC is or is not romancing.
I miss the days of stars like Newman, Redford, Hoffman, Hackman all talented actors.
But their names were enough to drive the box office.
Btw, if TC ever decides to disavow CoS that will be a clear sign of the end of the world. Nut job.
We all have that *one* weird uncle …
Well, I just appreciate the fact that this is a blockbuster film with co-leads in their 60s and 40s.
I also doubt either one of them was interested in being romantically involved. Cruise seems to get his kicks from ridiculous stunt work.
Ooooo cold. Waiting for one of Leo’s rumored flames to drop that line!