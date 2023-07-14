Cillian Murphy didn’t hang out while filming ‘Oppenheimer’, ‘his brain was just too full’

While most of my “upcoming movie promotion” brainspace has been devoted to Barbie, I have paid *some* attention to the Oppenheimer promo. I was worried that Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh were basically cast as girly window dressing for the big-man movie, but as it turns out, Oppenheimer has “earned” its hard-R rating with a lot of nudity and sex scenes. Blunt plays Oppenheimer’s wife, Kitty, while Pugh plays Oppenheimer’s mistress Jean Tatlock. Both women have major roles, apparently. This film is Christopher Nolan’s first time directing sex scenes and nudity, and it’s also the first time a Nolan film has gotten an R-rating in 20 years. Well, after Cillian Murphy filmed all of those sex scenes and bomb scenes, he didn’t want to go out to dinner with his costars. That’s what they said in a People Mag exclusive:

Emily Blunt stars as Oppenheimer’s wife Kitty; Matt Damon portrays Lt. Gen. Leslie Groves, who oversaw the construction of the Pentagon and directed the Manhattan Project; Robert Downey Jr. plays Lewis Strauss, who served two terms on the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission; and Florence Pugh stands out in several scenes as Oppenheimer’s mistress. In a group interview with PEOPLE, Blunt equated filming the movie with the sprawling cast in New Mexico to being at “summer camp.” “We were all in the same hotel in the middle of the New Mexican desert,” she recalls. “We only had each other. Me and Matt were roommates and we were like, ‘Let’s go to have dinner.’ ” Sadly for Cillian Murphy, he rarely got to join in on the fun due to the daunting task of leading Nolan’s film. “The sheer volume of what he had to take on and shoulder is so monumental,” marvels Blunt. “Of course he didn’t want to come and have dinner with us.” Damon agrees, saying, “He couldn’t. His brain was just too full.” Adds Murphy, “You know that when you have those big roles, that responsibility, you feel it’s kind of overwhelming.”

Compare this to the Barbie promotion, where they were doing Barbie sleepovers and hosting movie nights and playing dress-up games… it’s funny. I mean, I understand why Cillian was like “no, I don’t want to hang out.” Let the man have some peace! He probably just wanted to rest and learn his lines and not do Oppenheimer sleepovers and dinners! Let people be introverted! Let people have a separate work life and personal life! I am going to use this as an excuse for not hanging out though – my brain was too full, I was overwhelmed, you guys.