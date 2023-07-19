Hundreds of King Charles’s patronages are ‘in limbo’ following his accession

For months now, we’ve heard that King Charles simply won’t be able to keep up with all of the charitable patronages he had when he was the heir. Say what you will about Charles – he’s a douche – but the man actually had/has a work ethic and he was often recording 500-plus events a year. Those numbers aren’t even padded like they are for Prince William and Kate. Anyway, since Charles became king, we’re heard that his staff is doing a review of his patronages and commitments and trying to downsize his patronage portfolio. Surely, the new Prince and Princess of Wales would take on a big chunk of Charles’s portfolio? Not so much. That’s the point of this new story in the Telegraph – we’re coming up on the anniversary of QEII’s passing and William and Kate are still doing f–k all and refusing to take on any of Charles’s patronages or QEII’s patronages.
Hundreds of charities are in limbo following the King’s accession as a Buckingham Palace review of royal patronages has thrown their future into doubt. All of the charity affiliations held by Elizabeth II, the King and the Queen are on hold pending the outcome of a review that was launched several months ago.
Organisations founded by His Majesty when heir to the throne, including those such as The Prince’s Foundation, remain unsure whether they will continue to operate under the same name. Last week, the first move was made as the Prince’s Countryside Fund was rebranded The Royal Countryside Fund. It is thought the move, which gives the charity an elevated status, is considered something of a test case but there are no guarantees for the hundreds of others that have relied on royal patronage for decades.
Several charities have told The Telegraph they hope they will be given a suitably high-profile royal patron to help support them, emphasising that they found such a presence invaluable in promoting their work.
The late Queen was patron of more than 600 charities and organisations across the UK and the Commonwealth and with a shrinking number of working royals, it is unlikely that they will all maintain such links with the monarchy. Of 12 remaining working royals, only seven are likely to take on additional responsibilities; the King and Queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and the Princess Royal. The Duke and Duchess of Kent, aged 87 and 90, respectively, and Princess Alexandra, 86, are far too old to continue, while the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, aged 78 and 77, are also of an age when most are winding down.
But the Prince and Princess of Wales each have their own interests and have made it clear that they intend to approach their new roles in their own way, focusing more on creating impact and legacy and less on ribbon-cutting appearances for appearances’ sake.
Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine, said: “Given that there are hundreds and hundreds of charities and organisations to be redistributed, this is a major problem. It certainly can’t go on in the way it has done because there are fewer people to undertake the work of what was once a much bigger team. The slimmed-down monarchy can’t get any slimmer and cuts will pretty clearly have to be made…. It will be interesting to see what the palace comes up with. It seems inevitable that they will have to say farewell to some organisations and charities that have had royal patronage use for very many years because otherwise, it’s just spreading the load far too thinly. We’re nearly a year into the new reign now and clearly these things are taking a lot of time to tackle, to assess how to handle them in the most sensitive way.”
If only Charles, Camilla, William and Kate weren’t incandescent with rage, jealousy, racism and pettiness, they could have had two other working royals to help with all of these charities and patronages. Every year that passes since the Sussexit, Harry and Meghan’s offer of a half-in scenario, wherein they would continue to work on behalf of the crown, seems like an incredibly sensible solution and one which the Windsors should have agreed to. Oh well!! Charles gave in to William’s threats and tantrums, and now look where they are: Peg and Buttons are about to disappear for ten weeks and when they “go back to work” in the fall, they’ll just continue to do their asinine busy work of barely one event a week. That decision in early 2020 really was the inflection point for the entire future of the monarchy. And the Windsors got it wrong.
I wonder if Joe Little, the man quoted in the article, is gnashing his teeth that The Telegraph chose to publish this article during the summer holidays when less people are paying attention. The frustration with the slimmed-down monarchy and resulting dysfunction is palpable. As it is with the question as to how Pegs and Keen intend to do things differently.
@ ML I don’t know what my brain is thinking but I genuinely read “resulting dysfunction” as erectile dysfunction 😐
Either way, both work
Are there NO requirements for the royals (in terms of minimum workloads, etc.), in order for them to receive government funding? And if not, how is that possible? Surely anything else funded by the government has stipulations (and oversight) regarding required outcomes?
Also: if the Queen could hold 600 patronages, why does Charles need to lessen his PoW load? She was a better queen than he will ever be king, so surely he can at least do the same amount of work he’s always done, seeing as that still wouldn’t be close to the amount QEII did.
Otherwise, Chucky’s slimmed-down monarchy really is all about royalty doing less work for the people of the realm all while taking the same/more money from them.
okay I think for the patronages the idea is that charles is going to have to take some of the Queen’s, plus his work as monarch (the red boxes, meeting with the PM, etc).
For a royal, he already had a pretty packed schedule and already has numerous patronages (I think he has a few hundred on his own?) so something is going to have to give where his workload is concerned.
I just looked – it seems Charles was patron of 420 charities as PoW. So he’s going to redistribute some of those and then presumably take some of the Queen’s old patronages, and then I guess that’s where the problem of the slimmed down monarchy comes into play, bc W&K aren’t going to take the rest.
Thank the universe H&M left, I think their plan was to have a ‘slimmed down’ and pile all the extra work onto them. Jokes on them. Will do some extra penance for this but schadenfreude; I do love this for them.
They absolutely shot themselves in the foot when they rejected the Sussexes’ offer to continue royal engagements. These charities which have been reliant on royal patronages better draw up a new model because clearly they’re about to be set adrift by their “patrons”.
@brassyrebel, true, and I hope Charlie has a really big roost for all those chickens that are on their way home. Let’s all smile for George though, because the way things are going, he will never be king, and will be able to enjoy a far more normal life (if his fame hungry mother let’s him)
100% because an in-out model for Harry and Meghan would have given them options with the York girls and all the royal cousins who could take nominal sovereign grant fees to do occasional royal patronage appearances but not be official working royals requiring living quarters and the whole nine yards. It was an opportunity to modernize and make it actually an employer of sorts, and they would have had much much higher coverage for patronages.
I suspect they’ll end up doing something like this anyways, but they’ll still have lost their mega-watt stars.
@ Brassy Rebel, this is ALL on Charles!! It’s his fault that he allowed his heir and DIL to commence the attack dogs on H&M. In addition to Charles’s own self centered and egotistical behaviour for his OWN attacks against H&M as well!!
In fact, he is the SOLE person to blame because he was/is too spineless and ignorant to have realized that what the three/four of them were doing, all resulted in H&M leaving. Add on his refusal of forcing Burger King and Waity Katie to work and pull in their weight responsibilities!! As well as refusing to delegate some of the York daughters to have any form of representation within the BRF as well!!!
Charles this is all your own doing and you have dug your own grave based on your own inadequacies of being a father, an heir and king. Get over it!!!
Kate and William do things their own way by continuing their laziness.
Yeah, in retrospect it seems W&K are the ones who got the half-in, half-out gig down.
Half-in: take all the money & power that comes with being royalty and PoW
Half-out: do none (or, if I’m being generous, do the absolute minimum amount you can eek out, all while complaining about being forced into “full time” work at the early age of 40-something) of the work.
With all of the preplanning of funerals and coronations, how was this not determined years ago?
Exactly. It’s like they thought the Queen was going to live forever. Plus, they didn’t believe that Harry and Meghan would ever leave the Royal Family.
My guess is distributing the patronages was all planned. But as they say, you can lead a horse (the lazy wails’) to water, but you can’t make it drink.
Why are they making a fuss? The monarchy is William’s to inherit. He wants to operate differently with less ribbon cutting. He is putting the pillars in place for his future. They should respect his wishes and stop complaining. That’s what deference to royalty is about. The royal is always right. Accept need to that he is lazy and move on. 🤷♀️
I expect at some point the tabloids will get around to accepting William’s vision and run several propaganda articles about why lazy William has a great vision for the future of the monarchy (Headline will likely be: ‘Less work is great for the monarchy’). I’ll have a good laugh at it when that time comes. 😇
Don’t forget @ MSTJ, “Less work and more money, thank you very much!!!” They do have a certain lifestyle to adhere to, you know.
What William and Kate don’t understand is that the public isn’t interested in their “legacy or impact”, as none of that will probably affect them personally, the public wants their 30 seconds of royal fairy dust from a local fair ribbon presentation or the cutting of a ribbon at a local hospital. Maybe they do understand but just don’t care, seems much more likely.
I don’t suggest to know the inner thoughts around Burger King and Waity Katie @ Harla A Brazen Hussy. But I suppose it’s code for “we aren’t doing the “work” you expect of us. Not now, not tomorrow and certainly not next year.”
It’s all perfect coded conjecture at this point as they have been declaring, quite consistent and profoundly, that even QEII declared that they should invest in all of their time in raising their children. Quotes from a woman who happens to have been dead and buried for more than 9 months.
William is paid draw 20 million pounds yearly from the Duchy Of Cornwall on top of the sovereign grant. How do they justify their pay if they work only a few days/ hours per week
They’re ordained by god (or so they believe). What’s to justify?
It’s actually 24M pounds per year, but who’s counting!!
A Slimmed down monarchy that is more expensive for the people. What a joke.
When the queen and Philip died this was always going to be something of an issue – Charles can’t keep doing the work he was doing as PoW when he became monarch, at least not entirely. Even with H&M in the fold this was still going to be an issue, just less of one. H&M stepping back complicated the problem but did not create it.
honestly, losing Andrew is a factor in this as well. I mean good riddance to him as a working royal, but it does mean there are patronages that lost a patron and 300 engagements a year that aren’t getting done.
anyway – the bigger issue here is that the Waleses are lazy. that’s really what this comes down to. And that would have been an issue with Harry and Meghan staying on as well – the Waleses would still be lazy. H&M couldn’t have picked up all the patronages and engagements of QEII, Philip, Andrew, and Charles as PoW.
So I don’t know if Charles is on vacation or what, but I checked the CC for this last week and the last day he worked was 7/13, he and Camilla were in Cornwall (they always spent a week or so in Cornwall each summer, doubt the Waleses will do the same.) On this day, they visited a museum, met young people from the Tate Collective, walked through the town, met members of the community, listened to a chorus, met “coronation champions” and members of the lifeboat institution team, and then Camilla made two other visits after this (it doesnt look like charles did.)
Can you imagine W&K having that kind of schedule? Again we can always have the debate as to whether royal work is “work,” but even with that aside, W&K don’t have days scheduled like this. They would have checked out after the Tate Collective part.
The issue of the engagements and patronages would not be as pressing if W&K were not as lazy.
Even when H and M were doing tours they would pack their days far more than W and K. Anne, Sophie and Edward also get hundreds of engagements in and yes while Andrew is an awful person, he was doing hundreds of them too.
William and Kate being lazy has been an issue for years and they haven’t stepped up and likely never will.
And yet the BRF refuse to admit the truth of the fact that W&K are utterly lazy and nothing but grifters on their own campaign of swindling for more ££££££ as they forge ahead!!!
Why is no one telling the actual truth behind the lack of members to “step up”???
This is all down to their own stupidity, selfishness and uncontrollable jealousy and giving into Incandescents tantrums!!! They have known for a better part of three years and NOW it’s an issue?!!!
Kaiser hit the nail on the head here. Mind you, I’m glad Harry and Meghan are out of that hell hole but the Royal Family, being led by their nose by the press, made the wrong decision when they said Harry and Meghan couldn’t be half in. They put too much faith in the belief that no one can survive outside of the Royal Family.
Where was the planning from Charles?
He had decades to get his ducks in a row, all that talk of his role, etc.
Wealth hoarding, worthless bunch.
Yep, the bottom line is that Charles screwed this all up. Thoughts and prayers, Chas.
The greedy royals are not too smart. They got rid of their power house duo and now they are stuck with the lazy Wales. Abolish the monarchy.
Everyone connected with a royal patronage must feel a small connection with the royals, if those go away then thousands will loose that connection and apathy, disinterest and dissatisfaction will grow especially with older people who liked and miss E&P.
Exactly Lizzie – taxpayers fund these clowns and those who support the monarchy want their money’s worth. They don’t give a fig about their busywork – they want a royal at the local farm show or factory or unveiling a new exhibit at a museum.
I keep waiting to see if they decide to bring in Beatrice in a more “working” role, or if that’s going to be totally off the table because of Andrew’s scandals and Fergie generally being a level 11 grifter. She’s definitely giving off “interested” vibes (unlike Eugenie), she is more likely to appeal to the younger set than someone like Sophie, and she’s probably going to hit that sweet spot of being appealing but not at all likely to “outshine” Kate.
I actually can see Beatrice outshining Kate. The tabloids probably won’t cover it though. From what I’ve seen of the orgs Beatrice and Eugenie have supported, they are actually really creative with their support. I can see it becoming well known that these orgs really love their patron like Harry’s did.
Oh, I can see her outshining in the sense of being more committed and doing a good job. But the media will never cover it the same way and Kate is also “more beautiful” (because she’s way skinnier) so Bea is not going to be a threat. Also Bea still periodically wears something crazy so she’s going to come in for some mockery and that would make her not a threat also.
I love this outcome for the ‘working Royals’.
Charles set himself up for this.
He had to know that actions had consequences especially given the death of his parents and Andrew being cut adrift (right fully so).
His refusal to support H&M and Andrew’s daughters as working Royals will come to haunt him.
The gruesome foursome’s need to always be centre stage despite not having the charisma, cache or gravitas to engage people and media attention is finally vesting.
The whole point of the BRF is that they’re the PR arm of the British establishment and what it is to be British, if you’re never seen or actively push out the only brown members of your family then that has a direct effect on how the family is seen.
They have set themselves up for these failures.
What this is really saying is that most of the patronages don’t matter. They haven’t figured out Andrew’s patronages and that’s been a few years, so why would this be any different? They’ve assigned some – those where the RF can wear a fancy uniform in public, or prestigious organizations that can get a lot of press, but the rest are described as “ribbon cutting.” Never mind the ribbons – those will get cut loose completely.
The royals lost 5 working royals: Betty, Phillip, Andrew, Harry, and Meghan.
At a conservative 200 events per person (I know they did more than that, I’m using an average of all the royals) that’s 1000 events that are not being worked.
Charles needs to add in Beatrice, Zara, and maybe Edo if he wants to pretend to care about royals working and being “patrons”. He could add in a couple of Cam’s family to round it off. Hell, he could demand William and Kate double their events and they’d still have plenty of time for gin soaked vacays and rose bush trimming.
I think Charles could add all of QEII’s adult grandchildren who would like to be working royals. Anne’s children aren’t royal, but I think some people would like to see them. I was also thinking of Margaret, Kents and Gloucester’s children and grandchildren. For sure they should all be on the balcony at events so the balcony scenes aren’t so dull and pathetic and people genuinely like to see them once in a while. Charles could make a good case that he is determined to keep the majority of E&P’s patronages by bringing in extended family. If they still had the civil list (?) and they got paid directly instead of the sovereign grant which relies on the monarch’s generosity, there might be more interest. Charles would gain a bit of popularity by taking a positive approach rather than a negative. Of course, he could ask/beg H&M to take some patronage’s (military or CW) but it’s probably too late for that.
Meh. I’m not sure how I feel about this. It’s more than just not having enough working royals. The way they represented their patronages stopped working a decade ago at least. They always take about modernizing but they aren’t doing it. Ribbon cutting isn’t bringing in the funds these orgs need. Kate’s patronages have closing left right and center since she entered the fold. Having a royal patron really won’t do much for them. I’m sure they can get rich people to cut checks but none of them have the charisma or creativity to bring in the support of the public.
Honestly I don’t think they or even we should see their job as supporting the public thru service. Their role is solely to maintain the existence of the monarchy. Any work they do is all in service of that. They are like celebs promoting their work on a red carpet and then going to random events when they don’t have anything specific except most celebs at least do it in service of an actual product.
I did an event where Sophie and Edward showed up and the made us the actual workers and ostensible experts ask *them* questions while they lead the discussion. I was young so i asked a genuine questions. Of course she couldn’t give an actual answer cuz she doesn’t know anything about the topic. The big organization exec gave me a dirty look and refused to let me say anything after that.
The royals flew to a different country made us dress up for press and pics then no one ever saw. The amount of gov money and energy that went into this farce and our local 24hr news didn’t talk abt it once.
So what was the point. It’s busy work to prove they are “useful” and should exist and also get paid so they can remain “useful” and exist. Kim kardashian is more useful at least she helped get a person out of jail and doesn’t need the gov to support her antics.
The first three sentences of your post @susie and then your accompanying anecdote pretty much say everything. You’re exactly right. Their role is solely to maintain the existence of the monarchy and any work they do is in support of that and not actually in support of public service. It’s a neat pr trick that has served them well though.
The half in/half out was a strategically great idea for the royals. It allows them to maintain control while giving them plausible deniability. A fuzzy line that you can manipulate depending on the circumstance or person. Oh sorry you can’t do this you are only a half royal. Oh of course they can take that shady job and no we can’t comment cuz that person is half a private citizen and isn’t working in their capacity as a royal. Oh but that person we can’t control right now can’t take that well paying job cuz they are still half in. Oh we needed to pay for that cuz they still do royal duties. So of course the family and courtiers said no. To me it’s the most telling example that the royals and their teams can’t function without complete deference and submission even within the family. It’s probably why the most successful people in that family throughout history have been people who married in or weren’t originally expected to hold power. Every mess they are currently in or will be in has been obvious for YEARS. Even the way they behaved like the queen was immortal while telling everyone they had so many plans to do things differently when she died. The level of stupidity and incompetence for one of the most symbolically powerful institutions in the western world has been astounding to witness. A literal IS THIS IS YOUR KING?!?!?! moment loooool
Well, if I was running a charity in need of attention for fundraising, I certainly would not be happy about having that lump of a brute Mike Tinsdale show up in a suit for the photos!
Nobody thinks highly of him except Zara.
This is Charles’ fault.
He knew decades ago that the working royals were all aging out of the ribbon cutting biz.
I am amazed that Charles and William can not see the writing on the wall!
The End is Near! You thieving Billionaires.
IMO, King Charles and William are going to have to get out their personal checkbooks and donate directly to the charities. Take a big photo of C&C, W&K, the heads of the charities, list each charity being donated to, and a contact # to reach out for help, short description of what they do. Post the entire thing on BP website, have a Tea w/leaders and photos twice a year, or better yet, every month.
Let Kate wear a tiara, that will get her to show up. LOL
Heck, give her a big ugly robe with ribbons to wear too.
Unless Charles’ plan is to start handing out royal titles to the younger cousins, he is running out of relatives to shake hands.
Will and Kate can and should be doing at least as much as Anne does.
Anne deserves a break at her age. I actually like Anne. 👍
Andrew is not welcome anywhere, ever.
Sophie and Edward are starting to pull in, they might be doing more.
William really is just plain lazy!
He is perfectly healthy, young, strong and could easily do 3-4 appts a day, 3X a week at the minimum.
Polo playing for charity?
Is that Williams hold card? He does as he pleases or He threatens to quit and step down?
Patronages = charities right?
Could some of these been combined?
i.e. Combine all the kids programs supporting Art and Music Education into one bug charity, cut down on Admin. costs.
IDK, they have too much money, and no real purpose.
The Patronages do all the hands on work. The Royals just use them for PR.
Except they do provide employment to their personal staff and of course, all the poor souls who spend their lives in service doing the cleaning, cooking, repairs endlessly.
Plus all the royal protection people for the big events.