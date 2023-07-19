Al Roker to woman telling people to shower 2-3 times a week: no, every day

When people ask me about the biggest, most interesting story we’ve covered, I often bring up the “great unwashed celebrities” debate of 2021. Jake Gyllenhaal, Kristen Bell, Dax Shepherd, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher revealed, with pride, that they don’t often shower, that they don’t wash their children until they’re visibly dirty or smell bad, and that they don’t always use soap and they don’t wash all of their bodies. It was gross, and it floored me that they admitted this and have so many defenders. As I’ve mentioned, I usually shower twice a day. I have a dog, I go to the gym, sometimes I get lucky, and I don’t like going to bed dirty. I also live in Virginia where it’s hot. You can bet that I will wash my ass twice a day, if not my hair. I wear a shower cap for my second shower.
That’s all preface to this story that a contributor went on the Today Show to spout the alleged dermatologist opinion that you should only shower two to three times a week. Al Roker was visibly disgusted, rolled his eyes and said he showers twice a day. Good for him.
Al Roker has different thoughts when it comes to the recommended times a person should shower a week.
During the 3rd Hour of TODAY, Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach had Al, Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones guess how often dermatologists recommend people shower.
“I bet they’re gonna say C, five times,” Dylan said, with Sheinelle adding, “I’m gonna say every day, even though I know I know it’s gonna be C.”
Al, on his end, said, “I don’t care what they say, I’m going to say A,” which was every day.
They were all wrong, as Adrianna revealed that it was “B, two to three times.”
That’s when the weatherman gave the camera a shocked face.
Dr. Mary Stevenson, assistant professor of dermatology at NYU Langone Health, says people “should be showering, bathing or cleansing yourself every two to three days.” However, working out or engaging in a sweat-inducing activity may make you have to shower more often.
“It does depend on the person. I’m looking at Al’s face, like, ‘What is this?’” Adrianna said, while pointing out Al’s comical expression. “It depends on the person, your lifestyle, your skin type…”
“Lifestyle?!” Al quipped, as Adrianna explained it depends on multiple factors and people’s “personal preference.”
However, Al added, “Not if you come in contact with other people!”
“I shower twice a day,” Al shared while on the air, with Sheinelle saying, “That’s too much.”
As for another common mistake? Steamy and long showers.
Stevenson says dermatologists “like to say keep it to three minutes and keep it lukewarm.” And to protect the skin, Stevenson suggests using hydrating products, opting for products without fragrances or dyes.
So this woman said only shower two to three times a week for three minutes in lukewarm water? That’s not enough time to get clean! That’s disgusting. The top comment on the Instagram post about this (below) is from Dr. Pimple Popper, who said “I am a dermatologist and I disagree” Dermatologist Dr. Corey Hartman also commented “I disagree with this 100%. It’s way too hot for this mess. Stop lying to these people.” Thank you!
Other top comments include “That’s why so many people stink,” “Latinos can’t process this information…,” “Clearly those people do not live in the south. Or never go outside. Or have kids. Or pets. Do they even live?” and “If you are pooping everyday, then you should shower everyday.” Exactly.
If you are going to send me hate mail or make a hate comment about how you don’t shower and you don’t smell – rethink your life choices. I will not bend on this issue. I get not showering every day – if you work from home, barely leave the house, don’t exercise, are battling with depression or have difficultly bathing for some reason. This is not about you then. This is not about not washing your hair every day either. I absolutely do not care if some cherry picked dermatologist says it’s better for your skin to not bathe every day. I will continue showering at least once a day as long as I’m physically able.
Also, I’m so glad Al is OK after all his health issues! He should not have to be the sole voice of reason at his job though, that must be frustrating.
My shower schedule changes depending on the season. In the summer, I shower twice a day because I’m so fair with reddish blonde hair and extremely light blue eyes that I have to slather any exposed skin in sunscreen. And sunscreen is gross to sleep in. And add sweating from working out and the ridiculous heat here in Virginia, I love my two showers a day. That being said, I do not wash my hair twice a day (it would be a frizzy, dry disaster), and I shower in lukewarm water so I don’t dry out my sensitive skin.
In the winter, I really try to only shower once a day because the dry air destroys my skin barrier.
Fellow fair-completed Virginian here. Sunscreen is a must and is also so gross to sleep in. Not to mention all the allergens and smoke we’ve been dealing with. I shower every night not just to wash away sunscreen and grime, but also to rinse off/out anything that might activate my sinuses.
Co-sign. I live in South Louisiana. I shower off the day so to speak every night before I get in bed. I chase my kids around, I use the potty like a normal human, I wear a little makeup, and I sweat from the heat. I have a long history of psoriasis so I use gentle products and gently scrub my entire body every night in lukewarm water- it takes all of five minutes and I feel clean and I’m certain I don’t stink. If I have a sweaty night, morning workout, I’ll do a light rinse before I go in public. Everyone should figure out what works for their skin in their climate and have the common decency to not go out into the world stinking.
Fair skinned Canadian here – I 100% agree sunscreen AND bug spray are so gross to sleep in. Even my young sons hate the feel of it after a day outside. We’re an active family and between sweat, sunscreen and dirt from hiking/biking etc we need to shower daily. Even my husband who used to be a morning shower guy, once he started wearing sunscreen switched to evening showers. I don’t wash my hair daily – I have thick curly hair which I typically only wash every 2-3 days, (depends on the season) and my sons in the winter if it’s crazy dry here might only do every other day as well if they aren’t playing hockey/skiing etc.
Night showers are the only way for us. My king bed is my sanctuary and I don’t let my husband or the kids get in it unless they’re “clean”. The only exception is if we stayed indoors all morning and need naps, otherwise get out or wash my sheets for me!
During the pandemic I switched from showering in the morning to showering a night. If I haven’t worked out or used sunscreen, I don’t shower. At this point, I shower about four or five times a week, but only wash my hair if I worked out. My hair has never looked better.
I don’t really get this. Just mind your own and do your own thing. I personally do not shower every single day – my skin is extremely, painfully sensitive and I do fine wiping down with a soapy washcloth. I also cannot take a hot shower or a long one and find baths disgusting.
I do think that women especially have been pressured for years to be “fresh” and if everyone showered twice a day we would be a worse water crisis. But I’m sure that lots of people have a lifestyle where twice a day is necessary. But ffs, mind your own.
Same. Everyone should do what works for them. I have rosacea and overall my skin all over my body is very sensitive and excessive water and chemicals cause itching, pain, and skin starts cracking, flaking, and coming off. I shower two to three times a week tops and I don’t use soap other than on my underarms.
ITA. Everyone is different (skin, hair, etc) and it’s normal to have different habits because of it. I do shower every day when it’s hot and humid here in the summer – sometimes 2-3 times if it’s really awful – but I’m not going to get judgy if someone says they only shower once, or just wipe themselves down with a cool cloth because they don’t want to use up more water.
That said, I do find only 2-3 days per week to be…questionable hahaha.
Hear, hear. I have dry and sensitive skin and only shower 2-3 times a week + wash my hair once a week (currently it’s kinda hot with 35 degrees in my city). Ever since I stopped showering / washing my hair daily, my skin and – especially my hair – looks way better. I don’t sweat easily, I guess that makes quite a difference. And I use a wet cloth to wipe myself down every day. Also, I really like my natural smell. 🙂
I have very dry, flakey skin especial bad in winter. I used to exfoliate my face all of the time because I hated and was self-conscience about the flaky skin on my face. People used to ask if I had been sun burned. Now, I still shower daily but I only clean my face with a makeup remover cloth. I no longer have flakey skin on my face. The rest of my body is still flakey because I still shower. I told my daughter, who thankfully did not inherit my dry skin, about this and her face was grossed out. You don’t wash your face?! It was funny. In case you’re wondering, I don’t break out or anything, but I never really did since I was a teen.
Al’s face during this interview made me laugh so hard! But no way….I don’t wash my hair every day, but I shower every day (sometimes twice a day). Sheesh…there are plenty of products that are gentle on the skin. It’s not like we are scrubbing ourselves with Borax!
People are experiencing life differently. I can’t imagine showering twice a day. My skin would crack and bleed even with the best, most sensitive products. I have Sjogren’s Syndrome and I’m constantly being dehydrated inside and out. I don’t generally sweat because of it and pits and bits works for some of us. Why is that a problem? Do your own thing, as needed, and let others do what they need to do.
Sorry, didn’t mean to offend. I watched this live and the dermatologist said something about showering/bathing everyday can sometimes cause you to slough off some sort of bacteria that your skin needs…that’s where my ‘Borax’ comment comes in.
His facial expressions still crack me up!
During the great debate about unwashed celebrities, I actually googled this question and was shocked that almost all results said, whatever you do, don’t shower every day. It seems a lot of so called dermatogists are giving this advice (as well as the advice to only shower for a few minutes when you do). This might be okay occasionally in cold climates in winter, but most of the time adults need to shower or bathe EVERY DAMN DAMN DAY for as long as it takes to soap and rinse your entire body. Thank you!
Are they trying to get attention do you think? I trust each individual to know what’s best for their skin and their body and the environment they’re in. While I’m firmly on board with scientific research telling us things we didn’t know before, we seem to live in a world of endless screaming that “YOU’RE ALL DOING XYZ WRONG”. Exhausting.
Imagine how disgusting the sheets get. People will look for any excuse to not hold themselves accountable to decent standards. Then they wonder why they get sick.
You can bet that I will wash my vagina, ass, underarms and feet twice a day. I will not allow the remnants of sweat, residue from vaginal secretions, urine and poop to “marinate” overnight.
Do people really poop every day?
Everyone just needs to stop telling everyone else what to do regarding bathing.
I used to shower every single day, because that’s what I had always been told to do. During the pandemic, I got lazy and started skipping a day or two here and there, and my skin improved considerably. Perpetual dry skin issues I’d always had on my legs got so much better.
Now, if I have a day where I’m not leaving the house, and I’m only doing low impact exercise like light yoga or something, I skip the shower that day. My skin is so much happier for it.
I honestly don’t see anything wrong with this. You do you.
I think it completely depends on the circumstances (which is what this dermatologist does say, she doesn’t say that no one ever needs to shower on a daily basis) and what is meant by “showering.” When i would go into the office, I always showered in the morning before I left. I worked out at the gym there at lunch and then I would step into the shower and rinse off with soap etc (did not wash my hair) so I wasn’t going back to work smelling gross. but it wasnt a 20 minute steam shower etc.
Now, I WFH full time so I just don’t shower until I work out, so my schedule is kind of messed up, lol. Like I’m about to walk my dog, and then I’ll do more of a workout after that, so I’ll shower probably around lunchtime or 1 and that will be it.
anyway I honestly don’t care what people do, as long as I can’t smell them when i’m standing next to them, LOL!
Don’t you dare send me 8 stories about celebrity bathing habits, let alone the top 8! Imagine the poor people who have to work with some of them in set, sitting in a hair & makeup or wardrobe trailer for hours having to cater to someone who hasn’t bathed for days
Fully agree with him. I Shower every day and in the summer twice a day because I get sweaty. Can’t imagine going to bed all sticky. I wa not to be fresh and it helps me sleep better. Same for Mr. Thelma. I come in contact with a LOT of people who have BO and I’m not sure if it’s lack of showering or something else,
With regards to BO, if you’re talking about women, your body odor can get stronger during perimenopause/menopause. Sometimes it’s hormonal…also menopausal women sweat more and get hot flashes. So I try not to judge. Also, some people stop buy the grocery store or bank on their way home from work. Once again, I try not to judge others for the way they smell. We don’t know their situation.
Darned straight its an individual thing! During hospital stays, I shower EVERY day, even when I have a central line or an IV attached. But I have an immune system cancer and this is what my oncologist orders. During my stem cell transplants, I would do my laps around the transplant ward (as required) and, even with 2 masks on, I could smell some of the other patients who wouldn’t ever leave their bed or change their clothes or shower – FROM THE HALLWAY! For me, it was about respecting the nurses and the environment they have to work in, as much as my own sanity and health. Giving up basic hygiene felt like the first step towards giving up the overall fight to survive.
I feel this SO much. When I was in the hospital last year I did the whole 4 step skincare thing twice a day, I got dressed in my own matching pajama set each day, I even flat ironed my hair. I know some of the nurses found it silly and vain, but most of them understood that psychologically, it was so important to me. It meant that I was getting out, I expected my life to continue on the same after I was released, and it helped me feel normal, and not like a “patient.”
When everyone has equal access to clean water, THEN I’ll judge how many times people shower. Until then, this is all just First World Problems.
We’re in a climate emergency and water availability is starting to become a problem.
Showering should be regarded as a luxury!
Nigerian here, we shower every day and twice a day. Now are there many who cannot do this, yes, but please do not lump all into one!
Access to water and the ability to clean oneself should not be seen as a luxury. Both are intrinsic basic rights. Also I will listen to folks preach about water scarcity when they stop buying fast fashion and jeans – which use up 2600 GALLONS of water for a SINGLE pair.
Access to water and showers is a luxury since most people around the world cannot get it
This is 100% an issue layered in generations of cultural norms. In cold northern countries, daily bathing is very drying on the skin; and it doesn’t feel as good. In hot climates it is refreshing and (when humid) fine for the skin. But also generations of fair-skinned people have held a myth of cleanliness over people of colour. I think that is really what is at play here.
100% this.
Which is what I find the most ironic. For centuries Black and Brown folks have been characterized as “dirty”. Meanwhile we were not the ones spreading pestilence and disease due to poor hygiene. I was raised that cleanliness is a necessity. And I know most other Black and Brown people were as well. That has always been a part of our culture.
This and we use washcloths!
If I have to go outside, I shower at least daily. I’m a fairskinned redhead, at the start of the day I apply the sunblock with a trowel and at the end of the day I have to scrub it off. If I’m working from home and am pretty sure I’m not leaving the house that day, I may skip that shower day.
I wash my hair three times a week otherwise it becomes a dry frizzy fly away mess, so I wear a shower cap otherwise. I personally can’t go more than a day without showering, I just feel weird, So if I shower Sunday night, know i’m housebound on Monday, I mightnot shower until tuesday.
I just associate not showering with either being too depressed or being unable to shower due to a medical reason.
Having a shower, moisturising and putting on clean clothes is such a nice feeling. I don’t get why you wouldn’t want to shower every day. Like outside of your skin being irritated by soap or something, I just don’t get it.
I can’t watch the segment at the moment, but I’m guessing this is one of those things where technically yes, it’s better for your skin to not take scalding hot showers every single day, but there are many other factors to consider.
Al’s granddaughter is adorable.
here in brazil we take at least 3 baths a day. it is unbelievable that a person does not shower every day, for a Brazilian this is a serious case of lack of hygiene
That is why Italians have it right and have a bidet, to use several times a day. I have one in my home and haven’t looked back.
I love my bidet. I even travel with a squeeze bottle (“travel bidet” but its a squeeze bottle lol). You’re absolutely right, I’ve never looked back. They’re awesome for when Aunt Flo comes to visit too
I got a bidet off Amazon and installed it myself I love it!
I love my bidet, too! Game-changer!
Same! Have had one attached to my toilet for years, and can’t imagine ever going without. Love the travel bottle idea!
How does one take at least three baths a day? When do you work?
This is disgusting and why I completely ignore derms when it comes to this topic. Everyday people go to the bathroom, sweat, work out, have sex, been outdoors exposed to dirt and pollutants. And they are saying that people should just live with those things on their bodies (microbes and fecal matter and bacteria) for DAYS before showering? HELL NO. It’s nasty. Wash your A$$!
I’m in a wheelchair and I shower every day, occasionally twice a day. I can’t imagine not showering. But that is me – I do think everyone should decide for themselves, hopefully knows themselves well enough to figure it out. No one needs their bathing habits dictated to them. (from dermatologists or anyone else).
I wonder if people have forgotten how to use a sink full of water and a wash cloth. TBH I think a lot of people dont need to shower daily nevermind twice a day. As someone above says water is becoming a scarce commodity and showering should be seen as a luxury.
I shower at night and daily only because of my weight otherwise I would have a shower every other day and in between i’d have a “sink bath”. I will have an early shower when I have to go out in the day. Im also in an area that has had water restrictions since the start of the month so keeping my shower to once per day is necessary. I dont work so dont feel the need to get “clean” until ive done my daily cleaning, chores etc, and during the summer everything I do is done later on in the afternoon/early evening when its starting to cool down.
I don’t like standing wet as I wash from the sink so I instead just put a couple inches of water in the bathtub and do a quick wash in there instead. I timed it and it took me a little over 2 minutes (2:18) to wash my body and shave this way today. ( plus an additional minute to run the water). I do this type of wash everyday except Monday and Friday when I shower so that I can wash my hair.
A long hot shower is this working mom’s biggest indulgence. Sue me. It’s relaxing and pretty much my only personal care.
I just don’t feel right without a daily bubble bath or shower. It’s partly how I grew up, but a lot of it is just me. I feel good getting clean. I don’t mind getting dirty & sweaty, but I need to get clean after all that. I’m active, I sweat. My work is outside (archaeology), where I eat dirt all day. And sweat. Did I mention sweat? Former daily runner, now daily walker, in a place where it gets in the triple digits in the summer. Clearly, these pronunciations regarding daily bathing (or not) are preposterous, given different climatic conditions around the world, differing access to clean water, cultural differences, and individual preferences.
That is such a cool job!
Yt people, stop telling people they don’t wash. Trust, if it’s you, we KNOW. It’s gross. You’re making the rest of us look bad/worse.
Love, a Yt person who washes AT LEAST 1x/day.
TRULY. It is so nasty!! I am as white as it gets, fair haired, strawberry-blonde, light eyes, like pp said I have to wear sunblock DAILY. Even if I didn’t it’s hot outside and I’m forever applying deodorant and anti-rub sticks on my thighs and Ngl I GET SWAMP ASS. From barely doing anything and I am NOT a big girl. I look forward to that daily scrub down! I only wash my hair 2-3x a week BUT I STILL SHOWER DAILY. Woof.
Just make sure you wash your legs when you shower LOL (that’s a whole other internet debate).
Well if I have the chance to shower every day, I do.
When the plumbing was out in the only bathroom, so I could not shower at my house for 4 days, I was seriously thinking of turning the hose on myself. LOL.
I actually said to the plumber “But people in jail get to take a shower.” Not my finest hour I know.
Running hot/cold water that drains correctly without flooding the interior of your house (which you have been paying for 27 years) is a basic human right in America, I say.
One of the basic things needed for folks experiencing homelessness is a place to do laundry/take a shower.
In my area, the Y used to be used for showering pretty often but sounds like they had some troublesome folks who ruined that option.
This homeless situation really should be a deal breaker in the next Election.
Cost of Living, Healthcare, Roe vs. Wade restarted, Homelessness, the list aint getting shorter.
I work out hard almost every day and I sweat. If I didn’t shower and wash my hair afterwards I would be stanky. On the day or two I don’t work out I just have a quick PTA shower (pitts, titts and a$$) and don’t wash my hair. When I’m outside I have to lather up with sunscreen as I have fair Irish skin and fry like a piece of bacon, and need to wash it off at the end of the day. Lifestyle is the big influence on how often you shower.