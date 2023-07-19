Al Roker to woman telling people to shower 2-3 times a week: no, every day



When people ask me about the biggest, most interesting story we’ve covered, I often bring up the “great unwashed celebrities” debate of 2021. Jake Gyllenhaal, Kristen Bell, Dax Shepherd, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher revealed, with pride, that they don’t often shower, that they don’t wash their children until they’re visibly dirty or smell bad, and that they don’t always use soap and they don’t wash all of their bodies. It was gross, and it floored me that they admitted this and have so many defenders. As I’ve mentioned, I usually shower twice a day. I have a dog, I go to the gym, sometimes I get lucky, and I don’t like going to bed dirty. I also live in Virginia where it’s hot. You can bet that I will wash my ass twice a day, if not my hair. I wear a shower cap for my second shower.

That’s all preface to this story that a contributor went on the Today Show to spout the alleged dermatologist opinion that you should only shower two to three times a week. Al Roker was visibly disgusted, rolled his eyes and said he showers twice a day. Good for him.

Al Roker has different thoughts when it comes to the recommended times a person should shower a week. During the 3rd Hour of TODAY, Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach had Al, Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones guess how often dermatologists recommend people shower. “I bet they’re gonna say C, five times,” Dylan said, with Sheinelle adding, “I’m gonna say every day, even though I know I know it’s gonna be C.” Al, on his end, said, “I don’t care what they say, I’m going to say A,” which was every day. They were all wrong, as Adrianna revealed that it was “B, two to three times.” That’s when the weatherman gave the camera a shocked face. Dr. Mary Stevenson, assistant professor of dermatology at NYU Langone Health, says people “should be showering, bathing or cleansing yourself every two to three days.” However, working out or engaging in a sweat-inducing activity may make you have to shower more often. “It does depend on the person. I’m looking at Al’s face, like, ‘What is this?’” Adrianna said, while pointing out Al’s comical expression. “It depends on the person, your lifestyle, your skin type…” “Lifestyle?!” Al quipped, as Adrianna explained it depends on multiple factors and people’s “personal preference.”

However, Al added, “Not if you come in contact with other people!” “I shower twice a day,” Al shared while on the air, with Sheinelle saying, “That’s too much.” As for another common mistake? Steamy and long showers. Stevenson says dermatologists “like to say keep it to three minutes and keep it lukewarm.” And to protect the skin, Stevenson suggests using hydrating products, opting for products without fragrances or dyes.

[From Today]

So this woman said only shower two to three times a week for three minutes in lukewarm water? That’s not enough time to get clean! That’s disgusting. The top comment on the Instagram post about this (below) is from Dr. Pimple Popper, who said “I am a dermatologist and I disagree” Dermatologist Dr. Corey Hartman also commented “I disagree with this 100%. It’s way too hot for this mess. Stop lying to these people.” Thank you!

Other top comments include “That’s why so many people stink,” “Latinos can’t process this information…,” “Clearly those people do not live in the south. Or never go outside. Or have kids. Or pets. Do they even live?” and “If you are pooping everyday, then you should shower everyday.” Exactly.

If you are going to send me hate mail or make a hate comment about how you don’t shower and you don’t smell – rethink your life choices. I will not bend on this issue. I get not showering every day – if you work from home, barely leave the house, don’t exercise, are battling with depression or have difficultly bathing for some reason. This is not about you then. This is not about not washing your hair every day either. I absolutely do not care if some cherry picked dermatologist says it’s better for your skin to not bathe every day. I will continue showering at least once a day as long as I’m physically able.

Also, I’m so glad Al is OK after all his health issues! He should not have to be the sole voice of reason at his job though, that must be frustrating.

