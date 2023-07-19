Joe Manganiello’s 21-year sobriety ‘played a role in his split from Sofia Vergara’

Is anyone else still bummed about Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara? I thought they were the real deal! I also thought Joe approached the marriage in a very grown-up, cards-on-the-table way. He was already sober (he’s been sober for over two decades) and working a program when they met, and he didn’t make his sobriety his entire personality either – it was just part of who he was. Sofia, on the other hand, was still a social drinker and I’m sure she kept alcohol in the house. Well, reportedly, that was an issue:

Joe Manganiello’s sobriety journey reportedly played a role in his split from Sofía Vergara. “Of course the fact that Sofía is not sober had an impact on their marriage,” a source told Daily Mail Tuesday. “He was warned about this when he started dating her and again before marrying her.” The insider added that the “Magic Mike XXL” star “did not think” he was going to “change” Vergara in any way – but also “didn’t think about the implications” her drinking habits could have on their marriage. However, a second source told the outlet that Vergara “could not have been more supportive” of her estranged husband’s sobriety over the years.

I don’t think anyone is saying that Sofia is an alcoholic – she seems like a social drinker and someone who enjoys a glass of wine with dinner and she can keep it to one glass. But yeah, the sober spouse/not-sober spouse dynamic is always going to be tricky. Also tricky? The money. They spoke about signing a prenup before they married, as Sofia is the wealthier one. Page Six’s legal consultant explains what the prenup was all about:

Despite their relatively lengthy union and exorbitant wealth, high-profile divorce attorney Frederic J. Siegel — who is not representing either party and has no affiliation with the case — tells Page Six that the duo will likely have a clean break financially. Before she married the “Magic Mike” star in November 2015, Vergara revealed that the two were signing a prenuptial agreement, which typically outlines how a couple’s finances and assets will be handled should they divorce later on. “He said, ‘Do whatever you want. I’ll sign whatever you want,’” the actress, 51, told Howard Stern that May. Siegel theorizes that Vergara and Manganiello’s marital contract “probably had what is called a walkaway.” “She keeps what she has and what she earns, and he keeps what he has and what he’s earned,” Siegel, the founding member of family law firm Siegel, Colin & Kaufman, explains. “So with a prenup — and without kids [together] — it becomes a much simpler case.” As for marital property, Vergara and the “True Blood” star moved into a shared home in May 2015, six months before they said “I do.” According to TMZ, she’s the one who purchased the seven-bedroom, 11,000-square-foot Beverly Hills pad for $10.6 million. Last July, the outlet reported that the pair put the fully renovated estate — equipped with a chef’s kitchen, gym, movie theater and pool with a spa — on the market for a staggering $19.6 million.

The then-couple was simultaneously building a bigger and better home in the same area, per TMZ. “My belief is that they probably are at a more advanced stage [in their divorce] than people would think, because usually when people make the announcement like they made yesterday, they’ve already done some of the preliminary work,” Siegel tells us. “It doesn’t look like it’s messy — yet,” he adds. “It’s a good sign when people issue the kind of statement that they did, saying that they wanted to do this amicably, but it doesn’t always work out that way.”

I would also imagine that the terms of the pre-nup are upheld and that they’ll both walk away with whatever they earned separately within the marriage, and Sofia will probably get the real estate (since she was the one paying for their homes). Joe is a working actor and he probably has a nice nest egg, but Sofia is very rich.