Christine Baumgartner had to provide photos of her storage unit to the court

The judge in Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner’s divorce case needs to be thrown off the bench. Each headline coming out of this divorce is worse and worse. Christine clearly planned her escape from the marriage and she tried to get all of her ducks in a row – she charged a forensic accountant to Costner’s credit card and hired a divorce lawyer and she has been trying to keep up with the blitz of vindictive legal filings from Costner, not to mention the strategic leaks. He’s still punishing her for leaving him, and it’s also clear that Costner has been financially abusing Christine this whole time. Last Friday, the judge granted Costner’s request to “review” everything Christine removes from their Carpinteria home, as the judge ordered her eviction from the home by the end of the month. Now Costner gets approval over every single item Christine wants to take out of the home she’s lived in for two decades, the home in which she’s raised their three children. Well, Christine has responded:

Baumgartner is addressing claims made by Costner’s legal team that she’s going to take items she is not authorized to take when she leaves their home — which she was ordered to move out of by July 31. In legal documents obtained by ET, Baumgartner states there is no emergency basis for Costner’s concerns and his “apparent” fear that she will strip the house bare is unfounded. With the exception of a handful of items, Baumgartner claims she has provided Costner’s attorney with “pictures of the items she plans to remove.” According to Baumgartner, a hearing to ensure she didn’t “strip the house bare” is uncalled for. Baumgartner’s docs state that, in preparation for her move, she rented off-site storage and started packing personal belongings such as family heirlooms, clothing, her Peloton bike, various keepsakes and gifts from friends. She states that she provided Costner’s lawyers a PDF with photos of the personal belongings that she packed and moved to storage and that her ex would “not be harmed” by the removal of those items. The items she moved to storage include silverware, pots, pans and some swivel chairs, among other personal items. She also requested an oil painting of horses and a “mother/daughter horse picture” from their Aspen estate. According to a petition filed by Costner on Friday, obtained by ET, Baumgartner’s list of items she plans to remove was too “vague” and he wants more specific information on what she’s planning on taking. “For instance, Petitioner lists ‘Plates and bowls/ silverware’ without specifying which plates, which bowls and which silverware,” the documents state. “She lists ‘Christine’s family heirlooms and/or gifts to her’ but does not specify which items she believes were gifted to her (as opposed to both parties or the children).”

Granted, I think many couples going through contentious divorces will fight over the “stuff” – screaming arguments and heated discussions over coffee tables, a favorite mug, photos, artwork. But to see the pettiness all coming from one side, and that side is a 68-year-old movie star worth tens of millions of dollars… well, it’s something. Kevin Costner really ran to court seeking an emergency order to protect his f–king dishes. He ran to court to complain about how Christine bought herself a car before she filed for divorce. He ran to court to demand approval over Christine taking her Peloton bike. It’s beyond pathetic. And Christine providing photos of all of the stuff she’s already moved into a storage unit… I bet Costner will find some new reason to run to court.