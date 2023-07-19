Gigi Hadid was arrested for marijuana possession in the Cayman Islands

The marijuana laws have loosened (if not completely disappeared) in so many states in the US, we barely hear about celebrities getting arrested on drug charges. I figure pretty much everyone in half of the country (if not more) has easy access to pot, whether it’s through medical dispensaries or simple open-to-anyone sales. Young people don’t know what it was like in the 1980s and 1990s, when marijuana was considered a “gateway drug,” and being arrested for possession could mean some really terrible sh-t for your future. All of which to say, Gigi Hadid was arrested for possession in the Cayman Islands. She was carrying marijuana in her bag at the airport! Good lord.

Gigi Hadid had a bumpy start to her summer vacation. The supermodel was embarking on a girls’ trip to the Cayman Islands on July 10 when she was arrested at Owen Roberts International Airport, E! News has learned. According to local outlet Cayman Marl Road, shortly after Hadid and her pal arrived via a private plane, custom officials allegedly found “ganja and utensils used for the consumption of ganja” in their luggage. Hadid and her friend were then arrested on “suspicion Importation of Ganja and Importation of Utensils used for the consumption of ganja,” the outlet reports, adding that they were then taken to the Prisoner Detention Center, where they were released on bail. Two days later, on July 12, Hadid and her pal were formally charged during a court appearance, where they pleaded guilty and were both fined $1,000, according to Cayman Marl Road. They are not facing any charges. “Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license,” her rep tells E! News. “It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island.” E! News has reached out to authorities has not heard back.

[From E! News]

I mean… I would never carry on any flight, especially an international flight, regardless of medical license and regardless of the medical-use laws. That’s another thing ‘90s kids will tell you: you never carry drugs on commercial flights! Don’t assume you know all of the drug laws of other countries! There are too many horror stories. That being said, my feeling is that Gigi got off lightly, probably because of her celebrity. I hope this will be a lesson learned – don’t carry drugs internationally. Especially when you’re rich and famous, you’ll be able to find a dealer wherever you go.

Her vacation was barely interrupted – the Cayman Islands probably got thousands of dollars in free tourism advertising from this incident. Gigi posted photos and videos from her vacation too, nary a mention of her arrest.