Dalton Gomez couldn’t handle Ariana Grande’s fame, travel & need for security?

It’s a little bit funny that people are in their feelings about Ariana Grande’s divorce, just because… like, it had “starter marriage” written all over it. Even more than that, I think Ariana got married out of boredom, to have something to do, to give it a try and see how being someone’s wife felt. It was also about the pandemic – Dalton and Ari’s romance blossomed in lockdown, and once the world started opening up, Ariana was like “oh right, I’ve lots of other stuff to do, I don’t have to stick around LA forever.” Speaking of:
Distance has gotten in the way for Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez. Following news of the couple’s separation, a source tells PEOPLE that with the singer and actress, 30, filming the Wicked adaptation in the U.K. for much of the year, absence did not make the heart grow fonder.
“She was happy in Los Angeles for a couple of years. She wanted to make a life there with Dalton,” the source tells PEOPLE exclusively on Monday. “He is super focused on his career and needs to live in Los Angeles,” the insider notes of Gomez’s job as a luxury real estate agent. “It’s definitely been an issue for them. Dalton’s career is demanding and he can’t leave Los Angeles often. So when [Grande] started filming Wicked in England, they were in for a long-distance marriage.”
Though the relationship eventually “didn’t work,” the insider says “Ari has nothing but kind words to say about Dalton. During their marriage, he was her No. 1 fan.”
TMZ had a similar story too, so this is definitely the talking point from Ariana’s people: their marriage could not survive her work commitments, the marriage could not survive outside of the pandemic bubble. TMZ’s sources also say that the marriage basically couldn’t survive because of Ari’s fame.
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez couldn’t make their marriage work in a post-Covid world … because their lives were vastly different. Sources connected to the former couple with direct knowledge tell TMZ, when Ariana and Dalton hooked up in 2020, they were everything to each other — company, romance, support … all of it.
When Covid restrictions lifted, we’re told their differences became alarmingly apparent. Dalton, an L.A. realtor, was taken aback by Ariana’s celebrity. He had not dealt with her schedule, the paparazzi and the various opportunities that took her out of L.A. We’re told Dalton would sometimes question why they needed to go around town with security, something that was a must for Ariana.
Their differences started to make the marriage unravel, and it was greatly exacerbated when she went to England last December to begin filming “Wicked.” By January, they were separated, but still on friendly terms. They began living separate lives until May, when they decided to take a shot at it again. That lasted 2 weeks before they both threw in the towel.
Fact is … we’re told Dalton has been dating over the last few months, which was fine with Ariana. Our sources say both Ariana and Dalton were “shocked” no one picked up on the separation until today, when TMZ broke the story they had gone their separate ways and were headed for divorce court.
This is similar to the first reports of Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift’s split too – that their relationship couldn’t survive once Taylor decided that being quiet and lowkey was no longer what she wanted. Of course, we now know that Taylor had Matt Healy waiting in the wings. I wonder if that’s true of Ariana, who is (much like Taylor) known as a serial dater, someone who always likes to be in a relationship. I already said that I was getting a vibe from Ariana and Andrew Garfield at Wimbledon. Let’s wait and see! Garfield isn’t really her type, but sometimes people change. If it’s not Andrew, I guarantee that she’s already got someone hanging around, just waiting for the official rollout.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Ariana’s IG.
If Dalton was surprised by having to have security everywhere he and Ariana went then he’s super, super naive.
As for dating again…maybe just take some time? Taylor and Ariana and I’ve said this about Jen Lopez need to be single for a significant amount of time before heading into new romances. But that’s just my thoughts on dating. I can be alone for too long in between relationships.
I can definitely see how the idea of things like 24/7 security and screaming fans and being apart for days/weeks/months might be one thing but the reality of could be far more overwhelming. Especially if you’re young and a pop star is willing to marry you. Doesn’t sound like either of them are too cut up about the state of their lives right now, so it could be worse.
Grande seemed to have grown up a lot after the Manchester tragedy but I think she’s still fundamentally quite a messy person when it comes to her dating life.
He was annoyed that a celebrity – one that was the victim of a terrorist attack and has stalkers breaking into her home needed security?????
This was my reaction. He married her then questioned her need for security? He’s either naive or just plain stupid.
Thank you. If true, his surprise at her life is not empathetic at all. That statement was gross.
Otherwise, I could totally see the two of them having difficulty post Covid. At this point it’s not that messy, and I wish them well.
Yeah, questioning security smacks me as not just naive, but showing a lack of regard for Ariana’s safety. Which is an obvious red flag.
And him being “super focused on his career” sounds like it’s coming from his team. So I’m wondering: why is ok for him to be super focused on his career (and thus unwilling to do what was necessary to support the relationship and/or Ari’s career), but *her career* and her being super focused on said career, are to blame for the marriage falling apart?
IOW, why is it being framed as Ariana’s career (and the schedule, travel, etc that come with it) was the problem, not *his* career, the schedule and the lack of travel as an equal problem?
This whole characterization suggests it’s okay for him to make his career needs the priority, but he is -yet another – small D energy guy who can’t handle the woman making her (incredibly more successful) career her priority.
Ugh.
It’s a fine line. Famous people need protection and also security is a business and the more of it you tell a person they need, the more money you make. There is also the issue of the security team running the show. It can get dysfunctional pretty quickly.
Was he being unrealistic? Dunno. But the private security world can be pretty damn shady.
Hope they both find the right people next time.
You might be right!
But given Ariana’s level of fame – a level for which Dalton apparently was not prepared, and thus we know he had no real knowledge or expertise of the management of – and that she has had her home broken into, and that her concert was bombed – an event that seems it has left her with some PTSD, and thus having security may be as much for her mental health as her physical safety – I highly doubt the non-celeb, non-security, non-therapist, non-manager is the only one accurately assessing Ariana’s security needs, better than any of the other involved parties.
didn’t someone bomb ariana’s concert?? and break into her home??? i’d be asking if we had enough security!
While the post breakup spin is the same I think Joe and Tay were different because they got together way before the pandemic and Joe knew how to live with her fame. That was Taylor’s spin that Joe couldn’t handle it. Ariana relationship was totally a Covid one where it was easy to live in a bubble. Like you said this definitely had “starter marriage” written all over it. They’ll both be fine.
Well, kind of. Taylor was out of the public eye quite a bit when she met Joe due to the Kanye/Kim situation. I figure that with covid they got back to that quiet nest and maybe the reintegration into the crazy fame nonsense opened Joe’s eyes. You can get used to something, get a break, and realize you hate it. I can barely stand being in crowded places after covid, the social distancing made me far less tolerant and from what I’ve observed it made many people less considerate. So many clued out people in public, I swear it’s worse than before.
I feel sorry for famous people in this regard. You never know who you can trust vs who just wants your image or the fringe benefits of your fame. The work schedule means that either you have to be on the same projects or one person needs to shape their lives around the other. Sustainability is rare.
I don’t particularly care for Ariana’s music (I wish she would sing!! I know she has an amazing voice, but I dislike the breathy, whisper stuff she puts out) and have no idea if she’s a good actress. But, I have so much sympathy for her as a person and I feel oddly protective of her. She has been through so much, the death of her first love, the Manchester bombing from which she had diagnosed PTSD, her stalker situation. Since her Pete Davidson relationship/engagement, she has struck me as someone who really wants to find someone to take care of her emotionally and she falls in love hard and fast. I suspect that’s what happened here. Not as a judgment, but I kind of think its Ariana who does the lovebombing of guys- I have sympathy for this guy too in that sense of why he thought this could work.
Anyway, I watched Ariana’s Manchester One Love concert after the bombing and sobbed pretty much the entire time. She was clearly so distressed and emotional and you could feel through the tv how much she wanted to to make the show a healing moment for all the fans and people of Manchester. I think she probably really needs some time without a boyfriend/fiance/husband, but I hope she is surrounded by friends and family who love and support her and fill that hole she seems to be trying to fill.
Of course Dalton being a dude who has been separated since January and has been dating for all or most of that time will be perfectly fine and not mislabeled. Not that I think there’s anything wrong with it, I just don’t think it’s wrong when either sex does it, especially when there are no children involved. If he can move on quickly, Ariana wouldn’t be messy for doing the same.
Imagine being surprised that Grande has to travel a lot and is super famous. Bahahaha. Men never fail to make their needs/feelings the absolute centre of the universe.
💯
That is my thing!! Like he didn’t meet her when she was trying to make it. She had made it to a level few reach. How are you shocked?
I will say I have no issue with people saying they couldn’t deal with the Grande or Swift level of fame. I know I could not handle dating a guy that famous (not that they are asking haha) but since I know that I wouldn’t ever do it, if they asked (haha) I would say no I can’t handle this. I wouldn’t freaking marry them then act like I didn’t know what I was signing up for.
I can understand thinking that someone’s lifestyle is not going to be an issue because you love them and want to make it work, then finding out the hard way that it’s not for you. Plus they got together during covid when things were slowed down, life could have been a little less complicated by force. At least he didn’t give up his career just to follow her around that would give Kfed vibes.
Yeah they started dating during the beginning of the pandemic. They spent all of lockdown together. He probably loved being with her. Then things opened up and she was gone a lot. Also, he works too. I’m guessing if anything, they grew apart. He flew to the UK to visit her in May to see if things could be fixed, but they agreed it’s over.
I saw some tweets joking that Dalton and Joe should date. Or in the very least start a “I dated a famous woman but didn’t know she was famous famous” club.
I kinda get why it would be hard. Relationships are about two people, in the moment, together. Being a celebrity is me me me me me. I think it would be difficult for anyone to live a life where their partner is the center and the focus 100% of the time. It leaves no room for you, for the “us”. I wouldn’t want my life to be defined by someone else’s career either.
Anyone else think they look exactly alike?? Yikes. Anyways, I never thought this marriage would last.
Yes
She’s not perfect but she’s immensely talented (what a voice!) and she seems like a good person where it counts (even if she licked donuts). I feel strangely protective. I’m pretty astonished that Dalton balked at security, given that a literal terrorist exploded a bomb at one of her concerts and murdered over 20 people (including children).