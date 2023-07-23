Prince George turned 10 years old with a new portrait & a bonkers PR campaign

Prince George turned 10 years old on Saturday, and Kensington Palace released a new portrait of the heir’s heir on Friday. This was not taken by Kate – it was yet another photoshoot by Millie Pilkington, who did most of the portraits released by KP this year. This was apparently taken at Windsor Castle, somewhere. George looks tall for his age in this photo. But it’s not some big deal, really – we’ve seen so much of the Wales kids in recent months. Anyway, I don’t have much to say other than “happy birthday, kid.” Trust that Camilla Tominey will devote three pages of chaotic rambling about the photo though. Tominey wrote a very strange piece about George’s birthday, in which she lied about the color of George’s eyes (she claimed he has blue eyes – he does not), made shady references to Charles and Diana’s separation (they all know that the Wales marriage is not what it seems) and made multiple references to Prince Harry and Archie. Some highlights:
George never had blue eyes: “As the blue eyed toddler with the determined gaze and careful smile, it seemed almost impossible that this young man would one day hold the future of the monarchy on his shoulders, however much he resembled his grandfather at the same age.
George’s quiet confidence: “Less formally, William and Kate have introduced George to public life at sporting fixtures and the odd charitable engagement. In the crowds at Wimbledon he seemed a serious little chap, but quietly confident too, and close to his siblings. While the young prince can appear less boisterous than his little brother (already a camera puller at just five) and less assured than his sister, one source told the Daily Mail: “George has turned into a confident little boy and loves meeting new people. [He doesn’t] get nervous in public and [is] already showing signs of becoming [a] great leader.”
Charles & Diana separated when William was 10: For his father, George’s landmark birthday perhaps has added poignancy. Prince William was 10 when his parents separated in 1992. Seeing his son (who enjoys as stable a home life as a little boy in the public glare could hope to have) begin to find his way in the world, he must find himself reflecting on the turbulent times he and his brother endured when their parents’ marriage fell apart. Contrast the touching family scenes that unfolded in the Royal Box at Wimbledon last Sunday with what we now know was going on behind closed doors in Kensington Palace when William was growing up, and the two future kings’ childhoods seem worlds apart….The current Prince and Princess of Wales are determined to do things differently while raising George, his eight-year-old sister Princess Charlotte and his brother Prince Louis, five.
Hands-on parents: Diana was undoubtedly a hands-on mother – but the couple have taken this further by ensuring that one of them is always around at breakfast and bedtime. “Diaries are very carefully managed to ensure that one of them is always there for the children,” confirmed one insider. “They are the ones doing the school run most days.” As one friend recently told the Mirror, this is a no-frills affair: “There are no blow-dries – it’s always hair up in a ponytail. She’s often in her gym clothes, with very little makeup, apologising as she’s late before dashing off.”
Deft Buttons: In public, the Princess deftly helps all three children behave for the cameras, distracting them with things of interest in the crowd or calming them if it overwhelms – as it did once in 2016 at the Royal Air Show, when a three-year-old Prince George had a wobble and needed his mother’s comfort. Keen to avoid the sibling rivalry that has plagued her husband’s relationship with his brother, Kate is careful to treat all her offspring equally – even though one is a future king.
The move to Windsor: Moving from the “goldfish bowl” of Kensington Palace, to Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Great Park estate has changed things considerably for the family. Originally built for Queen Adelaide in 1831, the four-bedroom home does not have any staff accommodation, so the Waleses are largely going it alone domestically. While they have retained the services of Maria Borrallo, the Spanish Norland-trained nanny who has been with them since George’s birth, their wider domestic entourage has been significantly scaled back. “It’s partly by design,” said one source. “They want the children to grow up in a family home rather than a palace.”
Another decade of keen promises: One insider said: “They are very happy right now at Windsor and for the next decade or so everything will be pretty much dictated by what is right for the children.”
Parenting in the age of social media: Another concern is protecting the children’s privacy as they grow in independence. The young William and Harry had the press and paparazzi to worry about – now it’s anyone with an iPhone. “They are in the unique situation of being famous from birth,” said one former aide. “No other royals have grown up in this environment and it’s going to be tricky to navigate. This is the one thing the royal brothers will want to converse on. Because the decisions facing William and Kate with George will soon be upon Harry and Meghan with Archie.”
George doesn’t have to be a working royal until he’s 35?? Yet the truth is none of these decisions have yet been made. It is not even certain whether George will be required to become a full-time working royal by the age of 35 or pursue his own career.
“There are no blow-dries – it’s always hair up in a ponytail. She’s often in her gym clothes, with very little makeup, apologising as she’s late before dashing off.” So… Kate is doing drop-offs and then she dashes off to the gym, and then what? How does she spend the rest of her day? Also, Kate and William don’t treat their kids equally. We have seen that time and time again – George gets singled out, just as William was singled out for more beneficial treatment. And WTF is this quote? “This is the one thing the royal brothers will want to converse on. Because the decisions facing William and Kate with George will soon be upon Harry and Meghan with Archie.” Like… the Sussexes live in America where they live as private citizens in a home they own, with private security they pay for. Harry’s not going to be checking in with William about “the paparazzi,” especially since the Windsors seemed especially gleeful about that paparazzi swarm (or whatever it actually was) in New York.
“Diaries are very carefully managed to ensure that one of them is always there for the children.” Yes, one and only one.
You can tell the Rota desperately want to say more about their marriage but can’t so they hint and hope people pick up on it.
That was my takeaway also.
LOL… they hint and hint at this. It’s hilarious
Side note: that photo of Charlotte smiling after Alvarez won is very cute. Pure unadulterated joy
This. Also, there have literally been little to no nighttime engagements for either of the Wails, so can’t they both be present for bedtime, or—gasp—dinner together every night? Their “schedule” allows for morning school runs, pickups, dinner, bath and bedtime together, not to mention an adult nightcap that can literally last all night. So strange that they have to “trade-off”…!
And the one time I find Kate relatable! I too, am always in gym clothes and minimal makeup when I drop my son off—late—to his school. I do squeeze in a workout while my daughter goes to the gym’s childcare (she’s 2.5 and will start school soon herself), but after that one hour of me-time, it’s full-time toddler business as usual. Will someone please spare me a tax dollar?
All the spin and then she coughs up the fact that W&K don’t live together. They just make sure one of them is there for the kids “at breakfast and bedtime”.
Yeah the question of why both couldn’t be there for breakfast and dinner came to my mind when I read that.
Yes it’s even more obvious since we have seen more of Kate doing engagements than Will, so why is Kate the one doing most school runs when she is the one doing more engagements so far? Where exactly is will during these school runs that all of these articles are making very clear that Kate does the most? I’m thinking KP after his nightly helicopter rides?
Happy birthday George. I like her line about” one (count them one) being there for breakfast and dinner”. Is she telling us that Peg and Can’t don’t live together? She may have done it as a tell or she is really stupid and it slipped. Another crap article from her.
It has to be intentional. Neither of them have a job that takes them out of town every day. They don’t even do an engagement every day.
Two things: Both William and Kate were favorite children, and they are not self aware enough to know how not to choose and play favorites. Their kids already know who the favorite is and their behavior is typical of kids whose parents treat them very differently and prefer one to the others.
Secondly, everyone living on a crown or Duchy property needs to just stop paying Charles rent. What’s he gonna do? He can try to evict everyone but I think a movement such as that would show how arcane this feudal system is and no one will enforce those evictions. Strip the monarchy of it moneymaker and start being a real democracy.
Maybe he had dark blue eyes for a few months as a newborn, but definitely not by the time he was a toddler.
Whew. All the Saltines seem very pressed that it was one of the Sussex kids who ended up with blue eyes like Diana.
I don’t think George ever had anything but dark brown eyes from the outset. It’s weird they try to pretend otherwise. Charlotte had blue eyes when she was young but they seem hazel now.
The whole concept of praising blue eyes above all other eyecolors is less about Diana and more plain old racisim. Even within white people the want to prove their children as the purest white with blue eyes and blond hair.
The one thing that stands out is the awkward pose from George. This pose is not a natural pose for 10 year old – maybe an 18 year old. Shows how he is more than likely being posed and pushed into what they want him and his siblings to portray. The narrative is very controlled.
Yeah, it’s a serious pose, proper for a future king… and his character description is also very guarded…and bland.. they try to control the narrative and not to repeat mistakes of the past…the PR is obvious..
Yes they are trying to make him look older than 10. Being on the tall side adds to it as well, but they are going to play up the more mature than his years angle, as they did with William. Because they can’t have a future hair not be responsible and serious as a child. Elizabeth was portrayed the same way too.
That making sure one parent is present for breakfast or dinner couldn’t confirm a co-parenting situation any more obviously. Neither of them have jobs that require them to be away from home in any significant way.
Why lie about his eye colour? Is it because lilly has blue eyes and kkkate is jealous?
Trust me, Keen is incandescent about the fact Lili is a red-headed, blue-eyed Princess. The animosity that woman has towards A&L is frightening.
I think she might be so eager to see George as a stereotypical blue eyed blond WASP that she’s never looked — and perhaps has never wanted to look — at who George really is, or might grow to become. I hope George doesn’t read or even know about this bosh.
And that’s partly how I read the gratuitous comment about Archie: Many kids George’s age are more internet savvy than their parents, and well-able to read on a level that, given a bit of curiosity, allows them to access material well beyond what their parents might willingly expose them to. Navigating “this environment “ includes random people and even peers with iPhones, but it also includes the possibility that at some point at least one of the Wales kids and one of the Sussex kids will be curious enough to take matters into their own hands and contact each other, and even develop their own online relationships with each other. I bet this will, indeed, be “tricky to navigate” — particularly for the Wales family.
Kids will be exposed to what their classmate with the least restrictive parents permits them to do. Even if George is restricted from using a smart phone, it only takes one classmate with a parent who doesn’t monitor and they are going to see what is on social media. At age 10 he certainly has a good understanding of how this works and he will learn more as he gets older.
So what color are George’s eyes then? I can’t tell from the pic and don’t usually pay that close of attention. Happy bday to him either way.
Brown eyes, he’s always had brown eyes, even when he was a baby. Lili is the only one of Diana’s grandchildren with blue eyes
Really? Lordy, that’s funny. Camilla Tominey saying blue when they’re actually brown is such a choice. Get that they want that Diana connection but it also feels like they’re trying to promote some blonde blue eyed aryan model. Maybe I’m stretching idk. Brown eyes are great. Why can’t she just say he has brown eyes? What weirdos.
Not only is Tominey a shameless liar, she’s also a white supremist. And I don’t know why anyone would need to mention Archie when this is all about George. God, that woman is nothing but a paid, lying hack.
George has the least looking “blue eyes” I’ve seen.
As Harry said about Tominey in SPARE, “She’d always, always got stuff wrong”.
I loved when Harry called her out for being wrong all of the time. She prides herself for being some insider. She has been proven wrong more times than being right.
Early baby photos show he has dark brown eyes. He never had the blue eyes thing like Charlotte did as a baby. So it’s very weird for Camilla to lie about this. It’s part of why people said he resembles Mike Middleton, because of the brown eyes.
This is just an odd piece. It was billed as the insiders view but Camilla doesn’t seem to have spoken to anyone with intimate knowledge. She’s quoted “comments” other newspapers and then got one of her royal reporter friends to talk about Harry, Meghan and Archie. There’s not expectation on Archie to become a working royal and support George as King so that last comment made absolutely no sense. She just can’t write a piece without mentioning the Sussexes. One good thing though is she as her colleagues are no longer denying that Harry was the spare and was treated differently than William his entire life.
She’s spoken to insiders and was told what to say. The one parent there for breakfast or dinner is definitely fed by an insider. Same with the kate being late for thighs but in her gym clothes and pony tail.
The one parent is always there comes from the People Magazine piece. The gym clothes and ponytail sounds made up. Kate doesn’t know how to dress casually. Remember Harry said she came for dinner at their house all dressed up.
I suspect the gym clothes comment comes from the fact that she likely spends the bulk of her day working out. It’s not like she’s busy with work or housework.
It’s nice to see him smile. It’s horrendous they feed him to the tabloids.
How on earth can any SANE person write such verbal garbage? Yeah sure 4 bedrooms, and what about the other part of adelaide cottage where their staff lives? The aerial pictures prove that a lie (although this woman lives with her lies every day) George IS treated differently than his sister and brother, didn’t this old harridan write an article a couple of weeks ago saying how George knows he is the heir, he knows his life is and will be different, he is already showing an interest in his destiny!!!! William and Kate do NOT either take their children to school or collect them, even the other children’s parents have confirmed that fact. And no blow dry? No camel toe, she shoves in a pony tail and takes the rest of her hair with her in her bag!! But you have slipped up here haven’t you dear. There is no mention in your speil about William in the morning, because you know, just like the rest of us do, that he DOES NOT live with them. Williams morning most probably consist of roll out of bed and roll into the helicopter! Tell us cammy dear, when will you start singing “Hail to the chief” instead of happy birthday. By the way, William should be calling Harry for tips on how to be a decent father, and far from needing advice on ANYTHING from William, Harry and Megan have left bullyam and Kate in their wakes years ago
“takes the rest of her hair with her” – dead
Interesting that this year all the photos are coming from Millie Pilkington. Has Kate been banned from making money off the royal children’s photos? I could see Burger King cutting off commoner Kate’s income from her copyrighted photos of the blood royal prince and princesses.
So Kate signs off her phone calls or FaceTime with CamelToe with apologies because she’s late to pick up the spawn. Sounds about right.
You know you bring up a good point about copyright. If she and William are separated then I could see William saying she can’t take photos of the children anymore. Maybe sending her photo of Charlotte for her birthday was act of rebellion like the fake tiara was for the coronation.
I vaguely remember Millie has a Middleton connection, perhaps that’s a way of the Middleton’s paying off their party pieces debt?
I think she did some work for Party Pieces as well as around the time of the wedding. It is likely she has not been paid and these photos are to help make up for that.
I think photos of the heir have been removed from her copyright situation. George’s pictures will end up being used far more than the other two and William seems to have cut that off.
“George turned 10; write something.”
She’s often in her gym clothes, with very little makeup, apologising as she’s late before dashing off.” did I understand this quote correctly? Poor Kate is the one who does the morning school run, as relatable as any of us, simply wearing gym clothes and hurrying to get the children to school on time, as if she’s the one who prepares them and their breakfast 🙄 … and she apologizes for being late? Does that happen so often?
I think we are being given hints as to why they were late for the coronation and messed up the procession order.
Agree. I’m not going to praise W&K for acting like parents and wearing normal clothes.
“This is the one thing the royal brothers will want to converse on.”
Now that there are no upcoming “will he/won’t he come” events to speculate about Harry’s attendance, is this just the latest attempt to force him to reconcile with his brother?
And I feel like maybe letting George “find his own way” or whatever until he’s 35 is a mistake. That’s what they allowed his father to do, and we see how that worked out. Allowing George to choose his own career is a nice sentiment, but if he’s going to be King eventually, he needs to be prepared for that. He’ll likely become Prince of Wales at an earlier age than William did, and even if he’s in that position well into adulthood, Charles, for all his faults, showed that that can be something of a career in itself.
Yeah, I think “the royal brothers” have already had that conversation about Will selling Harry to the tabloids.
Keen does not treat them equally. George got a present from Attenborough right in front of his siblings who got nothing. Charlotte at age 8 is supporting her brother.
George participated in the coronation. Charlotte was old enough and mature enough to have a small role but she was left out of it.
Royal propaganda gives who you going to believe- the royal expert or your lying eyes. We’ve all seen Kate’s “deft” handling of the kids when misbehaving. Whilst not a big deal & relatable to most people clearly Louis meltdown at the jubilee etc is contrary to this perfect mother image of Kate they want to project- some of this language reads like Nazi ideal family imagery. I also think that’s why Camilla deliberately lied about George having blue eyes.
It’s also kind of sad to see them
already projecting all this ideal leader stuff on 10 year old George already. The public already being groomed to think of him as their natural ruler. It’s a sick system.
I do think that the rota & other royal experts have started to deliberately & frequently compare the marriages of Diana & Charles & William & Kate as their little inside joke of what’s really going on. Similar to how they used to mention Camilla as a friend years before Charles affair was general public knowledge
Literally lying about eye colour is especially nefarious. George has never had a hint of blue eyes from day one. Trying to say he’s the aryan blonde haired blue eyes future king is just weird.
I really don’t understand why she’s lying about the eye colour. All anyone has to do is look at a picture of him. It’s such an easily proven lie, too. I get they want the aryan connection, but why are they being so blatant about it? Are they conditioning the masses to stay racist?
This is the most idiotic article from Tominey to date. One, the youngest age to become sovereign is 18. It’s also the age where George can become counsellor of state because he is the future king. Pushing it off until he is 35 shows he is not being prepared; and it shows William hasn’t been either. Oddly, 35 is the minimum age an American can run for president. Is Tominey letting it slip the Waleses are afraid one of the Sussex kids could run for high office on the US, particularly president? A British American blood royal ELECTED to be the US head of state and government would captivate the world and definitely overshadow the BRF. Although the Chief Executive (aka president) would be in office the most eight years, he/she would command more power than the British monarch. My two cents.
I’ve always been amazed by how the rota lie but there is an accompanying photo! How do you claim blue eyes when there is a photo that shows brown! These people are obviously mad none of the Wales kids have blue eyes.
They lie about his home, his upbringing, his parent’s involvement & even his features. From top to bottom the article is all lies that will trap this kid into a public persona that does not allow for mistakes , growth, or brown eyes!
William was preyed on by these people all his life. Instead of protecting his kids we are watching him use them as media currency to distract from his scandals. If this is sad and sickening for me I can only imagine how Diana must weep in heaven to see the the weak selfish man he has become.
If both parents treat all three equally then why do the heirs always sit together in public? Why can’t Charlotte sit next to dad occasionally? Sadly I get the impression that the kids are thrilled to be close to him in public because since the separation they don’t see as much of him at home. I wonder if they would see more of him if RL did become another home, separate wings and all?
If you Google the eye colour chart, there is 0% chance of two blue/green eye parents having a brown eye baby. Now i know whenever I say that out loud people always come at me and say it is possible. So even if it is, it is still extremely rare and unusual for him to have brown eyes.
Now if people are googling the eye colour chart like me and putting 2+2 together and getting 5, then that would lead to speculation about George’s paternity, hence why Tominey is lying out of her ass.
I mean people literally still question Harry’s paternity because he’s ginger even though half the Spencer family have ginger hair.
Kate’s eye colour is more hazel green than full green and so that’s where the brown comes in. Plus her father has brown eyes. The media says her eyes are green but they aren’t bright green and it would not be a shock if she wore contacts to enhance the colour at this point.
It’s more and more obvious that Cameltoe is reading CB articles and comments to decide what lies she will concentrate on spreading to contradict what is already seen and known about the wales family. Every photo she f George in his ten years of life has always shown him as having brown eyes. The recent talk about Lili being the only grandchild of Diana’s with blue eyes was too much for her and likely the wales parents. The discussions here about how the wales parents single out their oldest for most events (usually sporting events) and how Kate annoyingly can’t keep her face out of theirs and allow them to breathe and enjoy themselves, are all things most of us here at CB have noticed and talked about. The way each child has a certain role during these photo op royal engagements has always focused on how uneasy George appears, while Charlotte has the more in control demeanor of all of them. The conversations we have about their continued use of Maria and how we don’t believe that all of them live at AC with no help from other staff. Although this article now makes me question why there has never been any uproar about them firing chefs, additional nannies and housekeepers in order to move to an additional home without giving any of their other homes back? It also makes me wonder why the only photos of Kate doing a school run have never been without makeup, a high ponytail and while wearing gym clothes? Or why if the excuse for her not doing more royal engagements is because of the school run what is she doing five days a week during the time all of the kids are in school? Lots of parents take their children to school and still manage to work and be productive during school hours. I’m sure Cameltoe will address these concerns in her next article.
Happy 10th Birthday 🎂 Prince George
He’s looking good in this new photo.
I wish him well, no snark from me on a 10 y/o.