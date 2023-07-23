Christine Baumgartner is vacationing in Hawaii with one of Kevin Costner’s friends

I feel strongly that Christine Baumgartner is getting hosed in her divorce from Kevin Costner. The only silver lining for Christine is that Costner looks like an emotionally and financially abusive douche and everyone now understands exactly why she’s leaving him. Christine has to be out of their Carpinteria mansion by the end of the month, but she recently told the court that she’d already moved most of her things out of the house and put them in a storage unit. Perhaps that’s why she felt like it was time to take her kids on a nice holiday in the sun – she arrived in Hawaii last week with all three kids, and at first that was the story. “Christine is on vacation with the kids, far away from her d-bag ex.” Then the story took a turn! Apparently, Christine is not only there with her kids, but she’s in the company of Josh Connor, a financier who was her neighbor in Carpinteria. Connor is also friends with Costner. LMAO.

Kevin Costner’s estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, is vacationing on the Big Island of Hawaii with one of Kevin’s friends … TMZ has learned. Christine is at a swanky resort with Josh Connor, a wealthy financier and friend of Kevin’s who lives very close to the Costner family home in Carpinteria, CA. We’re told Josh, who’s recently divorced, has been good friends with both Kevin and Christine. Sources connected to the Costner divorce have told TMZ Christine and Josh have been very close, although sources close to Christine and Josh say there is “absolutely no romantic relationship,” adding, “They have been good friends for years.” It’s unclear how long Christine will be in Hawaii, but the clock is ticking for her. A judge ruled she must be out of the family home by the end of this month, per the prenup.

[From TMZ]

Get yours, Christine. Enjoy yourself. I wondered if Christine decided to file for divorce because she possibly had a side-piece. Maybe this is our answer. And honestly, it would make a lot of sense – it doesn’t seem like Costner has even been around for years now, he’s been off, making movies and TV shows, always on location. Of course Christine would spend time with neighbors. Especially a “recently divorced” neighbor. Maybe that’s why Christine doesn’t seem stressed about moving out of her house – she’s just moving down the road!! OH MY GOD what if that’s really it??

Kevin Costner's estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, is vacationing in Hawaii with one of Kevin's friends 👀 https://t.co/egTeKGa2uR — TMZ (@TMZ) July 22, 2023