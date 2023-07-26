Commander Biden has been biting Secret Service agents at the White House

When President Biden and Dr. Biden first moved into the White House in 2021, their two German Shepherds stayed in Delaware for a time before moving in. Champ was the elderly dog and Major was the younger dog, the one the Bidens fostered and adopted from a Delaware shelter. Soon after the two dogs moved to the White House, Major had some “aggression issues,” or at least that’s what the Secret Service claimed. Major was possibly nipping at various people, if not biting them outright. In any case, Champ and Major both got sent back to Delaware. Champ ended up passing away, but Major is still living with friends or extended Biden family. Then President Biden’s brother gave him a German Shepherd puppy as a gift. The Bidens named the puppy Commander Biden. Commander was given all kinds of training… and it didn’t take. Or maybe the Secret Service people just suck and all the Biden dogs are like “f–k the police.” In any case, Commander is now in big trouble.

President Biden’s dog Commander has found himself in the doghouse after a series of incidents where he bit Secret Service officers on duty at the White House. The German shepherd bit several Secret Service agents a total of 10 times during the four-month period between October 2022 and January 2023, records show. One incident resulted in an agent getting sent to the hospital for treatment. Tipped to the incidents, the conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch filed a lawsuit to get access to 194 pages of emails and texts where Secret Service agents and officials described aggressive encounters with Commander. For example, on Oct. 26, Commander charged at an agent while on a walk with first lady Jill Biden. “The First Lady couldn’t regain control of Commander and he continued to circle me. I believe it’s only a matter of time before an agent/officer is attacked or bit,” an email about a Secret Service official said. The names of most agents and officials were redacted. Days later, on Nov. 3, Commander bit an officer twice, once on the arm and then when the officer stood up, on the leg. The officer said they had to use a steel cart as a shield from another attack, and they were in pain after the incident. The next month, the president himself was walking Commander in the Kennedy Garden, where he let the dog off leash. Commander ran to an agent and bit them twice, once on the left forearm and once on the thumb. The emails said Biden “seemed concerned” about the special agent, who continued to work the rest of their shift.

[From NPR]

If I remember correctly, Major was getting aggressive with different people, not just Secret Service agents. Like, Major might have nipped some household staff. It doesn’t sound like Commander is doing that – Commander is singularly focused on Secret Service agents. Which reminds me of a story I’ve always found so haunting: when Biden/Harris won in 2020, then President-Elect Biden asked the Secret Service to only put certain people on his detail and VP Harris’s detail – as in, he didn’t want any agents who were loyal to Trump in any way. Y’all know some of those MAGA people slipped through, though. They infiltrated every part of the federal government, Secret Service included. You may say that Commander is “too aggressive.” I say that he’s just looking out for his mom and dad. Dogs know when the vibe is off.

