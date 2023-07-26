DM: Prince William ‘would have to fund’ the Sussexes if they returned to the UK

As we’ve discussed endlessly, the British commentary class lives in their own bubble where their lies and palace-issued talking points are their alternate reality. They want to believe that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are splitting up, that Harry and Meghan are almost broke and that the Sussexes are desperate to come crawling back to them. Instead of facing the reality – the Sussexes are fine, rich and happy in America – the commentators continue to push their multiverse version in the British media. That’s the only explanation for this mess from the Daily Mail’s Ephraim Hardcastle, one of the Mail’s columnists: “Will William shirk at welcoming Harry back to the royal fold?”

William, as Prince of Wales in receipt of £24million a year from the Duchy of Cornwall, enjoys a surplus which will diminish as he eventually bankrolls the households of his children. But it would quickly disappear should Harry and Meghan return to the gilded cage. Willliam would have to fund their duties, housing costs and schooling of Archie and Lilibet. According to Harry, that prospect was all too much for King Charles. He claimed in Spare that his dad baulked at the prospect of him marrying Meghan and warned he didn’t have ‘enough money’ to support them both. Might William equally shirk at welcoming Harry back into the royal fold?

[From The Daily Mail]

Not only is this a deeply disturbing fantasy of what these people would like to happen – the Sussexes begging Peg for money and Peg turning them down – it’s also completely false when it comes to how royals are financed. If Harry returned to the UK – he’s not, but stay with me for this hypothetical – then Harry and his family would be funded by the monarch, not the Prince of Wales. When Charles was PoW, he wasn’t “funding” his siblings – the money for Anne, Andrew and Edward’s offices and upkeep came from the Sovereign Grant and the Duchy of Lancaster, both purviews of the monarch. It would be the same now that Charles is king – he would be responsible for funding his younger son’s office and lifestyle. Either way, I’m glad Harry and Meghan saw the writing on the wall and got the f–k out of there.