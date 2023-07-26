DM: Prince William ‘would have to fund’ the Sussexes if they returned to the UK

As we’ve discussed endlessly, the British commentary class lives in their own bubble where their lies and palace-issued talking points are their alternate reality. They want to believe that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are splitting up, that Harry and Meghan are almost broke and that the Sussexes are desperate to come crawling back to them. Instead of facing the reality – the Sussexes are fine, rich and happy in America – the commentators continue to push their multiverse version in the British media. That’s the only explanation for this mess from the Daily Mail’s Ephraim Hardcastle, one of the Mail’s columnists: “Will William shirk at welcoming Harry back to the royal fold?”
William, as Prince of Wales in receipt of £24million a year from the Duchy of Cornwall, enjoys a surplus which will diminish as he eventually bankrolls the households of his children.
But it would quickly disappear should Harry and Meghan return to the gilded cage. Willliam would have to fund their duties, housing costs and schooling of Archie and Lilibet.
According to Harry, that prospect was all too much for King Charles. He claimed in Spare that his dad baulked at the prospect of him marrying Meghan and warned he didn’t have ‘enough money’ to support them both.
Might William equally shirk at welcoming Harry back into the royal fold?
Not only is this a deeply disturbing fantasy of what these people would like to happen – the Sussexes begging Peg for money and Peg turning them down – it’s also completely false when it comes to how royals are financed. If Harry returned to the UK – he’s not, but stay with me for this hypothetical – then Harry and his family would be funded by the monarch, not the Prince of Wales. When Charles was PoW, he wasn’t “funding” his siblings – the money for Anne, Andrew and Edward’s offices and upkeep came from the Sovereign Grant and the Duchy of Lancaster, both purviews of the monarch. It would be the same now that Charles is king – he would be responsible for funding his younger son’s office and lifestyle. Either way, I’m glad Harry and Meghan saw the writing on the wall and got the f–k out of there.
Whether it’s William or Charles funding them, neither prospect is appealing. That money was always going to come with strings attached. But I can imagine William being more sadistic about it.
EVERY aspect of their lives would have been controlled. And they would have had to accept being scapegoated and leaked on constantly.
I agree with u @Snuffles. It doesn’t matter whether the m0r0n hardcastle meant chuck or bully……I believe his fantasy was about bully as king and, therefore, wd be the one holding the purse strings.
Those fckrs in Shidthole Cuntry are so busy fellating themselves with imaginings abt bully taking the entire Cuntry’s vengeance on H&M that they always erase chuck in their haste to see bully as king.
But while they’re all busy imagining H&M’s demise, I’m looking forward to H&M’s next globe-stopping thing……because we ALL know its coming, including those wastrels on Saltine Isle.
I just read this as the writers going ‘They’re going to be coming back to be bullied! YAY!’ and how sick is that?! And the fact that they don’t see that as a bad thing… breaks my brain.
Come back to earth, Ephraim and Peg! He is not coming back. No matter how much you like tripping on H leaving M or them begging to be allowed back or M sending you nudes. It’s not happening.
All they’ve got left is fantasizing about the money they could have made and all the ways they could have gleefully abused them if they had stayed.
I wonder if these people understand how they are viewed outside salty island. They sound like scorned, obsessed lovers who spend their days drunk and planning for when the abused comes back ‘tails between their legs’ and how they are going to make them pay for humiliating them by leaving and telling the truth about them. In these plans for gloating activities they simultaneously infantilize their ‘royals’ and make them look small and petty. (I mean they are but what their defenders do reinforces it).
I’ve said it before and will say it again, even in death (after he’s lived a looong, successful life where he and his wife are billionaires with amazing, fully-formed, great contributors so society, ridiculously high EQ and IQ children) Harry will not go back. He will be buried where his real family is.
Lucky for bulliam harry isn’t coming back so this isn’t something he needs to concern himself with.
When Charles’s bucket gets kicked, and William holds the purse atrungs, he will be funding no one but himself and his kids. And he’ll demand a raise to do it all while doing less. That’s your future king, England!
So very true
Oh, absolutely true!! Billy the Basher will make certain that any monies that he bequeaths to any outside immediate family members will be chained to his whims for their lives.
And let’s not count out Keen Kate as well!! Once he is king, he will make her life a living hell. Much more worse and vindictive than he is now. The gutter rats should be discussing how Billy will become towards his wife, who he loathes deep down into his soul. IF Keen becomes queen, which elicits doubt given the recent stories, Billy will take pleasure in punishing Keen for having “tricked” him into marriage. For all of her and her families misdeeds, no matter if he was in on the misdeeds or not!!
Is William stupid enough to think the English people will let him keep an intact sovereign grant? I think so. We see from the renovation spending that William doesn’t understand optics. He should’ve kept harry cause that makes a good case for the sovereign grant.
His grandmother knew that. She kept all those hanger ons because it helped. Apparently harry was cheap, so william couldve pocketed the rest.
Charles had to figure out a way to pay off the debts. Elizabeth had to pay off her mothers debts every few years. That leaves William free to spend. But William is cheap.
I don’t see George being king at this rate. He has no real aristos. His family on both sides aren’t military geniuses. And his grandfather and father are cheap.
In the past Parliament debated the grant level, now it’s the PM, Chancellor and someone who’s part of the Royals who decide it. No ‘public’ debate.
I agree with everything you’ve said EXCEPT Charles and William are not cheap, they are stingy. They are fine to spend extravagantly on themselves, they don’t want to spend on anyone else. As long as Harry lived in the lean-to and wore shoes with holes, life was fine. The fact that he wants more for himself, and does not have to beg them for crumbs, drives them crazy.
@ That’sNotOkay, which for some reason people on Salty Island sing his praises all while refusing to commit to his duties as PoW, yet alone king. This is THE future that Britain has for their next king and they simply refuse to acknowledge the damage to which TOB will cause!!
#AbolishTheMonarchy
Cain has his hands full financing the Middletons and maybe a blackmailing tabloid reporter.
Something is going on with the middletons. Either they went broke financing Kate or they are just reckless. Either way they have to be a problem for William. They would want him to pay them back for the trips, rights? If they have to sell middleton manor and move in with one of the children…. could William allow that? I guess we will see either this year or next year.
The Sussexes returning to that god forsaken isle and being totally dependent on anyone in that toxic clan would be absolute hell for them. Which is why it will never happen. This is a royalist wet dream.
Oh God, the obfuscatory nonsense spouted around royal finances drives me bonkers. I mean first, Kaiser is correct. The Monarch would fund Harry IF he returned, not the PoW. But, even if it were William, excuse me for not clutching my pearls that poor Wills ‘only’ has £24million a year to finance his family of 3 kids and possibly a sibling too. These royal supporters constantly undermine public sympathy when they talk these numbers that are SO out of whack with what most of the country is surviving on.
Then back to the Monarch. He’s getting a 45% rise in the Sovereign Grant next year – up to £125m – for even less working royals.
A 45% raise!? For less people. I’m amazed the British people haven’t rioted.
And why is that??? People are struggling to eat, pay for utilities as well as having access to affordable housing. And yet they simply accept the status quo of NOT standing up for themselves. My gawd Brits, take a handbook lesson from the French as they have mastered the art of resistance and uprising!!
I read recently that as Prince of Wales, Charles had a staff of 130. 130!
Cameron and Osbourne got rid of the Civil List with the Sovereign Grant and made the silly rule that there always needs to be an increase every year, even if costs remain the same. This insanity is why there will be a 45% increase by 2025.
The sovereign grant could be changed if there was a new government with the motivation to provide a deal that makes more sense. Not sure Labour under Starmer would even bother, despite the fact that so much of the treasury money goes to one family, who works even less than before.
@Snuffles and BothSidesNow – the reason is, I think, largely because of the deliberately sneaky way the news was presented, meaning, if you weren’t aware of the actual numbers and the system – which most people are not – you would actually think that Charles was taking LESS money. Yes, they really were that dodgy in the reporting.
So for anyone who is interested – As Nic919 notes above, Cameron/Osborne chucked in the Civil List for the Sovereign Grant in 2011. Basically it works like this:
– Crown Estates (land, property, businesses etc) managed by the ‘Crown’ makes a huge profit which goes into Government coffers (as it should since the Crown is effectively the State – it’s not the Monarch’s private holdings).
– The Monarchy then gets 15% of that profit back as the Sovereign Grant. This year that number was £85million and it’s been going up steeply since 2011 as profits have grown.
– The Crown Estates are selling some holdings in the next year or two – offshore wind farms being one of them – that will MASSIVELY increase their revenues going forward into 2024/25.
– BUT the media reported the SG as ‘going down’ to 12% of the CE profits – which is true -but the overall profit is forecast to increase so much that 12% will come to £125m – the aforementioned 45% increase. So you can see why most people – crazily – will be thinking that Charles is taking less money when the reverse is true.
– Now, knowing that, when you read the main media reports, you can see how deliberately misleading they have been to avoid an outcry….
All this talk about who is funding who – aren’t the taxpayers funding the huge majority? And getting nothing but pettiness in return?
THIS.
Not the majority, all of it is funded by us.
Every time I see a story like this I rejoice that H&M got out of that place. Now they don’t need to depend on Charles or PWT, and Chuck and Pegs can take their scapegoating and controlling strings and shove them.
I wish peace, prosperity, happiness, and independence for the Sussexes.
DITTO!!!!
Don’t worry taxpayers. Pegs will be funding his uncle, in laws, maybe even cousins. I hope you feel better.
What are they on about? KFC was paying him next to nothing as a working royal, he got a small place to live and Meghan had to pay for the couch.
That’s partly why they still big mad at Harry. LOL He spilled the beans on their stinginess when it can to him and Meghan. No money for them and they wanted her to continue to work while working for them. She paid for her own clothes, furniture and food. While they were selling lies to the tabloids about her and Harry .Charles was selling the big lie when it can to funding them. Harry and Meghan living in what looks like a college dorm while all of Charles brothers and sister children living way better than his son and not working for the firm. What a scam William and Charles were running on Harry and Meghan. I am so glad Harry told the truth about those fakers.
Harry was living the royal equivalent of the cupboard under the stairs like Harry Potter. And William is his Dudley Dursley. And Meghan is his Hermione Granger who helped him reach his greatest potential.
Bravo!👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
Harry would never put himself or his family in the position where they are beholden to his nasty older brother who has treated him like sh!t for most of his life. Peggy would absolutely use that to control them i.e. if you want the cash you have to let me leak lies about you, your wife and use your kids as fodder to protect me and mine’.
If people thought Chuck was bad in this regards – Pegs and Mumbles would be MUCH WORSE.
Agreed.
If this is coming from William’s camp, it is clear that he has not fully accept the concept that Harry has moved on where it matters the most – emotionally.
The Sussexes’ remain unimpressed by his behaviour towards them and their children, and it seems like he is in denial of their ennui towards him.
Meghan will star in Tyler Perry films and shows before she will ever allow her kids to be raised in that toxic environment. We all know she doesn’t want to go back to acting but she would before she ever go to the Windsors for a handout.
There’s a LOT H&M could do before they’d go back to that cesspool and be on W’s payroll. A LOT. Return to being working royals is like plan ZZZ. Press intrusion and W backstabbing them is the main reason they’d fled in the first place.
And this is the main reason why I don’t believe Harry will ever go back to that lifestyle. If Mr Hardcastle had read Spare he would know that Harry didn’t enjoy life as the spare and being dependent on his father for his livelihood.
There was an awful Tatler piece from 2019 when Meghan was pregnant with Archie that made clear how some in the family were against the marriage. It claimed that Charles had told a friend that he enjoyed meeting Meghan & she was lovely but hoped Harry wouldnt marry her.
The article also said how people were looking forward to Meghan having to curtsey to Kate one day & speculated on what would happen when the queen died & William was in charge of the duchy of Cornwall & funding H&M in light of issues between the couple. Obviously inaccurate as think H&M had already split from Kp by then & they would have been funded by Charles once he was king. But still it was kind of ominous & clearly threatening that William would make their lives hell once in charge of the purse strings. So it was clear why H&M were already looking to do duties abroad early in their marriage & why they wanted financial independence. Charles evicting them from Frogmore also shows how he would move if they did something that displeased them. Thank goodness they got out when they did.
Things like the Spotify deal ending gives a sort of hope to the tabloids etc that they might be like Edward & Sophie with failed business that mean they end up doing royal duties & back under palace control. But can’t see that ever happening
@ A Brit Guest, as for the Tatler article, them singing the praises of snubbing and demoralizing Meghan is unforgivable. And here they are telling us that though Charles liked Meghan he was not supportive of their union. Did Tatler then go into details how “honorable” Charles was in walking Meghan down the aisle when he was against it? Did Tatler raise the question as to why Charles walked Meghan down the aisle as he simply wanted to put on a show of being welcoming, loving and accepting of Meghan but he saw it as an opportunity to hide his true feelings??
Charles is a heartless and vindictive little man. Even Edward was victim of Charles’s character when he denied Edward the DoE title promised upon marriage. Charles seems resolute in not inflicting the same pain and discomfort upon Anne, which I assume is due to her refusal to acknowledge his utter BS. Though Edward, Sophiesta and Andrew will always be in his firing range.
.
I can think of a million ways Meghan and Harry can make millions even if both their Spotify and Netflix deals fall through. And I GUARANTEE you WME knows TEN million ways.
Those two will never be hurting for money.
DM knows it is wrong to say William has to fund Harry but they still publish it to titillate their readers.
As for Charles to claim he has no money to fund Meghan as a senior working royal when she married Prince Harry, It just shows how lacking and shortsighted he is compared to the late Queen who generously not only fund her children but her cousins too.
I believe Charles told Harry he didn’t have money to fund Meghan to dissuade him from marrying her.
And Charles said Meghan could work as an actress. Another unsubtle way of Charles wanting to break them up
@Noor says:
“……..it just shows how lacking and shortsighted [Charles] is compared to the late Queen who generously not only fund her children but her cousins too.”
Sorry to break it to you, @Noor, but there was nothing “generous” about betty funding her relatives. It was a naked act of self-preservation.
In The Crown, we get a pretty good look at Phillip’s constant worrying about the future of the monarchy if they fail to read the mood of the peasants. So he was always looking for ways for the royals to continue to ingratiate themselves with the peasants and the government, all in the name of self-preservation.
So betty had no option but to shell out the moulah to take care of her relatives…..afterall, she couldnt hide them all in an obscure loony bin somewhere, as was done to other relatives in the not too distant past who had disabilities
Apropos of nothing……….doesnt anyone find it curious that we havent seen princess beatrice post even one ‘happy first birthday’ photo of Sienna? Ive seen where others have also commented on this seeming concealment of sienna, with royal apologists saying beatrice is not a working royal and is very private so she wont post pics of her child. But hello……Eugenie is even more private and is not on the royal scene as much as the so-called non-working-royal, beatrice. But Eugenie manages to show tastefully done photos of her 2 kids.
Sienna turns 2 in september. Perhaps her mother will pause her royall outings long enough to proudly post a tastefully done photo of her daughter?
This *does* make you wonder why… because they *do* post pics of *his* son, Wolfie. Yet not *their* daughter.
This is more distraction but from what. Wootton or Peg and Can’t divorce?
I’m betting Wooten.
I think there will be a lot of distracting M&H articles coming up.
I think they would live in a Granny flat in California somewhere before they would go back under the RF’s thumb.
I think the Ephraim Hardcastle column is still written by a guy named John McEntee. He published a book about his gossip columns maybe 7-8 years ago? Anyway, he’s been in the business a very long time and certainly would know how the RF is financed – this is just plain BS.
It was uncovered and reported years ago, I think because of a lawsuit, that this “Ephraim Hardcastle” byline was actually a made-up one which was used by several Daily Fail reporters. It is not actually a real person.
Exactly. Ephraim Hardcastle was a pseudonym used by a gossip writer back in the 18th century – the DM later resurrected the name.
Worse comes to worse, the Sussexes could live in their Montecito guest house and rent out their main house, and they would have enough money to live comfortably. Or they could sell it and live off the proceeds. No need for them to return to England. Ever.
Harry is a wealthy white man who is the son of a king. He will always be able to make money. The Sussexes are fine. I’m pretty sure they have a lot tucked away in investments already. They will never need to return to the UK. People manage to live independently of their families everyday. Why would the Sussexes be any different?.
My 2cents is even if H was dead broke, he would probably rather stand on a street corner with a pencil cup before he would go back to that nest of vipers with his hand out to Chuck or bully.
For some reason I feel like this is a knock against William? Like blaming him for Harry not being able to come back even if he wanted to. (He doesn’t.) Don’t get me wrong, there’s spiteful glee in the article as well, but also a way to lay the groundwork for pointing fingers at a later date. Perhaps planted by Charles or even Carole?
Ok at some point we will get an approximate global sales numbers for Spare. We’ve gotten print numbers for Us and Uk and it’s clearly huge. Add in audio/ebooks globally and it will be massive. My prayer is that it’s so huge that even the most deranged royalist will have to admit that Harry is very very rich. And is never coming back.
The royalists seem to have forgotten that Harry wrote a successful book that has likely guaranteed his financial independence for the rest of his lifetime.
That’s what I think, too, Amy Bee. “Spare” ensured their independence in all the most important ways — financial as well as emotional.
Are…are they bragging about wanting to financially abuse and humiliate HM? Because that is how it’s coming across.
I am so grateful Harry and Meghan escaped from those people.
They’re like swine rolling around delightedly in mud and shi%, relishing their fantasy of having H&M back under their control, and assigning the role of paymaster to the Other Brother is their attempt to help get the rocks off for their most deranged fans.
Maybe this latest angle is a good thing — they are now moving completely away from reality and into what really is clearly fantasy because they have nothing on the Sussexes.
I took the column as saying “King” William would (not) do it, honestly. The rest of my prediction: Harry and family will not get one dime from Charles’ will, not a piece of jewelry, nothing, zero, zilch. And I sincerely doubt he will ever see his grandchildren ever again, or Lili at all.
Much is this is William and Camilla’s doing-Charles is weak, petty and vain and they know how to manipulate him-appeal to his pride and sense of duty. But Charles will go along with it.
No, the column mentioned that William inherited the Duchy of Cornwall and that the money will not be enough to maintain Harry and his family. As for an inheritance from Charles, the only person who inherits the loot and properties is the heir so they don’t have to pay inheritance tax.
I thought I read something once that Diana asked/made Charles promise that someday Clarence House would go to Harry. Clarence House was left to Charles by the Queen Mother.
I think it’s so strange that the RR is hustling through all these prepared narratives. It’s all just one big soap opera now. The current storyline requires H&M to be broke and unhappy now, and they seem to believe that a few stray paragraphs in the DM can somehow make it so. Whenever I read articles like this, I remember how Harry told Oprah that they’re all trapped–this is what he was talking about. The next twenty years of stories have already been written, and everybody is mad because H left–and deprived them of a major character. I mean, how can they have a big *Show Down* scene in the season finale if H&M don’t participate? Kate desperately needs a foil, but even B&E have left the canvas. She is now a character with absolutely nowhere to go and nothing to do, and I predict she’ll soon be shipped off to Mandyville (shout out to the West Wingers among us).
Just another rehash to distract while wails have disappeared on another vacation, and they don’t want to talk about DW.
Sorry, what? The Sussexes, if they were ever to return, would be funded by the Duchy of Lancaster, I.e. King Charles.
Let’s enter the land of make believe! Because that’s how this crap should have started! I don’t care who is king, their Pennies are safe because Harry, Megan and their children are never coming back to this toxic little island. The only visit would be nothing to do with the Royal mafia but everything to do with Harry’s “well child” charity! The others can sit in their palaces and castles everyday plotting and scheming against each other, but Harry and Megan just continue to live their lives happy and healthy, and the best part? They couldn’t give a stuff what this lot are up to. By the way Mr hardcastle, any news on Wooton?
William would hoard every dime. Also, this shows the way to end the monarchy. Take away the funding and they will all go on their less than merry way. You want monarchy for a national symbol? Try handing them symbolic checks. They will skitter away and find a new grift.
Ironically, the stinginess and pettiness shown to Harry in his upbringing and early adulthood have uniquely prepared him to enjoy and protect his financial success now that he has it. I don’t see the Sussexes wasting their money, especially if the alternative is to go crawling back to beg for an allowance to his brother and subject their children to the same treatment.
I think Meg would go back to being a “briefcase girl” on Deal or No Deal before that happened.
Meghan could write a memoir, too. Plus Harry still has 400 pages for Spare 2.
Not happening. Spare has sold enough copies and I’m hoping Prince Harry’s agent negotiated enough of an ironclad contract where he’ll be collecting residuals for a very long time. Even on the far off chance they ever return to live in the UK, it’s my dream that they would move into Althorp with the Spencers and still never ask the Crown for a single red cent.
It’s “balked”, people.
…FS…
They want people to confuse the situation where William is PoW with the one where he is King.
The funny thing is now that Harry is free from that cult he’s making money hand over fist. William couldn’t afford Harry’s fees.
Sure thing…
Wasted five minutes to write such drivel when the Sussexes retiring isn’t going to happen. There is no reason either of them would return to people who condone racism, misogyny and hate directed towards them, their children and others. Try to focus on the disgusting Dan Wootton and his connection to William, the Met police, other media outlets and the government, that there is an obvious blackout of coverage about what he is accused of.
100% Agree @nerd. To DM: your other Real story are the marital problems of WK: What are you afraid of to expose the truth. Believe me you’ll get A Lot more clicks 😆!