“Michelle Yeoh married Jean Todt after a 19-year engagement” links

Michelle Yeoh married Jean Todt after a nineteen-year engagement! [Just Jared]
The Emmy Awards have been postponed because of the strikes. [Seriously OMG]
Mick Jagger turned 80 years old this week. [LaineyGossip]
The Sopranos’ sole out-gay character has been made into a doll. [OMG Blog]
Discussing the sex scenes in Oppenheimer. [Pajiba]
Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello are fighting over custody of their dog? [Socialite Life]
The Paris Olympics are one year away! Get hyped!! [Go Fug Yourself]
Funny internet finds of the week (some of these are old). [Buzzfeed]
Madonna is back to terrorizing people on social media. [Towleroad]
Spotlight on Angelina Jolie. [RCFA]
She’s such a beautiful lady and I love seeing that Oscar dress again. It took my breath away especially in motion. Happy union!
Glad she waited for this second marriage. I remember her first marriage, to a famous tycoon. She quit acting after the wedding, as was the norm for Hong Kong actresses at the time. There was so much excitement when she got divorced and returned to the screen. Wish her all the happiness this time around.
I appreciate the Pajiba piece on the sex scenes in Oppenheimer. I’m a deeply feminist woman with an eye always on the commodification of female characters in service of male characters and their story. I’m also a massive nerd with a special interest in the Manhattan Project. I saw both Oppenheimer and Barbie on opening weekend, and was hugely moved by both films for very different reasons. I don’t love a lot of the rhetoric about the sex scenes in Oppenheimer, or the rhetoric about the two female characters depicted in the film, because a lot of this rhetoric leaves out a TON of nuance – it leaves out historical nuance, but it also leads me to believe some of the critics chose not to see the film at all. With out giving anything away, there are two sex scenes with Pugh’s character, Tatlock – and despite online rhetoric – neither sex scene is remotely “graphic” or “sensational” or puts either performer in a degraded or perfunctory position. (Let’s give both Pugh and Murphy their due, these are both consummate professionals who aren’t making lascivious eye candy for the male gaze.) That being said, I think the first sex scene fails a bit narratively – but not the scene itself, only in that editing for time is a problem through the film. This is my only critique of the film, it’s gorgeous, and meaningful, and timely, and I hope everyone sees it. I agree that the Pugh character isn’t sufficiently fleshed out to “care” about their relationship during the first scene – but this is a three hour film that could easily have been six hours, and should have been, if modern audiences would allow that to be commercially viable. Pugh’s character wasn’t cut any shorter than any of the other relationships (with men or with women) that were alluded to and introduced in the course of the film – which is openly a character study of one man – not a moment is wasted, there are simply only three hours in a three hour film – and the historical reality of both Oppenheimer (Murphy) and Tatlock (Pugh) is that they both had massive lives almost entirely outside the view of the other. The film does not reduce her to one of his many side pieces, but the rhetoric around the film does, and it denies her so much agency. Tatlock was a deeply queer woman who battled her entire life with her queer identity, her difficulty in accepting her queer identity, and her suicidal ideation about that conflict – she chose not to marry Oppenheimer (though he tried at least twice) because he was one of many people she was seeing and he was not “what she wanted” – and the film even alludes to this – she was a renowned physician and psychiatrist, not a doe eyed child being used or a jilted lover. Oppenheimers wife is also a deeply complex and liberated historical character who had a number of lovers, strengths, and vices of her own. (She and Oppenheimer only chose to marry because she became pregnant with Oppenheimer’s child while she was married to another man, and the three parties – together- agreed that this would be the way to move forward with the least confusion.) The film captures much of this depth, the online rhetoric does not. The second sex scene with Pugh is one of the best implemented uses of male nudity that I have ever seen in film. Without giving anything away: Murphy and Pugh’s nudity, which again is not remotely graphic or frontal etc. is used as a device to show HIS shame, humiliation, exposure, and naivety – not hers – and is implemented to great effect. I’m no Nolan stan, and great many more films need to be made that pass the Bechdel Test, there’s always need for discourse about that, but some of the rhetoric about this particular film seems to be lacking nuance, and minimizes the character studies of the women in a way that the film does not.
@ponsby. Beautifully written. I really appreciate that thoughtfulness.
@ponsby You’ve put it into words much better than I could. More nuanced discourse like this please.
Spot on, especially the second scene. I was trying to explain to one of my kids (Both film nerds) why the second scene was so well done while the first didn’t need to be there.
A three hour runtime is longer than I like. I can’t understand why anyone would want to watch double the length in one sitting. Six hours is not a film. It’s a mini series. Nolan could have done that instead.
Congrats to the newly weds!!!
I love love
Yay Michelle and Jean!!!!!!
Why are Joe and Sofia arguing over the dog? She’s given numerous interviews where she talks about Joe being the dog’s person, that the dog doesn’t care about or like Sofia and is crazy over and firmly bonded with Joe.
Surely she wouldn’t be so cruel as to take the dog away.