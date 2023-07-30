Christine Baumgartner moved out of Kevin Costner’s mansion & into ‘staff quarters’

At some point last week, Christine Baumgartner returned home from her Hawaiian vacation with one of Kevin Costner’s good friends and neighbors. Christine and Kevin’s kids were also on the vacation, and as soon as they returned to Carpinteria, Kevin took the kids to Aspen for a separate summer holiday. My guess is that Costner told Christine to be completely moved out of their Carpinteria house by the time he returned. That’s what the judge ordered too – Christine needs to be out by Monday, the end of July. On Friday and Saturday, U-Hauls and moving vans were seen at Costner’s estate and TMZ has all the photos. People Mag had an exclusive about where Christine is going now:

Kevin Costner’s estranged wife Christine is officially relocating. On Friday — a day after Christine, 49, was pictured running errands in Montecito, California — moving trucks were seen leaving the $145 million Santa Barbara compound that she has shared with Costner, 68, and their children during her 18-year marriage to the actor in photos obtained by Page Six and other outlets. “Christine is following the legal advice per the prenup and is vacating the family house,” a source confirms to PEOPLE, adding that she “will stay at a smaller house on the property that’s been used as a staff quarter.” “This is a temporary solution,” the insider adds. “She is still looking for another house. She is staying in the area to not disrupt the kids’ lives. They will be back at school in the fall with their friends. Christine is trying to keep everything as normal as possible. Her sole focus is the kids,” the source tells PEOPLE.

[From People]

Christine “will stay at a smaller house on the property that’s been used as a staff quarter.” That’s something I’ve never understood about Costner’s insistence that Christine vacate every one of his homes – Kevin owns a huge amount of real estate, and he’s purchased other homes close to their $145 million mansion, homes which he uses as “staff quarters,” editing bays and offices. Why was the situation never “Christine should move out of the mansion in a reasonable amount of time and move into one of the smaller properties?” Don’t tell me – it’s because Kevin Costner is a vindictive a–hole who was hellbent on punishing her for leaving him. At least Christine gets to “stay” in one of those smaller homes now. Ten bucks says he’s making her pay rent.