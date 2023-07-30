Christine Baumgartner moved out of Kevin Costner’s mansion & into ‘staff quarters’

At some point last week, Christine Baumgartner returned home from her Hawaiian vacation with one of Kevin Costner’s good friends and neighbors. Christine and Kevin’s kids were also on the vacation, and as soon as they returned to Carpinteria, Kevin took the kids to Aspen for a separate summer holiday. My guess is that Costner told Christine to be completely moved out of their Carpinteria house by the time he returned. That’s what the judge ordered too – Christine needs to be out by Monday, the end of July. On Friday and Saturday, U-Hauls and moving vans were seen at Costner’s estate and TMZ has all the photos. People Mag had an exclusive about where Christine is going now:
Kevin Costner’s estranged wife Christine is officially relocating. On Friday — a day after Christine, 49, was pictured running errands in Montecito, California — moving trucks were seen leaving the $145 million Santa Barbara compound that she has shared with Costner, 68, and their children during her 18-year marriage to the actor in photos obtained by Page Six and other outlets.
“Christine is following the legal advice per the prenup and is vacating the family house,” a source confirms to PEOPLE, adding that she “will stay at a smaller house on the property that’s been used as a staff quarter.”
“This is a temporary solution,” the insider adds. “She is still looking for another house. She is staying in the area to not disrupt the kids’ lives. They will be back at school in the fall with their friends. Christine is trying to keep everything as normal as possible. Her sole focus is the kids,” the source tells PEOPLE.
Christine “will stay at a smaller house on the property that’s been used as a staff quarter.” That’s something I’ve never understood about Costner’s insistence that Christine vacate every one of his homes – Kevin owns a huge amount of real estate, and he’s purchased other homes close to their $145 million mansion, homes which he uses as “staff quarters,” editing bays and offices. Why was the situation never “Christine should move out of the mansion in a reasonable amount of time and move into one of the smaller properties?” Don’t tell me – it’s because Kevin Costner is a vindictive a–hole who was hellbent on punishing her for leaving him. At least Christine gets to “stay” in one of those smaller homes now. Ten bucks says he’s making her pay rent.
I actually don’t think he is the problem. I feel she went through with a divorce filing without any real idea of where she would go and what she could afford. Maybe her lawyers assured her of a slam dunk case and told her she would get a huge settlement. She can’t afford to get a home.
She had to rely solely on him for 20 years, he’s holding everything over her head despite her being the primary caregiver of their children, and he has multiple homes, including one literally next door to the family home, but she’s the problem?
No.
I agree with @ SandraNguyen. Christine seems to have not planned this filing very well and/or listened to her lawyer’s assurances. I am also concerned how little planning she may have done for the long picture. Yes, Costner is not the poster boy for an amicable divorce…but Christine dropped the ball a bit somewhere. At any rate, hopefully her moving into a “smaller property “shows some ability between the Kevin and Christine to communicate for the sake of the children.
In California marriage is a partnership of equals, if you do not feel that your parter is equal to you do not get married here.
Everything gained by either spouse during the marriage will be combined, 50% of that goes to each, the details can be negotiated, but that is the basic way it works.
So yeah, after all those years of marriage she will definitely be able to buy a home.
Are you saying California divorce law supercedes a pre-nup? Why would anyone bother to get a pre-nup if that were true?
That is the state law. There is none of this, “well I worked really hard and he didn’t stuff” Partership of equals, your contribution is equal to that of your partner in the eyes of the law.
A pre-nup supersedes that and is binding until challenged.
Pre-nup less than 7 years of marriage and no kids, highly UN-likely the pre-nup will be overruled when challenged
Pre-nup more than 7 years of marriage and or kids, highly likely the pre-nup will be overruled when challenged
Another interesting CA marriage fact, if you marry someone in California that owes California state tax (even from before you ever met them) California will take what they owe out of your state tax refund.
I don’t think she’s “the problem” but I do think she either assumed or was told by her lawyer that the prenup would be overturned, she’d get a huge settlement, etc. and that’s not how it’s playing out.
Tbf to Christine, from the outside looking in I also would assume she has a decent chance for overturning the prenup or reaching a generous settlement: her lawyer should not be in the wrong on this. Unfortunately, the 88-year-old judge and Kevin understand each other too well.
I agree with you @ Becks1 and @ ML, but I think that at this point Christine should find a different attorney. She needs someone who is not afraid of this judge, Costner and someone who will put the screws to Costners jugular!! Christine needs a rottweiler and not a poodle right now!
Agree that Christine was given bad advice and didn’t plan well enough before she filed. But this is a very emotional situation for Christine. It could have possibly been that she came to the point that she simply couldn’t STAND living with him anymore. And given the actions of Costner that we have seen, it’s believable.
Didn’t he offer to buy her a house, though, at the very beginning of this? I thought he offered to pay all the kids’ education and expenses and also offered money towards a house, and she said no.
It was part of the prenup that she would get $1 million for a new home and that she would be out of his properties in 30 days.
In California, $1 million will by you a fixer upper, 1200 square foot house, if you’re lucky.
He offers her an additional 30k per month toward housing in addition to the million. She could have have afforded something decent nearby. And now it looks like she had a jump off with his his friend. I’m not sure why everyone is painting Costner as the bad guy here.
I live in California. Trust me, $1 million towards a house is nothing. Where I live, it might get you a 3 bedroom house in the suburbs with an hour commute to work. Where they live, she’d get a one bedroom condo, if that. She signed that prenup 19 years ago in a different real estate market. If he offered her $10 million towards a house, she’d probably take it and walk with no challenge. Even then, she’d have nothing close to what the kids were accustomed to living in.
I love California but the housing market is insane.
He offered her $1m so she could buy her own house. In California this wouldn’t afford her much at all, and in the school zone for their kids she wouldn’t be able to buy anything. If she had accepted she’d have to uproot the kids to a totally different area, and I’m pretty sure her point is she’s their actual at-home parent and they should be able to be minimally disrupted considering how obscenely wealthy Costner is.
Honestly, that prenup should have been $1 million towards a house for each year they were married. $19 million could get her something very nice out there.
I wonder if the $1M was for the whole house or towards the down payment because those are 2 completely different financial scenarios. If it was toward the down payment, it may explain why he’s willing to give her money every month towards a new place in addition to the $1M.
He’s abiding by the prenuptial agreement. After all those years and 3 kids I hope she has a lawyer who can overturn it.
She’s being financially abused by him. Makes you wonder what living with him was like. Reminds me of how Harry and Meghan were financially abused by the RF. It’s a form of control and a way to punish them. She’ll be OK in the end I’m sure just as H&M are OK.
The bits that have slipped out during all of this are quite revealing, he clearly had full control over her spending throughout their marriage. It reads as thought she was an employee there to provide him with children and raise them for him.
All while he benefited from Christine’s devotion to him, his children and his career. IF Costner had not had the full support of Christine, his career and his children would have not been as successful as they are at this point of his life.
@ Heather, oh, Costner is certainly financially abusing her but it is not equivalent to what H&M had been subjected to. This is a marriage between a man and a woman, the Crown is on a completely different level than a marriage, but I get your point.
The judge overseeing the divorce is an 88 year old white man. He was born in 1935! Here is a link to his bio: https://www.sbcourts.org/gi/jo/anderle
Is it any wonder he seems to favor Kevin Costner’s side in the divorce? I don’t think Christine Baumgartner was ever going to get a fair deal with this judge.
So this reminds me of a book I read years ago I found in a marked down bin at a estate sale. It was the story of Roxanne Pulitzer. She had a pre-nup with Herbert “Peter” Putlizer. She ended up with only the pre-nup which was garbage for the most part. She became friends with the wife of one of the Kimberly-Clark heirs who encouraged her to buy things of value. When she asked why the woman said “I’m not the first wife & I won’t be the last wife so when I leave I will have money to live on”. When that divorce came about she got 1 million but she had over 18 million in jewelry that she had “received or purchased” during the marriage which was considered personal property. The scene on in the First Sex and the city movie was loosely based on her as she sold all the jewelry for a whopping 78 million at sale. I think Ellen Barkin did the same when she divorced the Revlon man.
I’m not saying that this should be done but I believe Kevin was a controlling jerk and she should have known since he was bitter about his first divorce he couldn’t be trusted to do “the right thing”. I am surprised her pre-nup didn’t have provisions for child(ren) and marriage over 10 years, which in CA is considered a marriage of “significant time”. I’m guessing his lawyers wrote the pre-nup
I think he is either toxic because she left him or bitter because because she cheated on him ?
That’s my guess 🤷♀️
I’m firmly in camp Kevin is an ass but I am not blaming the outcome of this on her lack of preparation or attorneys. There’s a good chance they knew the pre-nip standing was a possible outcome and asked for what they asked for hoping otherwise. Going to trial is a gamble.
There comes a point in a controlling relationship when the cost to stay is more than anything you give up by leaving.
When my kids are with me they live in a smaller house, ride around in an average car, do basic things. Nothing at all like the extravagant life my ex lives but everyone is much happier under our roof.