Elon Musk installed a giant, strobe-lighting ‘X’ on top of Twitter’s HQ

Last week, Elon Musk changed Twitter’s name to “X.” Musk has long been obsessed with renaming well-known brands “X,” because he tried to do the same thing to PayPal (and that was what got him kicked off of PayPal). Naming things “X” is an itch he needs to scratch, and because he has the mentality and aesthetics of an 11-year-old child, he thinks the whole rebrand is very cool and hardcore. For a while, only my desktop Twitter changed to this fakakta X but my iPad was still the little bird. Then everything updated over the weekend and now the X app is glitchy and stupid and full of blue-check Nazis. Meanwhile, Musk also took down the “Twitter” sign on the San Francisco headquarters. Over the weekend, he replaced it with a big, ugly “X” which also has a strobe-light. Again, he’s like an 11-year-old boy who thinks “X” and strobe-lights are cool.

The city of San Francisco has opened a complaint and launched an investigation into a giant “X” sign that was installed Friday on top of the downtown building formerly known as Twitter headquarters as owner Elon Musk continues his rebrand of the social media platform. City officials say replacing letters or symbols on buildings, or erecting a sign on top of one, requires a permit for design and safety reasons. The X appeared after San Francisco police stopped workers on Monday from removing the brand’s iconic bird and logo from the side of the building, saying they hadn’t taped off the sidewalk to keep pedestrians safe if anything fell. Any replacement letters or symbols would require a permit to ensure “consistency with the historic nature of the building” and to make sure additions are safely attached to the sign, Patrick Hannan, spokesperson for the Department of Building Inspection said earlier this week.

[From The AP]

Take all of this sh-t down, my God. He’s going to cause seizures. I have him blocked, but I’ve seen some screenshots of Musk laughing about the chaos he’s causing in San Francisco. The X sign is strobe-lighting a residential building too.

Oh Elon gotta pay for his crimes. Installing a giant blinking strobe X across from an apartment building is nastyyyy work.pic.twitter.com/PiNIgOcLvr — b (@the_petshopboy) July 29, 2023

Imagine no more. This is my life now. https://t.co/k5QfAm8yuG pic.twitter.com/e7ECCM2NUD — Christopher J. Beale (@realchrisjbeale) July 29, 2023

The structure holding up Elon Musk’s giant X sign appears to be supported by sandbags. pic.twitter.com/XMwqv9t9Ma — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 30, 2023