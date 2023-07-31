Elon Musk installed a giant, strobe-lighting ‘X’ on top of Twitter’s HQ

Last week, Elon Musk changed Twitter’s name to “X.” Musk has long been obsessed with renaming well-known brands “X,” because he tried to do the same thing to PayPal (and that was what got him kicked off of PayPal). Naming things “X” is an itch he needs to scratch, and because he has the mentality and aesthetics of an 11-year-old child, he thinks the whole rebrand is very cool and hardcore. For a while, only my desktop Twitter changed to this fakakta X but my iPad was still the little bird. Then everything updated over the weekend and now the X app is glitchy and stupid and full of blue-check Nazis. Meanwhile, Musk also took down the “Twitter” sign on the San Francisco headquarters. Over the weekend, he replaced it with a big, ugly “X” which also has a strobe-light. Again, he’s like an 11-year-old boy who thinks “X” and strobe-lights are cool.
The city of San Francisco has opened a complaint and launched an investigation into a giant “X” sign that was installed Friday on top of the downtown building formerly known as Twitter headquarters as owner Elon Musk continues his rebrand of the social media platform.
City officials say replacing letters or symbols on buildings, or erecting a sign on top of one, requires a permit for design and safety reasons.
The X appeared after San Francisco police stopped workers on Monday from removing the brand’s iconic bird and logo from the side of the building, saying they hadn’t taped off the sidewalk to keep pedestrians safe if anything fell.
Any replacement letters or symbols would require a permit to ensure “consistency with the historic nature of the building” and to make sure additions are safely attached to the sign, Patrick Hannan, spokesperson for the Department of Building Inspection said earlier this week.
Take all of this sh-t down, my God. He’s going to cause seizures. I have him blocked, but I’ve seen some screenshots of Musk laughing about the chaos he’s causing in San Francisco. The X sign is strobe-lighting a residential building too.
Oh Elon gotta pay for his crimes. Installing a giant blinking strobe X across from an apartment building is nastyyyy work.pic.twitter.com/PiNIgOcLvr
— b (@the_petshopboy) July 29, 2023
Imagine no more. This is my life now. https://t.co/k5QfAm8yuG pic.twitter.com/e7ECCM2NUD
— Christopher J. Beale (@realchrisjbeale) July 29, 2023
The structure holding up Elon Musk's giant X sign appears to be supported by sandbags. pic.twitter.com/XMwqv9t9Ma
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 30, 2023
I utterly loathe him.
The workers putting up the sign and not bothering with any safety protocols is so on brand for this man. Indicative of how he does business. Ugh.
No hard hats, no gloves. Looks like only one guy has a safety harness. Yikes! I wonder if that strobing X is going to be a problem for pilots on their way to/from the airport. I feel for the people just across the way in the apartment building.
Elmo is an annoying child.
He is such an idiot. And he just loves the attention this brings him.
I’m honestly surprised someone hasn’t shot at the sign…..
Oooh, so clever – solve for X. I decided years ago not to be on Twitter, so this is amusing for me.
I’m deleting Twitter and it pisses me off! I’m really going to miss it. No more Twitter. No more dlisted. All that 3rd party nonsense with reddit. My 2023 internet experience has been less than ideal and it’s in large part due to billionaires insisting on being the biggest dicks on the planet.
And sweet Jesus that x logo is ugly and dumb! I frigging hate Elon!
He is such an annoying piece of trash.
The rebranding of the app is so absolutely sloppy… and Enol thinks he’s going to become a major social media and financial network? I’d rather send my banking information to a Russian botfarm. The paid check service is still called ‘Twitter Blue”, all the language in the app, apart form the title and logo are twitter. If I were Yacarino, I’d be looking for a new job, as this is an absolute sh*tshow of a roll out.
This is so dumb and irresponsible.
It is pretty ballsy to change the sign on a building where you haven’t paid the rent in 6 months
The sign looks like it’s held up with parts from a knockoff Erector set. In a high wind I bet it would come crashing down to the sidewalk and brain an unfortunate pedestrian.
Watching this man overindulge his ego repeatedly at the expense of everyone else is getting painful.
It’s deliberate. No one will ever convince me other than that there is a coordinated goal to get rid of Twitter completely and that Elon is just the ‘stupid’ front man of that longer term goal.
Exactly. The people who funded Elno’s takeover want it demolished. Meanwhile, Elno genuinely thinks he’s a genius and doesn’t realize he’s being used.
He’s been seen with the Saudi royals, so they are likely funding him to destroy Twitter.
Lord this man knows shit about branding. This is pure ego mixed with business ignorance or call it as you will, stupidity. The Twitter logo outweighs X in recognition and brand viability. What the hell is X? It’s generic and unflattering. You’re supposed to associate a logo with the product you’re promoting. To me X means “yeah, Twitter is pretty much done…”
I hope all of the residents of the apartment complex file a class action lawsuit for nuisance
In a lot of countries there is a concept of “light pollution ” and this definitely falls under that.
Yep.
I don’t understand how this person ever made so much money. I know his parents had diamond mines in South Africa which means he inherited wealth, but he’s one of the dumbest rich guys out there. Tesla vehicles catch on fire when cars normally don’t do it at the same frequency and going to space isn’t a new thing. How has he been allowed to have so much power and credibility?
Even other tech bros aren’t as stupid and trolly as him. During the Steve Jobs, Bill Gates early years, sure we knew they were massive egos, but they didn’t seem like buffoons either. What has Musk created on his own? Right now it seems like nothing but bad decisions.
At some point there needs to be serious fines for all this mess and anti trust laws needs to be implement. To even pretend that this guy can be near a banking app is an utter joke.
I have worked in tech for a while, and let me offer my 2 cents: especially in the tech boom, and even now, these men at the top don’t *have* to be smart. Jobs and Gates are, but many MANY are idiots. Straight up. That includes the VCs, PE firms, banks, etc funding them.
They were just there at the right place and time, and stumbled ass backwards into piles of money.
I would also add the “I’m rich so everything I think is right” mentality that allows people like Musk and Elizabeth Holmes to completely fleece rich people to their own personal gain, because rich people lose the ability to think critically.
+1000. Your observations are spot on. I used to work with these VCs and PE banks back in the day and these were NOT the most astute investors or business people in the industry. I’m still shaking my head at the ones who invested in Theranos. I worked with all the majors investors in the healthcare/life science space. None of the ones I worked with were on her list of funders. And these were the ones with billions in deep pockets looking to invest in the latest life science tech that comes out. Yet not one of them invested in Theranos. Makes you wonder how did other investors not see and question this before funding her company.
Backing-up Slush’s comments, I’ve worked with Wall Street bankers and businessmen for over 20 years. Business smarts has nothing to do with success. It pays to be white and male because it’s easier to climb to the top. Because at the top is the good ol’ boys club. So you can be the dumbest person on the block but if you are white, male, have the “proper” pedigree and background (especially if you come from wealth), and can talk shit from both sides of your mouth, you’ll climb the corporate ladder and make millions along the way. In my experience working in business in NYC, it’s still a predominantly white male hierarchy that protects and elevates their own. Being smart has nothing to do with getting ahead.
What a jerk.
A giant blinking X sign usually advertises “live girls” outside a seedy strip club.
At this point any reference to new tweets is like mentioning something you heard while sitting at the table with 10 nazis. Using Elon’s app is enabling and endorsing nazis. It’s a loss but normal people have to stop engaging. Engagement is endorsement.
It’s even weirder because he already named his son with Grimes X. And they nicknamed their daughter Y. Why is his naming his kid and his company the same thing? It’s unhinged.
IIRC, Model 3 is only model 3 because he couldn’t get an E trademark or something like that. He’s obsessed with or thinks he’s very witty and funny by trying to use the word sex in everything.
This is like when the Kardashian’s say something problematic and people write 1000 thinkpieces on it and the K’s engagement goes up and another day goes by. Twxtter needs engagement, and Elon doing enemy sh*t just increases the engagement. I wish on all the gods in the universe that people didn’t feed into it. He’s awful, but feeds on attention. He’s just going to scream louder and louder and make money as people pay attention. The only headline should be “Known liar breaks zone laws” and that’s it.
Terrible
Stay safe SF 💕 love that city by the bay
They would for sure need permits for that. Just looking at it from the photos I think it would be breaking some city codes for sky signage (the size, the fact that it could distract drivers, etc).
The logo is unattractive in my opinion and I’m going to try my best to stop using Twitter. I have a silent/dummy account for favouriting animal stories and following my favourite writers / thinkers / blogs / some showbiz figures. Let’s see if I can permanently quit and just leave it as it is. Twitter used to be so useful for that X is so unaesthetic.
I really despise social media and think it’s done a lot of damage to humanity but Twitter was useful to me for organising my favourite thought leaders, however pretentious that might sound.