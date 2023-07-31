Queen Letizia wore a little black dress to a Mallorca film festival: pretty or blah?

The Spanish royals have decamped from Madrid to Mallorca for the summer. King Felipe and Queen Letizia are in residence at Marivent Palace, which means that Felipe’s mother, former Queen Sofia, moved out of the summer palace. The Spanish press is trying to make that into a thing, that Sofia and Letizia can’t even be under the same roof, but if you ask me, those two haven’t gotten along in many years and it is what it is.

Anyway, over the weekend, Letizia attended the closing ceremony of the Atlantida Mallorca Film Fest and she looked especially chic. I still haven’t found the ID for her cute black dress, but I do like it. It’s not my taste and I wouldn’t wear it, but it’s a perfect blend of dressy and summery. I do have an ID on her (fug) earrings: they’re from Suma Cruz. Her clutch is Malababa Nanohontas. She also wore wedges, which… I wish she had just worn black sandals or something.

I’m also including a photo of Letizia and Felipe from last week, which I missed – she wore an Audrey-Hepburn-inspired look by Carolina Herrera. A dash of Roman Holiday and a dash of Sabrina, right?

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

31 Responses to “Queen Letizia wore a little black dress to a Mallorca film festival: pretty or blah?”

  1. Barcelona says:
    July 31, 2023 at 10:03 am

    Wedges like those are based on traditional Mallorcan style so I think it works here and is a nice nod to Mallorca.

    Reply
  2. notasugarhere says:
    July 31, 2023 at 10:04 am

    From the Queen Letizia Style blog, a dress she has worn before.

    ​Uterque Sleeveless Plumetis Dress in Black

    Reply
  3. Tamra says:
    July 31, 2023 at 10:04 am

    It’s OK, at least it is not buttoned up to her chin! She is getting those ropey, veiny yoga mom arms though!

    Reply
  4. MaryContrary says:
    July 31, 2023 at 10:05 am

    Wow-her arms are goals. I think both looks are good.

    Reply
  5. Amy Bee says:
    July 31, 2023 at 10:15 am

    She’s very stylish.

    Reply
  6. Julianna says:
    July 31, 2023 at 10:16 am

    Its okay. I like Letizia though and think she is a hard worker. I saw a video of her doing work and it wasn’t just ribbon cutting and shaking hands. She delved into it and I felt like I saw real emotion and depth.

    Reply
  7. Chloe says:
    July 31, 2023 at 10:20 am

    Hhm the outfit seems more like what you would wear to a restaurant on a warm summer night instead of something you wear to a film festival. And i just generally dislike wedges so it’s a no from me to the wedges.

    Reply
  8. Kristin says:
    July 31, 2023 at 10:22 am

    I love, love, LOVE both dresses (the plain black and the black and white patterned dress). In my opinion, Letizia is the royal to watch when it comes to fashion. She’s a naturally beautiful woman and that doesn’ always translate into good fashion sense, but she has it abudance. I can’t recall her EVER looking anything other than positively chic, appropriately dressed for the occasion (ahem, Kate wearing hot pink to the 9/11 memorial, eyeroll) and just overall beautifully dressed and accessorized, i.e., shoes, bags, jewelry, etc. As far as royal wives go, I think she’s the one to watch and take inspiration from. It also helps that her and her husband are such an attractive couple that it’s hard to take your eyes off them, lol!!! And then we have dear Kate Middleton, who with gobs of money and advisers at her disposal, can’t seem to dress or accessorize her way out of a paper bag.

    Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      July 31, 2023 at 10:37 am

      There were loud critics who didn’t like an independent woman who could afford her own designer clothing, like her stunning white trouser suit for the engagement announcement.

      For a couple of years she dressed in bland skirt suits that mimicked her MIL. I remember one awful green skirt suit with ruffles, which caused some hater to give her the nickname ‘Lettuce’. We’d only see her good style in private moments, like when they were on holiday. It took a few years for her to get back into her fashion stride.

      Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      July 31, 2023 at 10:50 am

      Adding that Letizia and Mary (Denmark) married-in within a week or two of each other. Letizia was very upset about va va voom comments about the red gown she wore to the Danish royal wedding. She went conservative after that.

      The dress was a snafu and was meant to be worn at the private dinner the night before. She found out Mary was also wearing red to that event. Instead of stepping on the bride’s toes, Letizia changed her outfit last minute. She was meant to wear the long pink dress with green floral brocade jacket at the wedding, not the smashing red evening gown.

      Reply
  9. Chaine says:
    July 31, 2023 at 10:23 am

    She is gorgeous, but the black dress is kind of boring and the wedges and clutch are fog. I absolutely adore the Carolina Herrera dress though!

    Reply
  10. Brassy Rebel says:
    July 31, 2023 at 11:03 am

    On the Carolina Herrera dress: a queen dressed like THE queen. 👑

    Reply
  11. Ameerah M says:
    July 31, 2023 at 11:34 am

    I think she wore the wedges to match the bag but a black bag and black sandals would have worked better. And while I don’t hate the earrings – I don’t love them either – a pretty gold chandelier earring would have been better.

    Reply
  12. L4Frimaire says:
    July 31, 2023 at 12:52 pm

    I like the dress and the shoes but not together. Something about the accessories isn’t working. Hate to say it but her hair color looks like cheap box dye. It’s so flat, and an unflattering color. I find her style a bit hit or miss in general, kind of mid. Not exciting but consistent and “tasteful”.

    Reply
  13. tamsin says:
    July 31, 2023 at 1:00 pm

    I like both dresses. The floral dress is very fifties and looks simply charming, and the way she has her head cocked to one side reminded me of Kate for a minute. The black one is just a fun dress. The arms! She looks like a serious work-out person!

    Reply
  14. MsIam says:
    July 31, 2023 at 1:11 pm

    The black dress is pretty but don’t like those wedges with it. A pretty delicate sandal would have been much better with the fluttery feel of the dress. But what is up with her husbands shoes? Is that some kind of “nod to Mallorca” too? They look like a hybrid clog/dress shoe. Oh and the black and white dress is pretty too.

    Reply
    • Julianna says:
      July 31, 2023 at 2:50 pm

      The man wearing the weird clog shoes is not her husband. However, I have no idea why he is wearing them? Her husband is further down in pics and is super tall & good looking.

      Reply
    • Snoodle says:
      July 31, 2023 at 6:41 pm

      The guy with the weird shoes is Jaume Ripoll, Co-founder, Editor-in-chief and Development Manager of Filmin. Also Atlántida Film Fest Director and Vice President of Eurovod.

      Just FINDING this guy has taught me about 500% more about Spains’ film industry than I ever knew, jeez.

      Reply
  15. death by bacon says:
    July 31, 2023 at 3:00 pm

    Hey, I have a very similar wedge so I like them. It’s my experience that wedges are more comfortable than snappy sandals so maybe her feet needed a break. Like the earrings too…
    Also can we get an id on that red pant suit. Now that’s the business!

    Reply
  16. smee says:
    July 31, 2023 at 4:20 pm

    Our Lady of the Wiglet could learn a lot from her.

    Reply
  17. Janice Hill says:
    July 31, 2023 at 5:50 pm

    I like both dresses, but she needs a necklace with each. Too much skin without one.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment