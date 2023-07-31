Queen Letizia wore a little black dress to a Mallorca film festival: pretty or blah?

The Spanish royals have decamped from Madrid to Mallorca for the summer. King Felipe and Queen Letizia are in residence at Marivent Palace, which means that Felipe’s mother, former Queen Sofia, moved out of the summer palace. The Spanish press is trying to make that into a thing, that Sofia and Letizia can’t even be under the same roof, but if you ask me, those two haven’t gotten along in many years and it is what it is.

Anyway, over the weekend, Letizia attended the closing ceremony of the Atlantida Mallorca Film Fest and she looked especially chic. I still haven’t found the ID for her cute black dress, but I do like it. It’s not my taste and I wouldn’t wear it, but it’s a perfect blend of dressy and summery. I do have an ID on her (fug) earrings: they’re from Suma Cruz. Her clutch is Malababa Nanohontas. She also wore wedges, which… I wish she had just worn black sandals or something.

I’m also including a photo of Letizia and Felipe from last week, which I missed – she wore an Audrey-Hepburn-inspired look by Carolina Herrera. A dash of Roman Holiday and a dash of Sabrina, right?