Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to four felony counts related to his failed coup

On January 6th, 2021, the plan was to physically force Mike Pence to overturn the Electoral College’s votes, or failing that, to have the Vice President murdered in or around the Capitol. They had brought their nooses specifically for Pence. And Speaker Pelosi. The vital part of the plan was that the election results could not be certified, and then, as if by magic, Donald Trump would simply squat in the White House and proclaim himself dictator-for-life. The plan was to suppress dissent and protests by martial law, with the American military in every town, city and county, and a mass arrest or mass execution of any American protesting Trump’s move. This was an insurrection, absolutely. This was a terrorist attack in our nation’s capital, 100%. But it was also a failed coup d’etat from the sitting president to simply retain power.
Two years and almost seven months later, Donald Trump was finally arraigned on four felony counts related to his failed coup, the terrorist attack he planned, orchestrated and oversaw: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights. It should have been treason, murder and attempted murder. But here we are. Trump was arraigned at approximately 4:30 pm on Thursday, August 3 2023. Motherf–ker pleaded not guilty.
Former President Donald J. Trump pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges that he conspired to remain in office despite his 2020 election loss, appearing before a judge in a Washington courthouse in the shadow of the Capitol, where his supporters rampaged in an effort to undermine the peaceful transfer of power.
Mr. Trump, who is running in the hopes of being sworn in again on the steps of the Capitol, stood before a federal magistrate judge who asked for his plea to the four counts he faced. He replied, “Not guilty.”
Magistrate Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya, who oversaw the roughly half-hour hearing, ordered Mr. Trump not to communicate about the case with any witnesses except through counsel or in the presence of counsel. At the request of Mr. Trump’s lawyers, she set the date for the first hearing before the trial judge, Tanya S. Chutkan, for Aug. 28 — the latest option she provided.
Delaying the proceedings as much as possible is widely expected to be part of Mr. Trump’s legal strategy, given that he could effectively call off federal cases against him if he wins the 2024 election.
The jockeying began on Thursday. After Judge Upadhyaya gave prosecutors a week to propose a trial date, one of Mr. Trump’s lawyers, John F. Lauro, complained that the government had had years to investigate and he and his colleagues were going to need time to fairly defend their client. She directed him to bring it up with the trial judge, and for prosecutors to respond within five days of his filing.
Following the hearing, Mr. Trump spoke briefly at Reagan National Airport, saying it was “a very sad day for America.” Mr. Trump said he was a victim of “persecution” by President Biden’s Justice Department. “This was never supposed to happen in America,” he said before boarding his private plane to return to Bedminster, N.J.
You know what’s never supposed to happen in America? A sitting president orchestrating a coup and inciting his violent supporters to commit acts of terror and subvert American democracy because he can’t admit that he’s a f–king loser. On MSNBC, they made a big deal about how the judge told Trump not to communicate with any of the witnesses. He could seriously get thrown in jail if he violates that order. Which means that he’s probably going to do it within the next week. He was probably calling up Mark Meadows, Mike Pence and Rudy Giuliani from the plane.
I was glued to the news and media outlets yesterday. It’s satisfying to watch him be charged for the horrific events that took place. And the frosting on top is that the Judge is female from Jamaica. He lawyers addressed him as President Trump and addressed him as Mr. Trump. LOL.
The magistrate stressed he could not talk to communicate with witnesses because 1.) he has 6 charges of obstruction (counting MAL) and 2) the mafia type calls Cassidy Hutchinson received. What I found really asinine were his comments about how bad DC looked. I thought: way to go – insult the city where your jury lives.
And people online are speculating if Jared is a witness because he is mentioned NO WHERE in the indictment yet he was everywhere in the WH and with Trump.
Jared really did get his money and bounce. There is no way Jared can pretend he was a hostage. He sat on every panel. Waiting for opportunities. He would have to snitch to get out of that.
Guess Donald will take the fall for everyone now. He was obviously fighting it. Looks like it will be him and a few Marlargo staff members. which doesn’t seem fair to the staff members.
An Insider (doesn’t mean it’s true) anonymously said that Eric Trump was the designated fall guy for THE TRUMP ORG. Maybe that was the plan but I don’t see that happening. Donald might as well go down for that too. End of the day these are Donald’s plans.
Trump’s comments on DC. LOLOLOLOL!!!! I’m in DC regularly to see family and for work. Despite the orange stain and stench on it now, it is still a beautiful city. His failed coup and his trashy family/administration couldn’t ruin that. I will say I visited some lovely buildings where there is more heightened security and I blame that motherfucker for bringing that on.
I agree DC is beautiful. And every city/town has it’s not so beautiful parts. I chuckled when he made the DC comments because it showed how much this indictment got to him. Petty to the bone.
He couldn’t just leave it at that. He had to add about DC. Like that was a personal jab at Joe Biden. Like Joe Biden cares what he thinks about anything. Joe Biden doesn’t have anything to do with how DC looks. He just probably never traveled in the area that he claims was rundown when he was occupying our house.
My bet is that he will violate the judge’s order post haste so he can work those persecution fetish optics of being perp-walked to jail. He needs money, so an arrest would up the theater antics significantly and generate much-needed campaign contributions/lawyer fees. If he sinks to this level (he will), I want him subjected to the full extent of the process, including cuffs, jumpsuit and mug shot minus the wig.
Yeah, I could see that. Spinning him as the victim is all they’ve got. And the fact that so many people are on board with that nonsense and will defend him to the end is beyond depressing.
@MrsSmith But of course. Rules don’t apply to him and decades of lying, thieving and grifting plus Repubs letting go get away with everything as prez has convinced him that he is truly Teflon Don. I’m convinced that if he is convicted of anything, it will be perjury and witness tampering. He doesn’t have the self control to NOT incriminate himself. And in addition to not paying his lawyers, he doesn’t listen to them either.
@OrangeOwl True!
@ Chantal, there is too much solid evidence of Drumpf to escape the charges against him to escape the charges that he is facing for this trial. They have solid testimony from Barr, Pence and Meadows and probably other high ranking officials.
The other fact that the jury pool is in D.C. is another factor will cook his goose as well!! These are serious charges! Drumpf was using every arsenal in his bag of crimes to stay in the WH and to continue to serve as president.
His attorneys had better get to work as Magistrate Upadhyaya isn’t going to fall for their BS!! Couldn’t happen to a more deserving traitor!!
I honestly cannot believe this dude is still running again. And people are supporting him.
I read somewhere this morning (maybe ny times) that he got miffed the judge kept referring to him as MR. trump instead of president trump. Hahahahahahahahaha. Actually, I shouldn’t laugh bc nothing about this is funny but what a dumbass.
Agree. I have to remind myself to not laugh at Ron DeSantis. They are clowns but they are winning!
The judge admonished him not to influence jurors for a trial that hasn’t even been set yet. That really hit me, just having finished my first jury duty experience. Yesterday morning, he ran a campaign ad on MSNBC that was bonkers, but probably gobbled up with a spoon by his base.
I read something yesterday that a poll was done and 52% of Republicans would not vote for him if he was in jail. I think it was Axios. It truly frightens me that 48% of Republicans would still vote for him if he was in jail.
That’s quite sickening. How anyone could still possibly support him simply boggles my mind!! How anyone could believe his lies is a mindset that I cannot imagine either. They are so stupid that they are STILL giving him money!!!! Drumpf has enough money to pay for his legal fees and yet he is taking his supporters for the fools that they are.
Just read another poll conducted on Republicans. 60% of them STILL believe Biden was “illegally” elected. WTF??!!! I generally don’t follow polls, but do I believe hateful, spiteful, ignorant Republicans still buy that China and Italy messed with U.S.’s voting machines? Yeah, I buy it. There needs to an eye-opening reckoning. I’m torn with the idea of showing his trial on TV – I want the world to see the evidence against him provided by members of his OWN party. But televising his trial will just give him more media/publicity. And evidence is not going to convince his base. There are times I hate this country.
The only thing I can think of to make sense of those numbers is that — if someone is still calling him or herself a Republican, they’re either (1) completely brainwashed and/or the cognitive dissonance to admit they were wrong is too overwhelming for their small mind to withstand; or (2) maybe a sociopath. Also, I think there are WAY less people who identify as Republicans than as Democrats — Republicans just vote more consistently.
This trial (and the documents trial) have to be televised. Whatever policies are in place to prevent cameras in federal courtrooms HAVE to be waived because every American citizen has to see the evidence laid bare.
I agree. We ALL (us and particularly the MAGATS) need to see this go down live.
All of everything that has happened in this country since 2016 absolutely confounds me. It’s like a fucking fever dream. My only solace comes from having convinced myself that the multiverse is a real thing and I’m in a shitty offshoot of a very dark time-line. I like to imagine how well things are going in the Prime universe. Trump was never elected, bigotry was never made fashionable, the dumpster fire of Florida politics was never ignited, Roe v Wade was never overturned, the pandemic was handled much more efficiently & effectively, Russia never invaded Ukraine…. etc. You get my point. I have to believe that somewhere we’re all pretty much doing ok, because pretty much okay is the new bliss. WTF.
What struck me is how utterly alone he appeared yesterday when he exited his plane. No wife, no kids, or hangers on got off of that plane with him. Sad man.