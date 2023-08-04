Tom Brady & Irina Shayk had a New York date night at Sushi Azabu

I really love the gossip world’s apathy about Tom Brady and Irina Shayk. We were supposed to be scandalized, I guess? Or we were supposed to really care about this “hot new couple.” To be fair, it’s not like people hate Tomrina or Trina (or whatever we’re calling them) – we wish them well on their grown-up adventures. News at seven, Tom is dating another beautiful model months after the last model divorced his ass. Well, here’s more news: Irina and Tom had another date, this time in New York. Their previous dating adventure was in LA.

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk went on a romantic sushi date mere days after their romance was exposed, Page Six can exclusively reveal. An eyewitness tells us the former NFL star and the supermodel enjoyed a “private and ensconced” dinner for two at Sushi Azabu in New York City’s neighborhood of Tribeca on July 28. “I was dining at the sushi counter, and as I was finishing my meal, Tom Brady was coming in,” the spy shares, adding that restaurant employees immediately escorted the retired athlete to a “private room.” A few minutes later, as our source was “outside, chatting with some friends,” they saw “Irina come in, and she was taken to the exact same private room.” “It was just the two of them,” our insider explains. “They were just in their own little world. They clearly didn’t want to be around people.” Our observant informant says the other patrons did not fuss over the celebrities. For the secret outing, we’re told Brady was “dressed very casually, like in a T-shirt, jeans and sneakers.” Shayk, however, arrived “much more formal and elegant, like [it was] a date kind of situation.” A staffer at the posh eatery tells us they do not disclose information about their guests, and reps for the stars did not immediately respond to our requests for comment. The famed quarterback, 46, and the runway vixen, 37, made headlines on July 24 after having a sleepover at Brady’s Los Angeles pad.

[From Page Six]

Irina is New York-based, as is Tom’s son Jack (Jack lives primarily with his mom Bridget Monyahan). Tom is a regular in New York because he often visits Jack, rather than making Jack constantly come to him. I would imagine New York hookups are much easier for Irina, and since Tom is regularly in town, they arranged this. I kind of enjoy the pretense of “dating” for these two – I mean, Irina probably spent the night with him on their first date, and it also would have been pretty easy for them to keep their New York dates out of the public sphere. Instead, he’s making a point of wining and dining her. I guess that’s the signal that it’s not just a hookup, they’re actually interested in each other. I find Irina to be very funny in a blunt-Russian way. I wonder if Tom enjoys that side of her? I’m genuinely trying to imagine what their conversations are like.