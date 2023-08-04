Tom Brady & Irina Shayk had a New York date night at Sushi Azabu

I really love the gossip world’s apathy about Tom Brady and Irina Shayk. We were supposed to be scandalized, I guess? Or we were supposed to really care about this “hot new couple.” To be fair, it’s not like people hate Tomrina or Trina (or whatever we’re calling them) – we wish them well on their grown-up adventures. News at seven, Tom is dating another beautiful model months after the last model divorced his ass. Well, here’s more news: Irina and Tom had another date, this time in New York. Their previous dating adventure was in LA.
Tom Brady and Irina Shayk went on a romantic sushi date mere days after their romance was exposed, Page Six can exclusively reveal. An eyewitness tells us the former NFL star and the supermodel enjoyed a “private and ensconced” dinner for two at Sushi Azabu in New York City’s neighborhood of Tribeca on July 28.
“I was dining at the sushi counter, and as I was finishing my meal, Tom Brady was coming in,” the spy shares, adding that restaurant employees immediately escorted the retired athlete to a “private room.” A few minutes later, as our source was “outside, chatting with some friends,” they saw “Irina come in, and she was taken to the exact same private room.”
“It was just the two of them,” our insider explains. “They were just in their own little world. They clearly didn’t want to be around people.”
Our observant informant says the other patrons did not fuss over the celebrities. For the secret outing, we’re told Brady was “dressed very casually, like in a T-shirt, jeans and sneakers.”
Shayk, however, arrived “much more formal and elegant, like [it was] a date kind of situation.”
A staffer at the posh eatery tells us they do not disclose information about their guests, and reps for the stars did not immediately respond to our requests for comment. The famed quarterback, 46, and the runway vixen, 37, made headlines on July 24 after having a sleepover at Brady’s Los Angeles pad.
Irina is New York-based, as is Tom’s son Jack (Jack lives primarily with his mom Bridget Monyahan). Tom is a regular in New York because he often visits Jack, rather than making Jack constantly come to him. I would imagine New York hookups are much easier for Irina, and since Tom is regularly in town, they arranged this. I kind of enjoy the pretense of “dating” for these two – I mean, Irina probably spent the night with him on their first date, and it also would have been pretty easy for them to keep their New York dates out of the public sphere. Instead, he’s making a point of wining and dining her. I guess that’s the signal that it’s not just a hookup, they’re actually interested in each other. I find Irina to be very funny in a blunt-Russian way. I wonder if Tom enjoys that side of her? I’m genuinely trying to imagine what their conversations are like.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instagram.
“It was just the two of them,” our insider explains. “They were just in their own little world. They clearly didn’t want to be around people.”
Stay in that world folks. No one out here is really interested.
Yeah, the most interesting aspect of this whole thing is Gisele’s effortless DGAF energy.
I GDAF about this covert Trump supporter, his dead smile or his bland weirdness. I say this as a Patriots fan.
I like to imagine Gisele and Bridget laughing together over their mutual Tom stories
Didn’t Dan Stevens say he based the douche he played in Eurovision on an encounter with Irina?
It’s so strange because I find Irina impossibly gorgeous and yet completely unremarkable all at the same time? I know that’s a weird comment. I feel the same way about Tom. I think they’re a good match – completely uninteresting and I imagine this will be pretty drama free while they date and when they break up / go their separate ways. I didn’t like Irina with Bradley Cooper I thought that was a mismatch. I always thought Giselle was out of Tom’s league. Tom’s a Trumpster (people always forget this) and that seems a bit at odds with what I know about Giselle (someone correct me if I am wrong about Giselle here).
BTW if you ever want to see an interesting interview google Bradley Cooper speaks perfect French – he did an interview in France and the entirety of it is in perfect, flawless French. The interviewer was shocked, asking how did you learn our language? French is my first language and his French is impeccable. I know many people don’t like Bradley here but let me tell you that interview made him so much more attractive.
Though attractive, Irina has a harshness to her face. I don’t know any other way of describing it. She’s also a Putin apologist, she and Tom have a commonality there. I actually like Bradley, though I do believe that there is something off about him too. Not evil, just off…
We’re in complete agreement Girl_ninja!
I don’t think it’s a lack of interest in who Tom is dating (remember he was just linked with no proof to both Reese Witherspoon and Kim kardashian) More that it’s an exhaustion with Irina, at least with me. She always has seemed so thirsty for a celebrity hookup and so it’s a bit of a yawn now. I feel the same about Emrata. It’s hard for me to care about her as well.
Sad Dad Tom is still a great chuckle…thanks for posting!
If i have to see him in his skivvies one more time, I think I’m gonna hurl! LOL
LOL. Sorry but I disagree!!!! No hurling from me, but lots of laughter!!! That Sad Dad Insta post of Tom in his skivvies is the gift that keeps on giving. I have a friend who is a hard core Brady fan and apologist and even he’s like “Oh Tom, please no, not that…”
I’m guessing this is nothing serious. I’m trying to drum up something to say about these two – it’s an age-approrpriate match and they both have young-ish kids?? And maybe Tom’s going for public dates just to make sure that people stop associating him with Kim K.
I don’t find her at all attractive. Going way back to the start of her runway days I often wondered why she was such a big deal. I guess guys see her as attractive so there’s that.
There’s beautiful and there’s being attractive. One can be attractive without being traditionally beautiful. I agree with you and SIde Eye’s comment above. Where I think Irina is runway beautiful, she’s neither interesting nor attractive. I say the same about Tom Brady (sorry Patriot fans). There doesn’t seem to be any spark to either of them — and being beautiful isn’t enough to generate a vivacious personality. Outside of that, they click well together — being vacuous can hold a couple together for awhile. If this is a relationship and not just random hook-ups…
Their whole relationship just seems fake to me. Maybe because she is involved and she is notoriously involved in relationships that seem to be fake.
Agreed! She was bearding for BCoop, right? Or in some sort of agreement.
This is too convenient. Tom’s really in his feelings about Gisele and she really DGAF.
I love her so much now.
Both of them are so unbelievably boring. I think that’s why no one really cares. They both have the personality of cardboard. Brady is a Trumper and Irina is a Putin sympathizer so…they’re well matched.