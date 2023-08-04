It turns out that the Windsors didn’t even invite the Sussexes to Balmoral, shock

Last weekend, Becky English at the Mail had a story about the Windsors trudging up to Balmoral for the summer like always, only this is their “first Balmoral summer” without QEII. QEII passed away at Balmoral on September 8 last year, and she had been at her Scottish castle for the better part of two months at the time of her death. The Windsors are planning to all gather at Balmoral on the somber anniversary. As English wrote last weekend, King Charles has given an “open invitation” to the whole family, including Prince Harry and Meghan, to visit this summer. Charles made a point of not rescinding the open invitation for the Sussexes, although I’m sure that would change if H&M actually showed any interest in going. If they considered stopping in for a few days, I’m sure Charles would call Harry and order him not to bring Meghan. Which is what happened on the day QEII died. Speaking of, Harry and Meghan are “not expected” to attend the anniversary event.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not expected to attend the Royal Family’s commemorations at Balmoral to mark a year since the death of the late Queen, it was reported last night. King Charles and Queen Camilla are expected to mark the poignant one-year anniversary on September 8 at the Scottish estate surrounded by family, among them Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex received no ‘outreach’ from senior royals despite their planned appearance in Düsseldorf, Germany the day after the commemoration, where they are due to kick off the Invictus Games, sources have claimed. An insider told the Sun: ‘If they are not included in any of those plans they will find a way to mark the significance in their own way.’
Relations between Charles and Harry are thought to still not be good after the Duke launched a string of attacks on the Royal Family with his bombshell memoir Spare and a flurry of media interviews to promote the book. It is believed that contact between Prince William and his brother is non-existent and there doesn’t seem to be a reconciliation in the offing any time soon.
‘You can read the room on that as to where things are [between them],’ says a source.
Among the extended Windsor clan who are due to stay at Balmoral this year, however, are the Prince and Princess of Wales with George, Charlotte and Louis; the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their teenage children, Louise and James; Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, along with her son Peter Phillips and daughter Zara Tindall, both with their broods; and Charles’s cousin, Lady Sarah Chatto.
The beleaguered Duke of York will also be spending time up there with his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, and their young families. There had been some question over whether Andrew might join the family gathering at all following the late Queen’s estate.
‘There are a large number of properties around the estate so not everyone needs to stay at Balmoral Castle itself,’ one insider has remarked, adding tactfully that they don’t even have to bump into each other if they don’t want to.
[From The Daily Mail]
The absolute state of this projection and framing. In spite of Becky English’s breathless reporting last weekend that Harry and Meghan have an open invitation to Balmoral, Harry’s dogsh-t father has not actually reached out to Harry whatsoever, and the Sussexes have not received an invite to Balmoral, nor were they invited to the commemoration event. The Mail wants you to believe that Harry and Meghan are snubbing the memory of QEII, when the Windsors have once again made a point of snubbing them. Still, I doubt it matters – H&M would have always avoided this gathering like the plague. The last time they were both in the UK, they were held hostage by the family for two f–king weeks. God knows what would happen if they actually turned up in Scotland on September 8th.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
19/09/2022. London, United Kingdom. Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, watches the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II leaving Westminster Abbey in London at the end of the State Funeral Service.,Image: 724203970, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / i-Images / Avalon
-
-
(left to right) The Duke of Sussex, King Charles III and the Princess Royal follow the State Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s Orb and Sceptre, as it arrives at the Committal Service held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, Berkshire.,Image: 724270306, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty O’Connor / Avalon
-
-
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where Her Majesty will lie in state
Featuring: Prince Harry, King Charles III
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II held at Westminster Abbey in London.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
That whole mess around the funeral, the way his father repeatedly humiliated Harry and the order for Meghan to stay away from Balmoral on the day of the queen’s death, seems like it happened at least a century ago. Cannot believe it’s only been a year. I’m glad they don’t have to go through that again.
Exactly. All in the rear view now, done. And the Windsors still smell and look musty. They have absolutely NOTHING to hold over 3 American citizens and an “almost” American man; the father of 2 American biracial children and husband of an American biracial woman, ha ha ha ha ha ha🤣🤣 💃🏿💃🏿. Yeah, please y’all choke on that y’all witches. The Sussexes will go to Dusseldorf and will be in the limelight all the Windsors are wanting for themselves but can’t really have, ha ha ha ha ha ha🤣 🤣💃🏿💃🏿!!! Chock y’all bitches.
Charles is unspeakable to use the occasion of his mother’s death to ban Meghan from coming.
And STILL, I ask, ‘What did she DO?’
I’d like to read this around late August: “A bouquet of yellow roses (the Queen’s favourite) laced with sprigs of white heather was placed on the deceased monarch’s burial place in Windsor by the Duke and Duchess of Sussexful. The pair were seen leaving the private chapel with their children, Prince Archie Harrison and Princess Lilibet Diana. The Duke’s estranged, spiteful, trashy, cheater-filled, grifting family was in Scotland on their annual taxpayer-funded months-long summer vacation. The Sussexfuls were obviously avoiding the royal family by coming to Windsor but have now managed to steal the spotlight from the cosplaying monarch and what he thinks Scottish people dressed like in 1889. The Duchess’s casually elegant style was, as always, a head-turner. Dressed in a knee-length sombre grey linen dress, the Duchess wore her hair pulled back with large black sunglasses, simple black jet stud earrings and her deceased mother-in-law’s watch. The Duke wore a light blue blazer, navy trousers, a white shirt, and very expensive-looking Italian-made shoes. Archie wore blue shorts and a white polo, while his little sister wore a white eyelet dress reportedly from Versace’s children’s line, not due out until 2024. After the jealous and immature 73-year-old king stole the home the queen had gifted the couple, it’s rumoured the family are staying with incredibly loyal and enormously wealthy friends for a brief holiday before leaving for a visit to the Duke’s African charity.”
*chef’s kiss*
I bet $20 some hack from the tabloids will copy/pasta this for future reference
@ thefarmer’swife: this is so perfect! I hope H&M do this. It would throw major shade because it’s so much more appropriate than hanging out on vacation at Balmoral to honor the queen.
Also, “what he thinks Scottish people dressed like in 1889”. 😆😆😆
Welp the he was invited he wasn’t invited continues on. Next up Chuckles is hurt that he won’t be seeing the grandkids followed by now he doesn’t care that they aren’t coming. They are so predictable. Harry has a JOB and can’t/won’t cater to their foolishness
Absolutely it’s so exhausting!!
They’ll never get tired of printing the same crap and watch them being extremely petty the day before Invictus starts. Ugh just evil people
He is attentive to his wife’s grandchildren. Camilla s ex daughter in law talked of a letter from Charles about what her daughter Lola wanted for her birthday. But does not bother with two of his grandchildren
Lol, “read the room” like it takes psychic powers to know that it’s over between the Windsors and Susssexes.
Exactly. H&M read the room a loooong time ago, decided and acted.
I wonder when will the gutter press there accept the Sussexes have move on. Even if they were invited, I doubt they would even attend this nonsense., Meghan has no family in the UK. Her only connection now to Harry’s birth family is she married him. All the fan fiction does to me is make his birth family look foolish. Why would anyone want to leave California if they had a choice to go stay in a funky old castle surrounded by thieves and wannabe’s.
Meghan didn’t bother with the Coronation.
And going by this week’s People Mag, the Windsors are FIRMLY in her rear view window.
I really, really, doubt she cares.🙄
**As this is The Scum the BS probability is also quite high!😏
Groundhog day repeating for every event. Meghan and Harry are not expecting invitations. I think we also all know Harry’s family don’t want them there. Surprise, they hate each other and are estranged.
I maintain that the open invitation that was in place when the Queen was alive no longer exists under Charles’ reign. He was never going to invite them to Balmoral and so somebody lied to Becky English. I don’t think Harry and Meghan would have accepted the invitation anyway. As Kaiser pointed out yesterday, Harry rarely visited Balmoral when he was adult and I don’t think that would’ve changed with Charles as King.
Why would they have an open invite to a place where they were told that Meghan was not wanted because she was not “family”?
Exactly. Becky English was given a fake story.
Or she just made it up? I don’t put anything past the dregs of society that work for tabloid rags.
That’s what I don’t get. Why would they go? What makes that writer think they’d be invited this year? Meghan was specifically NOT invited last year & Harry had to find his own way up. Would anybody in a similar position consider going when you were treated so abominably just the year before?
I’m sure Meghan is crying into her birthday cake. 😉
I mean, as a purely practical matter – if the IG start on September 9, then in all likelihood Harry will be there a day or two before for last minute details, time zone adjustment, etc. He’s not going to arrive 5 minutes before the opening ceremonies. Technically could he fly from Germany to the UK for a day for this commemoration? I guess, but that seems like a lot of flying from Dusseldorf to Balmoral (how long would that be anyway?) and I just don’t think he feels he has to engage in this performative mourning with his “family.” And that’s even if he was invited.
I honestly dont see Harry and Meghan going to Balmoral any time soon, and that’s not even taking into account the relations with the royals. We know Harry avoided Balmoral as an adult bc of his mother’s death, and it doesn’t sound like the experience with his grandmother’s death was great either, so I’m sure that’s a place he associates with trauma and grief. Yay a great vacation spot.
then factor in the Windsors themselves – of course they aren’t going. And again, that’s even if they were invited. I don’t think they were but I don’t think it matters bc I don’t think they would go anyway.
Harry and Meghan don’t need to go commemorate with a family that treats them like dirt. Charles was awful, but Kate also was super witch during the events and neither H or M need the hassle.
I also don’t think Meghan will even be heading over to Europe until later in the Games.
Yeah, its one thing to have a parent you dont get along with but you want to see your brother or cousin or whoever, or any combination (i.e. dont get along with the brother but want to see your father.) Here, there are just too many toxic family members. Who would want to spend time with that group??
Harry didn’t go to Balmoral as an adult when Liz was alive also it hold bad memories for him that was where he found out about his mother’s death.
Meghan doesn’t care to be around those people and she’s not going to subject her children to the BS she had to go through. I’m happy they are no longer faking like the Sussexes are always welcome when we all know that’s not true.
I think the press knew they weren’t coming. The press benefits from the chaos of this family fallout but you can tell they have buyers remorse and are desperate. They struck gold when Meghan joined the family but then they picked the wrong team and are losing money and clicks because the hate is getting played out and the other royals are boring. I think reality has hit for some of these people, not all but some.
For those who read Spare. One of the first scenes when King Charles and Prince William confront Harry in the graveyard near where he believes he has a designated burial plot!!!!! He doesn’t say it then (I haven’t finished the book yet) and I haven’t seen others mention it but it seemed like a very thinly veiled threat to me! What are the undertones… we will put you in your grave. Horrible family.
They can save that burial spot for someone else, H wont be using it; after a long, healthy and happy life, he will be buried where his wife and children live.
This is a family that obsesses over death in general. But also once Diana died, it sort of raises the issue of where her kids would be buried.
H&M aren’t expected to attend but the RRs are really wishing they would. C-Rex and most of the racist Windsor Clan couldn’t even control their malevolence towards the Sussexes during the mourning period when cameras were all around them. I think the abuse they would heap on the Sussexes should they attend would be 10 times worse. Plus the constant physical danger to them as well. Why would they want to endure that level of abuse?
I think the Windsors will receive some type of small limited media coverage on the anniversary of QEII’s death but once Invictus begins, most coverage will shift to the Sussexes aka the moneymakers. And we’ll be able to hear the tantrums from Salt Island even in the U.S..
The newspapers have buyers remorse like crazy. When Meghan didn’t go to the coronation and Harry left with a hanger in his hand immediately after, it should’ve let them know. The Sussexes on UK soil will be a rare occasion. That’s why they won’t let them go because the press need conflict and family drama.
Becky English is p.o.’d on this story because she now has egg on her face. But at this point the Sussexes don’t care. They are moving on and the cheap shots like this make the Windsors look like they are still holding a grudge and stuck on the hamster wheel of resentment.
Clearly, the people who read these stories are dafter than english brushes. Why, given the current situation and the past history of treatment of Meghan and Harry, would they turn up at Balmoral? I mean seriously, are people really that incapable of commonsense. Worse, his gran is not there, which is the ONLY reason he would go. H&M will probably secretly pop by his grandmother’s grave to lay a wreath or something and no one will know. They will hear about it long after he’s back home. At least I hope that’s what happens.
I wonder if only Harry is going? That could be why Meghan is coming to IG mid week? If there is actually going to be a ceremony marking his grandmother’s death, I could see him going, but Meghan would avoid that like the plague. I doubt she would ever want to be around those people again, short of Charles’ funeral.
I could see him going if there is a specific service and yes I do think it’s part of why Meghan is staying with the kids a bit longer. She doesn’t need to deal with those vultures. Everytime she’s in a church Kate acts like a psycho anyway.
Kate showed very obnoxious behavior yet bots praise her for it.
I doubt harry is going. He probably wants not to have to deal with wills behavior and peacemaker keen.
Harry didn’t go to his grandfather’s memorial, I doubt he’s going to this one. He knows why the Royal Family has these events, it’s to keep the press happy.
Charlie, GET OVER YOURSELF. Your a grown ass msn, acting like a petulant 2 year old, just like your incandescent son
YOU CHOSE to treat Harry like sht, just like YOU chose to let fake stories go unchecked, YOU CHOSE to let the harridan you are married to, to plant stories with her sick little media mates, YOU CHOSE to let your plastic daughter in law to lie through her botoxed lips, YOU CHOSE to let the rage monster get away with assaulting his brother. YOU CHOSE to ignore your late mother’s wishes about security for your son and his family, so Charlie, GO SWIVEL ON YOUR THRONE. You have no redeeming features as a father or grandfather, it’s all show
So Harry owes you NOTHING, even with your sausage fingers you know how to work a phone, and could have called him at any time
Now Harry is living his life on his terms and YOU have no control over it
So Harry will be busy with invictus, helping veterans live their best life, so sorry Charlie boy, your way down on his priorities, BUT he will remember his grandmother, who he loved and loved him back, in his own way, without the need like you, to brief the press on your big show
Think the stressed Queen knew Charles wasn’t going to follow her wishes? She was probably desperate near the end, realizing that prioritizing one child over another for a lifetime has led to the child she loves most bankrupt and at the mercy of the child she disdained and abandoned. (look at me hoping for karma, what a silly girl I am) Would Charles know if the corrupt deviant received a multi-million dollar gift from mommy? It might be why he’s saying there’s no money for Andrew.
Be well Mary P. I hope today is a good one for you.
Charles had Camilla grandsons on the balcony shows his mindset.
Look out for the British press attacking Harry for not attending the special commemoration.
It really is undignified and petty the way the royal family use every so-called solemn royal occasion to dunk on the Sussexes. Either invite them or don’t, but no need to constantly leak BS stories about how they’re snubbed, etc. It’s disgusting. They make everything about the Sussexes then act resentful and nasty and accuse them of overshadowing the event if the Sussexes go about their business.