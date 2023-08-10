Jack Smith got a sealed search warrant on Donald Trump’s Twitter account

I remember being on Twitter on the afternoon and evening of January 6th, 2021. The MAGA terrorists had forced their way into the Capitol and many congressmen, senators and staffers had been evacuated, but some were still in bunkers or in lockdown in their offices. There were terrorists openly hunting for Speaker Pelosi, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and other Democrats. Republicans began applying pressure on Donald Trump to do or say something to get his terrorists to stand down. He refused to say anything publicly for hours. Then he started tweeting encouragement to the terrorists and actively inciting more violence and more crime. Suddenly, Twitter started deleting his tweets and monitoring his account so that they could take down tweets as soon as he made them. This was happening for hours, and Trump tried tweeting from other accounts and Twitter deleted those too. That was finally when Trump’s Twitter account was suspended.
I’ve wondered, in the years since, if we would ever learn what Trump was trying to tweet out to his terrorist mob, tweets which were caught by the Twitter monitors before they were even published. Looks like DOJ’s Special Council Jack Smith wondered the same thing.
Prosecutors working for Jack Smith, the special counsel who has twice brought indictments against former President Donald J. Trump, obtained a search warrant early this year for Mr. Trump’s long-dormant Twitter account as part of their inquiry into his attempt to overturn the 2020 election, according to court papers unsealed on Wednesday.
The warrant, which was signed by a federal judge in Washington in January after Elon Musk took over Twitter, now called X, is the first known example of prosecutors directly searching Mr. Trump’s communications and adds a new dimension to the scope of the special counsel’s efforts to investigate the former president.
The court papers, which emerged from an appeal by Twitter challenging a part of the judge’s decision to issue the warrant, did not reveal what prosecutors were looking for in Mr. Trump’s Twitter account, which the tech company shut down for nearly two years soon after the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
But the papers indicate that prosecutors received permission from the judge not to tell Mr. Trump for months that they had obtained the warrant for his account. The prosecutors feared that if Mr. Trump learned about the warrant, it “would seriously jeopardize the ongoing investigation” by giving him “an opportunity to destroy evidence, change patterns of behavior [or] notify confederates,” the papers said.
Mr. Trump quickly responded to the news about the warrant on his own social media site, Truth Social. “Just found out that Crooked Joe Biden’s DOJ secretly attacked my Twitter account, making it a point not to let me know about this major ‘hit’ on my civil rights,” he wrote. “My Political Opponent is going CRAZY trying to infringe on my Campaign for President.”
[From The NY Times]
Politico had more information on the search warrant and how Elon Musk refused to comply with the order initially. The court levied a $350,000 fine on Twitter/Musk for their three-day delay in complying with the search warrant. The opinion was sealed until now. Meaning, I think, that Jack Smith now has all of Twitter’s digital records of what they deleted on January 6th. I would imagine that Smith would probably be able to speak to the people, the actual living humans, who were tasked with monitoring his account on that day as well. Another interesting part of this is the gag order and secrecy – apparently, Elon Musk wanted to “warn” Trump that Jack Smith was looking through his Twitter files but the federal court said no. This was around the same time that Musk reinstated Trump’s account too.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red.
A woman wheels the lectern of Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (Democrat of California) through Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol, as the House of Representatives debate on H. Res. 24, Impeaching Donald John Trump, President of the United States, for high crimes and misdemeanors, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, Wednesday, January 13, 2021.,Image: 583167598, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: usage worldwide, Model Release: no, Credit line: Rod Lamkey – CNP / DPA Picture Alliance / Avalon
National Guard troops sleep in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, as the House of Representatives vote on H. Res. 24, Impeaching Donald John Trump, President of the United States, for high crimes and misdemeanors, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, Wednesday, January 13, 2021.,Image: 583243078, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: usage worldwide, Model Release: no, Credit line: Rod Lamkey – CNP / DPA Picture Alliance / Avalon
Washington, DC – President Donald J. Trump speaks with reporters following his conversations with military service personnel during a Thanksgiving video conference call from the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House.
Washington, DC – United States President Donald J. Trump speaks during an Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit in the South Court Auditorium of the of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House on December 8, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Washington, DC – US President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks to supporters gathered to protest Congress’ upcoming certification of Joe Biden as the next president on the Ellipse in Washington, DC, USA, 06 January 2021. Various groups of Trump supporters are gathering to protest as Congress prepares to meet and certify the results of the 2020 US Presidential election.
Washington, DC – US President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks to supporters gathered to protest Congress’ upcoming certification of Joe Biden as the next president on the Ellipse in Washington, DC, USA, 06 January 2021. Various groups of Trump supporters are gathering to protest as Congress prepares to meet and certify the results of the 2020 US Presidential election.
Washington, DC – US President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks to supporters gathered to protest Congress’ upcoming certification of Joe Biden as the next president on the Ellipse in Washington, DC, USA, 06 January 2021. Various groups of Trump supporters are gathering to protest as Congress prepares to meet and certify the results of the 2020 US Presidential election.
West Palm Beach, FL – President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive on Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport on January 20, 2021 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
United States Senator Dianne Feinstein (Democrat of California) and other Senators evacuate to a safe place in the Dirksen Senate Office Building after Electoral votes being counted during a joint session of the United States Congress to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election in the US House of Representatives Chamber in the US Capitol in Washington, DC on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, as interrupted as thousands of pr-Trump protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol and the House chambers.
The more we read about Elon Musk, the ickier he becomes. Which is a perverse achievement. My only regret is that $350,000 is probably latte money to him.
Seeing how much money Twitter is losing, every bit helps.
That website is pure hate. Even people who join it to talk about their favorite hobby soon turn vile after getting insulted so many times.
The sooner twitter is gone, the better.
Originally, Twitter was pretty awesome. Definitely the closest to a town square and FAR better than the toxic mess that is Facebook/Instagram.
But Apartheid Clyde ran it straight into the ground at lightning speed. I just hope the money was worth it to Jack because his baby is officially dead.
@ Kitten, Jacks investigation isn’t dead and it will only start gaining steam. JS is not one I would count out. He has the capacity and ability in which he was able to start legal proceedings in a very short amount of time.
Jack Smith is lining up all of his ducks!!
@BothSidesNow I’m assuming that @Kitten was referring to Jack Dorsey, not Jack Smith (but I stumbled on that too, and I completely agree with your point about Jack Smith!).
@ BothSidesNow I think Kitten meant Jack Dorsey
Yes thank you, guys I meant Jack Dorsey! Too many Jacks lol. Jack Smith is doing everything right for sure–that man is THOROUGH.
How is Musk’s behaviour not obstruction of justice?
Its hard to believe that it takes so many brains and resources to deal with idiots.
@ EasternViolet, right!!! How did Musk walk away with charges???? And how do we know that what evidence that Melon Musk turns over hasn’t been manipulated??
The sooner that Musk kills Twitter, the best it is for everyone else. He will lose that $43M all for nothing but to try and control Free Speech along the way.
Though I will be sad, as I enjoyed Twitter before this apartheid supporter bought it.
@bothsidesnow. Make that 43 Billion! !
Smith was able to request the records under the USA PATRIOT ACT. Penalties are written into the law
“… notify confederates.” Very appropriate choice of words.
The audacity that 1) Musty would not comply and 2) he wanted to warn Trump makes me dislike him all the more. I have no words………..
Lastly, it’s a good think that Musty didn’t have Twitter on J6.
Exactly what I was thinking. I watched it all from the comfort of my home in sunny Sydney, and kept repeating, “How can this be happening, in America, in 2021?!” Musk has always given me the creeps. Turns out he’s a disgusting maggot thing like the lunatic trump.
Tha nks Kaiser for explaining it so well. And we though our opposition “leader”, Spud-the-Dud Dutton is odious… I can’t wait to see what happens next!
Imagine if musk had owned Twitter on Jan 6th.
Yikes! 😬
Anyone who still thinks Musk is anything other than trash can stop thinking that now.
He’s a terrible businessman who by way of inherited wealth, failed up most of his life. He and Trump are two sides of the same coin.
I suppose this explains some of the truly bonker posts from TFG. The more we hear about Jack Smith’s investigation, the more it looks like he’s got every exit covered. So maybe the sound of a stuck pig is because the walls are indeed closing in.
It doesn’t surprise me Musk wanted to alert Trmp. Why not be owed one? Sounds like the judge had his number though. Gives us all hope.
I don’t even think that’s why Musk tipped him off because he knows that Trump can’t do shit for him. On the contrary, Trump is absolute napalm for anyone in his orbit. It wasn’t transactional at all but rather as simple as two rich narcissists sticking together.
Musk should tread lightly because the DOJ probably has stuff on him and they will be watching.
Oh I really do hope so.
There’s a tweet from January 5th that quotes Chuck Grassely saying he expected to be presiding over the election proceedings on the 6th, because Pence wouldn’t be there. I hope that gets fully explored and explained.
I think the Georgia indictment will get Lindsey Graham and Giuliani, I’m hoping Jack gets the rest of the co conspirators who are in congress.
@ Lucy, I didn’t not know of Grasselys statement but that does add a bit of knowledge on his part about Drumpfs plans on pressing Pence not to certify.
I have a great deal of faith in Jack Smith. Smith is calculating in every legal step of his process. I think that we can be certain that Smith will have covered every type of scenario when he files each motion.
I didn’t used to have faith in Jack Smith but he has impressed me so much with all the stuff he’s overturned, how thorough he’s been, and how he’s going straight for the jugular. He’s giving me hope that we might actually see some justice here.
This might be just the final nail in the coffin of Grassley’s too long political grift and the thing that finally forces him out.
There was a memo put out by (forget his name) one of the ‘co-conspirators’ (#4), that spelled it out. It included that if Pence wouldn’t do it, they could get Grassley to do it as he would be sitting in Pences’s seat if Pence couldn’t be there. Its chilling.
As for Jack Smith, I think he’s awesome but Garland took too darn much time doing nothing before he appointed him. I doubt he would have had the House not had the Committee not televised hearings. Not at all impressed with Garland.
I’m afraid to be hopeful, but can’t deny how exciting this is that we are seeing traction FINALLY.
I know what you mean by being afraid to be hopeful. Imagine living in times where being hopeful is something that we don’t want cling to because things have been so bad and we are so used to being disappointed.
I didn’t know I could be any more disgusted with Elon Musk than I was already, but my abhorrence has reached new heights. So glad he got fined $350K. I wasn’t sure the Jan. 6 indictment would go our (meaning, the people of the U.S.’s) way, but the case looks to be getting stronger by the day!! And Georgia, I think and hope and pray, will be open-and-shut. COME THROUGH, GEORGIA!!!!
The world will be a much better place when Musk, Trump and all their cohorts are locked up to rot in prison where they belong.