Princess Kate drank spicy margaritas & left a £700 tip at the Houghton Festival??

On Monday, the Daily Mail’s Eden Confidential column scooped everyone by revealing that the Princess of Wales had dinner with her rural rival Rose Hanbury, and Rose convinced Kate to attend the 24-hour “rave” music festival which was being hosted on the Houghton Hall estate. Everything about Eden’s report was sketchy, including the emphasis on William’s absence, the fact that Kate and Rose are making a point of “being friendly,” the fact that Rose is perhaps Kate’s only friend in Norfolk (which is sad because Rose also got peggy with William) and on and on. Well, would you like an even weirder addendum to the story? Kate and her “party” made a point of tipping well at the on-site pop-up restaurant at the Houghton Festival.

The Princess of Wales attended her first music festival last weekend, as I disclosed in the Daily Mail on Tuesday, and staff will hope it won’t be her last. For it has been revealed that her party left a £700 tip. Catherine joined revellers at the Houghton Festival in Norfolk, where DJs played music 24 hours a day. During her night out, she is said to have avoided the festival food trucks, instead opting for the on-site Turntable & Napkin restaurant, where diners pay £60 each for a four-course meal. ‘[Catherine] was in high spirits, ordering spicy margaritas, eating affogato [an Italian coffee-based dessert], and speaking affably with the other members of her party,’ reports the London Evening Standard. ‘Her companions apparently carted in a huge, balthazar-sized bottle of AIX rosé and, together with Kate, left the festival restaurant staff a £700 tip.’ A balthazar is a 12-litre bottle and it would cost about £500 from a wine shop. Catherine, 41, is understood to have made her first ever visit to a music festival at the weekend, albeit a very upper-class one. She was dining with her Norfolk neighbours, the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley, David and Rose, at their Palladian stately home, Houghton Hall. At the time, the Houghton Festival was taking place on their 1,000-acre estate. ‘After dinner, one of the guests suggested that Catherine go to the festival,’ a source told the Daily Mail yesterday. ‘Catherine was nervous about the idea, but, after much discussion with her protection officers, she went with lots of security. William wasn’t there.’

[From The Daily Mail]

Something I think about a lot is how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem to have a lot of pity for Kate and that drives her crazy. My take is that most people in Kate’s life do see her as this pitiful person. The vibe with this whole story is that Rose and David are extremely cool, avant-garde, bohemian people and they took pity on the poor, friendless, hopelessly uncool Kate. The group Kate was with – I guarantee those were Rose and David’s friends and I guarantee that Rose was like “do look after that poor sausage, make sure her wig stays glued on at the festival.” What does it feel like to have your husband’s mistress pity you??? I also guarantee that Kate does not tip that well, that was absolutely someone else in the group, probably one of Rose’s friends. Kate doesn’t seem like someone who tips or knows what things cost. Also: spicy margaritas AND rosé? She was puking her guts out the next day.