Princess Kate drank spicy margaritas & left a £700 tip at the Houghton Festival??

On Monday, the Daily Mail’s Eden Confidential column scooped everyone by revealing that the Princess of Wales had dinner with her rural rival Rose Hanbury, and Rose convinced Kate to attend the 24-hour “rave” music festival which was being hosted on the Houghton Hall estate. Everything about Eden’s report was sketchy, including the emphasis on William’s absence, the fact that Kate and Rose are making a point of “being friendly,” the fact that Rose is perhaps Kate’s only friend in Norfolk (which is sad because Rose also got peggy with William) and on and on. Well, would you like an even weirder addendum to the story? Kate and her “party” made a point of tipping well at the on-site pop-up restaurant at the Houghton Festival.
The Princess of Wales attended her first music festival last weekend, as I disclosed in the Daily Mail on Tuesday, and staff will hope it won’t be her last. For it has been revealed that her party left a £700 tip.
Catherine joined revellers at the Houghton Festival in Norfolk, where DJs played music 24 hours a day. During her night out, she is said to have avoided the festival food trucks, instead opting for the on-site Turntable & Napkin restaurant, where diners pay £60 each for a four-course meal.
‘[Catherine] was in high spirits, ordering spicy margaritas, eating affogato [an Italian coffee-based dessert], and speaking affably with the other members of her party,’ reports the London Evening Standard.
‘Her companions apparently carted in a huge, balthazar-sized bottle of AIX rosé and, together with Kate, left the festival restaurant staff a £700 tip.’ A balthazar is a 12-litre bottle and it would cost about £500 from a wine shop.
Catherine, 41, is understood to have made her first ever visit to a music festival at the weekend, albeit a very upper-class one. She was dining with her Norfolk neighbours, the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley, David and Rose, at their Palladian stately home, Houghton Hall. At the time, the Houghton Festival was taking place on their 1,000-acre estate.
‘After dinner, one of the guests suggested that Catherine go to the festival,’ a source told the Daily Mail yesterday. ‘Catherine was nervous about the idea, but, after much discussion with her protection officers, she went with lots of security. William wasn’t there.’
[From The Daily Mail]
Something I think about a lot is how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem to have a lot of pity for Kate and that drives her crazy. My take is that most people in Kate’s life do see her as this pitiful person. The vibe with this whole story is that Rose and David are extremely cool, avant-garde, bohemian people and they took pity on the poor, friendless, hopelessly uncool Kate. The group Kate was with – I guarantee those were Rose and David’s friends and I guarantee that Rose was like “do look after that poor sausage, make sure her wig stays glued on at the festival.” What does it feel like to have your husband’s mistress pity you??? I also guarantee that Kate does not tip that well, that was absolutely someone else in the group, probably one of Rose’s friends. Kate doesn’t seem like someone who tips or knows what things cost. Also: spicy margaritas AND rosé? She was puking her guts out the next day.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
154066, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends a gala dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal at Houghton Hall. Kings Lynn, United Kingdom – Wednesday June 22, 2016. UK, FRANCE, AUS, NZ, CHINA, HONGKONG, TAIWAN, SPAIN & ITALY OUT,Image: 532468735, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: i-Images, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
-
-
154066, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a gala dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal at Houghton Hall. Kings Lynn, United Kingdom – Wednesday June 22, 2016. UK, FRANCE, AUS, NZ, CHINA, HONGKONG, TAIWAN, SPAIN & ITALY OUT,Image: 532468850, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: i-Images, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
-
-
154066, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a gala dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal at Houghton Hall. Kings Lynn, United Kingdom – Wednesday June 22, 2016. UK, FRANCE, AUS, NZ, CHINA, HONGKONG, TAIWAN, SPAIN & ITALY OUT Photograph: Â© WPA Pool / i-Images, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office (PCN): +1 310.822.0419 UK Office (Photoshot): +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@pacificcoastnews.com FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE,Image: 532468851, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: i-Images, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
-
-
KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – JUNE 22: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends a gala dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal at Houghton Hall on June 22, 2016 in King’s Lynn, England.
-
-
KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – JUNE 22: HRH Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend a gala dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal at Houghton Hall on June 22, 2016 in King’s Lynn, England.
-
-
KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – JUNE 22: HRH Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend a gala dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal at Houghton Hall on June 22, 2016 in King’s Lynn, England.
-
-
KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – JUNE 22: HRH Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend a gala dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal at Houghton Hall on June 22, 2016 in King’s Lynn, England.
-
-
KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – JUNE 22: HRH Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are greeted by Rose Cholmondeley, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley as they attend a gala dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal at Houghton Hall on June 22, 2016 in King’s Lynn, England.
-
-
KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – JUNE 22: HRH Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are greeted by David Cholmondeley, Marquess of Cholmondeley and Rose Cholmondeley, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley as they attend a gala dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal at Houghton Hall on June 22, 2016 in King’s Lynn, England.
Sorry Richard Eden, but with your track record I don’t believe this or anything else you or your illustrious (sarc.) colleagues have to say without pictures.
Same. Also, how weird for your mistress’s husband to best best friends with your dad.
She who never donates to charity hangs out with group that leaves $700 tip. The optics due to economic crisis. Group had some seriously $$$$ food and drink . What happened to economic crises optics? Katie’s parent bankruptcy?
Agree-pictures or it didn’t happen. Just like Meghan at TSwift being seen and jumping up to dance/sing along. Sorry, but at both this music fest and TSwift there would have been people there w/cell phone with pictures or video. This is just Kate’s people making up a story for the tabloids to copy keen Meghan.
Once again I am reminded of William and Kate turning up empty handed to food banks.
As always with RR, note the careful wording. Her party left the tip, how much came from her?
My guess is none, Kate probably felt the honor of her presence was enough.
Yeah her friends would have paid the tips for her
I think if Kate had contributed any real money to the tip, they’d have said.
Also, what was the bill total? How many were in the party?
With 500 pound bottles of wine on the check, and spicy margs not included in the 4 courses for 60 pounds, this bill could easily have been 7000 pounds if the group was 15-20 folks. Was 700 pounds even a 15% tip? I know tipping culture is different in Europe but…
Do you think Kate even carries any money with her at all?
That was my first thought. She doesn’t have money, or a credit card. She has nothing to do with whatever tip happened. Now I do wonder if her security carries emergency funds.
Knowing how it’s always opposite day on Salty island, I am thinking they bribed a waiter and found out that Meghan left a large tip after dining, and are of course projecting that on saint Waity. Waity does not have her own money. She is dependent on Baldy and his courtiers.
Are we talking about the woman who was not in a capacity to buy a rose from a peddler? Now 700 pounds are purported to have slipped through her accordion-spaced fingers, as the ultimate magnanimous gesture? 😃
I don’t think she carries money or cards on her, particularly if the plan for the evening was dinner with friends. They’re suggesting her attendance at the festival, and presumably this ‘pop up’ restaurant, was all a spontaneous decision.
For some reason this story, if true, makes me feel sad for Kate and I think its because of what Kaiser describes – it sounds like Rose’s friends took pity on Kate and took her with them to the festival. Like there was a dinner party that Kate was invited to, and then the aristos were going to go to the music festival and Kate got a last minute pity invite, because its clear from this story that Kate was never part of the original intended attendees for the festival. Imagine having your husband’s mistress and her friends feel sorry for you.
it sounds like she went with her protection officers and no one else. “Affably” is a weird way to describe talking to neighbours.
@digitalunicorn
Thanks for the link! Yeah, she looks rough and I’m not seeing any of these “friends” she was supposedly hanging out with.
A photo has surfaced of kate in some kind of outdoor tent situation talking to a couple, but it’s not Rose or David. Someone read the pics or it didn’t happen and suddenly this showed up.
I just saw that pic! it looks like it could be from the event, but it looks like she’s just talking to random people, not there with a group of friends.
Yes a couple older men. K looks like mutton dressed as lamb in some off the shoulder black bodysuit (or top and jeggings).
@nic919 @becks1 @seaflower the bateau neckline is…. Interesting.
@layla really a meghan look….
Here is a link to a tweet about it: https://twitter.com/EricaD39589965/status/1691780641417769189
She looks rough and it’s clearly a staged photo op as she’s looking right at the camera.
Kkkate looked emaciated and drunk. Those were probably her protection officers bc no one likes her.
What in the lollipop headed hell is that pic? Her body is approaching Karen Carpenter levels of emaciated. She clearly has an ED. And that head is so big for her body it almost looks photoshopped.
She also resembles Camilla Tominey. And those white sneakers with that black outfit are pretty tragic. The older men she’s speaking with have a more stylish look.
Personally, I like what she’s wearing, but she does look wasted, lol.
The man on the right “could be” David, looks like the same hair?
I don’t understand – is this what she wore to the dinner party? Or did she have this extra outfit with her in case she was invited to the rave that she was so nervous about and wasn’t sure if she should go?
There are some blonde strands of hair hanging on the sides of the pic. It looks like one of the Toffs in the tent snapped the picture. And the Royal Fashion Police said they found the pic on Twitter, so it didn’t originate with that account. I would love to find the original source that posted the pic.
Omg this picture!!! This can only be described as tragic! What strange company, kate spending time with two old boring men. Normal women, e.g. Meghan, would enjoy the time with their girlfriends. You can really pity her, her only “friends” are old white men.
But the worst thing is the outfit. What is that?!? Black jeans and black t-shirt at this festival?!? How can she, that’s a crime. Only she can pull this off without realizing how out of place and embarrassing this outfit is. Poor thing… and those earrings…
The man on the right looks like David, and you can see the top of Rose’s head behind Kate’s shoulder. But there’s no Burger King at the festival and no one seems to care. I saw a post that said that Eden’s original article wondered where William was then it was edited to say he was at home with the kids. How does this not fuel the SEPARATION rumors in the British press?
@Harper ohhhh his article that we discussed yesterday was edited?? So now its gone from “William was possibly at a shooting weekend” to “William was home with the kids?”
Verrrrry interesting.
The guy on the right (her left) looks like it could be Rose’s husband.
Is the outfit she is wearing (jeggings!) what she wore to the dinner party? Did she change into this thinking it was “music festival attire”?
Also adding, she appears to be wearing vejas. Previous to Meghan, I think she was known to wear supergas? Anyways.
Such a tragic outfit. She looks like a sound technician who got jazzy with the earrings. And the hair style that ages her is back again. Honestly, if she didn’t want to stand out, one of her prairie dresses in a muted pattern paired with boots would’ve sufficed?
Can someone find out what Rose was wearing?? My eyes need a cleansing after that sartorial disaster.
Actually, that looks like David on the right, and I believe that is Rose behind Kate. You can just barely see her.
I GOT CHIIILLLS, THEY’RE MULTIPLYING AND I’M LOOOOSING CONTROL is all I can think of when I see the outfit. Olivia Newton-John she ain’t.
@ncboudicca — that was my first thought, it’s David and could be Rose behind her. Well well, they finally extended an olive branch. Khate better not eff up this second chance. That outfit is tragic, but that’s Khate for you, always desperate for attention.
The festival was on the their estate. It was at Rose’s house. So I don’t see how they would have only invited her to dinner and not the festival since they hosted both on the same night. That would be odd. What it seems like to me is that Kate was hesitant to go to the festival part but they talked her into it.
This music festival seemed to be open to the public and so Kate showing up isn’t anything more than a neighbour heading over to a block party of sorts.
In any case, there has still been zero explanation of William’s whereabouts. Normally couples go to these types of events together.
If we’re taking this story at face value, it says that after the dinner someone suggested Kate go to the festival and she was “hesitant” but then went. So it sounds like it wasn’t part of her original plan.
I agree that its odd that Kate would not be invited to the festival from the get-go, but its not actually THAT odd. Its entirely possible that the Cholmondeleys hosted a dinner part/get-together and some of the guests planned to attend to the festival but not all, or that Kate wasn’t really friends with the group who attended the festival, etc.
@Nic omg you’re right, she DOES resemble Tominey a bit! I never noticed that before.
She’d look a lot better with some color on her lips.
This dinner bit doesn’t make sense to me. The first article suggested she was having dinner with David and Rose and was persuaded to drop in to the festival afterwards. THIS article goes to great pains to tell us how she had dinner AT the festival and left a £700 tip. Which is it?
@TheHench this story is just weird. As @Jaded pointed out below, her outfit seems off for a dinner party. Maybe it was a casual dinner party? I can’t see what rose is wearing in this pic. But something about this story is weird. Why is the tent so empty? And back to the question of Where is William?
Has William moved on from both Kate AND Rose? Is that why they are suddenly in cahoots?
Pics or it didn’t happen. And I think the last place Kate would go for a weekend by herself is Norfolk and Rose’s home. Games are being played here.
O there’s a pic, but this “party” she went with isn’t there rather 2 old piers Morgan looking men
At first glance I thought one of the men was the a$%^ Jeremy Clarkson.
Yep no photos then I don’t believe it especially since they are trying to make us believe she has friends and was invited out. Cant would want to compete with Meg who does indeed have friends and is pictured with them then Can’t would want to be pictured with friends.
Okay saw the photo and I’m standing by my comment that she has no friends. Those old men do not count.
The whole thing is strange.
Could it be that this story has been given out to explain KM’s, otherwise, bizarre & inappropriate presence in the area and/or bizarre and inappropriate behaviour? That’s what I’d put my money on.
And, with apologies for going a little off topic, what’s the betting we’ll see KM shortly – casually attired, for once – in a camel trench with cream/white trousers copying MM’s recent stunning look and also that of a UK tv presenter, Helen Skelton, who wore a similar striking outfit the same day?
I am wondering how rose feels about the awful way Kate treated Meghan. And confrontational hostile pose at that walkabout.
@Tessa, I was wondering the same thing, but quickly realized that Rose is an aristo and probably feels some kinda way about Meghan and it isn’t positive. I can well imagine that the turnip toff set look down on biracial and Black people (no matter their social standing or class).
This is the ‘cool girl’ that Katy would like to be. This is the woman Meghan IS. No personality of her own at 41 years old. How unfortunate.
Absolutely NONE of this story is believable.
I got nothing except ‘rural rival’ as a tongue twister is up there with ‘rural juror’ 😉 if you know you know.
I think this every time….
Me too 🙂
So Kate gets no bashing for spending so much money on a night out? Did KP put out this story to show that she’s finally being accepted by the aristos?
That detail is interesting….having your family plagued with bankrupcy infamy would require more discretion and sensitivity with you throwing money so carelessly,when it comes from taxes
There is a pic floating around of Kate with that spicy margarita in a unfortunate outfit and extremely haggard face. I can absolutely believe that dinner party pitied her and suggested she go have some fun and genuinely hoped it would do her some good.
I do call BS on the tipping. I doubt it would ever occur to her to tip that generously especially since tipping isn’t the norm in the UK. Lol there probably was an American in the party or that was just the bill and writer of this article is lying about it being the tip.
Can you post a link to that picture?
There’s a link to the Twitter above posted.
We know there’s never anything in Kate’s teeny, tiny handbags and we know she’s notoriously cheap. But even if we didn’t know that – why would she carry £700 with her to dinner at a friend’s house? So, yeah, somebody else came up with that tip.
People leave tips on debit/credit cards, VENMO, etc. Nothing said that she (or whomever) tipped in cash…
Well, to be accurate, nothing in this article says that she’s the one who left the tip. So, it’s all idle speculation on everyone’s part.
The Royals do not tip. Period. End of. Never. It’s like a thing. The Queen famously never even carried the ability to pay for anything.
So this is the response to Meg’s TS concert & movie night out with her pals.
Kate has pals too! And goes to music events! But hers are posh & she tips well.
What a stupid story. And in direct contrast to her “salt of the earth mother of all children” persona.
Who has the kids? Why doesn’t anyone ask her that?
Well, I guess because we know it was Willy’s night with them.
I almost feel sorry for her. She’s clearly a very lonely woman if she has to rely on pity invites from her husband’s mistress to an event that practically borders her own country house. The pictures of her are far from flattering either. She looks emaciated, clueless and dishevelled.
She was “speaking affably with the other members of her party.”
Lol… now they’re praising her for *checks notes* having friendly conversation with her dinner companions? The bar is so damn low it’s in hell.
I think this must be a hint that the people in this party did not want Kate. And that Kate did a good job playing nice with them anyways. I think the toffs are trying to hint to Kate how to play ball.
At the very least, they don’t know her. “Affably” is for strangers. Passing acquaintances at best.
I laughed at that, too. A 41-year-old woman (whose main job is to be diplomatic, no less) is able to converse appropriately at a dinner party? Alert the media! JFC I would be so embarrassed if I was written about like this.
“Rural rival Rose” is giving me Rural Juror vibes 😂. Any 30 Rock fans out there?
Lol, that was my first thought, too. I loved how she always pronounced it “Rurrrr Jurrrr”
Imagine the group who have ostracized you for the past decade seeing you as so being so pathetic they actually extend a pity invite out to you, and you’re lonely and desperate enough to say yes. Yikes.
The whole thing is strange.
Could it be that this story has been given out to explain KM’s, otherwise, bizarre & inappropriate presence in the area and/or bizarre and inappropriate behaviour? That’s what I’d put my money on.
And, with apologies for going a little off topic, what’s the betting we’ll see KM shortly – casually attired, for once – in a camel trench with cream/white trousers copying MM’s recent stunning look and also that of a UK tv presenter, Helen Skelton, who wore a similar striking outfit the same day?
Oh dear Mr Eden has forgotten Royal protocol, members of the Royal family DO NOT carry cash, so the tip (if there was one) was probably part of the baby sitting fee William gave to Rose to keep katey kins busy for an evening. Finally with the booze they seem to have sunk, I have the abiding picture of katey the friendless, on her knees over the toilet with the wiglet staring at her from the floor, go on katey the friendless, give it a saucer of milk 😂😂😂
I don’t believe Catty has any problem with people ‘pitying’ her – it’s something that she can use to manipulate people with. A former friend was like that, she actively wanted people to pity and infantile her and used to to manipulate and control those around her. If you didn’t give her what she wanted – it was pity party time.
All about this story sounds so cringe and desperate
Weird detail but I’m more confused that she was dining at Houghton hall and then went and dined again at the festival.
I see you caught that, too, Kate eating two meals? Now I really know the story is false!
Right? I wondered about that too. Absolutely bizarre
What’s more weird is the outfit she’s wearing is totally unsuitable for a dinner at Houghton Hall. Skin-tight black off the shoulder top and jeggings? Huge earrings? Paired with white kicks? I’m not buying that she had dinner at HH, she just crashed the music festival in her best music festival “look at MEEEE” outfit.
Am I the only one who thinks Kate is wearing a sad version of Olivia Newton John’s outfit in Grease?
😆🤣😂 thanks for the laugh!!!!
Yes! That’s exactly who she looks like without the bouffant hair.
I got Willlllllls,
He’s always flying.
‘Cause he sure don’t live with me.
He’s got power,
He’s always lying.
But I’LL be Queen.
🎵🎵🎵
*chef’s kiss* 😆
🎵
You better shape up
Cuz I will be Queen
Yes my mind is set on this
You better shape up
Cuz I’m oh so Keen
This reward I shall not miss
You better mark my words on this
🎶
In reality, this is about preventive damage control. The Cholmondeleys are probably about to take Kate under their wing because Kate literally has no one and has become a liable figure.Peg&Keen divorce would upset the pond too much. No one wants a repeat of Diana and Charles. Kate’s family is useless and penniless, she has nothing to offer professionally (either through her own laziness or intentionally so as not to upset Peg), and no (relevant) friends. The aristocracy wants inertia, they want their comfortable lives to continue without strenuous drama (or you can call them ‘extremely cool, avant-garde, bohemian people’). The Cs have proven they can get their act together and are much better connected and relevant than – it seems – the senior royals, each and any of them, lol.
I can see that. David is clearly a strong support to Charles and the monarchy. He and his wife might just be doing their duty taking Kate under their wing to keep her from going off the rails.
This theory rings true. But how pathetic.
Nothing surprises me about so called high society and it may very well be that David and Rose are babysitting Kate for the RF. Maybe Rose is giving her pep talks on making an aristo marriage work by looking keenly the other way whilst taking up hobbies of your own?!!
Remember royals do not carry their wallet. So it is very unlikely that Kate can pay or tip.
Remember also that Kate could easily but did not bail out her parents and did not settle some of their debts especially the money owed to the pitiful helium supplier and other small business owners.
Is the outing with Rose to show all well with the Wales. It is strange that William was not in attendance
That pic! At her weight, one marg and one glass of rose would make her drunk af. She looks hammered in the photo, so I’m guessing she felt like hell the next day. But you know what? At least we have proof that she went out and had fun! Good for her!
Reading between the lines this story also has the side benefit of making Kate look hopelessly out of touch with the cost-of-living crisis. Too many people in the U.K. are worried about feeding themselves and having heat. They cannot afford to attend a music festival buy a £500 bottle of wine, or leave a £700 tip. But Kate the Welfare Princess of Wales can!
God bless my eyesight. On my first read through I thought it said they came in with a bath-salts size bottle of Axl Rose.
“do look after that poor sausage, make sure her wig stays glued on at the festival.”
I’m done – my morning laugh TY.
In the Twitter photo everyone photographed clearly except the alleged Kate pic which is blurred. Is it really her or are we being fooled?
Imagine how friendless you are that your husband’s mistress takes pity on you and invites you to your party. Look at the the sunny picture of Meghan and her friends. At least they are close to her age. That picture of Kate does her no favors and two old men chatting her up. And Meghan is supposedly envious of Kate’s life.
Picture looks fake to me. (Just my opinion).
My suspicions as well. See my comment above.
Is Kate trying to make Pegs jealous? She is pathetic.
Umm..why wasn’t William there? And who is watching the kids? How dare she not be glued to WIlliam’s side at all times and who said she can be without her kids for an evening? What kind of mother is she to spend one evening away from her family? How much does her outfit cost? She spent how much on alcohol?
She would never be able to withstand the Meghan Treatment.
Forgive my ignorance, but tipping isn’t a thing in Europe? Then, if they were tipping, it certainly wasn’t Kate. Kate has never committed a generous act in her life, now we’re supposed to believe she left a bug tip? This is ridiculous.
Considering the SORDID personal history of the Royal Family…being best friends with the mistress is “on brand” ☹️
What if Rose was never the mistress? What if she and David made Houghton Hall available to William as a safe house to carry on in privacy? What if the coronation role was a gift for services rendered? What if they now are being used to babysit Kate to keep her prying eyes and presence away from seeing whatever he may be up to at KP? The families are loyal monarchists. Acting as affair enablers is an aristocracy privilege.
This is my theory too. The affair was not with Rose but she and David provided the location.
Re the Aristocracy cheating: marriages between aristocratic families happened to strengthen titles or increase land holdings. The wife was expected to provide an heir and a spare then after that it was up to her. And there is an understanding that people would be discreet. Although as my aristo granny used to say “it’s funny how many 3rd and 4th children often look like their fathers”. 😉
£700 tip?
Maybe the food banks she visits empty-handed should start serving spicy margaritas.
So she dined with the Rocksavages at their home AND had this dinner in the tent at the festival? If she’s dining with the owners of the house, who are sponsoring the festival in their backyard, how could she not know about the festival & only learn about it when somebody suggested she go? That makes no sense.
Nothing about this story makes sense. She ate two dinners? And she dressed like that to go to a dinner party in the first place?
IKR? I mentioned that above @Lorelei, one does NOT dress in black, skin-tight top and jeggings with white kicks for a dinner at HHall. I think she just crashed the music fest part, there’s no way she’d eat twice.
They can report that she attended two dinners, but it doesn’t mean she ate much of anything. She could have spent the whole evening pushing food around her plate.