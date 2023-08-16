“Mindy Kaling went to InStyle’s (un-branded) Day of Indulgence?” links

I think Heather is correct here and InStyle’s Day of Indulgence has been rebranded (or un-branded) so as to fly under the radar. [GFY]

That Selena Gomez photo has become a great meme. [Buzzfeed]

Lori Harvey can really wear anything. [RCFA]

Review of Red, White and Royal Blue. [LaineyGossip]

Bryan Johnson’s youth-quest has got him looking sickly & old. [Pajiba]

Kelly Rowland looks amazing in Georges Hobeika. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Matthew McConaughey’s son Levi looks so much like his mom & dad. [JustJared]

Southern gay folks are amazing. [Towleroad]

Genie Bouchard will do anything but play tennis. [Egotastic]

Is Whoopi Goldberg leaving The View? [Seriously OMG]

Madonna has new tour dates. [Socialite Life]