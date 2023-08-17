King Charles is giving Edward Young, aka ‘The Bee’, a big new appointment

Edward Young became Queen Elizabeth II’s private secretary in 2017, after a massive internal power struggle involving QEII, then-Prince Charles, Prince Andrew and Christopher Geidt. Geidt was QEII’s long-time private secretary and Geidt was seen as mature, seasoned, diplomatic and “on top” of all of the royal shenanigans. Obviously, Charles couldn’t stand him, so Charles orchestrated a game-of-thrones-style takedown which left Edward Young as QEII’s private secretary. QEII was fond of Geidt though – she later rehired him as some kind of general advisor/consigliere. Young was always seen as “Charles’s guy” in Buckingham Palace, but let’s also be clear – QEII, Charles and their senior staffers/courtiers have the PR instincts of a head of lettuce. It’s not like any of these people were or are good at their jobs.
Nowadays, Young is best known as “The Bee” from Prince Harry’s Spare. Harry made it very clear that Young lied to him repeatedly and constantly misrepresented, miscommunicated and roadblocked Harry. Young got a lot of blame, within royal circles, for the catastrophic bungling of both Prince Andrew and the Sussexit, but he ended up sticking around until QEII’s death. Young was quietly let go by King Charles a few months after QEII’s passing, but now Charles is ensuring Young’s loyalty by giving him a fancy new position. From Richard Eden’s column:
Stand by for flying crockery in Montecito… I can disclose that King Charles has accorded a rare honour to one of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s biggest hate figures. The King has appointed Sir Edward Young as his Permanent Lord in Waiting. It means that Lord Young, who hit the headlines after clashing with Prince Harry, may represent the King at events which the monarch is unable to attend in person.
‘His Majesty has great respect for Lord Young and is grateful for all the work he did for his mother, often under great pressure,’ a source tells me. ‘This new honour is a reflection of that.’
Sir Edward, who was Queen Elizabeth’s most senior aide, was made a lord when he retired from royal service after 19 years. He had stayed on after her death to help smooth over the change in reign.
There had long been speculation that he was one of those blamed by Harry and Meghan for failing to accommodate their ambitions within the Royal Family. These rumours were confirmed when the Duke’s memoirs, Spare, were published earlier this year. In the book, Harry accused Sir Edward of preventing him from seeing his grandmother to lobby her over ‘Megxit’. The Duke also blamed him for ensuring he was stripped of his Scotland Yard security deal after quitting royal duties.
Yeah, Harry did blame Young, among other people. Young was to blame, and so were a lot of other people. QEII, Charles, Young, Clive Alderton, Simon Case, all of them bet big on being extremely cruel to Harry and Meghan. They put a target on the Sussexes’ backs, cut off their security, leaked their location and waited for Harry to come crawling back alone, begging for mercy. None of them had any idea that the Sussexes would find a way to land on their feet. So…that’s the kind of advisor valued by King Charles. That’s the kind of man he wants advising him as king.
“….Charles and their senior staffers/courtiers have the PR instincts of a head of lettuce…”
ROTFL. Thanks for first one of the day.
BTW, still cannot write a story without the stars they are still missing, and of course the stages of grief and the delusion continues. How many ways do H&M have to say, ‘we dont give a ff what you’ll do?’ I mean seriously, WHY would they care? Cripes.
Besides, Harry is used to his trash father/brother’s betrayals. I mean hiring daily fail staff for his PR office? Actually trying to help daily fail win their case against his son’s wife? Dumping him at 12 years old in boarding school to mourn his mother alone? Only brother telling him to pretend we dont know each other at school. Let me stop, ’cause its too early in the day to start raising my blood pressure.
How about hiring Levin as Camilla’s “biographer”? I mean yikes, the devil incarnate? Smooth move … not.
Why is he called the bee? Any one have an idea why Charles would fire and re hire him? I’m lost
Firing him for the optics of it and rehiring him because he didn’t want to fire him in the first place.
Prince Harry referred to Young as “The Bee” in his book Spare. Young’s name wasn’t mentioned but it was simple to connect the dots. Charles undoubtedly wants to buy Young’s silent loyalty.
Exactly. Charles cannot afford to have him write his memoirs. He knows too much. Hope the payout is equal to a publishers book offer.
@BEVERLY, THIS, along with the fact that Charles is a coward, has no moral compass and is LESS use than a lettuce, at least you can eat a lettuce, or feed it to a rabbit. The “BEE” knows to many secrets, so Charlie had to bring him back, but the idiocy of this article makes me laugh. AGAIN they knew what was going on in the palace, because they knew who Harry was referring to, and still they can’t get their heads around the fact that Harry couldn’t give a stuff what they do, he’s living his best life and leaving all the sewer rats to it
Because he’s always involved in the S word for poop, according to Harry. Edward is a nasty one who lied to, on, and about Harry. He lied to the queens face. No wonder why the monarchy is failing.
He’s the Bee because he’s stung Harry and Meghan BADLY. He was the one who refused to take Harry’s request to pay for his own security to RAVEC. Ironically Young is a RAVEC member. This issue is now being pursued in court. He’s a slimy, sleazy, underhanded and evil person, just the sort of stand-up guy Chuck can keep in his back pocked, a sort of elegant Michael Fawcett who will do Chuck’s dirty work.
“The Bee was oval-faced and fuzzy and tended to glide around with great equanimity and poise, as if he was a boon to all living things. He was so poised that people didn’t fear him. Big mistake. Sometimes their last mistake.”
Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Prince. Spare (p. 366). Random House Publishing Group. Kindle Edition.
I’m guessing Chuck values The Bee’s loyalty to him personally, and to the hierarchy generally. Recall that he (and Randy Andy) installed The Bee as Betty’s secretary after shoving out Lord Geidt back in 2017.
Of course, this is the kind of man Charles wants as an advisor. Charles may be a spiteful weakling, but he’s consistent. And this should put paid to any fantasies that Charles will be softening toward Harry – Young will see that gate stays closed.
But Lol about the Montecito crockery. Young isn’t really Harry’s problem anymore – maybe he’ll be William’s problem?
They simply cannot write an article without mentioning Montecito.
Charles loves his assholes. Or Young is blackmailing Charles.
He does, doesn’t he? None of that family has ever been terribly bright, to say the least. Liz included. Queen mother wouldn’t even allow Margaret to pursue more education because Liz wasn’t even book-smart. Can’t have a spare outshining an heir now, can we?
I doubt that crockery will be flying in Monticello. The Sussexes have moved on and could care less. This incessant need to include Harry and Meg in every little move the royal cult makes just proves they are insane and need massive amounts of therapy. I hear Better up is good.
It’s absolutely insane to me how this story is framed. It has nothing whatsoever to do with the Sussexes, and ostensibly it *should* be a big enough story on its own (for royalists who care about such things)…yet it ALL revolves around how Harry and Meghan must be thinking about it. It’s so beyond unhinged that I’m actually sort of surprised it was printed, even though obviously I shouldn’t be at this point.
Clarkson still has a platform. Morgan still does. Dan freaking WOOTTON is still on tv! It’s a cesspool. An apparently profitable cesspool.
Yup. The Sussex’s lawyers are handling The Bee in court, he’ll rue the day he cock-blocked Harry’s request to pay for his own RPO security.
Agree. No crockery flying in Monticeto. Just like Knauf, who never actually moved to India. Just distancing for a bit. Harry has watched these maneuvers his entire life. As did Diana.
He and Meghan probably had a bet on what position Young would be assigned to and when. After bets were settled, they took a peaceful nap underneath a tree on their gorgeous property that also has 500 million bathrooms.
Charles just seems like a weak king surrounded by petty losers who live and breathe for creating drama.
@Jais, he seems a weak king, because he is a weak king, even prince Philip on many occasions uttered the words, “for gods sake Charles grow a spine,” and Charlie boy admitted it!
Nothing but losers the lot of them. I love the life that Harry and Meghan have built for themselves with their little family away from all of that mess.
He was the one who only presented the queen with two options, right? And told harry the printers weren’t working for the other options at the Sandringham Summit and Harry went and checked and he had (obviously) lied?
I would say he did Charles’ dirty work so now he’s being rewarded, but if we think Charles was trying to force Harry (and only Harry) into not leaving or returning (by nixing the part time option, by pulling security, etc), then EY messed that up because not only did Harry not return, but he’s notching win after win from Montecito.
Do I think there is flying crockery this morning? No. My guess is if anything, Harry shrugged. I’m sure when he was fired Harry knew he would be coming back.
Yeah, I’m sure Harry wasn’t the least bit surprised and figured it was just a matter of how long it would take for him to be back.
This is the BRF’s MO: “firing” people when there’s a scandal, then quietly bringing them back once they think the public has basically forgotten everything and talk has died down. Charles did it — multiple times, I think? — with that one guy whose name is escaping me ATM (Mark Bolland, maybe?) and William brought Jason Knauf back as, what, I think a member of his foundation’s board and some position relating to Earthshot? And you just *know* that Knauf is still very likely an unofficial “advisor” to William. They think their subjects are total idiots with the memories of gnats.
Yeah who is Charles’ guy who runs the foundation? Fawcett? Is that right? The one who kind of keeps disappearing, comes back long enough to accept bags of cash for charles, then is shuffled off again? The one camilla supposedly hates?
and Mark Bolland is one too I think, you’re right. and then Knauf. I mean even the Queen gave Geidt another role after he was pushed out.
Iirc, this isn’t the first time the media has mentioned flying crockery in Montecito. And they tried to say Meg threw tea.
Yet, we’ve been told the Wales duo throw things at each other. I think this must bd projection.
Yeah, Meghan told Harry to try therapy again after he spoke angrily towards her. As she should. But to suggest that this same woman is throwing crockery is offensive. Meghan is not about that life. She told William to kindly take his finger out of her face. Is it Harry that’s throwing the crockery? That man’s in therapy. I don’t think so. But yeah. William breaks dog bowls. Like you said, projection.
I feel like if Harry threw something at Meghan, even “just” a pillow, she would walk.
no way are those two throwing things around their mansion.
We know who does though….
This is new appointment is a thanks to Young for getting rid of Harry and Meghan. I think Harry reminded Charles too much of Diana and that’s why he is unable to have a normal relationship with him.
Lol the left behind royals are always trapped in a hell of their own making. These people fire incompetent staff and then end up having to buy them off (Angela Kelly) or rehire them (the bee) because they all have dirt on the royals. Which is how they end up surrounded by incompetent backstabbing staff who don’t have their best interests at heart.
How amusing to witness this slow rolling car crash!
When they keep showing you who they are 🤷♀️
Charles keeps feeding the PR that he wants a reconciliation with Harry but his actions contradict it at every turn
Not that there will be any flying crockery (because H doesn’t resort to Willileaks levels of incandescent steaming face and punching walls type of behaviour) but if there was, here’s hoping one of them hits you in the face Maureen.
This idiot really thought he was doing something with this line (probably giggled himself silly as he was typing this line)
Also well done Charles, for making yourself look even more weak and pathetic. He’s definitely one of those idiot kings Tyrion Lannister refers to
A prolific liar (and a total loser), hiring an even more prolific liar … and total ass. Oh happy day. What a bunch of incompetent a-holes. They’re retained or hired not for their skills but rather their ability to keep their mouth shut about criminal and foul behaviours. Jesus. Abolish the monarchy. Seriously, the Mafia has more integrity and loyalty than this family of ugly crooks.
Snakes of a feather or scale I guess , slither together. So makes sense chucky would want people just like him working for him
Once again, Charles shows that he has no loyalty toward his younger son. He’s just a POS father.
I feel this is KFC’s just desserts! I would NEVER trust Young. He lied freely when he wanted to. Perhaps because that’s what KFC wanted or because that was what Young wanted. I really, really love this for Chuck.
Allegedly it is a rite of passage for Private Secretaries..
No ore, no less…