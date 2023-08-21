King Charles will host a ‘summit’ with William & Kate about the monarchy’s future

In the past year, King Charles and the Prince of Wales have made it perfectly clear that they do not care about the British Commonwealth, nor do they care about the “kingdom” beyond the British isles. Sure, they want to hold on to Scotland and Northern Ireland, but Australia? New Zealand? Canada? They could not care less. The new king couldn’t even be bothered to visit any of his Commonwealth realms in his first year on the throne. Soon after QEII passed away, Charles’s people floated a plan for him to go barnstorming around the Commonwealth, only everyone simply forgot about it immediately and that plan went nowhere. Well, now on the eve of QEII’s death-anniversary, Charles wants Prince William and Kate to join him at a Balmoral summit to discuss the future of the monarchy, and how they’ll need to go back on some Commonwealth Flop Tours.
King Charles III is set to invite the Prince and Princess of Wales to a historic royal summit to decide on the future of the monarchy, it was claimed last night. The King plans to tell Prince William and Kate of his aims to carve out clear roles for each of them, as well as for himself and wife Queen Camilla. He hopes to use the couple’s ‘star quality’ to help unite the Commonwealth and secure the monarchy’s existence for future generations, sources told The Mirror.
Charles is to arrive at the late Queen’s much-loved home Balmoral on Monday, where the meeting will take place. The Prince and Princess of Wales will join him there, but head of the FA William will not be travelling to Australia to watch the Lionesses take on Spain in the first England World Cup Final since 1966 the day before.
A source close to the royals said: ‘His Majesty is very clear. The Commonwealth must be at the very heart of his reign. He sees it as his utmost duty to fulfil the sincere wish of his late mother, that one of his central roles must be to ensure not only the survival but the robustness (of the organisation).’
He is said to place great emphasis on the younger couple’s role in securing its survival, with plans to ensure they are ‘cementing their own future and that of the monarchy at large’, with the King to take advantage of Kate’s ‘undoubted star quality’.
The top royals will also discuss plans for at least the next year, including travel abroad, major events and key aims. It is set to be a busy year for the monarch, who will travel to Kenya with his wife in autumn. Next year the royals are travelling to Canada and Australia, according to the paper.
It is thought the royal family intend to try and shore up the Commonwealth, after a royal tour by William and Kate in the Caribbean last year drew a wealth of criticism, including for a photocall in which the pair took photographs with young people trapped behind a metal fence. Now sources have described the trip as a ‘massive wake-up call’, although denied it had been a ‘complete catastrophe’.
[From The Daily Mail]
“Now sources have described the trip as a ‘massive wake-up call’, although denied it had been a ‘complete catastrophe’.” The Caribbean Flop Tour was such a big wakeup call that they sent Sophie and Edward out to the Caribbean just one month later and they flopped too. The Windsors didn’t learn the right lesson from that flop tour – they still don’t see themselves or their colonialist, racist and rude behavior as the problem. The “lesson” they learned from the flop tour is “don’t try, don’t make an effort, if these people don’t like our colonialist cosplay, then we’ll just go home in a huff and never visit you again!” That’s pretty much what Kensington Palace’s briefings said at the time.
Meanwhile, I keep thinking back to that curious piece in the Telegraph just days after the coronation – it was about Buckingham Palace attempting to apply pressure on Kate and William to do more. From that Telegraph piece in May: “William and Kate have not carried out a major foreign tour since March 2022 and are not expected to do the next one until next spring – a gap of two years… Last year the Prince of Wales carried out 126 official engagements in total, compared with the Princess Royal’s 214 and the King’s 181, meaning there is plenty of scope for increasing his workload.” It sounds like this Balmoral Summit will be Charles telling William and Kate that they’re lazy and they need to do more. And then William will throw a tantrum and say he can’t do more because of the environment! Literally, William just avoided a visit to Australia AND avoided doing his job as Football Association president. What makes anyone think that the Lazy Duo will step up now?
Photos courtesy of Instar, Avalon Red.
North America Rights Only – New Providence, Bahamas -20220325-The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a reception hosted by the Governor General of the Bahamas Sir Cornelius Alvin Smith, at the Baha Mar resort on the island of New Providence in the Bahamas to with meet community leaders and people from across the Bahamas’ many islands, on day seven of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William
-PHOTO by: PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
I love how they call it a “summit” now whenever more than two royals get together for a conversation.
LMAO at W&K’s “star quality”
I know! 🤣 Couldn’t they just call it “dinner”?
Seems to be code for “W&K got summoned to the headmaster’s office for misbehaving….” which is what is happening
Pretty sure this summit could have just been an email
I had the exact same thought. Can’t they just have a family dinner where they brainstorm on how to correct course before they hit the iceberg and sink the monarchy?? Then I wondered if they can count it as a work event if they call it a summit…
I’m pretty sure it’s more of an old fashioned “come to Jesus” meeting about William’s laziness, tardiness, half-assedness, and inflammatory choices. He’s going to tell them if they don’t change their ways the monarchy is screwed.
@lorelei you just KNOW they’ll discuss H&M to act this “summit”
For real! I absolutely loathe how they use words like that to try and make their family BS look important to the rest of the world. Y’all are boring, mean, and not very bright. The stuff you’re talking about is hardly peace in the Middle East and calling your little family meetings anything besides family meetings is ridiculous.
Maybe they think they have to call it that because the king has summoned them./s
Does this mean my family had a summit this sunday? Since we talked about chipping in on a bike for my nephew’s birthday, we were discussing future plans and a trip to join the birthday party. If a boose hound is nessesary to count as a summit, we have that covered too, because my brother was hang over from the wedding he attended.
This is probably a respons to the critic of Willnot not going to Australia. See, we have a VERY IpoRtanT SuMmiT!
LOL!!!
I dont know why, but Dante’s Inferno popped into my head and specifically the message over the gates of hell. My next response is a mix of giggling and smirking. I mean, the (oxymoronic) commonwealth? Which commonwealth? Certainly not the one with black/brown people ’cause everyone knows how they feel about them. I’m just thanking the universe for the day they drove H&M out because lordy, imagine what they would be doing to them, load on the work and brief, plant and sic the rag media on them as the same time. BTW, that picture of charles, the juxtaposition of that with his deluded ‘summit’, priceless.
My favourite part was how they pointed out the image of the young people stuck behind the fence during the island flop tour but they *forgot* to add the adjective Black. Lol! Stay classy royal media.
The “Star Quality” thing is laughable. I mean, W&K are the only members of the RF who generate much interest among the public, simply because of their age and their kids. But Charles would never, EVER want to lean into someone else’s shine, he wants all that attention on himself. So the mention of “star quality” makes it clear this is coming from KP. And I don’t think it’s a ‘summit’ but more of the king dressing down the Wails, and they’re trying to get ahead of that narrative.
They’ve got no reason to jump for Charles any more. They are the Waleses now and have all their own millions of income that comes with it. They’re not dependent on him for their money.
I’ve said this before and will keep repeating in the hopes that it will come true. Chuckles should abolish the monarchy. He can wait a few years to suck the life out of it even more and then dismantle the whole thing. I do think he hates his own children enough to do so, and he knows dang well that Will will do anything possible to make the side piece consort’s life as miserable as possible.
I agree, @Jospehine. I don’t think Charles gives two plume feathers what happens to the monarchy once he’s gone.
@Josephine And he is aware that to abolish the monarchy is the ONLY way for him to end up in history books and be remembered, otherwise he will just be the forgotten King after QE2. He might just be vain enough to do it for this reason
I think that would be the only way Charles would be remembered by history. His mother will be remembered just because she lived so very long, and was in office during the transition from isolated countries to globalization. But Charles? A hundred years from now nobody will remember or care about him, or read about him in history books. But if he did away with the monarchy and gave “head of state” back to the people to decide, that will make the history books.
But the Windsors/Mountbattens/Battenburgs/Sax-Coburg-Gothas/Schleswig-Holstein-Sonderburg-Glucksburg, or whatever else they call themselves, are selfish and greedy people, and I have a hard time believing they would give up the perks and money that comes with being a part of that monarchy.
@Chaine – 💯. Well said!!
they need to jump for Charles for a lot of the extra royal perks though – access to the royal collection for Kate, access to a better house (they could buy one of their own, but do we think they will?) Plus, Charles isn’t afraid to leak about them to control them.
The helicopter is from the monarch, as it was the Queen who permitted William to be able to use it as a “full time” royal and not Charles. The duchy money provides William with more control, but it’s the monarch who ultimately controls the most.
Charles should tell them to get off their lazy arses and do some work! He should remind them that they both wanted Harry and Meghan gone, so now they have to pick up the slack!
I have no doubt that Charles wanted Harry and Meghan gone too. He just didn’t believe that Harry would leave.
Oh, he did finally belived Harry would leave. Chuck just took it for granted Harry would come crawling back, totally broke, without Meghan and Archie. He thought it would teach Harry a lesson of his “unimportance” so Harry would be a loyal workhorse and whipping boy for the rest of his life. Given small change when nessesary, but never anything that would make him feel he had any control of his life.
I wish they’d stop flogging the dead horse of Khates “star quality”.
There are still people out there who still like to see Kate’s fashion but that’s about it as far as I can tell.
I mean, she’s the most glamorous out of the “Magnificent Seven” (or whatever they’re calling themselves now), but that’s a pretty low bar. Basically she’s just the youngest and is more popular than Sophie.
Yeah, Kate doesn’t have much substance but she’s head and shoulders above the rest of them when it comes to attention – but only because she’s a clothes hanger and the press can’t actually talk about the interesting stuff/gossip, which would actually get way more clicks.
Kate has that mean girl disposition which to me is off putting.
Omg I love how even this paper put “Star power” in quotes
@Acha I didn’t catch that! Lmao
Heh–they did that twice. The second referred to Kate’s “undoubted star quality.” 😂
More flop tours, please! I wish they would do one every week because I can’t get enough. All that William and Kate “star power” on display. They can just keep on dazzling us forever, or until the monarchy is abolished.
Life sucks when you have to work, huh kids? Charles has to pull Sidechick off the roster because she’s half in the bag most of the time. Can’t he just hire David Beckham and Posh Spice to fill in for the royals? They’re popular.
I though tom Parker Bowles would be recruited and get a title
Bwahaha! Yes, I hope so too! It would be HILARIOUS!
Is there anything Charles can do to MAKE them do more? Is that within his Kingly power? What can he do now that he hasn’t tried already for the past decade? And I would think he has even less leverage now that William has access to his own money.
I mean if william did cheat then i say threatening to leak that is pretty good leverage.
All of the houses/palaces that Will and Kate currently use are actually owned by Charles, except maybe Kingston Palace but I think that is also a crown property. Also he might have oversight on helicopter use and a few other perks that Will and Kate enjoy.
Its about soft power/respect, he’s cultivated none of that?
I feel like Charles has done nothing so far and is now completely out of ideas on how to make them work.
The Queen would say something now and again or plan a tour or assignment for them, and Camzilla would see Chalrles flapping his hands and running in circles about it and would plant some stories in the tabloids. I don’t think Charles has done anything but exile Harry to keep William happy and then fuss some more about how angry and lazy William is.
For all Elizabeth II was sometimes criticized for being directed by ‘the men in grey’ there did seem to be a better grasp of actively furthering the monarchy. Even when she had to be persuaded to act, like lowering the flag for Diana, she did do what was ‘best’ in the end to the point of doing 180s on her initial desires. EII and her aides were not saints but her reign was more able to adapt to change directions and be proactive than Charles has shown himself to be able to do and W&K are off in their own lala land in grudges against each other and H&M.
These summits should be held at the Tower of London and sponsored by Burger King.
That is perfect. Oh goodness I needed that laugh today. Thank you!
It is far too late to get control of Can’t and Peg. He should have dealt with Peg differently by not letting him slide and pass the buck years ago. Peg is too lazy now and likes it that way. He didn’t want to go to Australia for fear of being booed. Chuckles these are the horses you backed. The one you married and your first born. You will not get more work out of either they have decided to take the money and they are quietly quitting. Best thing to do is end this farce of a monarchy.
I only read the headline, but damn are they grand. Everything isn’t a summit. Sometimes it’s just a conversation.
Agreed..
What could Charles conceivably hold over the Wales’ heads to get them to work more? I can’t think of anything except threatening to go public with some of their secrets. Otherwise; what does Charles have over them? Is there another property he can dangle? He doesn’t have Royal Lodge. Cannot think of any way he could entice them to do more work.
Charles owns Anmer in a private capacity and he could also kick them out from KP and Adelaide. The properties linked to the duchy are a cottage in Wales and Highgrove.
He also controls Royal lodge so he could kick out andrew but is choosing not to.
he could get andrew out by buying out his lease and giving him somewhere else to live. It would cost him, but he could do it. Highgrove’s website now says that it is the private residence of King Charles and Queen Camilla, so at some point after he became king he must have bought it, because it used to say something about being owned by the Duchy etc. So that seems to be Charles’ now. Maybe he’ll give it back to the duchy when he dies?
And yes he could kick them out of Anmer.
Imagine if he kicked them out of anmer. I cannot see him doing it. But oh man how I would laugh if he did.
Hmmm… if Highgrove is tied to PW’s Duchy, I guess WILLY could kick CHARLES out (we all know how KC respects “leases”)! And it’d hurt all the more because we all know how much KC loves that home over all others.
Becks1, I read somewhere that KFC is leasing that property from the Duchy. As he has shown, leases and made to be broken, so it would be interesting if Wont tries that.
I think all KFC has to do is tell them that they work, or he announces their separation and takes the helicopter away.
Based on the previous story (lioness football), didn’t KP state that the heir is unable to travel to a commonwealth country before the king? Doesn’t that mean KC3 will have to go to all of them first?
No. That’s easily debunked by the fact that not only are William and Kate going to Singapore soon, when Charles hasn’t, but Anne has traveled to Commonwealth countries before Charles. It’s KP trying and failing miserably to cover their lazy asses.
These people are beyond asinine— to try telling a lie that is SO EASILY fact-checked with like one quick Google search.
Love the awkwardly random inclusion in the second paragraph – “but head of the FA William will not be travelling to Australia to watch the Lionesses take on Spain in the first England World Cup Final since 1966 the day before.”
I have the same question as others here – is there a way to force William to do more? If William doesn’t care about the monarchy’s continued existence, can he be removed from the line in favor of George? And if the line of succession is dictated by Parliament, would that create a situation in which the existence of the monarchy would be challenged? Extreme suppositions that are fun to think about.
But the main thing is – what does William really care about? What can be used as leverage against him?
@Eurydice, I have the same questions you do and don’t know the answers. A few people have mentioned that Charles could leak some of Will’s dirt to the press, but even though he’s the monarch, how would that work if William has a legally binding super-injunction in place? We know Camilla is exceptionally cozy with the tabloid trash, but will they risk lawsuits from William by breaking the injunction? I have no idea how it all works but I hope that we’re about to find out very soon!
Really, y’all? I want MORE disasTOURS in order to hasten the fall of the monarchy! Do moar!!!
Kate hasn’t been given access to royal jewels or tiaras. She’s stuck in third-rate Adelaide. CRex, Cams and Burger King are the architects of all that. So there’s no way this meeting is about getting Kate to work more. I’d say it’s more along the lines of what role she will play in her reduced status going forward.
Oh please, Pegs will probably cancel because of global warming, he’s an environmentalist now. He can’t be bothered with summits or women’s football.
Dinner for Schmucks.
It’s a cover. They are there to discuss how the divorce is going to go down.
I had the same thought, @JD. They’re going to lay all the buttons and pegs and wiglets and racist artwork on a table and divide them accordingly.
I suspect so too. They never needed a summit to set out tours before. And Charles can just send out a memo.
The varying palace deals directly with the government(s) about tours…….
There is no need for the formality of a ‘summit’…..
Oh hmmm, good call. That didn’t occur to me.
oohh that’s a good theory.
I think it’s either: a) divorce and get it over with or b) get your shit together–there will be no more divorces. Pretend to be a couple or else.
Ianne, does KFC care whether there is another divorce? It won’t reflect poorly on him. IF, and I do mean IF, there is any backlash, that would be directed at WanK. Win for KFC.
Oh snap.
I was half joking but with this crew anything is possible and it is far past ultimatum time to lanne’s point. Maybe CRex will get them in line by threatening to announce Harry’s actually always been his fave. Hah.
That might actually be true. It wouldnt be the first time that a “favorite” is treated like shit for (fill in the blank) reasons. A crappy, lazy oldest son, and a younger son you know is better/smarter/more capable, but the rules state that the eldest must be favored. So you secretly resent the eldest you must favor. But in Chuck’s case, he’s too spineless to actually stand up for Harry.
That’s a good theory. Now is the perfect time to announce a separation.
Technically, William could one day retroactively explain that he was dealing with a difficult separation and that was the true reason he didn’t attend the finals😂. Just saying.
@Jais you’re right and I wouldn’t put it past him to do exactly that. He’s trash.
I think @Lanne’s scenario might be the most likely— KFC will tell them to either get a divorce, or get it together and start acting like a happily married couple in public— but force them to do SOMETHING to clean up this mess they’ve made because watching them together in public is painful. It’s gone far beyond awkward.
Right……lol
This is totally how Willnot is going to spin this!!!
I suspect this is press telling Charles that there must be Commonwealth tours rather than Charles and the others wanting to do them. The Commonwealth was the Queen’s pet project. Plus, I predict Charles trip to Kenya is going to be disaster on the scale of the William and Kate’s tour of the Caribbean.
He’d best stay out of the African continent, that’s H&M’s territory and there is a lot of S-squad there. They see him, if you get my drift.
Commonwealth countries need to invite them to visit and the issue with Canada (and likely Australia) is that the governments have not invited him to visit. I know there were articles trying to rip on Trudeau in Canadian papers a few months ago for not doing this, but the reality is that Trudeau is reading the room and Canadians have no desire for a royal visit.
And the opposition party, despite being conservative, isn’t really pushing this either. Only federal workers had the day off for the Queen’s funeral. Most provincial premiers, many of them also conservative, did not give the day off for the rest of the workers. And the coronation event was not anything significant either.
Canada is currently on fire and we have other more important things to worry about. No way people are going to be ok with spending money hosting billionaires to swan around the country. And if they do I’ll get my little sign out (maybe some eggs) and be ready to protest.
The invitation actually comes after the UK indicates that Charles wants to visit Canada.
Apparently he has indicated interest in canada. That’s what the Canadian papers were saying and trying to slag Trudeau for not scheduling something.
@nic19, I don’t know about Buckingham Palace but Kensington Palace has sent the then Cambridges to other countries, notwithstanding a lack of an invitation. They appear to simply inform the host countries that they are coming and expect to be received well by any host Royals. When China invited Prince Harry to their country, William went instead.
When Kate went to Scandinavia in early 2018, she had only been invited by one of the countries (I think it was Norway) but KP tacked on and invited her to the other countries.
One trip that was said to have rankled the host Royals was Kate’s trip to Luxembourg to celebrate some minor anniversary of an agreement between the Luxembourg and the UK. I am pretty sure the Royals didn’t want her there. The Grand Ducal couple had been in Scandinavia for an evening fete the day before and had to rush back to Luxembourg to welcome Kate. Marie-Therese, who doesn’t fly, looked really disheveled! She must have spent a hurried few hours by train or car to get there in time for Kate but still did not greet Kate, that came down to her daughter-in-law. And, if you look at the group photo taken of Kate and the Luxembourg Royals you will see that ducal couple’s daughter literally turned to her side to have her back to Kate. I have never seen anything like that before in one of those group Royal shots but I think it indicates their displeasure in Kate’s having been forced upon them.
Could their subjects have a say in the future of the monarchy? And while they’re at it, why not those from commonwealth countries as well.
The only people who have a say is the people of the UK, if they remain in the UK….
Charles has let William act like a lazy brat for his entire life. There is no way he will compel the two of them to “do” any more than they currently do. The story coming out of this “summit” will be more H & M bashing.
Charles is stupid he let willism drive out harry.and meghan
There are rumours about the health of Edward and if true that could affect workload spread around the family? Will’s people briefed about THE CAMBRIDGE Way being quality over quantity a couple of year’s back. Neither W nor K have any stamina, commitment, ability or interest to what passes for work within Royal family so they will not be picking up any slack because they expect others to cover for them and not the other way round!
I think it will go along the lines of Charles saying “look you lazy little shits, get of your arses and work, just because you have the money from your Waleses title, doesn’t mean you can stay at home, play with your Rose bushes and wiglets, or count your buttons, you must be seen to be working.
Bullyam will scream and shout that he is the heir and won’t be spoken to like that, and point out that “pa I only have one favourite Rose bush and Kate will pipe up” how can I travel when I have to tend my wiglets and add to my button collection, oh and sometimes look in on those little people that live in my house “. Charlie will scream offs” they are YOUR CHILDREN not “little people who live in your house”, meanwhile, camzilla who will have silently been stroking her white pussy cat, will then pipe up, “OK Catherine dear, and you William, it’s not a problem, you carry on with doing as you want” Kate will (because she really is that dense), will say, “really camzilla, oh thank you, I knew you would understand”, and camzilla will smile and say, “, yes, don’t you two worry your empty little heads, we have people far more suited to represent the monarchy as it should be, so, we have sent for them”. William smiles to himself thinking “phew” of to see the roses then “, as camzilla finishes with,” yes it seems Harry and Megan are far more popular than we first thought, and they actually enjoy working hard. Kates screams and falls to the floor, while William says “pa I have been thinking, maybe I should do a few visits and I will take the kids with me”, mmmm says camzilla, thought you might, as William screams out the door clutching his passport and yelling for his plane to be made ready
Mary Pester, this is funny. I was expecting camzilla to say that HER children would take over the work. Wouldn’t that set the cat among the pigeons.
Mary Pester–😂🤣😈😂😂🤣 Who knew Camilla and Blofeld were related? It’s weird enough that James Bond supposedly is Blofeld’s half-bro…😂
On its face, an annual “summit” (or just a family meeting) to discuss goals and plans for the next year for the royals isn’t a bad idea. Review big dates on each’s calendar, review mandatory events, discuss any tours coming up or other initiatives being brought out etc. that would be pretty typical for an institution.
But alas, this is the BRF so it is a “summit” and there is nothing typical about it. My guess is this is about figuring out Kate’s reduced role, William needing to get off his butt and work more, etc.
Why is this an announcement? It is so amateurish. Why not announce results after the fact? This “firm” has such terrible PR. It seems everything is floated for public opinion, yet the response to every idea is negative. This current monarchy is dry and dusty boring.
TERRIBLE PR. Because all this announcement has done is prompt the exact kind of speculation happening on this thread right now: it has us listing all of the possible reasons, all negative, that this “summit” could be happening. How are they so stupid??
I wonder, if William and Kate really are separated, as we suspect, then possibly they’re to the point where they only speak or coordinate through staff. This whole summit could just be about getting them in the same room and talking. Not necessarily about a separation or divorce but just actually planning in the same room.
If this “summit” is happening it’s should be a come to Jesus meeting for the Waleses. World Cup-gate should be stark reminder how the press and the public can turn on them, especially William. The Sussexes can’t be shields anymore; and using Charlotte as a get out of jail free card shows the kids’ charm can only work so far. Also this summit can remind Will and Kate it’s time for George to start formal training for the throne. One of the RRs put out a shady tweet about Princess Leonor of Spain, heir to the Spainish throne, started her military training (at 17) as preparation for her crown, and “hopes” George does the same. A shot across the bow from the BM that William’s kids better not stray from the script.
The keens are lazy and have no star quality.
I don’t know what they intend in a meeting but I think Charles should push W&K to come to Jesus and either commit to being a team in an announced separation or actually outright divorce. They have always been lazy and MIA but now they just do tit for tat scene stealing and briefing to get at each other to the detriment of the Crown. Ignoring his role as Football Association president by hiding behind a bunch of royal family protocol and tradition is a huge error and they aren’t going to be able to course correct the monarchy as they are.
The feeding frenzy of the media can occupy themselves with that gossip while Kate is made to behave and they try to slap sense into William behind the scenes.
Imagine him being there to console the Lionesses yesterday, however stiffly. It would have been good cred for him before NY and Singapore as well as a needed visit to Australia to try to persuade them and the rest of Commonwealth countries to keep faith with the royals. His great grandmother went to the EastEnd to tour WW2 damage and felt near relief the palace getting bombed thinking at least showed they were ‘all in it together’. William should have shown his face as FA president and risked boos to prove that the Commonwealth is important. Look how many members are flat out refusing to hold the next Games, that would have absolutely been a public relations move Charles would have done properly as POW back in the day.
I read on twitter (yes, it’s twitter) that Palmolive from The Express has debunked the summit story, per another palace source – claiming that Ch and W have already sorted out their royal workload and activities, in the wake of or shortly after the conAnation, and that the Balmoral gathering is pure for the family to spend time together and to relax.
Either way, the KP and BP camps are briefing against each other.
How does Palmolive square that with the previous reporting about Balmoral being the appropriate place to raise concerns about and discuss Royal duties and issues. Remember when Harry and Megan skipped the Balmoral trip in 2019 and the Press were going on about how they should have gone to Balmoral because that’s where Harry could and should have raised any issues with the Queen that need to be hashed out (as opposed to trying to make an appointment with her). To me a vacation is a vacation but Balmoral previously has been presented as a place where such “summits” are held. I wouldn’t be surprised if that were true because they seem too constipated to just pick up a phone and talk meaningfully to each other.
“Relax” from what exactly? Aside from William’s short hostage video, they’ve all been MIA for ages; it’s not as if they’ve all been working their asses off all summer. (Not directing this at you, @HennyO, but at that moron Palmer.)
They are dependent on the monarchy for their future income though. All properties of the crown estate/duchies etc. revert to the state along with their income if the monarchy is abolished.
I think the “summit about the monarchy’s future” is likely about how they’re going to jettison Kate. Chuck can’t get rid of Burger King, but as a married-in commoner, she’s expendable. She’s the laziest of the lot and brings absolutely nothing to her role, in fact she’s an embarrassment.
@Jaded, obviously I totally agree with you about Kate, but I think she’s popular enough with the people who matter to the monarchy at the moment. She’s the perfect 50’s throwback who, in their eyes, “knows her place,” does her duty by supporting her husband and being a “hands-on” mom, wears lots of pretty dresses, and, most importantly, keeps her mouth shut. Plus, there’s a segment of (extremely gullible, imo) people who actually believe her early years nonsense is meaningful work that she truly cares about.
I’m not sure about her popularity in Commonwealth countries, but in the UK, she appears to be well-liked by enough people that I don’t think Charles would be happy about getting rid of her. Because although her “star quality” is nowhere near what Meghan’s is, it’s the best that the BRF’s got right now, and if I were Charles, I wouldn’t want to see her go— at least not quite yet.
I cannot imagine there’s anyone waiting in the wings who would want to replace her (at least not the caliber of woman that William would want— I think he’d be determined to “outdo” Harry with his next wife if he ever remarries, and, well, good luck to him with that!).
ETA: on the other hand, I still find it *shocking* that the BRF didn’t bail out the Middletons to avoid all of the horrendous press that they’re currently receiving, so I could be completely wrong, and Kate is in fact on her way out. I absolutely cannot think of any reason why they didn’t just pay off the vendors that CarolE left in the lurch; the amount of £ is pocket change to Will now, but they let the Middletons’ failings go public when they easily could have avoided it. So ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.
The photo of the Wailses as 1950s colonizers in the open Jeep-like vehicle will never get old. It makes me hoot — what a terrible idea that stunt was!
These royals are hilariously hopeless, no matter where they go or what they do.
I have seen nothing about this but I have seen that Charles is going to meet with Harry. I have also seen that the British govt have banned the royals from visits abroad at the moment because of the cost involved.
Charles is going to Paris next month so not completely banned.
He probably wants to send them on the Commonwealth tours instead of going himself so that there isn’t any risk of protests or people booing him, and instead he can blame it on William and Kate if that happens. I don’t blame them for not wanting to go on any commonwealth tours, I actually think the best course of action would be to just give up on the Commonwealth. Does anyone in the Commonwealth really want to stay in it? I always figured everyone was just waiting for Queen Elizabeth to die out of respect before they pulled out.
“He probably wants to send them on the Commonwealth tours instead of going himself so that there isn’t any risk of protests or people booing him, and instead he can blame it on William and Kate if that happens.”
Heh. That would be a fiendishly-brilliant move. 😈🤣
Truly, I hope this is exactly it!
Oh, make no mistake – this is simply Charles throwing his eldest son and daughter in law directly under the bus with all of the reminders of how badly they have performed in the past. I think that perhaps Charles does not enjoy being his son’s excuse for why he couldn’t go to Australia for the world cup! And Charles can’t resist reminding us about the Wales’ low engagement numbers. It may seem petty and strange to communicate with one’s family in the media, but it’s a pattern with Charles. I also think the term “summit” is intentionally calling back from when Harry and Meghan officially left, in order to make it sound serious. Because, having essentially driven out the Sussexes, W and K are in a bind of their own making.
In addition to the criticism meted out, this is also Charles’ way of forcing the Workshy Wails to tour – because of their “star power”, see? And he’ll give them “special roles”. That’s exactly what you say to the least competent people on the team – you give them a “special job” because of their “unique abilities” and hope they don’t completely wreck the place. He’s all but announcing the tour on their behalf, knowing that W and K are unlikely to deny it or completely rebel.
Jay, well, if so, I knew that this future King and Queen business would come back to haunt WanK.
Can KFC combine the communications staff as one and stop all of the back and forth briefing? Just a thought.
Maybe this is a tacit acceptance that nostalgia cannot replace the actuality of a well governed country.
As the newly minted gate keepers regained the whole enchilada they employed nostalgia as a distraction while they did whatever it is that they did…
It worked until Brexit , meanwhile the Caribbean got on with life in the face of ………….
They knew that it was in the cards that they will leave even as the laws were changed to make it almost impossible to leave e.g. the vote has to be 90% for some of the realms to have independence.
Now it is in the open, they can change the Head of State without having to borrow money from the loathsome IMF, and with the Queen no longer there, many will grab at the opportunity to be rid of being supervised by Westminster…..
Australia and Canada is self-ruled in almost every way, unlike Jamaica, Belize, Antigua etc.
The gatekeepers finally realized that these countries are unimpressed with their views, rudeness etc.
So, inform the government to inform the Head of state, the Wales’ disaster trip was about the Fail’s discomfort with Barbados leaving.
The Edinburgh’s were quickly dispatched to the Cayman’s Islands ensure the banking situation for offshore money remains the same for the tax dodgers…
Snubbing Jamaica,etc with ‘lang’ talk did nothing…
Making it necessary to put a new spin on things…
The problem is no one who understand Geo-politics give a flying leap, especially the countries mentioned.
After all they are fully aware of their constitutional rights…
Now kick the can down the road to King Charles…….
Edit.
“The Edinburgh’s were quickly dispatched to the Cayman’s Islands ensure the banking situation for offshore money remains the same for the tax dodgers… after the Queen died”
Wild theory
What if Charles and the entire institution is fed up with William and Kate. With Harry gone and no longer able to act as shadow king, William is only going to get worse. He’s already shit at his job and pissing off his subjects.
And I have no doubt Charles had a vault of truly horrendous shit that William has done that has been covered up. What if Charles tells Will and Kate that they are out. Force William to abdicate and Charles agrees to stay on the throne until George is 18 and can ascend. Then spend that time training George to be King. William and Kate are the bad batch of pancakes that need to be thrown out.
I guess I’m in the minority here. No divorce. The terms of a legal separation could include Kate keeping her role as Princess of Wales and spell out the terms of her public life, visits and patronage s etc to be done alone. Her household would continue to be funded by William. This is the “Summit ” I believe. William would be free to live his life independent of her.
I honestly didn’t think of the “summit” being about kate right away until everyone mentioned it above. This is very likely IMO. And I’ll add. William doesn’t care if she is “more” popular than him. He is a petulant man baby and if its what he has decided to do, he will do it. Its very telling he didnt bail her parents out of their grifting business.
Agreed. That’s why no one can convince me that Adelaide isn’t Kitty’s separation home. Willnot could have easily bailed out the Middletons, and with England being in the middle of a gigantic economic crisis, it was the smart thing to do, with his wife’s parents defaulting on small businesses in England. He didn’t lift a finger.