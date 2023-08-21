“Hozier talks about the staying power & message of ‘Take Me to Church'” links
  • August 21, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Hozier talks about the staying power and intentional pro-LGBTQ message of his song “Take Me To Church.” God, I love Hozier. [Just Jared]
Ron Cephas Jones has passed away at 66. [Huffington Post]
Prayers to everyone in the path of the Hurriquake. [Seriously OMG]
Please look at Idina Menzel’s sweater-bib!! [Go Fug Yourself]
Lizzo’s current dancers made a (questionable) statement of support. [LaineyGossip]
My first car was a Plymouth!! [OMG Blog]
Do we need to care about Vivek Ramaswamy? No. [Jezebel]
The most anticipated films of the festival season. [Pajiba]
What do we think about this Danish hottie? [Socialite Life]
Matt Smith is the face of Paul Smith. [RCFA]
Blake Lively is still shilling for Betty Buzz. [Egotastic]
These aren’t really “glitch in the matrix” stories but they’re interesting. [Buzzfeed]
This sounds like it would become a Netflix six-part docu-series. [Towleroad]

16 Responses to ““Hozier talks about the staying power & message of ‘Take Me to Church'” links”

  1. Anna says:
    August 21, 2023 at 12:36 pm

    Hozier❤️ there’s something incredibly timeless and moving about his music. In Unreal Unearth he sang some parts of the songs in Irish, and the absolute gut punch of not knowing the words but still feeling like you understood is🤌🏼

    Reply
    • ncboudicca says:
      August 21, 2023 at 12:40 pm

      Currently obsessed with the “De Selby (part 2)” video starring Domhnall Gleason and so busy looping “Francesca” that I haven’t gotten to any of the other songs yet!

      Reply
    • PunkPrincessPhD says:
      August 21, 2023 at 12:43 pm

      @Anna: I know a little Irish (not enough to carry a conversation), and I was over the moon that he’d used it on some of the new tracks. De Selby actually references my daughter’s name, so it feels a little special.

      “Bhfuil fhios air ar nós an sorcha

      (Although I know you are bright)

      Ach taigh is nós na h-oiche

      (But you come to me like night)”

      Reply
  2. BlueNailsBetty says:
    August 21, 2023 at 12:52 pm

    Re: Vivek Ramaswamy’s recent “I’ll fire 75% of the government’s bureaucracy” foolishness. I literally laughed out loud when I read that. Good luck randomly firing masses of people who *keep our government running*.

    Firstly, there are a lot of steps involved to keep megalomaniacs from doing this. Secondly, if he actually accomplished this it would cost the government MILLIONS (billions?) of dollars in unemployment insurance and lawsuits (both personal (employees and people affected by the sudden collapse of the agencies) and from unions).

    Lastly, a hell of a lot of Republican voters are government employees (or are family of government employees) and I’m sure they are just thrilled that he is slagging on government workers. /s

    Reply
    • StellainNH says:
      August 21, 2023 at 2:26 pm

      He also wants to raise to voting age to 25 years old.

      Reply
    • Juniper says:
      August 21, 2023 at 3:59 pm

      I work in government and it’s hilarious how many people that work here are Republican and pro anti-government. You just look at them and think, “do you understand what you are saying? You’re eliminating your job, your benefits, and the pension you’ve worked for since you started in the Cold War.”

      Reply
    • Nanea says:
      August 21, 2023 at 4:42 pm

      Do these people just utter random ideas without thinking things through, or do they actually expect people to listen to their word salad and agree with them?

      That said, the only Vivek I care about is Murthy.

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      August 21, 2023 at 9:24 pm

      Huh. And that worked so well with 100% of the government’s employees off the job for seven weeks during trump’s administration. Idiot.

      Reply
  3. BlueNailsBetty says:
    August 21, 2023 at 1:12 pm

    I just read that article on Lizzo’s dancers’ “statement” and no, just no. That was clearly written by a lawyer. Maybe they were willing to attach their names to it but it was not written by a non-lawyer.

    Reply
  4. Kkat says:
    August 21, 2023 at 3:11 pm

    I’m in southern California and the earthquake was just insulting lol
    We had some flooding and wind damage but we got lucky.
    Right now it’s sunny 🌞 and freaking humid

    Reply
  5. Maro says:
    August 21, 2023 at 5:45 pm

    It’s great seeing Hozier on your site for a good reason. Didn’t realise the take me to church song was 10yrs old. And, now he is putting Irish language into his lyrics.. wonderful and thanks for highlighting this

    Reply
  6. Barbie1 says:
    August 21, 2023 at 7:59 pm

    Matt Smith looking cool and mysterious.

    Reply
  7. BeanieBean says:
    August 21, 2023 at 9:25 pm

    Next Goal Wins looks like a fun movie. I’ll definite look for that one.

    Reply

