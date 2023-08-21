“Hozier talks about the staying power & message of ‘Take Me to Church'” links

Hozier talks about the staying power and intentional pro-LGBTQ message of his song “Take Me To Church.” God, I love Hozier. [Just Jared]
Ron Cephas Jones has passed away at 66. [Huffington Post]
Prayers to everyone in the path of the Hurriquake. [Seriously OMG]
Please look at Idina Menzel’s sweater-bib!! [Go Fug Yourself]
Lizzo’s current dancers made a (questionable) statement of support. [LaineyGossip]
My first car was a Plymouth!! [OMG Blog]
Do we need to care about Vivek Ramaswamy? No. [Jezebel]
The most anticipated films of the festival season. [Pajiba]
What do we think about this Danish hottie? [Socialite Life]
Matt Smith is the face of Paul Smith. [RCFA]
Blake Lively is still shilling for Betty Buzz. [Egotastic]
These aren’t really “glitch in the matrix” stories but they’re interesting. [Buzzfeed]
This sounds like it would become a Netflix six-part docu-series. [Towleroad]
Hozier❤️ there’s something incredibly timeless and moving about his music. In Unreal Unearth he sang some parts of the songs in Irish, and the absolute gut punch of not knowing the words but still feeling like you understood is🤌🏼
Currently obsessed with the “De Selby (part 2)” video starring Domhnall Gleason and so busy looping “Francesca” that I haven’t gotten to any of the other songs yet!
Thank you for the recommendation. I’ve been playing it all day.
@Anna: I know a little Irish (not enough to carry a conversation), and I was over the moon that he’d used it on some of the new tracks. De Selby actually references my daughter’s name, so it feels a little special.
“Bhfuil fhios air ar nós an sorcha
(Although I know you are bright)
Ach taigh is nós na h-oiche
(But you come to me like night)”
Omg love Hozier, love that song. Its so profound.
Re: Vivek Ramaswamy’s recent “I’ll fire 75% of the government’s bureaucracy” foolishness. I literally laughed out loud when I read that. Good luck randomly firing masses of people who *keep our government running*.
Firstly, there are a lot of steps involved to keep megalomaniacs from doing this. Secondly, if he actually accomplished this it would cost the government MILLIONS (billions?) of dollars in unemployment insurance and lawsuits (both personal (employees and people affected by the sudden collapse of the agencies) and from unions).
Lastly, a hell of a lot of Republican voters are government employees (or are family of government employees) and I’m sure they are just thrilled that he is slagging on government workers. /s
He also wants to raise to voting age to 25 years old.
I work in government and it’s hilarious how many people that work here are Republican and pro anti-government. You just look at them and think, “do you understand what you are saying? You’re eliminating your job, your benefits, and the pension you’ve worked for since you started in the Cold War.”
Do these people just utter random ideas without thinking things through, or do they actually expect people to listen to their word salad and agree with them?
That said, the only Vivek I care about is Murthy.
Huh. And that worked so well with 100% of the government’s employees off the job for seven weeks during trump’s administration. Idiot.
I just read that article on Lizzo’s dancers’ “statement” and no, just no. That was clearly written by a lawyer. Maybe they were willing to attach their names to it but it was not written by a non-lawyer.
I’m in southern California and the earthquake was just insulting lol
We had some flooding and wind damage but we got lucky.
Right now it’s sunny 🌞 and freaking humid
The videos from Palm Springs look pretty miserable still.
It’s great seeing Hozier on your site for a good reason. Didn’t realise the take me to church song was 10yrs old. And, now he is putting Irish language into his lyrics.. wonderful and thanks for highlighting this
Matt Smith looking cool and mysterious.
Next Goal Wins looks like a fun movie. I’ll definite look for that one.