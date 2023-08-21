Prince William’s latest excuse was that he couldn’t visit Australia before his dad

As we’ve discussed extensively, Prince William is getting dragged yet again, this time for refusing to cut off his summer vacation to do his job as FA President and fly to Australia to support England’s national team in the Women’s World Cup. The Lionesses lost to the Spanish team on Sunday, and William was still getting dragged. It’s completely asinine that he refused to go, and every excuse he’s made for his absence has been progressively dumber. First it was “environmental concerns” and everyone was like… you fly a helicopter to get the mail, dude. He’s flying to New York next month and flying to Singapore in November. Now the Kensington Palace Brain Trust (Jason Knauf and a gopher wearing one of Kate’s discarded wiglets) has come up with a different excuse for William’s chronic laziness: he can’t do anything until his father does it first.

Kensington Palace sources last night cited several reasons why the prince has decided to watch the game at home in Anmer Hall, Norfolk, instead. One is the carbon footprint, particularly because he will travel to the US next month to support his green campaign, Earthshot. It was also considered not to be a diplomatically sound move – both on a family and political level. William’s father Charles has still not visited Australia as King, a country where he is also monarch, and it is thought a short visit from his son would not be diplomatically astute. A source added: ‘It was a finely balanced decision. The Prince of Wales hasn’t visited since 2014 so he would wish his next trip to Australia to be a substantial visit. He met them [the Lionesses] in St George’s Park before they flew out and he has been supporting them throughout the tournament by sending private good luck messages to the manager and team.’ The royals have been largely criticised in recent days for not planning to travel to the final, with fans of the England squad wondering if the same decision would have been taken if it was the men’s team in the final.

[From The Daily Mail]

“…He would wish his next trip to Australia to be a substantial visit…” There was literally NOTHING stopping him from making a substantial visit to Australia during the World Cup! He and his staff could have planned out an agenda to do events and appearances in and around Sydney AND gone to the Lionesses’ matches. He will (possibly) be king of Australia one day and he hasn’t visited the country in NINE YEARS. This was a perfect opportunity for William to try out his divorced-dad energy among the Australian people. Too bad he’s too f–king lazy. The whole “Peg can’t travel to Australia before his dad” is a nonsense, bullsh-t excuse too – William went to Boston last year before Charles was traveling. Princess Anne has also traveled to New York and New Zealand since QEII passed. Sophie has traveled too!!!

Although it’s the result none of us wanted, @Lionesses you have done yourselves and this nation proud. Your spirit & drive have inspired so many people and paved the way for generations to come. Thank you for the footballing memories. Congratulations to Spain. W — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) August 20, 2023

Using Princess Charlotte, as PR shield to deflect from backlash of deplorable decision not to support #Lionesses in person as FA President, is stereotypically sexist & patriarchal. Brings out cute young daughter instead🙄 Prince William seriously lacks good sense #WorldCupFinal https://t.co/GT33aR0fZN — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) August 19, 2023

It really is absolutely wild that Prince William – the whole President of the English Football Association – is skipping a World Cup final where England is competing. Just unreal. — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) August 20, 2023

Just to clarify my point here: I'm not saying a royal should go. That's up to them. I am saying that the president of the FA should. Not going shows disrespect to the women's game. And if the pres can't be bothered to go, they shouldn't be president whether they're royal or not. — Jonny Thatcher (@fab_jonny) August 20, 2023

Prince William's decision not to attend the @Lionesses final feels like his first big misstep since he became Prince of Wales.

These reasons cited by 'sources' look utterly lame when you ask the simple Q: would he seriously have not flown to see the men's World Cup Final? pic.twitter.com/pU5U18gtPt — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) August 20, 2023