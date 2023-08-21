Prince William’s latest excuse was that he couldn’t visit Australia before his dad

As we’ve discussed extensively, Prince William is getting dragged yet again, this time for refusing to cut off his summer vacation to do his job as FA President and fly to Australia to support England’s national team in the Women’s World Cup. The Lionesses lost to the Spanish team on Sunday, and William was still getting dragged. It’s completely asinine that he refused to go, and every excuse he’s made for his absence has been progressively dumber. First it was “environmental concerns” and everyone was like… you fly a helicopter to get the mail, dude. He’s flying to New York next month and flying to Singapore in November. Now the Kensington Palace Brain Trust (Jason Knauf and a gopher wearing one of Kate’s discarded wiglets) has come up with a different excuse for William’s chronic laziness: he can’t do anything until his father does it first.
Kensington Palace sources last night cited several reasons why the prince has decided to watch the game at home in Anmer Hall, Norfolk, instead. One is the carbon footprint, particularly because he will travel to the US next month to support his green campaign, Earthshot.
It was also considered not to be a diplomatically sound move – both on a family and political level. William’s father Charles has still not visited Australia as King, a country where he is also monarch, and it is thought a short visit from his son would not be diplomatically astute.
A source added: ‘It was a finely balanced decision. The Prince of Wales hasn’t visited since 2014 so he would wish his next trip to Australia to be a substantial visit. He met them [the Lionesses] in St George’s Park before they flew out and he has been supporting them throughout the tournament by sending private good luck messages to the manager and team.’
The royals have been largely criticised in recent days for not planning to travel to the final, with fans of the England squad wondering if the same decision would have been taken if it was the men’s team in the final.
“…He would wish his next trip to Australia to be a substantial visit…” There was literally NOTHING stopping him from making a substantial visit to Australia during the World Cup! He and his staff could have planned out an agenda to do events and appearances in and around Sydney AND gone to the Lionesses’ matches. He will (possibly) be king of Australia one day and he hasn’t visited the country in NINE YEARS. This was a perfect opportunity for William to try out his divorced-dad energy among the Australian people. Too bad he’s too f–king lazy. The whole “Peg can’t travel to Australia before his dad” is a nonsense, bullsh-t excuse too – William went to Boston last year before Charles was traveling. Princess Anne has also traveled to New York and New Zealand since QEII passed. Sophie has traveled too!!!
Although it’s the result none of us wanted, @Lionesses you have done yourselves and this nation proud. Your spirit & drive have inspired so many people and paved the way for generations to come. Thank you for the footballing memories.
Congratulations to Spain. W
— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) August 20, 2023
Using Princess Charlotte, as PR shield to deflect from backlash of deplorable decision not to support #Lionesses in person as FA President, is stereotypically sexist & patriarchal. Brings out cute young daughter instead🙄
Prince William seriously lacks good sense #WorldCupFinal https://t.co/GT33aR0fZN
— Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) August 19, 2023
It really is absolutely wild that Prince William – the whole President of the English Football Association – is skipping a World Cup final where England is competing. Just unreal.
— Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) August 20, 2023
Just to clarify my point here: I'm not saying a royal should go. That's up to them. I am saying that the president of the FA should. Not going shows disrespect to the women's game. And if the pres can't be bothered to go, they shouldn't be president whether they're royal or not.
— Jonny Thatcher (@fab_jonny) August 20, 2023
Prince William's decision not to attend the @Lionesses final feels like his first big misstep since he became Prince of Wales.
These reasons cited by 'sources' look utterly lame when you ask the simple Q: would he seriously have not flown to see the men's World Cup Final? pic.twitter.com/pU5U18gtPt
— Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) August 20, 2023
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
So how will he be able to visit Singapore, a Commonwealth country, then? I don’t recall Chuck visiting there recently. And Anne has already visited Australia and Canada, and of course Chuck hasn’t visited them either, in fact he’s yet to visit any Commonwealth country.
Gone are the days of blind deference for British royals. People are questioning their purpose and the reasons that they flippantly provide to excuse their behaviors, most notably ‘royal protocol’ – (can’t travel to Australia for the game is now against royal protocol?).
They opened the door to be closely examined and be held accountable because of the way they allowed their media wolves to attack the Sussexes over the past 5 years.
He should not be the FA President if he cannot fully perform the duties expected of the position. The FA President is not a royal patronage position reserved for the clout chasing royals, it’s an executive position in the organization. He should allow a competent individual to be FA President and he can go on with his royal life having vacations at will.
This latest PR disaster just further underscores how terrible Lee Thompson, hired from NBC UK to replace Jason Knauf who became Trustee of Earthshot Prize, is at PR. Although I do believe Knauf is still very closely involved in communications decisions at KP since the Earthshot Prize office is located at KP. There has been so many recent post coronation flops for William – the Homelessness project, the Earthshot burger video, the Women’s World Cup – I’m surprised Lee still has a job after three strikes. But then again it’s a royal household, the royals are generally accustomed to being coddled by the media so staff incompetence is par for the course. Unfortunately for KP, there isn’t a spare around in the household for the palace the leak stories about to the media to help deflect attention from William’s laziness. 🤷♀️
Thank goodness Harry is not there. 😇
@mstj, I question if the PR team are incompetent or if William is taking their advice. We have seen competent people jump ship in the past. We know W&K were threatened by H&M and rather than rise to the occasion W&K sabotaged them. This is on William and the man is 40 years old!
@One of the Marys – I hear you and have no doubt that William is also likely overly arrogant but I considered what I’ve learned about the KP staffing dynamics from Spare. William listened to the staff and trusted their judgment enough to head over to his brother’s house and assaulted him believing all of his staff’s words over his bother’s. He is as much accountable as they are for whatever PR decisions they choose to go with. In other words, I believe they (includes William) are incompetent with their PR because they have been accustomed to being coddled by their friends in the media. The invisible contract is very much in place.
I have to believe that William ignores their advice or fires anyone competent and vocal because this is just basic PR. If they had even the slightest understanding of branding they wouldn’t have made this error.
Do you know how well a story William with George and Charlotte at the match would have played? Or even by himself- “Future King consoles team England after tough loss, celebrates team’s determination and fierce tournament play.” Then when there, pops by to visit the Aussie team, does a few events on climate(with the shift in government policy over the last little bit), does some sort of event with a famous Aussie to reinforce Commonwealth ties, does some sort of tribute to the Queen(cut a ribbon, dedicate something). JFC. These people are not just lazy but dumb.
@MSTJ, “William listened to the staff and trusted their judgment enough to head over to his brother’s house and assaulted him believing all of his staff’s words over his bother’s.”
This is not what I got from Spare. William, Kate with Charles, Camilla got together during H&M’s popular tour. “Meghan made Kate cry” story started here. I believe, these 4 are responsible for the fake stories cooked by media after this meeting. When their lies are printed, William went to Harry with the conviction that “lies being printed made them true” and he can somehow manipulate Harry with that. Harry said he was repeating what is said in the media, not what he himself heard from the staff directly.
They are taking their sweet time with their duties.
I don’t understand how William hasn’t visited Austealia for 9 years?
They really dont care much about the commonwealth.
Wouldn’t it gave been nice for them if they hadn’t let their jealosy get the better of them and kept Harry and Meghan to go on such visits as representatives!
William didn’t have to go to Australia – Harry and Meghan did it for him in 2018.
Right @Harla! This excuse doesn’t make sense. Like it was said in SPARE, via the Queen. “Your father does exactly what he wants to do”. I’m guessing Charles did a LOT of things without the Queen’s approval. As the Prince of Wales, Duke of Cornwall and $/pounds that come with it-William is doing exactly what he wants to do.
Charles can’t fire him from being heir or the future king? It’s not like they all are hanging together for fun and are worried about pi$$ing each other off. IF William really wanted to be there – he would have been. Epic fail.
Where were these concerns about “overshadowing” when he and his wife deliberately showed up late in order to draw focus during his father’s ACTUAL CORONATION?
Word. The amount of BS coming from KP to attempt to smooth over what is generally just who Willnot is blows my mind. Seriously, who can’t recognize the man is nearly fatally lazy? Sure, he’s worried about Chuck’s reign…to which he showed up late for the man’s first official day as king.
The layers of excuses the media and royal family give this man is fucking embarrassing.
The whole ‘he can’t go before the King’ is TOTAL BS – Anne and other family members have visited commonwealth countries since Chuck came to the throne. And am sure I read that the NY trip had been cancelled – could have been wrong on that one.
KP are showing that they are a clown show and cannot come up with any sort of believable excuse to cover for their principle. The fact is that Peggy didn’t go because he didn’t want to – its clear that there was pressure BtS for him to go but he dug his heels in and refused. The hostage video with Charlotte was clearly an attempt to shut everyone up but failed (you could tell he couldn’t even be bothered) – he’s still being dragged on twitter, esp as people have noticed that there are no images (or very very few) of Queen Letizia handing out medals to the Lionesses in the UK media.
Wouldn’t it be funny if, in a day or two, we get “Sources close to Buckingham Palace refute that ‘protocol’ prevented the Prince of Wales from visiting Australia”? At some point, Charles will want to join the pile-on and get his kicks in, too. 🙂
C’mon, KFC, let’s do this thing!
I think that Charles more than wants to join the pile on. I think that Charles HAS to join the pile on. This new excuse has now placed an unbelievable impossible burden on Charles’s shoulders, since now he must visit all commonwealth countries before any of the other royals can visit. It’s irrelevant, since this excuse is an obvious lie because other royals have already visited commonwealth countries that Charles hasn’t visited as King and William is planning a visit to one of them in two weeks that, again Charles hasn’t visited. This new excuse has exposed how the royal family will create protocols to spin the narrative to make them look good or to take any scrutiny away from them. This also should cause questions about the existence of a monarch who as an heir claims he couldn’t travel to support his own country for a historic event because of travel limitations. The commonwealth countries should really start pulling away before they get the king who has accomplished nothing at 40, lies and obviously doesn’t care about them. Similar to what they have now but at least Charles has accomplishments (that benefit him of course) and can travel.
Lol, if this had been his first as opposed to his latest reason for not attending the final match, I might have believed PW. He (along with his current wife) is, after all, the greatest threat to stealing KC’s jealous spotlight. In a different world, KC and his sidepiece wife would have a hissy fit over W’s attending the game. Now, since W actively did not go and keeps spewing excuses, KC is very happily reading the royal pages in the newspapers. And he’s definitely going to let us know that he would never have had an issue with PW’s flying to Australia (which C totally would).
It’s actually stupid enough to be believable that Chuck would privately say he couldn’t go because the King hadn’t gone to Australia yet. Of course, Chuck would then underbus him by saying he had encouraged Pegs to go and was deeply disappointed he hadn’t.
There were also bots posting that he could not attend for constitutional reasons. Someone on Twitter screencapped the multiple identical posts.
Little do these bots know that each commonwealth country has its own constitution and outside of the UK, they have a written constitution with zero reference to when the heir to the monarch can visit.
A quick Google search seems to be definitive that King George VI never visited Kenya…yet that’s where Elizabeth was touring when he died. These idiots can’t even be bothered to fact check the last time the monarchy changed hands to see if they are blatantly lying to the public.
That tweet from the PoW account is terrible. Why start with “Although it’s the result none of us wanted”? The statement would have been positive without that, and I think I would find that personally insulting as a member of the World Cup team.
William has zero poker face,he is a disgrace as a diplomat. I imagine if he did attend he would have chucked the deuces and left immediately without given any type of congrats for reaching this far. Unless a teams wins he doesnt feel he needs to bother hanging around.
@FancyPants my first thought too! Such a nasty backhanded way to write the tweet, not to mention that a tweet is an incredibly pathetic gesture to begin with! I never liked William, but now that he has shown his complete disdain for women, I actually hate him now.
@fancypants right? It sounded so condescending. “You could’ve done better but you did good I guess”
That was my thought as well. The beginning of the message is always the most important, and the PR people totally blew it. It was a super crappy thing to say, completely unnecessary. Incompetent and lazy.
the more excuses they throw out the worse it looks. now it just looks like they are waiting to see which one people will believe. he has badly mishandled all of this
Last year Prince Villain did a similar video with Charlotte, in order to avoid attending a Lionnesses football match,
https://youtube.com/shorts/1kO8tSGqED8?feature=share
No matter how you look at it, his slack deontology and unethical work habits are Batshit crazy.
Had to look up ‘deontology’. Perfect!
It really is, thanks!
Thanks for deontology!
Small quibble – I would revise the ‘slack’ modifier to ‘truant’ or some other word conveying complete absence of.
Well the W&K stans will do the work for KP’s PR team. I poked around a royal forum which has mostly pro-Wales/anti-Sussex posters but some pro-Sussex members. They aren’t the most deranged of derangers so it is interesting to see what their reasoning is (if you want to use the word “reason”). They were in a quandary about William not attending, some tried with the whole climate thing.
They seem to have settled on that W&K are in it for the long term and it is about family time and the kids being out of school. Of course if that was the real reason, they would have said from the start. And for the rest of us, an actual job means you have to interrupt vacations now and then especially if it is a position of responsibility. It’s not like William doesn’t get loads of off-the-clock time as it is.
I can’t stop laughing. It’s the dragging he deserved. And yes, that one tweet about the President of the FA attending is really key. No one is insisting Charles or Camilla should have gone. The president of the FA should have gone. That’s the real sticking point here.
Do I think a royal should have represented the country and supported the team? Sure, that’s why Queen Letizia attended. But the issue he can’t get away from is that he’s president of the FA as well as the future king of great britain, the future head of state of australia.
This nonsense about Charles needing to visit first is just that, nonsense, and I’m glad its being shut down so quickly.
I really think this is just a perfect storm for him and I think its bc of three reasons – we all know he would have gone if it was the men’s team, he’s the FA president so thats a different role than “just” future king, AND everyone knows he’s on vacation. If he was in the midst of a jam-packed schedule and they had to do some serious rearranging of events, that would be slightly different. But he’s on VACATION and he’s not coming back from vacation until September. and nothing is going to mess with William’s vacations.
ITA and I think we all know that he will show up (likely with Charlotte) to mug for photos with the Lionesses when they return to the UK. He has NO SHAME.
Oh I don’t think he’ll try a photo op with the Lionesses. They lost, after all. But if he does, it’d be hilarious.
Yep. The World Cup is basically an international conference and that means as the President of a member org you need to show up
He’s got such loser energy. The clean up is a mess. I saw a headline from one of the trashy media station about sending an SOS to khate to go to Australia as Queen Letizia will be there but of course those two entitled pricks just ignored it.
There is zero chance Wills would let Kitty upstage him in this way, even though it obviously would have solved his problem. There is no way he would hand her that much of a PR win, when he wants to jettison her from the family entirely.
KP really thinks the world is full of people devoid of critical thinking skills and will believe anything they say. I’m also wondering if William is vacationing with someone he shouldn’t be vacationing with?
Excuses excuses that’s all lazy Peg has. Anne went to Australia this year before Chuckles so that excuse won’t work. It would have taken him less time to go to the event than it has making up excuses. Christ the bots he gets going do more work than him.
Kaiser, you really gotta give a girl a warning because I just spit coffee on my screen from the pictures and this gem: “Now the Kensington Palace Brain Trust (Jason Knauf and a gopher wearing one of Kate’s discarded wiglets) .”
“Finely balanced”
The trip to NYC could easily be a Zoom meeting.
His Travelling Circus aka Keenshot Earthflop could have always been planned as a yearly event in London, with all nominees flown in via commercial aircraft, carbon footprint for Mr Peggington a mere afterthought, as well as added imagery complications of the diplomatic kind where Commonwealth countries are concerned.
Bulliam the Incandescent is a Middletonedeaf at heart.
Exactly. He could do more highlighting 🌏💩 from the UK, the way an actual prestigious prize, the Nobel does for Sweden. Or take it around the commonwealth, so those countries are highlighted.
But no, he has to force himself on us. He didn’t care about the US until Harry and Meghan moved here and now he can’t stay away. What a jealous prick.
Dog ate my homework level of excuses.
😄 Lame and lamer by the day. Adele’s song “Skyfall, This is the End” echoing in my head.
William is a parody of a travesty of a king in the unmaking.
Cheer up, this is great news!!
Here’s a thought: these people who do literally nothing for a living should be made to visit every country over which the king reigns every year. As we say in all other businesses, SHOW YOUR FACE! Now there will never be a reason why they cannot be somewhere that’s important to their “subjects.”
This institution is so stupid.
That wouldn’t be fair as those countries would have to finance any visits by the Windsors.
That’s another issue. They should pay for themselves.
Canadian here — we don’t want those fecking wankers here, it’s costs us a fortune to host them. If they want to visit they can bloody well pay for it themselves.
Someone on his staff is going to get fired over this. Maybe more than one someone. They’ll eventually blame it on them and be done with it. He might possibly invite the team to BP and do a big ‘to do’ for them there but he will look like a fool no matter what. Charles is probably loving this.
Australia and NZ won the bid to host the FIFA World Cup over three years ago. William has been FA President for nine years. There was plenty of time to plan a substantial trip around the World Cup. Doesn’t he have staff to flag important events well ahead if time?
THIS. Sure, he didn’t know they would make the finals, but it would have been great for the President of the FA to be there for the World Cup anyways, and they could have done their summer family holiday in Aus/NZ during a tour, since they always schedule in basically every other day as an off day anyways.
Complete and utter lack of imagination at KP.
I read a tweet that Burger King had voted against holding the finals in Australia. The tweeter said that in return, he could not wait to vote against Burger King when the time came (for a republic vote).
Folks were defending him, saying, “damned if he does, damned if he doesn’t.” Maybe, but when in that position, err on the side of doing your job.
This sticks out to me because the only people who didn’t want him there were people who are indifferent/against the monarchy, and since when did Will/the BRF cater to them? This was an easy win for Will, regardless of the results from the match, he was just too dumb and too lazy to take it.
Damned if he does? No one would have had a problem with him attending the final in Australia. Had he shown up, anyone who criticized his presence would have been shouted down. He’s just damned if he doesn’t. And he didn’t.
Annel- all the defenders were like, “if he’d gone, you’d all criticize him for flying” or “if he’d gone, people would complain about the cost, so he just can’t win.” But that’s dumb because the flying criticism wouldn’t have been a thing if he’d flown commercial and/or made it a substantial trip. Anc the cost? Well the FA should cover the bulk of the cost for their President, so what’s the big deal?
But the point is, even if people would criticize him for going, it’s literally part of his job to deal with it. That’s literally why he’s taxpayer funded. It’s not an excuse to bow out. Every diplomat/political figure faces criticism and still does their job.
Diplomatic ramifications for who?! Do they think republican Albo gives a fuck, let alone the general Australian population?
This was a weak attempt to try and insinuate “daddy wouldn’t let me”, but is as transparently ridiculous as “environmental reasons” for Mr Daily Helicopter Commute.
Lol testing out a new excuse to avoid work forever I see. Can’t do X, Charles hasn’t had a chance first! Glad it’s being seen for the transparent lie it is.
Maybe his summer holiday is not with wife and kids and there was also a worry if he did go, it would start making it obvious they aren’t spending the 8 weeks together…
Pegs needs to resign immediately. The FA deserves a better president, there’s no excuse for what he did. Or didn’t do.
The FA needs a president who will show up and do their job (which is clearly very light and mostly window dressing at present), if we could have one who genuinely supports women’s football that would be good too.
Agreed @Mslove – if the President of the FA is primarily a “meet and greet” role then surely a former player (male or female) would be better suited. I’m thinking of someone like Ian Wright who is a huge supporter of Women’s Football AND was (and still is) a popular personality on both the terraces and in the media.
I wonder if he receives a salary as president of the FA? I’d assume not?
Just wondering the same thing myself. I should hope not. Maybe it comes with travel expenses, though? In which case….
I would love for the team members themselves to stand up for the notion that the football association needs better representation. For example, no more allowing to be used as props for William’s PR photo shoots. Even better, turning down any offers of honors.
And this is why a Royal should be President of the organization. It should be based on merit and maintained on performance.
William’s excuses pile on excuses but none can be defended. But we should not be surprised that he failed to do his duty as FA president to attend the finals. He after all has a history for skipping important events in the past. Eg skipping the Commonwealth Day service in 2017 to go skiing.
Omg, too funny. It’s like people have forgotten the Caribbean Flop Tour and when Liz had to take him by the hand to clean up his mess from the Tartan Tour. William’s a cement head. He’s literally incapable of getting anything right.
I remember after the Caribbean flop tour there was all this talk of KP ‘doing things differently’ from now on, that W and K were taking control and doing things the Cambridge Way….lolololol
This failure certainly has Williams prints all over it, bc no actual PR person would have let this happen on their watch, knowing they would be a scapegoat. No doubt someone will get fired as W refuses to ever take responsibility for his actions.
HA I did forget about the Tartan Tour and how his grandmother had to clean up that one for him.
Refresh my memory on the Tartan tour?
@Rapunzel — here’s CB’s coverage of the disaster Tartan Tour…https://www.celebitchy.com/717536/scottish_press_blasts_the_cambridges_the_royals_treat_scotland_like_tartan_disneyland/
It is laughable how the bots say William is always right.
That’s what bots are paid to do. Unlike William, bots actually do the job they’re expected to do
I’m sure the whole “can’t go to the commonwealth before the new monarch” is some royal protocol bs that was just made up to suit the occasion. but Anne has been to NZ this year so at least make up a lie that makes sense.
That’s the same excuse William had for low work numbers he did not want to overshadow dad.
After reading Harry’s book I can believe that Charles would try to curtail the number of appearances by other royals IF he thought it would make them more popular than him. However, as President of the FA William’s appearance at the World Cup Final would be considered part of the role. Charles wouldn’t have been so daft as to try to stop William appearing because he would be frightened of the backlash. This is all on William and his incompetent advisors. Charles (and his advisors) just gave William the rope!
The only reason that this can be called “his first big misstep” is because he does so little in the first place. It’s hard to put a foot wrong when all you do is sit around the house (or houses).
I suspect William doesn’t particularly like football and especially women’s football. This year was the first time he went to Women’s FA Cup Final.
Dumb protocol excuse – these supposed rules mean nothing to anyone outside of a few courtiers!!
Peggy must be so incandescent with rage that he’s throwing cushions AND heavy vases!
This is so satisfying. Peggy getting the dragging he so richly deserves. He can bury that egg head in Norfolk or wherever he is, but the criticisms won’t go away. I know C&C & Kate are enjoying the hell out of all of this. All he had to do was go to Australia. All KP had to do was plan ahead as a contingency. But no. That would be the professional thing to do and we all know how freaking inept KP is.
Charles has been trying to get William in line for months, to no avail. I believe he is enjoying seeing William get his comeuppance. I think Charles is going to use this moment to get him to come to heel. Not sure William will yield to Charles though. I’m going to be following the BP and KP flex soap opera for the next 8 weeks. Going to be an interesting period.
Charles big mistake was not letting William wait to become prince of wales.
@tessa, 💯
Funny how quickly they spat out this excuse and it’s also funny how at the same time they’re insisting that it’s because of some upcoming stupid summit at balmoral to “discuss the future of the commonwealth” so the basic summary statement of why the FA president (a role of which he loves to remind everyone of) couldn the bother to attend the women’s final was:
“ I couldn’t attend because my father because the environment because balmoral because my father” 😶
The head of the British FA (who didn’t attend the match either) tried to defend William, and his decision not to attend the final, said that they have known for awhile that he would not be able to attend because of his schedule. The only thing on his schedule for that time is a vacation. So, it is very clear that these new excuses are rubbish. Seriously, doesn’t the British public get tired of being lied to by the Royals and their representatives?
This was nearly curtains for Will because had he been lolling on a beach with a sidepiece then I guarantee that a tab would have splashed any photographs of them on their front pages!! This is why he again opted for a basic video of him and ,Charlotte on a bench to prove he wasn’t playing away as most of us suspected he was!
It’s comical seeing the British media flapping their arms about this because in two weeks when W&K have that e engagement of (in Kaiser’s perfect terms to describe this) releasing the tweet on the anniversary of QE’s passing, the BM will stop flapping their arms and instead raise them to the sky and madly singing their praises.
I’m cackling at the idea anyone thinks William is “diplomatically astute”. Citizens want their leaders and reps to support them, show up, show some enthusiasm. Was Spanish media preoccupied with the Queen and Infanta showing up the King and the Heir? I haven’t heard they agonized over the status and protocol and whatnot. And they were so well received. William is no diplomat
Hmmmmm. That must be some epic donut licking level of Ariana Grande sexy toddler dressing sidechick he is on vacation with that he couldn’t pull away from VACATION to do his frigging job. Where is he and who is he with?
You know who is having a great day today? Charles and Horse that’s who. I can just see them cackling at these headlines. Charles red in the face giggling and sipping his maybe it’s freshly squeezed apple juice. Horse trotting along in her Gumby jumpsuit, flask in hand and leathery faced, triumphant like she crossed the line first at the Derby.
Who else is having a great day? Harry and Meghan. Not because of this. Just because every day is a great day when you’re free from this dumb*ckery of a useless institution.
I have nothing to add, except to say that this is hilarious. And true.
Yeah yeah bully boy, keep digging that hole with your bullsht and soon you won’t need to fly, because you will have tunneled a hole through. Could this man be any more idiotic. YOUR LAZY WILLY AND NOW THE WORLD CAN SEE IT. It shows as clear as your solar panelled head that you just love the titles and power, but hate having to work at any of it, including being the heir! Harry works and William shirks should be a new tweet, christ when you even have nurses in the ICU saying your a lazy bsd you know your finished in a lot of the publics eyes, and no amount of useing your children as a human shield will help.
William wasn’t at the tournament because he didn’t want to be. Kp already briefed he was on holiday & Australia was too far to fly. All these subsequent excuses is just because he’s getting criticised by royal sycophants like piers Morgan, MPs & even football legends. Not to mention the air of sexism as it was reported he would have flown to Qatar if the men’s team had made the semi final last year & with his video only having Charlotte – especially when we’ve not seen him take her to a match but George only.
He messed up in a way that was hard for the press to ignore so they are spinning things like carbon footprint & protocol but doesn’t work when he’s going to Nyc next month & Singapore soon in aid of a travelling environment award show & Anne has been to New Zealand, Australia & Canada this year before Charles.
I bet if you look up the word lazy in the dictionary, work shy will picture would be under it .
He probably didn’t go because he had “The future of the monarchy summit” to prepare for.
That summit should be short and easy, then. There is no future for the monarchy. William will be the last of them, and what an inglorious end it will be, just sputtering to a stop like an old car breaking down on the side of the road.
My guess is the “summit” will be Chuck yelling at Peg and Keen for an hour or so for being such obvious and abject failures.
Lol Jaded! You’re right!
“It was a finely balanced decision.” LOL, it was so finely balanced that you’ve had to roll out a litany of excuses for why William couldn’t be at the final.
I love this for him and his vile underlings.
If William had gone I think he would have taken george and left Charlotte at home
He doesn’t want to go alone. If Wiglet were with him he could put the blame on any Booooo’s on her some how. By himself, they’re for him.
This underscores to me the real reason why the Royals thought that Harry should stay and “support” William. Because only Harry, and his presence and work ethic (and William’s jealousy of Harry), would spur William into actually performing his duties adequately as a Royal and patron of charities and organizations.
The only time I can remember William interrupting a vacation to travel and do a work event was shortly after Harry’s marriage to Meghan. Harry had been scheduled to attend, the summer of 2018, an anniversary commemoration of a world war I event that was being put on by veterans in France. It had been announced that Harry would go, but then all of a sudden, shortly before the event, it was announced that William would be attending instead. So William flew from his vacation (I think it was in Mustique) to do the event. I knew then that the only reason he interrupted his vacation was because he didn’t want Harry to do it.
If I don’t want to go on a trip claim stomach flu or sinus infection with vertigo. Can royals never claim to be ill?
Right? Or maybe they don’t want to admit to being ill.
Just take the “L” Willy. No one cares about or believes your reasons for not going to Australia for the WWC. You weren’t there, Letizia was there, pics prove it. It’s nice that you support the Lionesses, now show it. If you didn’t want to fly to Australia because it’s not environmentally prudent or because Daddy hasn’t gotten his sh#t together to visit the Commonwealth country in almost 10 years or whatever the new excuse is, there are plenty of ways of supporting the Lionesses PUBLICLY. Host a viewing party or wear a Lioness kit, FFS. Your subjects really don’t expect a lot from you, but they do expect the PRESIDENT OF THE FA to show a little more support for the women’s national team than a five-minute (if that) video taken on a phone camera saying, “sorry can’t be there, have fun.”
“I’m less interested in Wills being cooked then I am in the fact that the Sussex hit piece we all know is coming seems to be running awfully late”
@SussexHenryV11
I am waiting for the other shoe to drop, would it be during the Invictus Games???
This just doesn’t add up. Like, not at all. None his excuses are good enough. The video…as somebody said yesterday, it looks exactly like William was flown in on a helicopter, took this grainy video with Charlotte, and then hopped right back on the helicopter without a moment of hesitation. All jokes aside, where is he and what is he doing that’s so important?
He just keeps digging himself deeper and deeper. If he had years of hard work behind him, if we saw him busting his butt for “king and country,” then perhaps we might accept the “he’s just too busy to go,” excuse et. al. But even his biggest fans can’t say with a straight face how hard working he is, (unless they are drinking the kool-aid or sing the “he does so much behind the scenes” jingle.) These excuses are ridiculous. Bottom line, he is a lazy git who is taking the summer off and can’t be bothered to deal with his responsibilities. Oh, sorry. I forgot. He is such a devoted family man. It’s all about being there for his kids…
Such a blunder. It would have increased his popularity. And he should have known how important it is to be there for Australia as well. Big mistake.