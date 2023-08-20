Prince William & Charlotte made a video wishing ‘good luck’ to the Lionesses

Prince William screwed up and it’s been glorious to watch as Britain’s national press ripped him a new one. The whole thing was just so typical of William in particular – he demanded a fancy title (Football Association President) and thought the job would be all fun. Attending football matches and hanging out with footballers. He should have been gleeful at the chance to use the Lionesses’ successes to embiggen himself, after all, they’re winning on his watch. But unfortunately, William is too lazy to travel to Australia to cheer on the Lionesses – the British papers were openly talking about how he refused to cut his summer holiday off to travel, and even royalists were bitching him out. He’s come across as too lazy to work, too sexist to support the women’s national team and too nativist to travel to a Commonwealth country. There must have been Panic! At the Palace, because William forced his daughter to make a lil’ hostage video with him:
You know what would have been even better? Single-dad William taking Charlotte to Australia to cheer on the Lionesses in person. But that would have required more thought and effort than a low-quality video filmed on someone’s janky phone. As for William’s squirrelly excuse about the environmental reasons why he wouldn’t fly to Australia, i News did a thoughtful analysis to prove why Peg is full of it.
The Prince of Wales would have increased the Royal family’s travel emissions by just 0.1 per cent if he had chosen to fly on a commercial flight to Sydney for the Women’s World Cup Final.
Prince William has come under fire from politicians and England supporters for deciding not to travel to Australia for the final, despite being president of the Football Association. It is understood that Prince William, who has sent a message of congratulations to England’s Lionesses, has decided against travelling because of the environmental impact of flying such a long distance for such a short visit.
Flying to the other side of the world could have added 3 tonnes or more of carbon dioxide to his personal footprint. The average UK citizen emits around 13 tonnes per year.
Based on figures for a premium cabin flight from Heathrow to Sydney, via Singapore, Prince William would have produced 3.3 tonnes of emissions. For the Royal family as a whole in 2022, travel emissions reached 2,857 tonnes.
[From i News]
People act like William taking a commercial flight would be so destructive to his (highly selective) image as an environmentalist. Like… those commercials flights will continue with or without William. I bet he could have easily found five or six tickets on last-minute commercial flights to Sydney on Thursday or Friday of last week. But again, that would have taken planning, effort, consideration and professionalism.
Update: The Lionesses just lost. Congrats to the Spanish team!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
The Duke of Cambridge hosts an outdoor screening of the Heads Up FA Cup final on the Sandringham Estate. William watches with Tony Adams as Chelsea score. 1.8.2020,Image: 563497633, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: PA ROTA / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (C) poses with the England’s football jersey bearing the names of his three children and with the England’s women football team players during a visit at their training centre at St George’s Park, in Burton-upon-Trent on June 15, 2022.,Image: 699997441, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: PAUL ELLIS / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge poses with the England’s football jersey bearing the names of his three children received as a gift by England’s women football team players during a visit at their training centre at St George’s Park, in Burton-upon-Trent on June 15, 2022.,Image: 699997573, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: PAUL ELLIS / Avalon
-
-
Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge congratulates Beth Mead (7 England) tournament top goalscorer after England women 2-1 the UEFA Euro 2022 Final women’s football match between England v Germany at Wembley Stadium in London, England.,Image: 711049187, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Richard Callis/SPP/Panoramic / Panoramic / Avalon
-
-
Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge congratulates Alex Greenwood (5 England) after England women 2-1 the UEFA Euro 2022 Final women’s football match between England v Germany at Wembley Stadium in London, England.,Image: 711049198, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Richard Callis/SPP/Panoramic / Panoramic / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, the Prince of Wales and President of the FA, centre right, stands with England soccer coach Gareth Southgate, centre left, as he visits England’s national football centre at St. George’s Park to mark its 10th anniversary as the home of English football, in Burton upon Trent, England, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.,Image: 728290132, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: POOL PHOTO, Model Release: no, Credit line: Rui Viera / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, the Prince of Wales visits England’s national football centre at St. George’s Park to mark its 10th anniversary as the home of English football, in Burton upon Trent, England, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.,Image: 728308746, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: POOL PHOTO, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Rui Viera / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, the Prince of Wales and President of The Football Association, gestures as he plays table football with England’s football players, during a visit to the England Women’s team to wish them luck ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, at the national football centre at St. George’s Park in Burton upon Trent, Britain June 20, 2023.,Image: 784436336, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS, Model Release: no, Credit line: PHIL NOBLE / Avalon
Great display of an own goal by Prince William
In the meantime… well done to the Spanish team!
+1 to own goal and the Spanish team
Next time I don’t feel like going to work, a meeh -day, I’ll have my 5 year-old son Facetime everyone at the office and wish them “good luck”.
I guess that’s what children are for. What would be the point of having any if one couldn’t use them. Kids don’t pay for food or rent, they can at least be our endearing buffers and alibis.
LOL, Sugarhere!🤣
Now I’m hoping the lazy bum gets blamed for the Lionesses’ loss.
@Brassy Rebel: 😃 Let’s take a minute to celebrate how William shoots himself in the foot – no Sussex scapegoat, just him alone.
@sugarhere James O’Brien from LBC summed it up best when he said that W “Presented with a PR open goal, he has somehow kicked himself in the balls.” https://twitter.com/mrjamesob/status/1693039297211842788
@Seaflower: ☺️ That’s a poetic way of putting it.
Dude flies in a helicopter everywhere domestically ! Or don’t those emissions count ? He truly is lazy. Knows he’ll get the crown regardless. Total disappointment to his mother.
I live near one of their residences, the amount of noise the royal helicopters generate is awful. I know I am particularly sensitive as I have chemo twice monthly and in between I am trying to rest and gather myself for the next round. William’s helicopters late at night are not unknown. William does not care about the environment. He is a spoiled, rubbish human being.
@Helena, 😲😯😟. You’re providing first-hand testimony of Prince William’s bullying on the population – you have your own health challenges and the dude is acting like a public nuisance, not to mention he is environmentally hypocrite.
Late at night to satisfy his sex drive? I wish you well and this type of abuse on his neighbors upsets me. Petulant, entitled, idle. That makes for a p… of s…, not a king.
Helena – I’m so sorry you’re having to deal with all that air noise as you recover between chemo. Hoping your chemo is working and you’re on the road to recovery! 🫶🏻
As for PW using his daughter in the video – he’s hiding behind the Spare. Again. Charlotte is his Spare and PW is used to blaming all of his BS on the Spare. If Harry were still in the RF fold, he’d figure out a way to blame it on that Spare.
@Newt, next up, he’ll be blaming the Ghost of Princess Margaret.
Congrats to Spain!! Good effort Lionesses! A dozen eggs to William.
PW has used his own young child as a PR shield to deflect from backlash of his decision not to attend the event in person. I think this video has made it even worse, he evidently thinks we are stupid and gullible enough to be appeased by it. Still, I suppose we should be grateful that he took a few minutes out of his extended holiday to make this
Yes, PR shield, but I think it was also to counter the “Where’s William?” speculation. “Why there he is! Right next to his daughter, like a good father. Not at all at some love garden with the latest rose.”
We all know that William flew via helicopter to wherever Charlotte is to film this.
He has SUCH an easy job. All he had to do was fly ( private, no doubt) to Australia and watch a football match. That’s it. And he can’t even do that.
What is worse about this video is that he comes across even more sexist because apparently only girls can enjoy women sports. When i saw he made Charlotte a part of this— and only charlotte— my eyebrows shot up so high they were practically attached to my hairline. Aren’t all his kids football fans? So why aren’t George and Louis part of this video too?
William in the video: WE are sorry we can’t be there. Who’s the WE? He is President of the FA. He was the one who should have attended. The fkr. Take responsibility for your own actions you git.
Yeah, to me, it was worse just having charlotte in the video. What can’t boys equally be fans of mens sports? Only having charlotte in the vid is actually sexist imo.
Actually, rethinking and yeah @camie is right, the vid shouldn’t have George or Charlotte in it. William messed up and he’s the president. The kids, girls or boys, shouldn’t be a part of this at all really.
Even after he released the video with Charlotte he still got dragged – esp as Queen Letizia and Infanta Sofia gave press interviews supporting the Spanish team.
The Lionesses lost and the dragging is only going to get worse.
Also are any of us surprise he dragged Charlotte out -she didn’t look very comfortable.
Lastly, apparently he’s cancel his NY trip citing ‘carbon footprint’ reasons.
NY is a bridge too far but Singapore is okay?? He’s really afraid of getting booed isn’t he.
Unlike his “steely” and “successful” wife, it seems he can only put a foot wrong.
It’s like he’s backing out of the job. Maybe he’s over future kinging and is going to do something else, or rather, something at all for the rest of his life. I’m okay with that. Switch careers.just don’t expect the same salary, as an unqualified, unmotivated, zero references career switcher….
He is getting absolutely dragged on Twitter from Brits, Americans, Commonwealth countries. Even royalists and WanK supporters are aving a go at him. Well done William, you wanted all the attention, you got it.
Congrats Spanish women
lol. Royals are supposed to be a unifying figure, so at least it is kind of job well done.
If you search Letizia on twitter, everyone is singing her praises as she supports the Spanish team, and comparing W unfavorably to her.
Its terrible optics that William didn’t go to the Final. It’ll come back to bite him in 2027 if the men do well because he’ll look like a hypocrite if he goes to their matches.
Congrats to the Spanish players only. Their coach and Federation are terrible. The Guardian had more info:
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/aug/19/no-envy-for-spains-exiles-as-vildas-world-cup-run-fails-to-bring-unity
The next men’s World Cup is in 2026 and hosted in canada, us and Mexico. William is going to go to all the games for this one.
Ah yes. The ol’ ‘my decision to not go can’t be considered sexist because I have a daughter’ move
Poor Charlotte the spare already being used to prop up her lazy father. The crap about carbon footprint doesn’t seem to apply to all the helicopter use and his trips to the US for an award show for him not the real winners and what about his upcoming trip to Singapore? Guess when it’s trying to one up your brother carbon footprint doesn’t count.
Congrats to the winners. It was lovely to see Queen Letizia and Infanta Sophia excited to be at the game. Dragging Char out for the vid was a given, bully always needs a scapegoat. England played hard, they’ve been solid all tournament. Tough defeat.
Congrats to Spain!
The video was an afterthought when all the nagging got too much.
It wasn’t done professionally, and they didn’t even try to find a better placing for the bench, as they’re both squinting.
And the “speech”… Someone should have put a little more emotion and actual content in. It’s been 57 years since the men’s team was in a final.
This was a historic event, and the poeers that be at the RF effed up completely, and proved once again that Willnot the lazy Incandescent will be a complete miss as a head of state.
Throwing his child under the proverbial bus for his own PR? Pegs is exactly like Charles
Whoever is in charge of their PR is an incompetent.
William and Charlotte go in Australia to support the Lionesses.
They flight commercial. He could have lived on these two things for months…instead here we are.
This has the feeling of a turning point? I may not be English, but I know you do not muck about with English football supporters! 🙂
I think the working class football supporters are already so over William and royalty in general, given the booing and chanting that goes on whenever they do appear at matches. This will only solidify the anti-monarchists in their disdain for royals.
Exactly, this was a huge misstep by KP. So badly managed they clearly did not expect a backlash, which is bizarre considering how much the UK loves football?!
If he genuinely couldn’t go they should have had a rock solid excuse prepared and advertised in advance, but instead there was messy PR, weak excuses and a desperate hostage video with poor Charlotte.
If William was liked and respected he might have been given more grace. But he’s not, and this incident shows what thin ice he’s really on. People turned on him so fast and he did not expect that!
This will blow over, especially as England lost, but it will leave a negative lasting impression that will come back to bite him at every opportunity. And he deserves it!!
How are they SO BAD at this???? Why only Charlotte? How about all three kids because (gasp) men/boys can cheer on women’s sports. Also the ‘go have fun’ part??? Like these are elite athletes at the top of their game. So tone deaf. He’s so used to just coasting and getting praised for it this must be such a shock
Yeah but women aren’t “real” athletes. They’re just doing it for “fun”!
He also has no idea what it’s like to work your heart out for something you really really want. Everything is handed to him on a plate. If he messes up someone will fix it. His feelings on everything are entirely superficial.
Congrats to the Spanish team!! That was a tense game.
He’s getting dragged for this and it’s so glorious to see lol. Even doing the video with just Charlotte – what, George doesn’t watch women’s football? My 11 year old boy got up at 6am this morning to watch the final. Men/boys can and should support women’s sports the way we’ve supported men’s sports for years.
But I guess at least we know he’s on vacation with his kids? Or at least charlotte?
I live in the U.K. and young boys (around 8-10 yr olds) I tutor were so excited to watch the match and that the women’s team had reached the final.
Exactly becks1! There’s no reason George couldn’t have been in the video with Charlotte, showing that girls AND boys can be fans of womens sports. It felt worse to me actually just having charlotte in the video. As in they only bring charlotte out for the girls games and George out for the boys games, which is cringey and old-fashioned.
A RR from GB News was given the PR task of informing the public that “The Prince and Princess of Wales and Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are watching the Women’s World Cup final together at their Norfolk home, Amner Hall, on the Sandringham Estate”.
Will that count as an engagement too?
Strictly speaking, we know he was with Charlotte for at least part of the day the video was filmed.
My 7 year old son watched the game, admittedly while also playing on his Switch but he did enthusiastically cheer them on. He was disappointed when England lost but took it well, I told his dad (a white Brit) not to be a sore loser and to model good sportsmanship.
It looks like this was filmed at Anmer because of the bench. If they’re on luxury foreign holiday somewhere? They didn’t mention which team the Lionesses were playing. This generic video could have been made two days or two months ago. Back when, as you noted Becks1, he basically told the team he wouldn’t attend no matter how well they did.
The fact that his kids are already so prominently used in video like this for royal family mea-culpas is stunning to me. I mean, I know back in the day William and Harry had to do the standard photo-ops, but this is something else.
It also strikes me as very unprofessional? If someone else was President if the FA and couldn’t make it, they wouldn’t drag their children into their apology videos!
When you think about it, it’s so bizarre and really sad he’s repeating the same mistakes as his dad.
“ People act like William taking a commercial flight would be so destructive to his (highly selective) image as an environmentalist”
He’s literally flying to Singapore in two months for his environmental vanity awards.
The problem with the British public is that even though they rightly call out the RF’s bullsh*t behaviour, eventually its always forgive and forget with these abusers.
He’s also flying to New York for a meeting that could be done over zoom.
@nic919 what the hell is he going to New York for? Oh wait…. because Harry
Workshy Wills really blew an easy score here.
Does apologizing for not working count as work for him? Is this going to be tallied in the official work book?
Oh yes this will go on his engagements list. I wonder how long it took him & his staff to throw together.
Has Prince William ever been to a women’s football match? Cause Twitter is pointing out that he didn’t go the Euro Women’s Final last year either and made the exact same video with Charlotte.
Hell, I don’t think he’s ever taken Charlotte to a football match either. The misogyny really jumping out now!
No he was the final last year. It was at Wembley. I don’t believe to any of the matches leading up to the final.
I think he was at an Aston villa game maybe two years ago with George and charlotte. Last year I think he was pictured just with George.
Wonder if he’s going to the AV game today 🙄🙄
He wore the same deep blue shirt in last year’s video as well. Hostage video is right. I hope Charlotte got paid for this.
One of the new talking points today is that William can’t visit Australia because Charles hasn’t been there yet as king. Another lie because Anne has been to Australia and New Zealand (and canada) already and even minor working royals like Prince Michael of Kent have been to other Commonwealth realms.
This was a bad look for William and shows he doesn’t take women’s sport seriously.
This excuse is so bad it’s almost disrespectful.
Are he and his people so lazy and uninformed that they forgot princess Anne already went? Or did they really think this excuse would work?
Yeah, I have seen the KP bots are out in full force trying to sell that ridiculous protocol narrative. How sad. William didn’t go because he didn’t want to, end of. He is lazy and a misogynist prick.
If that was REALLY the case then KP would have let us all know at the beginning of the tournament. It’s a load of nonsense. He knows it, they know it and we know it. No matter how much KP tries to spin this or what piece of unknown “protocol” “they” unearth; William should have gone. It’s the national game and our women made the final of the game’s most prestigious tournament i. No amount of puff pieces can salvage this. IMHO he should resign.
I don’t know if the Aussie producers received a “word” from on high. It was noticiable that when Mary Earps went to collect her Golden Gloves trophy the cameras panned over to the England team rather than show her receiving congratulations from the Queen and Infanta! Mind you there was nothing they could do about the medal ceremony. Queen Letizia and Sofia were there for the whole world to see offering commiserations to our team! James Cleverly didn’t get a look in!
CONGRATULATIONS to Spain, the better team on the day. 🙂
Poor Charlotte
First she was used by her mother to gaslight her aunt at the stupid Christmas party thing and now she’s being used as a shield by her father.
What is it with these clowns using their daughters to deflect? First Andrew uses Beatrice as a cover up and now Charlotte is being used by W for his f ups. Maybe it’s a good thing Diana didn’t have daughters, because you know for SURE Charles would’ve used her for his f ups too 🙄
Christmas party thing? I don’t recall this one?
She means the lie about Meghan making Charlotte cry because of the bridesmaid dress.
@rapunzel
That carol thing where they were all wearing burgundy to gaslight Meghan on her comment about not being allowed to wear the same colour as senior members to pull focus
Layla- oh yeah, forgot that mean girl stunt. Kate pulls so many it’s hard to keep track, lol.
This video show just how similar William is to his father. He used his child as a shield against criticism.
This was a stunningly bad look. The royals whole job is soft stuff like this and he can’t bothered to take some time from his vacation to go?? The fact that England lost with no support from their country’s officials is sad. Him grabbing Charlotte for a last minute video is right out of the Charles playbook. He’s becoming more and more like his father everyday.
Yes, the whole thing was so appallingly badly handled. I can almost sense the resentment in this video as if PW has felt forced to take a few minutes out of his busy holiday schedule to make it. Or is it just me?
This video was rushed out and it certainly LOOKED rushed. PW was even talking quickly as if he was trying to get it over with as quickly as possible. And the sexism: wheeling out his young daughter (complete with football) as if his sons can’t be expected to be interested in women’s sports. ‘Enjoy yourselves tomorrow’; we all know women just do sports for enjoyment and they aren’t serious right? No care taken even in what he was saying, just tone deaf.
In contrast to Queen Letizia cheering the Spanish team and then hugging each of the players during the medal presentation. Well done to Spain, World Champions!
We’ll see more and more situations like this because he’s lazy and too arrogant to listen to anyone with sense. As many have said, I love this for him
Darling Charlotte. Disgusting the way he drags out his middle show pony to deflect from his lazy arse.
Nice…bench.
The country that sent its Queen won
Bringing Charlotte out for his own damage control. And he has her speaking for the cameras. Typical william
The backlash is so huge, it’s what he deserves!
This is vintage Wills too little, too late and full of excuses for either not showing up or being mediocre and unengaged when he does and don’t get me started on dragging out his daughter as a human shield ! What a loser!
At this point, I’m convinced William’s team doesn’t like him and is intentionally sabotaging him. This is bad and his “break glass in case of emergency ” use of Charlotte to deflect is obvious, predictable, and gross.
Side note: I heard derangers saying William is the best husband/father ever for watching from home instead of traveling. And at least one said M was responsible for the bad press because she was rejected by W, who she secretly lusted after. I really regretted going on Twitter.
I don’t know of a single woman that lusts after that man. Even his wife doesn’t.
Is this his weekend with the children or did he copter over for the video filming
Love the commentator here “the Queen of Spain, what a smart move to come over with her daughter… she loves the Spanish team” as you see Letizia jumping for joy with the team. https://twitter.com/poppymasselos/status/1693243761051259209
And she looked fabulous doing it, that’s the way to wear a red suit! Also loved the streaks in her hair, I think it was grey? Looked lovely.
yes looked grey, love Letizia – smart, intelligent, stylish, principled and warm. Un-selfconsciously hugging each of the Spanish players as they got their medal.
Letizia looked great, clearly so excited for the team, and Sofia looked so poised and confident. She’s so tall!
He could have taken only Charlotte to more actual games. He mostly brings george.
In a few days time it will be all Meghan and Harrys fault. Nothing new. William will be absolved of all blame and the perfect couple will still be on holidays, gorging on taxpayers money.
This is a very good piece on it
https://charlotteclymer.substack.com/p/british-royals-snub-english-womens#details
This mistake is seeping into American coverage which is not good for William. American politicians tend to understand that supporting your sports team is a no brainer in terms of good PR.
Mr soft power diplomacy screwed up big time.
Well played Letizia and so nice to see you genuinely excited for team Spain.
The press here (UK) have really stuck it to William about this, and it’s been really interesting to see. It’s clear that they’re not buying his excuses.
I do believe that there are many things about the BRF that the press are not “allowed” to talk about (many of them concerning William), whether due to editorial policy, “special agreements”, or legal injunctions. But this frustrates a lot of journalists who know what’s really going on. So when they do have “permission” to report something (like here, with William’s obvious lack of interest in English women’s football), they really take the opportunity to stick the boot in.
It’s good to see, actually.
And it’s beyond cynical of him to drag out Charlotte to try and cover himself – she didn’t look into that little performance at all. But then, that’s what the spare is for in their world, isn’t it.
What a wuss. And it’s not a good look at where Wee Willy’ has placed his hand around his daughter. To paraphrase Duchess Meghan “Kindly remove . . . “
If William need to reduce his carbon footprint, then he should step aside as President of the Football Association since the international matches would involve air travel
Good point. The UK aren’t due to host any tournaments for at least 15 years now, since they just had the Euros and the WC is booked up I think? So he won’t attend any international matches?! He should resign.
¡Felicidades España! Great game! It’s really good to see that the women are becoming stronger and better players worldwide and a young and dynamic team won for the first time.
I spent part of the summer in England, Wales and Scotland: the support the English team had was amazing! Congratulations on the silver!
Viva España! 😹