Britney Spears ‘couldn’t take the pain anymore’ of her marriage to Sam Asghari

Britney Spears’ communication of choice these days is through her Instagram. For months now, she responds to articles and gossip on IG, plus she films herself dancing and posing a lot. Well, Britney decided to do all of the above to respond to Sam Asghari filing for divorce. In a video where she was dancing around, she posted this message:
“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!!
In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!! I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses!!!
If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!
“If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors” made me wince. This situation is so comparable to Kanye West, in that they are both surrounded by people who aren’t in the position to get Kanye and Britney the help they need. Meanwhile, TMZ had this update, because they’re very focused on the money (and advocating for Sam):
Britney Spears will not have to ante up any money to estranged husband Sam Asghari, at least based on their prenup, but our sources say there’s a big reason she’ll feel compelled to write him a substantial check. Sources with direct knowledge of the prenup tell TMZ … Sam gets no payout in the event of divorce. In addition, the prenup precludes him from getting spousal support. He can keep the gifts Britney gave him and his cars, but that’s about it.
Our sources say there’s an “extensive confidentiality clause” in the prenup, prohibiting Sam from talking about his relationship with Britney. So on the surface, it seems Sam’s getting nothing of significance, but that’s not the case.
As we reported, Sam’s lawyer, Neal Hersh, filed divorce docs which ask for spousal support. Given the prenup precludes such support, Hersh’s move signals a challenge to the prenup. There are other elements of the divorce filing suggesting a challenge … writing about community and quasi-community property.
Again, the focus on money is so strange to me in this particular case. Britney’s father financially abused her for years and likely embezzled millions from her fortune. Britney has been paying Kevin Federline millions in support for like fifteen years. There isn’t some vast fortune which Sam wants a slice of. Don’t get me wrong, I think Britney will probably cut him a check as well, but it won’t be a major or significant settlement.
Photos courtesy of Britney’s IG.
I hope Britney gets the help that she needs but I doubt that it will be easy. Some of her posts on Instagram are a bit disturbing. Just a tragic situation, I won’t be surprised if she goes back to her dad and old handlers.
I find her Instagram disturbing.
When she got free I thought that she had to learn how to live outside that cage, and that she needed help for all the abuse she suffered. Unfortunately I think she might have surrounded herself with synchopants, because she doesn’t trust anyone.
I’d like to say this divorce is unexpected, but it isn’t: this woman needs professional help, and while I don’t like Sam, I think he didn’t have an easy life.
Everything is so sad.
Britney isn’t okay at all; Her Instagram is erratic and unbalanced. Every 13 year old I know has more discretion. Her family did her so dirty.
Britney desperately needs help and I’m of the the belief that she will not get it. She is of her meds and believes all is well so unless someone who she trusts can convince her I don’t see it happening. It’s a vicious cycle .
The fact that she believes we all view her Insta as “perfect” is, oddly enough, the part that made me the saddest.
She truly doesn’t see the reality we see. It’s tragic.
I really hope someone is in her life or enters her life who can get through the mess left in her head by so many years in the wrong hands, and actually get through to her. I just don’t believe she can get things together on her own.
That comment really is alarming,its says a lot about her state of mind. But she must be slightly aware what people really think of her insta posts otherwise she would have allowed the comments on.
That what stood out to me as well. Does she really think anyone takes one look at her IG and thinks “She is living the perfect life!”?????
But who is in her corner !? Her family are all estranged, she doesnt seem to have the same childhood girlfriends with her anymore. Her lawyer seems like a nice man but she needs people who have nothing to gain around her. I wish those ladies Madonna,Paris,Selana,Drew who attended her wedding would do something to help her.
I have no idea what the right answer here is, but we’re seeing in real time how homelessness begins for many people.
This is something I keep coming back to. This is a eye opening look into the process in which the many people end up chemically impaired (self medicating the disordered thoughts) to the point of becoming homeless.
Maybe she’s been really isolated in some significant and enduring ways and that’s why no one seems to be around for her?
I don’t think it is fair to ask people to get her help. If Britney doesn’t want to get help there is nothing anyone can do. They were invited to her wedding, so what? That doesn’t mean they owe her anything – again, esp. if she refuses to get help.
Don’t get me wrong, I don’t mean to be mean towards your comment. I just want to point out that the responsibility lies with Britney.
So there’s taking care of the impact of a disorder, and yes there definitely needs to be a solid functional relationship between the patient and the provider.
But also, healthy social contacts are such a cornerstone of psychological well-being. Isn’t that what we all found out through experience during COVID lockdown if we had not explicitly thought about that before?
I am not suggesting that friends try to take care of behavioral health disorders, and I didn’t read Nubia’s comment that way either. What I was suggesting was that she seems to run in to a lot of people who do not have her best or even passingly marginal interests in mind, and are there any true friends who might give their steering opinions?
Have we not all asked our girlfriends if our new date seems like a good person? Or asked our girlfriends for their opinions on what we should do with a problem?
And how sad if there’s no one who just likes her for her but for secondary gain. She can’t possibly be unable to sense that.
What do you suggest Madonna, Drew, Selena and Paris do? What makes you think she will listen to them? She was coming after her husband with knives. Britney needs hospitalization until she is stable again, otherwise she will continue to spiral until something terrible happens. If she won’t go voluntarily then its not a lot anyone can do unless she shows she’s a danger to herself and others. And I say this as a parent of a bipolar son who just went through a hospitalization.
This poor woman is a mess. I feel sorry for her, but at this point, as a grown adult freed from a conservatorship, she needs to take care of her own self, and it doesn’t seem like that’s happening.