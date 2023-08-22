Is Prince William freaking out about his father & brother possibly meeting up?

So, a few days ago, the British edition of OK! Magazine claimed that there were quiet plans in place for a meeting between Prince Harry and his garbage father. The idea behind it was that Harry and Meghan will be in Germany for the Invictus Games next month and King Charles invited Harry (and Harry alone) for a meeting in London the day after the games. Obviously, I thought the whole story had the stink of bullsh-t, but even more than that, it was part of Buckingham Palace’s wishful thinking, that Harry would tell Meghan to go home and he would fly in especially to see Charles, who would then probably snub him. It was definitely a weird story and not one which I took seriously. But guess who did take it seriously? Kensington Palace and Prince William. William was never part of the original reporting – the alleged meeting was supposed to be between Harry and Charles alone. So it’s curious that William and his people ran straight to the Daily Beast to deny the story. Hm.

Royal peace talks with Prince Harry are not on the agenda, contrary to what some reports have claimed, The Daily Beast can reveal. Royal insiders and friends of King Charles and Prince William have scoffed at reports that the king will sit down for talks with Prince Harry on Sept. Buckingham Palace insiders dismissed the reports, and a friend of the king’s said that while they believed the king would always want to keep the door open to a reconciliation with Harry, they did not think a physical meeting would take place just three days before the king is due to make an important state visit to France. A friend of Prince William said that even if Charles was of a mind to meet up with Harry—who, according to a report in Britain’s OK! magazine, was planning to stop over in the U.K. after attending the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf—there was “no chance” that William would agree to a tête-à-tête with Harry. The friend of William told The Daily Beast: “Charles won’t be seeing Harry and nor will William. No chance. He feels utterly betrayed by what Harry wrote about him in the book and said about him on Netflix.” Asked if William hated his brother, as a source previously told The Daily Beast, the friend said: “He feels betrayed. They were very close growing up so it has been very painful for William. But ultimately what can he do? Just look at Spare. It’s literally William’s worst nightmare. It is a total violation of his privacy. On top of that, Harry has criticized Kate and the way he is bringing up his children. It’s very, very sad. I think it is completely understandable that right now William is still absolutely disgusted by what his brother has done.” OK! magazine quoted a source who said: “The king has a rescheduled official visit to France on Sept. 20 so has a few days to spare in London to meet with his son. Staff are trying to fine-tune the details as we speak.” However, a friend who spoke to The Daily Beast brushed aside the claims while reiterating what seems to have become a default response among the king’s circle, saying: “The king loves both his sons and his door is always open to Harry. But I don’t think they will be meeting on Sept. 17. The king will be preparing for the state visit to France.”

[From The Daily Beast]

Now.I actually believe that there was some kind of overture? I’m not saying that Harry and his father actually spoke (perish the thought), but that some palace lackey contacted Harry and asked if he would consider dropping by after the games. Then Charles leaked it, and William freaked the f–k out. William probably called his father and raged at him over the phone. It’s definitely weird that a story about Harry and Charles possibly meeting up has turned into a story about William throwing another f–king tantrum. While I don’t believe that Charles is actually ready to reconcile with Harry, I think it’s fascinating that this weak man has been boxed in so thoroughly by his Machevellian wife and his unhinged son.